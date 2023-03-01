Laser engraving is one of the many ways to mark a wooden surface for personalization or labeling. You can create numerous products using laser cutters. Each one can have its strengths and weaknesses as a laser engraving tool.

Many laser machines work well with wood. They can be used to make gifts, products for selling, and more.

It can be challenging to comb through the different features of laser machines to find one that would fit your projects.

I’ve looked through the many lasers available to help you find the best laser engraver for wood and how they can help you engrave more accurately and efficiently.

The 10 Best Laser Engravers for Wood

There are many available laser engravers, which can make your hunt for the best laser cutters challenging. However, some stand out depending on their function and features.

Here are the best ones you can consider adding to your workshop.

What I Liked Fast engraving

Durable and high-quality build

Excellent results

Built-in focus bar What I Didn’t Like No controls on the machine

Low clearance under the laser head

Ortur is a well-known and reputable brand when it comes to laser engravers. The Laser Master 3 is their premium engraver that took and enhanced the best features of its predecessors.

It has a 10 W laser module that allows the laser to easily cut through your workpiece. The integrated air-assist nozzle with an optional pump also improves its cutting quality.

This model also cuts twice as fast as its previous model, the Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro. It’s also a more powerful laser cutter which contributes to its speed. Easily cut wood at the speed of 20,000 mm per minute.

The built-in WiFi allows you to adjust your machine’s settings using a smartphone or tablet. Control everything with a tap on your devices.

It also has one of the best safety features for engravers. Since wood is flammable, this machine comes with an emergency stop function and a safety lock. It also informs you if your laser is too hot.

The additional affordable rotary kit, large laser engraving area, and functionality make it one of the market’s best laser cutters and engravers.

Type of Laser: Semiconductor diode laser | Power of Laser: 10 W | Work Surface: 400 x 400 mm | Dimensions: 25.98 L x 9.45 W x 7.87 H inches | Weight: 12.82 lbs | Materials Engravable: wood, metal, acrylic

What I Liked Quick focus adjustment

Easy assembly with a detailed manual

Excellent safety features

Great accessories

Durable What I Didn’t Like Sensitive flame sensor

Expensive accessories

The xTool D1 Pro is a powerful laser cutter and engraver that provides extreme accuracy thanks to its silent stepper motor drivers. It can easily cut a 10mm basswood or 8mm acrylic in a single pass.

It has wide compatibility, given it’s a diode laser. However, it’s still one of the fastest when it comes to laser cutting, achieving speeds of up to 24,000 mm per minute.

You can also easily use the xTool D1 Pro thanks to its easy-focus system, optical limit switches, steel linear rails, and crosshair-assisted positioning. You won’t need to waste a lot of time fixing it up.

Its features and systems let the xTool D1 Pro run smoothly, making it more user-friendly and easy for beginners. The WiFi connectivity makes it easier for you to control.

The only downside of the xTool D1 Pro is its lack of safety features. You’d have to be careful when cutting with this laser since it doesn’t have an overly sensitive flame sensor or emergency button.

It’s still one of the best open-fame lasers in the market that allows you to see how your project is done. The build and features make it worth the money.

Type of Laser: Semiconductor diode laser | Power of Laser: 20 W | Work Surface: 430 x 390 mm | Dimensions: 38.8 L x 15.2 W x 5.9 H inches | Weight: 25.3 lbs | Materials Engravable: acrylic, fabric, leather, granite, glass, ceramic, coated metals

What I Liked Has an app

Upgradeable firmware support

Modular design

Affordable and functional What I Didn’t Like Not for large designs

Input and output ports at the back

This laser engraver is your best bet when it comes to being affordable yet functional. It works as a laser engraver and cutter, making it extremely affordable for its 2-in-1 feature.

It has a compact 5.5 W laser head with a 5 mm focus that helps with the accuracy of your laser. It’s also extremely lightweight yet durable, making it easy to move around if needed.

The modular kit is easy to assemble and configure, making it beginner-friendly. This machine is also a great start if you’re just getting into engraving on wood. Its linear rails help you get that high-quality finish.

It also allows you to engrave metal, which is a great feature for its price. You can easily accept jobs that work with metal and other materials using this affordable machine.

It has a USB Type-C interface and Bluetooth connection for easy transmission. However, all input and output ports are located at the back of the machine.

The best part about this machine is how affordable it is. With that large engraving area and amazing features, you’d expect it to be more expensive.

