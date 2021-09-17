8 Best Monitor Stands Of 2021 [Reviews & Buying Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you have a job where most of the day is spent staring at a screen, we understand your distress.

Whether it is an office space or a corner of your home, hours in front of the screen can take a toll on your health. To prevent neck and eye strain and avoid having a hunchback, investing in a simple equipment like a monitor stand goes a long way and happily we have the best monitor stands on the market today right here.

QUICK COMPARISON: Our Top 3 Picks For Monitor Stands

A monitor stand can be placed on any desk, and it might not seem like a massive improvement at first. But over time, you will see long-term benefits – like improvement in your posture.

The most ergonomic position to work in is to have the screen at eye level, which prevents slouching. What’s more, a well-designed stand also frees up the desk making it spacious. Let us see some of the best stands for monitors available in 2021.

Top Monitor Stands

Document

If you are looking for a monitor stand that is versatile and allows personalization, consider the M2.1 model by Humanscale, you can work with a better posture and a clutter-free desk. Read on to find more details about this option.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing we liked about this model was its endless options for adjustments. You can modify the flexible arm to the perfect height for effortless viewing and working. What’s interesting is, this model uses innovative features like a Compensator mechanism and self-lubricating precision bearings which add to its flexibility.

Apart from that, we liked the “Smart Stop” feature which stops the joint at the most comfortable location. This allows the user to limit the movement and rotation of the arm depending on the space in which is installed. Also, the design includes an in-built counterbalance indicator that balances the weight of the monitor, keeping it steady in place.

Finally, and probably most brilliantly the arm is compatible with M/Connect 2 transforming a monitor stand into a docking station further enhancing your clutter free experience. Also, you can connect it with M/Power -USB Type-A and Type-C if you need to charge other devices quickly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This monitor was one of the most flexible and durable options we reviewed. Once purchased, it will last a lifetime, and whenever a different person uses the computer, they can adjust the screen with absolute ease. Last but not least the build quality is extraordinary, one could call it industry standard; all this greatness comes at a price though.

Check Latest Price in US

Check Latest Price in UK

Pros Sustainable design

Multi-purpose accessory bracket

Exceptional materials and finish

Free of red list chemicals Cons Expensive

This space-saving model from Vivo comes with a fully articulating mount with 6 top joints making it the most versatile option out there. Along with this adjustable arm, it can easily hold two screens sizing from 13 inches to 27 inches. Read on to find out more details about this excellent option.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we need to address the most interesting aspect of this monitor stand- the ability to hold two monitors comfortably. The Stand-V002 model has the capacity to hold two monitors with a weight capacity of 22 pounds each. One of its newest features includes the monitor height adjustment so you can align them to an agreeable angle from the eye.

Furthermore, its heavy-duty 4-inch C clamp easily attaches to the edge of your desk, which secures the monitor without wobbling. The portion of the clamp which touches the desk surface is lined with a padding layer to prevent any scratching. It also comes with cable clips which are integrated on the arms and center pole to keep your work area organized and mess-free.

What’s more, the ergonomic design is perfect for a healthy sitting and viewing position, which reduces eye fatigue and strain on the neck and shoulders. And, installation is a breeze with detachable bracket plates.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, we were pretty impressed with this product and couldn’t find any significant downside. However, there is one improvement which we would suggest. The arms of the mount move in unison so that when one monitor moves up or down, the other does too. It would be great if they moved independently of each other.

Pros Saves space on your desk

Height adjustment option

Place monitor in portrait or landscape mode

Easy to assemble Cons Arms don’t move independently

If you are looking for a sturdy solution to raise the monitor to eye level, this model by Simple Houseware might interest you. It has a tough metal finish, making it easy to mount your screen without any fancy accessories.

Sale SimpleHouseware Metal Desk Monitor Stand Riser with Organizer Drawer Monitor Riser / Stand for printer, computer,...

Sturdy Metal Construction with Classic Black...

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, this model is one of the more simplistic ones. So, if you are interested in a no-nonsense monitor stand without the fancy gadgets, this model would be ideal. It does the job you expect from it – that is, providing height to the screen to prevent improper posture.

Speaking of posture, increased screen hours for work or entertainment have taken a toll on the physical body. Long hours sitting with a hunched back tends to strain back and neck muscles. With this product, you can ensure the monitor or any screen is at regular viewing height, which also helps in protecting eye strain.

Apart from the black metal construction, this stand also comes with a sliding drawer tray. This section will come in handy for holding small books, files and stationery right in your work area. Also, it has two compartments on the side that can hold all your post-it notes, pens, phone, and other office supplies.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We thought this monitor stand was an excellent option for those who like to keep it simple. However, there was one drawback that we could not ignore. Even though the stand comes in 3 sizes, you do not have the option to adjust the height at your convenience.

Pros Variety in sizes

Easy to use

Compatible with all screens

Affordable Cons Stand height is not adjustable

The ability to adjust height was one of the add-ons we were looking for while creating this list. This monitor stand by Huanuo ticked all the boxes, which is why we featured it as one of the top options you must consider. Read on to know if this is the right choice for you.

