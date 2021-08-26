11 Best Landscape Edging Today [Reviews & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

You’ve trimmed, tidied, and raked, but you aren’t done yet.

It doesn’t matter how well-kept your grass is; if you ignore the lawn edges, it will turn out to be scruffy. To give your garden edges a neat, final touch, you need the right landscape edging. And with tons of options available on the market, you’re bound to get confused.

So, to make things easier for you, we have curated a list of the 11 best landscape edging options currently available on the market. Also, to spice things up a little, we’ve added a buyer’s guide at the end of this piece.

Top Landscape Edging

Dimex is a leading manufacturer of top-notch, innovative, and reliable landscape edging products, and the 3000-100C is no exception. The highlight of this product is its quality which makes it tough to beat. It is a perfect option for homes with small backyard trellis farms and gardens.

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, we were impressed by its easy installation. With this kit, you can create a stunning landscape without going through the hassles of digging. This is an ideal kit for users who have small courtyards or gardens.

Furthermore, you do not require professional help to set this up as it is an easy DIY project to take up. You can set the Edging around trees, flower beds, and gardens, and hammer the anchoring spikes with the rubber mallet for a sturdy border.

Backed by heavy-duty plastic, it is resistant to water, heat, and cold. Also, the length of the Edging can be customized by easily cutting it with garden shears and can be quickly joined by connectors for large designs. This makes the kit versatile.

Moreover, its durability and flexibility allow it to be modeled into aggressive curves and held into straight lines. Overall, this high-quality kit offers a fantastic finish to your gardens.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Undoubtedly this is one of the best edging kits available on the market, mainly due to its high quality and durability. And for that reason, the kit comes with an expensive price tag. Understandably, this might not be an appropriate kit for those on a budget. Apart from this, it is an excellent product.

Pros Easy to install

Water and heat-resistant

Extremely flexible

High melting and freezing points

Lengths can be customized Cons Slightly expensive

Requires extra stakes

Master Mark has been manufacturing lawn and garden products for over 50 years, and its GL61100056514 terrace board landscape edging coil needs no introduction. Made from sturdy recycled plastic, this coil is designed to cater to all kinds of landscape edging needs. This 40-foot edging coil gives a rough, wood-grained appearance to your landscape edging.

Sale Master Mark Plastics 93340 Terrace Board Landscape Edging Coil 3 Inch... Provides a textured, wood grained look to your...

Use it to create a raised layer of mulch, rocks or...

Why Did We Like It?

In our opinion, this coil is not like any other edging coil, primarily because it is made of 100% recycled plastic, making it ideal for all kinds of landscape edging. So, you can use it to create a raised layer of soil, pebbles, and mulch.

One of the key highlights is that it is made from sturdy, recycled plastic, making it highly durable. Your landscape edging will last for years. Furthermore, it is ideal for creating boundaries around planting areas and for preventing grass from spreading. Sounds good, doesn’t it? Well, there’s a lot more.

There is no need to hire a professional to install this coil for your landscape edgings as it is easy to install. This coil is highly flexible and works perfectly for curved areas. Additionally, it comes with an affordable price tag, making it a popular choice among customers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While testing the edging coil, we did not come across any significant drawbacks. However, we found that it does not include the metal loop stakes needed to keep the Edging in place. So, we recommend you have them on hand before you start with the installation. Also, it isn’t great for straight edging. However, it works perfectly for curved edges.

Pros A budget-buy

Provides a professional look

Easy to install

Can be easily cut with shears

Bends perfectly to fit corners Cons Requires metal loop stakes

Not recommended for straight edging

Since 2007, Dimex has been one of the leading brands to manufacture professional landscape edging products. On this note, let us introduce you to the 3500-20C-3 landscape edging by Dimex. Thanks to its saw-tooth design, this tool requires little ground preparation for setting it up. To know more about it, you can read the following section.

Why Did We Like It?

There are a lot of things that we loved about this pound-in landscape edging; however, the thing that drew us right from the outset was its durable straight walls. It does an excellent job of keeping the sand and brick in place. Plus, it requires minimal ground preparation, which is a bonus, if you ask us.

Apart from this, its flexible recycled plastic is resistant to temperature fluctuations. Meaning, it is suitable for both areas with high humidity and moisture. And did we mention that it is easy to install? You just need to place it in the correct spot and hammer its saw-toothed edges facing down.

Furthermore, its durability makes it sturdy enough to resist the pounding of a rubber mallet. You will be satisfied to know the rain keeps the mulch in place. It prevents mulch from washing away onto the walkway without being obtrusive. This is an excellent edging for creating both straight and curved edges.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, it was difficult for us to find flaws with this product. However, if we had to nitpick, we would say that the waves of the coil appear to be a recurring issue while installing. So, we recommend you unroll the strips a day or two before installing them.

