13 Best Ceiling Fans Today | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

When the temperature starts increasing, and the humidity hits rock bottom, you start getting more and more restless, to help you beat the heat, a ceiling fan comes to the rescue!

Now, over the past few decades, you might have seen an ample amount of design ideas for every home appliance.

Similarly, no matter how design-minded you might be, you’ll find a range of ceiling fans with brilliant functionality and aesthetics. That sounds perfect!

But, there is a lot of difference between each unit, so you got to be careful when selecting one. You ask why? Well! A high-quality ceiling fan doesn’t only promise you better durability but also even distribution of air across the room.

We understand that selecting the right fan can be as hard as deciding what type of car you want, especially in a market that is flooded with plenty of options. Luckily, in this guide, we’ve compiled the best ceiling fans to help you make an informed decision.

Best Ceiling Fans

So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Hunter is a renowned fan manufacturing company, and it has been ruling the market for about 25 years. This unit comes with a 60 W candelabra incandescent bulb that creates a relaxing environment.

Also, what grabs the attention is the simple design along with a classy finish. It has three mounting options which are a useful feature because you can comfortably install the fan according to your ceiling height.

Experience

The design and efficiency of the Hunter Builder Deluxe deliver precisely what has been promised by the company. We opted for this product after going through a lot of options. This unit has been designed for small-sized rooms of about 125 to 250 square feet.

We had a professional come in to complete the installation for us; the flesh mounting option was suitable for us because of the ceiling height (8-inches). We also received a balancing kit, instructions for balancing the blades correctly, and an installation manual. Since the instructions were followed correctly, we didn’t face any challenges with the fan wobbling.

For the best part, the motor can also operate in the reverse direction. Therefore, we don’t have to purchase a separate fan for heating purposes during the winter. Moving to the design, this five-blade ceiling fan has a bronze finish that makes it look classy and complements our modern style decor pretty effortlessly.

And this is our first fan with an integrated lighting fixture; we find the overall design to be quite interesting. Moreover, it helps to cool the room with an even air distribution at a rate of about 5000 cubic feet per minute. What surprises us is the efficiency of this fan and its low power consumption standing at 64 watts.

Three mounting options

Integrated candelabra incandescent light

Noiseless and reversible motor

Reasonable price tag

No remote control access

If you’re looking for a ceiling fan with architectural design, you’re going to love this piece by Minka-Aire. It has been constructed for indoor use, and it’s made with koa wood that gives it a stylish yet elegant look. The 48-degree blade pitch is suitable enough for cooling medium to large-sized rooms with an even distribution throughout.

Experience

First up, the design and construction of this ceiling fan have been a brilliant inspiration for us to decorate our home with some edgy pieces. What makes it stand out amongst the others, is the beautiful finish of distressed koa wood. This fan looks like a statement piece, and we have been receiving many compliments for it mainly for the wave design blades.

This centerpiece also includes a down rod, three blades and an extremely powerful motor. It can withstand years of use since its made with quality materials. And it has brilliant coverage with its lifetime motor warranty along with a one-year warranty for all its other parts. When it comes to cooling the room, the three robust blades help to circulate a good amount of air.

We have used the down rod to install the fan, and it stands correctly at about 13.5-inches from the ceiling. Hence we can say that it works best in rooms with high ceilings and the remote control makes it relatively easier to switch between the different speed levels.

But, the only issue that we face is due to the lack of the auto-reverse switch on the motor. We generally have to stand on the ladder for using the reverse switch on the fan. Overall, it successfully integrates an array of features without compromising on its overall design.

Blades have around 48 degrees pitch

Lifetime motor warranty

Reversible fan switch

Three adjustable fan speeds

No light kit included

No light kit included Requires a down rod for installation

This is an award-winning ceiling fan that is generally appreciated for its energy-efficient functioning, simple design and a unique set of features. It’s a high-quality smoothly operating fan that moves a lot of air without wobbling.

The DC motor in this fan is considered to be three times more efficient than the other models because it consumes only 33 watts of power at high speed. Let’s move to the following section to know more about its features.

Emerson Ceiling Fans CF788ORB Carrera Grande Eco Indoor Outdoor... The Carrera Grande Eco features rich Oil Rubbed...

Energy Star rated ceiling fans that feature...