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, we liked the 3 adjustable features, which was exactly what we were looking for. This ergonomic option helps to choose the best viewing height to improve your work experience. All you need to do is press the button on the leg and lift the top platform to modify the height to your needs.

Moreover, this product is made with powder-coated steel with a perforated mesh hole platform. The benefit of these perforations is increased airflow, which prevents overheating of your devices, especially laptops. If you need a stand which holds the computer and also keeps it cool while working, this is an option you must consider.

Apart from that, the 14” x 9.1″ platform is pretty strong and can hold a screen of any size and weight of 44 pounds. The legs have a non-slip and anti-skid rubber, which prevents movement while working and keeps your computer safe.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were pretty happy with this product as it turned out to be a budget-friendly choice for a durable monitor stand. However, we soon found out that there was no way to manage the numerous wires and cables, making the desk look messy.

Pros Non-slip rubber legs

Protects device from overheating

Cost-effective option

Easy to assemble Cons No cable management system

Yet another versatile monitor stand comes from the brand Amazon Basics. This model has an adjustable arm that can rotate as per your need, and it is compatible with any screen smaller than 32 inches. This is one stand we found, which has the ability of 360-degree independent rotation.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing we liked about this monitor stand is its versatility. You can place it in small spaces and the end of the desk, allowing you to move from the extreme right to left. The main contributor to its flexibility is its single monitor arm which is durable enough to hold a screen weighing up to 25 pounds.

Furthermore, the arm has the ability to extend and retract, and you can tilt it to change reading angles. You choose if you want a landscape mode or portrait mode for work, gaming, or watching movies. The tilt of 70 degrees to the front and 5 degrees to the back gives additional customization according to height and chair position.

Also, since the desk clamp fits the desk between 0.4 inches and 2.4 inches, there is more space on your desktop. Finally, this product is compatible with VESA and easy to set up at any type of desk.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although most of the products we included in this list were the best of their kind, that doesn’t mean they were without a few flaws. This option was no exception. We found that the screws on this clamp were a tad tight, making it a bit of a struggle to change directions.

Pros Uses limited desktop space

Easy to set up

Holds up to 25 pounds

Ergonomic tilting positions Cons Screws on the clamp are too tight

Another monitor stand we liked was this model by Huanuo, which was made of extremely lightweight steel. You need to consider this product if you are concerned about the ventilation of devices. This stand works equally well for larger computers as well as compact laptops.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, the first thing that caught our eye was the sleek design which suited a minimalistic home or office space. The stand is made of powder-coated steel with perforated holes, which improve ventilation and prevent overheating.

Also, this design has storage space underneath to store books, files, tablets, keyboards, and stationary. This effectively frees up space on your desk, making it neat and clutter-free. If you are wondering about a full-sized keyboard fitting in this space, we tested it out. A regular-sized keyboard did indeed fit in as advertised.

Apart from that, the 14-inch platform is wide enough to secure regular-sized computers weighing up to 44 pounds without wobbling. The stand raises your device by 3.8 inches which is enough to view the screen at eye level. Since the stand legs are equipped with non-slip rubber, there is no chance of them slipping off the desk.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although there were loads of features we appreciated, we wished the stand came in a few options for height adjustment. With the current design, the height is pretty much fixed and doesn’t allow flexibility for movement. Also, there is no cable management system in place.

Pros Improved ventilation

Large storage area

Easy to assemble

Affordable Cons Height cannot be adjusted

Next, we have the ‎MU0004 model by Mountup, which is one of the most flexible options for maneuvering the screen. If you are looking to create a comfortable workspace, take a look at this option. This stand takes up less space at the same time providing a better workflow.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, this single monitor desk mount is robust and versatile, with the ability to pivot and swing. This is one of the few monitor stands which allow movement at so many angles. The monitor arm gives around 9.8 inches of height adjustment range and extends forward up to 19 inches.

Moreover, the swivel feature moves 180 degrees allowing you to show the screen to clients or colleagues. Tilting is easy, too, with a 90 degrees tilt up and 45 degrees down-tilt option for customizing your viewing angle. Also, the support with its heavy-gauge steel is strong enough to ensure the safety and security of your device.

Finally, assembling this device takes no time at all. The monitor VESA desk mount can be installed with a drill-free C clamp or grommet base mount. Its quick-release VESA plate makes it easy to attach to your monitor. The whole placement will take you around 10 minutes from start to finish.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, we enjoyed using and reviewing this monitor stand. It gave a variety of functions which were helpful for long hours of work. However, a screen over 31 inches begins to wobble after a while of using this stand. This shows that it is not suitable for more giant screens.

Pros Multiple tilting options

Takes up less space on the desk

Inbuilt cable management system

3-year company support Cons Not suitable for big screens

Yet another monitor we decided to test and review was the LEMS03 model by the brand Loryergo. This model is built with a practical design for the workplace. It includes features like non-slip pads for the stand legs, a vented metal design for ventilation, and a safety edge to prevent bruising.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing we liked about this monitor stand was the lightweight metal design. The vented surface allows airflow so that the divide does not overheat even when used for long hours. Another feature we loved was the adjustable height options it provided. You can raise the stand 4″, 4.8″, and 5.6 “, whichever suits you the best.