Type of Laser: Semiconductor laser | Power of Laser: 5.5 W| Work Surface: 395 x 365 mm | Dimensions: 21.79 L x 21.40 W x 8.15 H inches | Weight: 13.42 lbs | Materials Engravable: Plywood, cardboard, cloth, leather, non-transparent plastic, stone, stainless steel, glass, and metal with oxidized spray paint

What I Liked Compatible with many materials

Beginner friendly

Easy setup

Optional air filter upgrade What I Didn’t Like Expensive

Requires internet connection

Not compatible with external software

This luxurious laser engraver and cutter feature a 40 W laser module, best for professionals, hobbyists, and beginners. It’s functional and can easily match your home’s aesthetic.

You can have this laser cutter cut through tough materials. Its 40W Co2 laser can easily cut up to 55 mm.

It also comes with all the accessories you’ll need when working with different materials. You wouldn’t have to worry about going on an accessory hunt when you work with different materials.

It has dual LED strips for illumination and built-in cameras that auto-focuses on your workpiece. It makes the process a lot easier, regardless of your background in the skill.

This laser-cutting machine is beginner-friendly and easy to use. The whole machine is operated and monitored using a few web-based browser laser cutting software exclusive to Glowforge.

However, the downside of this laser cutter is its price, given it’s a CO2 laser. It’s more expensive and requires a lot of maintenance. It also requires the internet to function because of its software.

Type of Laser: Gas laser (CO2) | Power of Laser: 40 W | Work Surface: 280 x 500 mm | Dimensions: 47 L x 28 W x 19 H inches | Weight: 113.7 lbs | Materials Engravable: wood, leather, craft, paper, fabric, DIY

What I Liked Affordable

Built-in ventilation and water cooling

Offline controls

Great warranty What I Didn’t Like Windows only

Unreliable LaserDRW software

Incompatible with LightBurn

The OMTech laser engraver is a great choice for hobbyists. It’s compact and can easily be placed just beside your desktop computer (just don’t mistake it for a printer).

Like the Glowforge laser cutter, it also includes all the accessories you will need to work with different materials. You’re sure to have its laser cut your workpiece efficiently.

Its CO2 laser tube is designed to last for about 2000 hours before it needs replacing. That makes it a decent investment for its price.

It has a red dot guidance system that lets you easily verify the location of your laser beam. This feature makes it easier to set up and focus on the laser marking process.

It also comes with a built-in exhaust fan that helps cool your laser tube down. It also vents out harmful gasses, which is a necessary feature for these types of lasers.

This functional and affordable laser engraver is a great choice for someone who wants to have their machine near their necessary equipment.

Type of Laser: CO2 Laser | Power of Laser: 40 W | Work Surface: 200 x 300 mm | Dimensions: 31.89 L x 19.69 W x 9.84 H inches | Weight: N/A | Materials Engravable: Wood, fabric, acrylic, basswood, bamboo, paper, rubber, select metals

What I Liked Quick assembly

Affordable

After-sales support

Doesn’t require an internet connection What I Didn’t Like Less detailed images

If you’re looking for a reliable home laser cutter and engraver, the Atomstack A5 Pro is an excellent choice. It has a wide engraving area and can easily cut through 1/8 of an inch into wood or acrylic.

The machine filters out most of the UV light, making it safe to use without wearing goggles.

It’s simple to use, making it the best machine for those starting out. It heavily relies on beginner-friendly software when it comes to designs.

It usually uses LaserGRBL, open software that can be used for Windows. On the other hand, Mac OS users are recommended to use LightBurn, a paid software.

The Atomstack A5 Pro is also one of the cheaper laser machines which don’t sacrifice quality. You can use it on numerous materials, making it a great starter machine for engraving.

You may want to consider this if you’re looking for an affordable and good laser cutter and engraver.

Type of Laser: Diode compressed stop & CNC laser cutter | Power of Laser: 40W (5W-5.5W output) | Work Surface: 410 x 400 mm | Dimensions: 23.23 L x 13.39 W x 4.8 H inches | Weight: 11.82 lbs | Materials Engravable: metal, wood, acrylic, leather, brass, paper, stainless steel, cotton foam, lacquered metal

What I Liked Precise laser

Excellent safety standards

Large engraving area

Affordable What I Didn’t Like Separate enclosure

Complicated setup and calibration

If you’re just starting out with laser engraving, I recommend getting our overall pick’s predecessor, the Ortur Laser Master 2 Pro.