Experience

When we were looking for a quality ceiling fan, this model had some of the best reviews for efficiency and performance. Surprisingly, it consumes only 20 watts of electricity to produce an airflow of about 7,100 CFM. When compared to the other models, the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) claim that this unit is 400% more energy efficient.

The installation was very simple; we had received a down rod of about 4 ½ inches in height that was perfect for our ceiling height. Moreover, the speed of the fan is such that it makes this unit suitable for every sized room because of its high power airflow. Plus, it has six different speed settings in the remote control along with a reverse function and a dimmer (if we add a light).

The wood plank flooring in our home, and the style of this unit perfectly complements the interior design. Also, we can customize the style of this fan as it comes with a variety of blades that have superior furniture-grade finishes. All the additional fixtures that can be incorporated with this model helps to make it a highly efficient and well-designed ceiling fan.

Easy to install

Wall and remote control options

Light fixture adaptable

Six different speed settings

Blades are sold separately

If you’re looking for a ceiling fan that can cool down a large room, you should consider this model by Monte Carlo. This mid-range fan comes with a whisper-silent three-speed motor and pretty low energy consumption. And it has been designed with some of the best functionality features, and it’s a steal for its reasonable price tag.

Experience

A ceiling fan is an essential home appliance for cooling purposes, and we had no particular design in mind while looking for a unit that would suit our needs. We finalized on this product, especially after going through the product description. It’s a simple-looking ceiling fan that is designed for the indoors, and it complements our contemporary style furniture.

There are around five different color options that we could choose from, and we opted for the polished nickel that looks pretty classy. It comes with the standard five-blade design and very quiet operation. Irrespective of the speed level and direction we have not faced any disturbances with any noise from the motor.

We can reverse the motor to operate in the clockwise direction, which is useful for keeping the home warm during the winters. Unlike other models the reverse switch is not automatic, it’s manual. And for adjusting the speed level, we need to use the “pull the chain” control.

The other exciting feature is the integrated 75-watt halogen light that is available in different color variations. All in all, this is a suitable option for a basic ceiling fan with minimal aesthetics and delivers excellent airflow.

Whisper silent operation

Suitable for large-sized rooms

Three-speed reversible motor

Negligible energy consumption

No remote control

No remote control It uses a custom style down rod

The Westinghouse alloy ceiling fan features black/graphite reversible blades and a luminous gunmetal finish. This is a simplistic three blades fan that enhances the modern home decor. Also, it’s perfect for low ceilings and small rooms. The opal frosted glass fixture gives beautiful lighting and a hint of glamour for its ultra-modern design.

Experience

This brushed nickel finish of this ceiling fan and it’s minimalistic design caught our eye, and we ordered for it after going through the reviews from other users. We wanted a ceiling fan for a room that measures about 300 square feet; this modern and smart product suits our needs perfectly well. It also has the winter and summer mode, that’s a useful feature.

Plus, it has a very compact motor with a dual capacitor, and it’s made of silicon steel. It provides a powerful, quiet circulation with an airflow of about 4,083 CFM. It’s ideal for our small-sized room that has a standard 8 feet ceiling height. We haven’t noticed any significant difference in the consumption of electricity even after using this fan for several hours per day.

The manufacturers claim that the energy usage of this unit is 51 watts without any lighting fixture, and the efficiency of the airflow is 80 CRM for every watt. With that being said, we can rest assured that the efficiency and performance of this fan are better than the other units in our home.

It comes with a 40-watt bulb and a frosted glass cover that offers a sufficient amount of illumination. Overall, we can say that we are satisfied with this brilliant purchase and we get to use this unit during the summers as well as winters.

Lifetime motor warranty; two-year warranty on all the other parts

Comes with integrated light

Easy to install

Three fan speeds and a reversible switch

Lights are rather weak

6. Brightwatts 52-inch LED Ceiling Fan

The Brightwatts ceiling fan doesn’t have a very ornamental design, but when it comes to style and efficiency, you can’t beat this product easily. It tops our list because of its overall quality and the ultra-quiet operation. This five-blade fan also has a warm LED lighting, which is pretty easy on the eyes. And it provides the right amount of air circulation for cooling room of up to 400 square feet.

Experience

We had to replace the old wobbling fan in the living room, and our option was this unit by Brightwatts. The installation was very simple because of the instruction manual that had clear, simple step-by-step procedure along with pictures.