Pros Minimal ground preparation

Resistant to temperature fluctuations

Prevents the mulch from washing away

Excellent for both straight and curved edges Cons Recurring coil waves

Up next, we have the 1262-60C Landscape or Brick edging by Dimex. This EasyFlex Snip to Flex Paver, Brick, or Landscape edging is ideal for creating clean and professional-looking edging for driveways, pathways, and lawns. This product deserves all your attention because it is perfect for creating both straight and curved edging for your beautiful lawn.

Sale Dimex EasyFlex Plastic Commercial Grade Snip to Flex Paver Landscape... SNIP TO FLEX PAVER, BRICK, OR LANDSCAPE EDGING:...

KIT INCLUDES: 10 6-foot segments for 60 feet of...

Why Did We Like It?

The Dimex 1262-60C comes with outstanding features, but its main USP is that despite heavy lawn tractors and trailers traveling over the paving stones, they do not move. Moreover, a 2.3-inch lip is required to firmly secure mulch and river rock in place, and this 2.5- lip edging works perfectly.

Moreover, because of its flexibility, 90-degree angles are also possible. Sounds impressive, doesn’t it? Also, gluing the overlapped end triangle tabs will help you create unlimited patterns with this Edging.

This heavy-duty landscape Edging is the ideal choice for outlining the patio area and brick walkway. In our opinion, this is best for straight Edging. What’s more, because of its durability, this landscape edging stands the test of time.

Whether you’re a DIY person or a professional landscaper, its Snip-to-Flex design makes it easier to keep the pavers in place and maintain your garden.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While testing this Dimex 1262-60C, we did not come across any significant flaws. However, we were disappointed that the plastic nails that were supposed to be there weren’t included in the packaging. This made it difficult to attach the landscape edging. Also, the Edging is slightly rigid. Apart from this, the product is excellent and is a perfect option for DIYers.

Pros Durable

Works perfectly for straight edges

Does not move despite tractors traveling

Can also be used for bed, rocks, and patios

Sturdy Edging Cons Slightly rigid

Missing plastic nails in the packaging

This 30-feet no-dig instant edging kit from the house of One Stop Outdoor brings you yet another durable and no-dig landscape edging that allows you to create stunning landscaped yards. Thanks to its do-it-yourself feature, it enables you to install this without professional help.

Why Did We Like It?

If you ask us, the best part of this product is that it can be installed in a breeze. You do not need to hire a professional or even dig the ground to install it in your yard. Simply clear the debris and roll out the Edging. Then, hammer the stakes every few feet apart, and you’re done.

The kit can also be customized. Lay out the Edging to the desired pattern and grab a pair of shears. Apart from this, the solid and sturdy plastic is difficult to bend. This enhances the longevity of the edging coil. It also makes this product stand out from the other edging coils of cheaper quality.

Sounds good, doesn’t it? Well, there is more. Because of their flexibility, these edgings are perfect for curves. Not only that, but it can also be laid out in a straight line.

Finally, its 30 feet length coupled with other handy features is reasonably priced, making this highly popular amongst customers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were pretty satisfied with its performance for most parts, but our only gripe is that it is unfit for flower bed edging. So, you’ll probably need something on the larger side. Also, due to its 30-foot length, unrolling it alone might be quite a task. We recommend you undo the roll and pin it down along with another person.

Pros Easy to install

Sturdy plastic

Highly flexible

Affordable price tag

Ideal for both curved and straight edges Cons Not suitable for flower bed edging

Requires two people to undo the rolling

As you already know, Dimex consistently manufactures innovative products, which is why we have included the 1806BZ-24C EasyFlex model on this list. We won’t waste your time talking about the brand since you are already familiar with it. Instead, let us take a closer look at the product itself.

Why Did We Like It?

The Dimex 1806BZ-24C EasyFlex Aluminum Landscape edging does an outstanding job in keeping your flower beds and garden weed-free. Besides, it also prevents grass from going into your mulch or river rock.

Now, its easy installation lets you install the Edging without much hassle. Just slip the material ends overlapping at 4 inches and insert the provided nails at a 45-degree angle.

Unlike other edgings on the market, EasyFlex will neither rot, rust, or become brittle, thanks to its perfectly extruded aluminum. Because of its high durability, it is powerful enough to act as a long-term barrier between landscape areas. At the same time, the extruded aluminum is so strong and sturdy that it can even hold back the rocks of your backyard.

Whether you have a small garden or you’re a contractor, this Edging can be an ideal choice for you.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Without a doubt, this is an excellent option you will find on the market because of its durability and resistance to rust. However, we found that the pieces are slightly challenging to assemble.