Its laser module is enclosed with a laser light filter, making it block almost all the light for your safety. It lessens the risk of you accidentally knocking your engraver over.

It has the same engraving area as the Laser Master 3. However, since it’s a metal laser-cutting machine of lower power, it’s slightly slower, only working at 10,000 mm per minute.

The plus side of this machine is its extension kit. This extra attachment can easily increase the engraving area to 800 x 400 mm! You can also enjoy an additional enclosure to keep residue from spreading.

It has built-in ventilation that gets rid of harmful fumes. It also has other safety features, like a flame detector buzzer alarm and an emergency stop button.

It already comes with great features. It’s a great laser cutter and engraver to start with before upgrading to Ortur’s more advanced machines.

Type of Laser: Semiconductor diode laser | Power of Laser: 5.5 W | Work Surface: 400 x 400 mm | Dimensions: 25.98 L x 9.84 W x 4.33 H inches | Weight: 10.63 lbs | Materials Engravable: Wood, metal, acrylic

What I Liked Compact and lightweight

Simple software setup

Accurate cutting

Great for simple designs and logos What I Didn’t Like Expensive

Not recommended for etching

Limited work area

This home laser engraver is one of the most compact on this list, making it perfect for small spaces. However, it also has numerous features which can’t be found in bigger machines.

It has an HD camera, autofocusing, and software integration, making it easier to work on your projects. Make use of popular programs like Adobe, CorelDraw, and Autodesk.

This laser cutter can also come with upgrades, like a rotary attachment and hybrid laser technology. These features will let you cut faster and deeper.

This laser cutter also has a drag-and-drop feature in its app, Beam Studio. It allows you to easily set up your machine using wireless connectivity.

This laser engraver cutter may be on the more expensive side of the spectrum, but it’s worth the price.

Type of Laser: CO2 laser | Power of Laser: 30 W | Work Surface: 300 x 210 mm | Dimensions: 24 L x 18 W x 7 H inches | Weight: 48.5 lbs | Materials Engravable: Wood, cardboard, acrylic, leather, fabric, rubber, bamboo, glass, cement, stones, anodized metals

What I Liked Doubles as 3D Printer

Easy to use

Can fit thicker workpieces and materials

Modular design

Great community support What I Didn’t Like Not optimally designed for laser engraving

Slow engraving speeds

If you’re interested in more than just one craft, why not invest in this laser engraver and 3D printer?

It’s great for working with small items, like wallets, wooden coasters, and paper cards. You can use it to personalize your small gifts with ease.

You can also use it on thicker materials since it’s made to have more space between the material and the laser beam.

Its engraving power is limited compared to the previous options, making it not the best choice for metal or glass.

The best part about this machine is how it combines its 3D printing function with engraving. You can easily customize your 3D printed parts while engraving on the surface of your workpiece.

Its multiple functions make it a great choice for projects, especially if you’re taking this as a hobby.

Type of Laser: Semiconductor laser | Power of Laser: 1.5 W | Work Surface: 220 x 140 mm | Dimensions: 19.13 L x 19.13 W x 16.93 H inches | Weight: 15.43 lbs | Materials Engravable: Wood, leather, paper, plexiglass, etc.

What I Liked User-friendly

Includes touchscreen controls

Durable build

Easy to swap fabrication modules What I Didn’t Like Slow engraving speeds

Expensive device and accessories

Why stop with the 2-in-1 when you can have something with more functions?

This machine from Snapmaker serves as a 3D printer, CNC carver, and laser engraver! You can do so much with this single machine.

It makes use of a 1.5 W laser module, making it great for wood, paper, leather, and plastic. Easily swap through its different functions with minimal effort.

It also has WiFi connectivity and a built-in camera, letting you monitor the progress of your project from your phone.

This machine is one of the more expensive ones. However, if you’re looking to make use of all its functions, it’s worth the long-term investment.

Type of Laser: Semiconductor laser | Power of Laser: 1.6 W| Work Surface: 320 x 350 mm | Dimensions: 13.78 L x 12.99 W x 12.6 H inches | Weight: 308 lbs | Materials Engravable: Plywood, leather, fabric, acrylic, bamboo, MDF, hardwood, cardboard, paper

Things to Remember When Choosing the Best Laser Engraver

There are many engravers available in the market. They come with a variety of features and purposes.

While it can get overwhelming to choose the best one for a business, there are factors you can single out and compare between products.