There were three different mounting options, while the flush mount was most suitable for our ceiling height. And the motor also runs in the reverse directions in winter that helps to distribute the warm air across the room evenly. This unit has a host of benefits, but the number one advantage that we can think about is its affordable price tag.

As mentioned above, the quiet motor and the energy-efficient lighting are some of the perks that we get to enjoy. Even if we set the fan to the highest speed level, we can sleep or go about doing our work without being disturbed with any background motor noises.

The 52-inch blades provide a sufficient amount of air circulation, and it uses just 17 watts, so it saves up our energy expenses by a great extent. And this beautiful oiled bronze fixture along with nutmeg espresso blades blends well with our home decor.

LED light fixture

Quiet and efficient operation

Good for winter and summer

Affordable price

No remote

When you want a highly efficient fan with an exciting design, you’ll have to stretch your budget a little to get the best product. The Kensgrove ceiling fan comes with LED lights that consume less energy compared to other products. It has eight weather-resistant maple blades making it suitable for indoors and the front porch. Let’s continue reading to find out more about this unit.

Experience

Just like any other new homeowner, we were looking for the best home appliances to give it a modern touch. This ceiling fan is monstrous, but it looks stunning in our living room, and our guests never fail to appreciate its design. It has an effortless operation; we have to use the handheld remote control to change the speed settings.

We could install this fan within an hour, and the instruction manual was pretty easy to follow. To get the maximum amount of air, we have used a down rod for mounting this fan and after which the fan was able to reach a level of 9330 CFM. It blows out a lot of air and has nine-speed settings, so we can adjust the level according to the temperature desired.

Moreover, a coupling cover and a decorative canopy ring are used for concealing the exposed screws, which gives it a clean finish. Plus, there is a frosted opal glass in the center with a dome style light kit. The light also has a timer, and the brightness can be adjusted with the remote control. Plus, the fan doesn’t make any disturbing noise even when it’s set to the maximum speed level.

Nine-speed settings

Easy installation

Weather-resistant fan blades

The remote control can adjust the light and speed settings

Too many blades slow down the speed of the fan

Too many blades slow down the speed of the fan Require a down rod for the fan to be on high speed

This unit by Minka Aire is known for its distinct features and high performance. It’s one brand that ensures to meet the demands of the customer with brilliantly designed products. The ideal size of this product can be easily incorporated into any room.

Also, the 44-inch blade span comes of great use to provide a good amount of airflow. To know more about its exciting features, let’s move to the following section.

Experience

There were a few fan designs that we had shortlisted, and this piece matched our search criteria perfectly well. The design of the Concept II ceiling fan is such that, we can install this fan in all types of ceiling height. It helps to enhance the look of our living room. Especially the white finish with flush mounts and the integrated LED is like the icing on the cake.

For the best part, it’s fully remote controlled so we can adjust the speed and the light intensity from anywhere in the room. It has four different speed settings, and when it comes to air distribution, it’s best suited for a small-sized room.

Plus, it doesn’t make any loud sound even when it’s set to the highest speed level. We have been using this fan for three months now without any issues with its functioning. And it has a low energy consumption helping us save on our energy bills. Overall we can say that it’s a complete package given its brilliant functionality and aesthetics.

Easy installation

Bright LED lights

Energy-efficient functioning

Suitable for small-sized rooms

Inefficient motor

This fan is known as the sentinel because of its casual design which perfectly complements all types of home decor. The product features a handheld remote and LED light bulb that provides better convenience along with exceptional functionality. And it has a three-speed motor, which delivers ultra-powerful airflow along with a whisper-silent operation.

Experience

The sentinel is a pretty casual fan that complements all types of home decor. It comes with a refined style and simple, clean lines. Also, it’s premium finish seamlessly blends with the overall design and blends with our modern style home decor. It comes with 52-inch blades that are powered by a reversible, three-speed motor.

We can easily change the direction of the fan from updraft mode in the summer to downdraft mode in winters. When it comes to usage, we can operate this fan very quickly by using the remote that also features lighting and speed adjustment.

The brushed nickel finish gives it classy yet stylish look making it suitable for all parts of the home. It has a whisper-silent operation, so we can enjoy the breeze without having to bear with any additional noise in the background. Overall, it has a sturdy construction that ensures better durability and reliable performance.