That said, once you figure it out, installation is rather straightforward. Other than that, it is slightly on the expensive side, so it might not be an ideal pick for those on a budget.

Pros Easily bends at the corners

Resistant to rust

Highly durable

Acts as a good barrier between cement and lawn Cons Requires patience to assemble slides

Slightly expensive

One Stop Outdoor has been manufacturing top-notch, innovative outdoor living and landscape products for over 40 years. The One Stop Outdoor Instant Edging is no exception. Since this is a no-dig landscape Edging, it caters to all your edging requirements and is well known for its exceptional performance.

Why Did We Like It?

To be honest, this product is extremely pleasing for its no-dig feature. Gone are the times when you had to dig a trench with a shovel. Its easy installation allows you to unroll it and hammer the stakes into the ground. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

Furthermore, the 2-inch height of this Edging makes it pretty easy to work with, even for elderly gardening enthusiasts. Plus, this product is highly durable. Its plastic is sturdy enough even to withhold a river rock.

Because of its flexibility, it can be arranged both in straight lines and in rings encircling flower beds or trees. Apart from this, the edging coil can be customized to suit your needs. Just lay it on the ground and cut it with a pair of shears.

We must also mention that this Edging coupled with handy features comes at an affordable price tag, making it an ideal solution for creating a beautiful, professional-like landscaped yard.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are a few things wrong with this landscape edging, one of which is that the borders are a bit lower than we would have liked. This may not be ideal for people who want slightly high borders.

Besides, there are color variations; dark brown and terracotta. However, we aren’t sure why they have two different browns.

Pros Can be easily installed

Perfectly demarcates the area

Stakes work perfectly

A budget-buy

Hold river rock perfectly Cons Quite color variations

Slightly low borders

Up next, we have the Edge Right hammer-In Landscape Edging. Edge Right is considered to be ideal for long-lasting grass edging. Featuring distinctive teeth that cut through the soil, it is flexible enough to adjust to any angle. It is ideal for landscape edging because its patina doesn’t wear out.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, we were impressed by the positive customer feedback for this Edging, so we decided to give it a try – and we weren’t disappointed. Backed by COR-TEN steel, these edgings are designed to last almost a lifetime. Moreover, being solid and durable, the Edge Right is immune to pests, contact damage, and even the weather.

Are you concerned about weed-eater damage? You don’t need to worry – this product can withstand indefinite wear. Plus, it is so flexible that it can be molded and bent into any shape you want, which is a bonus, if you ask us.

Also, you will be pleased to know that its clean, crisp lines make it an appealing landscape edging. Its performance and appearance improve with time, thanks to its strength-enhancing patina finish.

If you want to do your landscape edging once and forget about it, then this is an excellent option.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For most parts, this Edging does a decent job; however, we found that it is quite heavy. So, you might as well need 2 people to install this. Also, we were disappointed with the missing clips in the packaging. Apart from this, it works exceptionally well and is ideal for all your edging requirements.

Pros Doesn’t require digging

Resistant to pests, weather, and other damage

Flexible enough to bend

Easy installation

Prevents bugs and rodents from invading Cons Cannot be installed alone

Missing clips in the packaging

Greenes Fence has been a leading manufacturer of garden and lawn products since 1976, known for its wooden design, longevity, and quality. On this note, we bring to you one of its innovative, top-notch products, the RC32B-24PK, which can enrich your landscape while also protecting your soil.

Why Did We Like It?

For us, the highlight of this landscape Edging was its top-notch quality which makes it resistant to weather and other kinds of damage because of its wooden build. Since wood can withstand extreme temperatures, this is a perfect option for drought-prone areas. Moreover, it works excellently for demarcating flower beds and even pathways.

What is more pleasing is its aesthetic appeal and the fact that you can customize them according to your taste by painting them.

Apart from this, we love the fact that it is available in a variety of sizes. So, you can choose the right one for beautifying your yards. This no doubt adds to the aesthetic beauty of your yards.

Moving on, it is pretty easy to install. As such, you don’t need to dig a trench or use a rubber mallet. Just push it into the ground, and you’re good to go.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This landscape edging is undoubtedly one of the best available on the market, mainly because of its ability to withstand temperatures and easy installation.

That being said, this is not an ideal edging set in areas prone to heavy rainfall, as prolonged exposure to rain will destroy the planks. Also, oscillating temperatures will lead to cracks in the wood. Apart from this, you won’t face any performance issues.