It will help you find the perfect one for your DIY projects and business.

These are the factors I considered while looking for the best laser engraver in the market.

1. Accuracy Level

Many factors can influence your machine’s engraving accuracy. Balancing these factors for a more accurate and precise engraving is best.

Your machine’s shape can affect its accuracy. Square devices tend to be more accurate than compass types because of their figure.

You should also check on your spindle power. The more powerful it is, the more accurate your results will be.

Your machine’s assembly can also determine its level of accuracy. A machine would typically perform better if it were

A laser engraver machine can also have two transmission methods: the rack gear and the lead screw drive. The latter tends to have a higher precision level than the previous one.

2. Material Type

The materials you’re working with will affect the type of engraver you will purchase. Some engravers can be extremely versatile and handle different materials.

An example would be how a CO2 laser is more efficient with non-metal materials. If it ever works with metal, you should anodize your workpiece before you can engrave on it.

Investing in a fiber laser engraver is best if you work with metals. Its low speed and high power will ensure you get the best results.

Some devices can cause more harm to your workpiece if worked with an incompatible laser. It won’t only affect your final product but can also be a safety hazard.

A common example would be how a fiber laser is a fire hazard when used on wood. Avoid this kind of laser if you’re looking into branching out to this material.

Some lasers may also work with different kinds of materials. If you’re a hobbyist who wants to experiment with different materials or a small business, it’s best to understand how it works and look for a machine that is versatile.

3. Laser Compatibility

As previously mentioned, different laser cutters and engravers work better with certain materials. These are some of the lasers usually used and their features to help you see their compatibility with your projects:

Semiconductor or diode laser engraver: It’s the most commonly used. It is a low-powered laser with a power rating of 1 to 10 watts. It’s usually more affordable, takes up less space, and is easy to configure for newbies and hobbyists.





It’s the most commonly used. It is a low-powered laser with a power rating of 1 to 10 watts. It’s usually more affordable, takes up less space, and is easy to configure for newbies and hobbyists. Fiber lasers: These lasers use fiber laser optics as their medium, which is useful for reflective materials. It can be expensive, but it’s a great laser engraver, especially if you work with metals in the industrial field. Fiber lasers are also not recommended for woodwork.





These lasers use fiber laser optics as their medium, which is useful for reflective materials. It can be expensive, but it’s a great laser engraver, especially if you work with metals in the industrial field. Fiber lasers are also not recommended for woodwork. CO2 or gas lasers: These lasers are widely used because of their high power and affordability. They’re great for cutting organic materials and plastics. However, it requires regular maintenance because of its use of CO2.

Knowing the specs of your lasers helps with looking for the one that’s most compatible with your projects. It helps you understand what you’re investing in.

4. Extra Replacement Parts

It’s important to consider laser cutters’ maintenance and replacement parts, especially when they’re frequently used.

It’s best to know the specific parts you need and their availability. It can be difficult to have your machine down, especially from a business perspective. It can cause downtimes.

You should always be prepared when you own this machine, especially if you often use it. Know where you can get parts and their cost. It’s also recommended to have a stock of parts you often replace.

You should also know if you’ll need a technician to help you with replacements and repairs. It’s an added cost that can be unavoidable, depending on the repair work.

5. Price Point

As shown in the previous sections, these engravers come in different price points. It’s usually affected by the added features and accessories.

It’s important to take these into consideration to ensure that you don’t spend too much on your laser.

If you’re planning to invest in a laser cutter, it’s best to consider how much you will use it. A professional laser engraver can be expensive, especially for a beginner.

If you’re looking to start a business or have it as a hobby, try to avoid a cheap laser cutter that can constantly break down or need replacement.

What Are the Advantages of Using Laser Engraving Machines?

Using a laser engraving machine has become common to leave permanent markings on a wood surface. There are numerous reasons why people rely on this method above others.

Here are the advantages of using a laser engraving machine for different projects.

1. Reliable

Laser machines can easily have you complete a project in minutes. Bulks can be completed in hours.

These machines were made for the rapid manufacturing of products. They’re easily used by small businesses to create personalized items.

Some of the more advanced machines can also retain data and engraving settings, making it easier for you to do a specific design on multiple surfaces.

Most machines can also work with different materials. Even if you choose a laser for wood projects, it can allow you to be more open to various projects if you take up other materials.

The reliability of these machines makes them well-known in the industry and for hobbyists alike.