Three-position mounting system

Fits impeccably in any style of home decor

Silent operation

Reversible motor switch

LED lights are somewhat dim

If you’re looking for a fan with an industrial design, then look no further because the Emerson CF765BQ will be your new favorite. The black finish and the overall built comes with the perfect blend of art and design. You can fix it in any of your high ceiling rooms using the stainless steel 6-inch down rod that is included in this package.

Experience

The well-refined design of this ceiling fan makes it a beautiful home appliance, that doesn’t just stand out for its aesthetics but also the functionality. We have installed it in our living room because it has a very high ceiling and the down rod ensures a good air distribution. This fan can evenly distribute the air in rooms of around 400 square feet.

It consists of three 60-inch blades that can be adjusted to four different speed levels. This unit is one of the top-ranked Energy Star ceiling fans which makes it relatively more energy efficient. And it consumes about 60% less energy than the standard ceiling fans, so a lower expense in the utility bills. It also comes with a powerful motor that offers a long lifespan and a quiet operation.

The sleek finish and the durable construction of this unit make it look perfect with our home decor. We have had no issues with this fan even after having used it continuously throughout the summer and winter.

Includes a four-speed remote control

Extremely energy efficient

Has a sturdy construction

Wobbles if not installed correctly

Wobbles if not installed correctly Doesn’t have a silent operation

This fan is known for its superior energy efficiency, and it comes with powerful circulation and air movement. It can be used for both interior and exterior seating areas. The Hunter 54098 can transform any space into a breezy spot for relaxation and entertainment. It features a reversible motor movement making it suitable for all weather conditions.

Hunter Fan Company Hunter 54098 Tropical/British Colonial 54``Ceiling... WhisperWind motor delivers ultra powerful air...

Reversible motor allows you to change the...

Experience

We wanted a ceiling fan with a vintage design, and this model was suggested by one of our friends. It offers a vibrant, tropical styling to our living room, that makes it enhance the overall decor of our home.

And it’s designed with an easy installation process, so it didn’t take us more than 1.5 hours to have it set up. Plus, it has three different mounting options; we opted for the standard mount that suited our ceiling height perfectly.

The fresh and unique design of this piece livens up the entire area. Also, it comes with five reversible plastic blades that have a stylish, modern gold finish. The blades are both palm and wicker leaf-shaped that offers us with complete customization options.

We can adjust the fan speed in three different speed levels, and it moves air in both anticlockwise and clockwise direction that provides us with ultimate comfort. Since it’s also Energy Star certified it has superior energy efficiency and brilliant performance.

Durable construction for better longevity

Whisper-quiet performance

Designed for spacious rooms

Powerful and even air distribution

Wobbles slightly at high speeds

If you’re looking for a modern style ceiling fan, this piece by Westinghouse Lighting is one of the best pieces that you’ll find in the market today. It’s ideal for both office and residential use; works best in rooms that measure up to 400 square feet. This fan comes within a reasonable price range that is a steal given its superior quality.

Experience

This model is well-recognized for its stylish, modern appeal that fits in perfectly with all types of decor. It requires minimal assembly, and we could complete the installation in about 20 minutes. We also received a down rod along with this set, and as per the instructions, we mounted it on 10-inch ceiling height.

The sleek brushed nickel finish and its simple design gives it a very edgy look that makes this ceiling fan suitable for all types of settings. When it comes to performance, we have no complaints; instead, we generally find ourselves praising the efficiency of this product.

It includes a five-speed wall control unit that allows us to set the temperature level according to the amount of breeze that is required for cooling the room. Moreover, it’s covered with a 15-year limited warranty for the motor, along with a 2-year warranty on the other parts.

The overall design and performance of this unit are pretty great. And yes, we do hear some noise when the fan is tuned to the highest level. But that’s standard for a fan with such a powerful airflow.

Includes a 5-speed wall control

Easy installation

Sleek and stylish design

Durable construction

Slowest speed level also moves a lot of air

The Callito Cove 52-Inch Ceiling Fan is an ideal option for using it on the patio as well as the indoors. It comes with five palm leaf blades that have a beautiful bronze finish and are weather-resistant.

For the best part, this unit is resistant to water, snow, and rain. So, you can safely mount this fan in the outdoor living areas. Let’s read on to know more about the other exciting features of this unit.