Pros Easy to install

Adds to the beauty of your yard

Resistant to high heat and cold

Plank heights can be customized

Can bend or curve a bit Cons Cannot withstand constant temperature fluctuations

Founded in 1861, the Emsco Group has dabbled in everything from household tools to various utility goods. To be honest, our list would remain incomplete without the inclusion of the dynamic 2032HD edging from Emsco Group. This Bedrocks trim-free lawn edging is an outstanding product to make your lawn both useful and stylish.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the Emsco Group 2032HD Lawn Edging because it does an outstanding job in inhibiting the growth of grass near the Edging. It also provides a smooth surface for lawn mowers to move. Unlike cheap plastic landscape edging, Trim-Free effectively prevents the growth of weed.

Moreover, there’s no need to struggle to dig the ground for installing this; setting it on the ground and securing it with stakes will get this installed. This helps you install the Edging within minutes.

Backed by heavy-duty premium polyethylene plastic, this landscape edging is highly durable. Meaning you can drive upon it without causing any damage. In spite of the fact that it is made of plastic, it looks like natural stones.

What’s more, not only does it look decent, but it is also reasonably priced. If you have a lawn mower, this is ideal for you without costing a fortune.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The 2032HD Lawn Edging is an exceptional pick for those who want decent, stone-like edging for their courtyards. However, while testing, we found that some pieces didn’t snap together as tightly as they should. So, we recommend you use a bit longer spikes to snap them tightly.

Apart from this, we found it to be slightly inflexible. So, it might not be suitable for lawns with aggressive curves.

Pros Pocket-friendly

Installs in a breeze

Highly durable

Blocks grass and weed

Low-maintenance Cons Slightly inflexible

Requires longer spikes for snapping together

Dakota Tin launched the Colorado Rusting Line in 2019 to provide users with products free of nail holes and warps. This Colorado Steel Metal Landscape Edging is excellent for lawns, yards, gardens, flower beds, rock beds, and so much more. These can help you add a rustic, industrial look to your yards.

Why Did We Like It?

For us, the highlight of this landscape edging was its hemmed edges. The long strips of Colorado Steel Metal Landscape Edging not only keep your flower beds, gardens, and lawns safe but also provide elegance to your backyard. The best part is that you can give a rustic look to your lawn with this landscape edging.

Apart from this, this landscape edging is available in three different styles and sizes. The first uses a special spray resulting in a copper rust color. The second is galvanized steel, while the third is weathered dark gray antique steel. You have multiple options to choose from to create a beautiful, professional-like landscape edging.

Furthermore, this product is easy to install. Just place it in a proper position, tap, and hammer it to secure its position.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since it is made of 100% real metal with hemmed edges, we recommend buying latex gloves to ensure you don’t hurt your hand. Also, it is nearly impossible to install this singlehandedly. So, we recommend you install with the help of your partner or neighbor to ensure proper installation.

Pros Sturdy

Prevents water from entering the beds

Resistant to cold temperatures

Affordable

Easy to cut Cons Hemmed edges can hurt

Cannot be installed single-handedly

Landscape Edging Buyer’s Guide

Knowing the best 11 landscape edging available in the market is not enough; you still need to choose the right one for your garden. There are several factors which you need to consider.

So, to make things easy-breezy for you, we have explained all the essential factors in this section. Hopefully, after reading this, you will be able to buy suitable landscape edging for your backyard.

Types Of Edging

The very first thing to keep in mind is the type of landscape edging you want for your backyard. Landscape edgings are available in a variety of designs to help you achieve beautiful, well-groomed landscape.

If you want long-lasting Edging, we recommend you go for metal ones, as they are highly durable. But, if you want an easy-to-install edging, plastic edgings are perfect.

Budget

The next thing to keep in mind when buying landscape edging is your budget. If you want landscape edging to protect your lawns and give an aesthetic appeal, consider wooden edgings.

If you’re looking for an affordable option, look for aluminum. However, Bedrock Trim-free Landscape Edging is excellent if you want to protect and beautify your landscape without spending a fortune.

Quality

The quality of the edging is critical for landscaping. Therefore, invest in premium quality products to ensure they last you a lifetime.

Verdict

Much like a lawn edger enhances the appearance of your lawn, landscape edging prevents turfgrass from spreading into the surrounding garden area. With the best landscape edging, you can give your yard a well-groomed, professional look.

With this, we come to the end of our informative, review-based guide; and hopefully, our top picks will help you select a suitable landscape edging for your lawn.

Before signing off, we’d like to mention some of our favorite landscape edging from the list. Dimex 3500-20C-3 Landscape Edging is our top pick. Followed by Dimex is the Edge Right Hammer-in Landscape Edging because of its longevity. Other than that, the One Stop Outdoor Instant Edging is an affordable option.

That’s all for now. Bye, folks!