2. Safe

These laser engraving machines are safer compared to other engraving or cutting machines. They include features to detect burning or incompatibility with materials.

You can easily stop lasers from engraving and cutting with a push of a button or a tap on the screen. Some machines are also programmed to stop to prevent fires and accidents automatically.

Non-contact marking also prevents your workpiece from getting contaminated by other substances. It makes your end product a lot safer for contact with people.

3. Effective

Laser engraving works with high-contrast marks on surfaces. These result in permanent images and identification marks on your workpiece, which are sure to last.

Compared to other marking processes, these don’t wash out or fade from natural factors like the weather. It’s because the machine physically alters the workpiece’s form to get the marks.

Its process’ long-term effects make it great for identification and traceability purposes.

4. Environmentally-friendly

Compared to other marking devices, using a laser engraver machine doesn’t require a lot of consumables. These supplies usually contribute to pollution through landfills.

The entire engraving process is cleaner and more energy-efficient using these machines, which is a huge plus for your projects.

Frequently Asked Questions

You may have more questions about laser engravers.

I’ve gathered the commonly asked questions to help you further understand this craft.

What Type of Wood Can I Cut Using a Laser Engraver? The wood you use depends on your project. There are a few things to consider when looking for the best wood to work with. The resin or sap content of your wood will determine the results of your project. Wood with high-resin content is usually used for dark-burn images. These include the following kinds of wood: Alder

Ash

Basswood

Cherry

Mahogany

Oak

Walnut On the other hand, those with low-resin content are used to create light-burn images or a more abstract design. These include the following kinds of wood: Cedar

Fir

Larch

Pine

Redwood

Spruce

White pine How Deep Can I Laser Engrave Wood? Laser engravers normally cut wood up to 0.02 inches or 0.5 mm deep. If you cut deeper, it may cause undesirable damage to your product. It can also turn into a flame hazard which will trigger your machine’s safety features. The depth of your cuts would also depend on your design. Some designs may require different depths engraved onto the surface. It’s recommended to do a sample image before working on the actual material to see how the depth of the cut will affect the final product. Is Engraving Wood Easy? Many factors can affect the difficulty of your wood engraving process, from details and designs to the machine you’re using. The easiest way to start the process is to work with straight lines. Depending on your process and method, designs with many curves and details can be complicated. Your machine’s features may also affect the difficulty. Many machines can have beginner-friendly features. While they may be easy for newbies, they can also be limited and prevent you from doing certain designs and techniques. To learn more, check out our piece on how to engrave wood. What’s the Difference Between Laser Cutters and Laser Engravers? The main difference between laser cutters and laser engravers is their lens and how it functions. Some machines can have both functions in one machine. Laser cutters are designed to cut ENTIRE pieces off your wood to create the final model. You can shave chips off and separate areas for the process of subtractive manufacturing. These machines typically use CO2 to do the job. Even cheap laser cutters have the ability to cut through plastics, wood, and acrylics in minutes. On the other hand, laser engravers are usually used to mark logos, images, and graphics ON the material. It doesn’t cut all the way through the workpiece. It can create entire images for branding and personalization using image files. The laser moves horizontally, line by line, to create a contrasting readable image. Laser engraving is also commonly interchanged with etching. Check out our piece on laser etching vs. laser engraving to learn more about these processes.

A Recap of the Top Picks

Out of the many laser cutters on this list, some stood out more than others. Their features and functions make them the best laser-cutting machines for all your wood engraving.

Here’s a recap of my top picks for the best laser engravers.

Who says affordable can’t be functional?

The Genmitsu Jinsoku gives you the features of the best engravers in an affordable one. It’s one of the most affordable yet easy to enjoy many features that make the engraving process easier.

You’ll easily work with your workpieces without having to spend a lot.

The xTool D1 Pro is one of the best when it comes to versatility in the engraving industry.

It can be used on so many materials with minimal adjustments. Its engraving speed and 20 W laser module will help you get your job done fast.

If you’re going for an engraver that will be worth every cent, this engraver is what I recommend.

When it comes to the best engraver, especially when working with wood, this model from Ortur is my best bet.

Its large engraving area, rotary attachment, and additional features let your laser cut efficiently and easily.

You’ll be able to do much more with this machine in your business.

Conclusion

Engraving on wood can be something you do to pass the time. It can also be a great source of income, especially with the demand for eco-friendly products.

Whatever the purpose may be, a reliable laser engraving machine is a tool that will help you make those creative projects a reality.