Emerson Outdoor Ceiling Fans CF135DBZ Callito Cove 52-Inch, Blades,... The Callito Cove by Emerson is a 52-inch...

This versatile outdoor fan is Wet Location Rated,...

Experience

This ceiling fan is suitable for the outdoors, and that gives a clear picture of its overall quality because it can withstand extreme weather conditions. After going through the product specifications of this model, we knew it was going to stand up to the onslaught of regular usage. It has been designed with heavy-duty stainless steel and elegant galvanized coating.

The distressed bronze finish with its unique design grabs the attention of almost all our guests. However, there is much more to it than just its aesthetics. When it comes to functionality, it provides efficient circulation of air by using 72 watts of power in full speed for an airflow of 5532 cubic feet per minute.

Plus, we can set the motor to spin in the reverse mode, making it useful for heating purposes in winter. It also includes a glass light fixture with 13-watts compact fluorescent bulbs that adds a warm illumination to our space. This praiseworthy unit comes with a four-speed remote control that ensures smooth operation and customized comfort.

Energy-efficient functioning

Weather-resistant blades

Includes a 4 ½ inch down rod

Stainless steel construction

Slightly expensive

Ceiling Fans Buyer’s Guide

Here’s a list of the factors that you need to consider when purchasing a ceiling fan:

1. Ceiling height

Before selecting a ceiling fan, you need to be sure about the ceiling height. Generally, the fan height from the floor to the blades is around 8 feet. There are a few fans that come with several mounting options, which gives you the freedom to use it anywhere in the house.

You should measure the height of the ceiling to understand the mounting option that will work best for your home. The different mounting options are:

Down rod mount- It’s ideal for rooms that have a high ceiling, which can be 8 feet or higher. Some of the ceiling fans also include a downrod; however, you should check the length of the down rod that is being provided.

Flush mount- Made especially for rooms with low ceiling height. The fan is mount flush to the ceiling, and there is no extra attachment.

2. Ceiling fan styles and finishes

In recent times, ceiling fans are designed in a variety of styles and finishes. Fans that come with an adjustable speed level along with a reverse airflow function are a bonus. If the fan has the clockwise feature, it can help with the heating during the winter season.

When it comes to finishes, it’s best to opt for one that complements the look of the other cabinet hardware and handles. For the fan blades and base, some of the popular ceiling fan finishes include- satin, matte black, antique bronze, brushed nickel, polish pewter, gloss, etc.

3. Blade materials

Fan blades can be plastic, stainless steel, aluminum, or wood (plywood, timber, or MDF). There is usually no difference in the cooling ability for the different blade materials. If you want a ceiling fan with a silent operation, you can opt for the plastic or wooden blades.

4. Integrated light

When a ceiling fan comes with a built-in light, it can be a useful feature for the house. If you plan to rely on the existing light fitting that is mounted on the fan, then you’ll have a strobe lighting effect. The integrated light feature is great for parties, but it can be disrupted when you want to relax after a tiring day.

5. Controls and settings

The ceiling fan control options include:

Wall switch- It’s easy to use and commonly placed along with the light switch. Also, it requires professional installation.

Pull- cord- Usually a cord is connected at the bottom of the fan to adjust the light and speed settings. You need to pull it once for the lowest setting, and if you pull it twice, you’ll get the highest speed setting.

Remote control- This feature is also easy to use, and you can install the fan quickly. It helps to eliminate the challenges of having to rewire the fan to your light switch.

6. Ceiling fan blades

The ceiling fan blades are an essential design feature, and it can’t be compared to the efficiency or utility of the product. Moreover, the fan’s ability to move out air can be determined by checking the pitch of the blades.

Plus, you’ll find a range of effortless design updates for a ceiling fan in the new models. For instance; fans with adjustable blades, make it easier for you to change the design when you’re bored of one look.

Final words

Once you’re clear about the different factors that you should consider before investing in a ceiling fan, you’ll be able to make a wise investment. After all, every living space requires a ceiling fan. Especially now that the temperatures are increasing with global warming at its worst scenario.

During hot summer days, nothing feels better than the cool breeze from the ceiling fan; it helps to improve the comfort level within our homes. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead, and select the ceiling fan that suits your needs!

Until next time!