What’s more, the stand is designed such that you can place a lot of your office or study materials beneath it. You can keep all your daily reading books, stationery, Wi-fi router, mouse, or keyboard in this space. This allows for a clutter-free desktop.

Also, this monitor stand is multipurpose and can support electronics, books as long as they weigh less than 44 pounds. Its 4 legs are designed with thread, metal locks, and anti-slip pads, which offer stability for daily use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, this product is a pretty good option if you want a stand that can be applied to many uses. This option can be used for work for adults and can double up as a study table for kids. The only complaint with this stand was that after a while, one of the legs bent slightly.

Pros Extra storage space

Easy to assemble

Keeps the device cool

Lightweight Cons Stand legs are not reliable

Monitor Stand Buying Guide

Now that you have seen the best options, how will you determine what’s right for you? The most popular one might not be the best suited for your needs. This is why we have created this all-encompassing buying guide.

Go through this section to get a gist of the elements and factors involved in buying a monitor stand. And ultimately, you can select for yourself which option is worth purchasing.

Let’s begin-

1. Material

It is essential to buy a product that is durable. The last thing you want is your screen dropping from the desk because the stand wasn’t sturdy enough. Wall mounts and articulated arm monitor stands come in powder steel coated metal finish.

Some desk stands are also available in a smooth wooden finish. Either way, if you purchase a well-known brand, the quality is sure to be high.

2. Ventilation

Monitor stands with arms help the airflow because the screen does not touch any surface while using this. The problem with ventilation occurs when the monitor is placed on a platform with no perforations for airflow. This will cause overheating while working for long hours, so consider this before selecting a monitor stand.

3. Desk Space

Usually, the monitor stands with arms are the ones that provide the most desk space. Since they are clamped to only one portion of the desk, the rest of the surface is free to store other things as you wish. Also, the same is true when it comes to the mounting ones, which give you lots of space to place other items as you want.

Along with that, the platform stands might take some more space, but a well-designed one will have some storage area at the bottom. They will be designed to store books, files, stationery, and a full-sized keyboard too.

4. Monitor Weight And Size

Monitors can range in size from 10 to 44 pounds depending on which model you select. It becomes crucial to consider the weight of your monitor stand has a low weight limit. All stands essentially have a weight limit which they always mention on the packaging.

So check the weight of your monitor and compare it with the specifications given for the stand. Take this extra step to prevent any accidents lest the monitor topples off the stand. Essentially, the monitor size should match the one listed on the stand packaging.

5. Types Of Monitor Stands

A. Monitor Arm

This option is also called monitor mount or monitor arm. It is basically a semi-permanent structure that comprises a slim stand with a flexible arm attached to it. If the stand is a dual one, it will have two arms attached.

The main benefit of this type of stand is that it gives a wide range of motion. They usually provide much more room for rotation and save up a lot of desk space.

B. Monitor Stand

This option is the most portable out of all the other types of stands. Since it just sits on your desk, all you need to do is pick it and move it because it’s not attached to the surface.

If you compare that with LCD monitor arms which take time to uninstall and fit in a different location, the difference is apparent. Simple stands are much more convenient if you frequently change your workstation.

C. Wall Mount

As the name suggests, this type of monitor stand goes on top of the wall, slat panel, or slat wall. This option does not have an articulating arm, so you cannot move the screen much. The benefits of tilting, height adjustment, and moving the screen further or closer are absent in this choice.

However, if you do not need much adjustment after mounting, then this one should be good enough for a permanent workspace.

6. Height Adjustability

For arm stands, the height can be adjusted using one or more of these methods.

A. Fingertip Control

With this method, you can move the links up and down with your hands. The links are easily identified as the arm between the monitor and support pole.

B. Gas/Pneumatic Cylinder

These gas cylinders come with the stand and are calibrated to the monitor weight. This option allows you to adjust the height of the arm by moving the pole up or down.

C. Pole/Knob Mount

As we previously mentioned, the links are attached to the pole with a bracket that allows for height adjustment. This option is better for semi-permanent fixtures, especially if you do not intend to change the height after adjusting once.

For monitor stands, adjusting the height is relatively uncomplicated. Mostly, you will need to physically adjust the length by pulling the stand at the perfect height. However, many monitor stands do not come with the option to modify the height, so check before purchasing.

Next, you’ll need to move the monitor bracket to change the height for adjusting a wall mount. But this is possible only if the mount has a pole. Often, wall or panel mount LCD monitors don’t have such a pole for adjusting a few inches.

7. VESA Compliance

One thing you need to check for is VESA compliance in the monitor before you buy a stand. This essentially means that the back of the monitor must have the standard hole pattern for mounting and attaching arms. The hole pattern is measured vertically and horizontally.

You can check this by reading the description in your computer booklet or find the information online. Most commonly, a mounting hole pattern will be suitable to hold a 30-pound monitor, and the size will be 75 mm x 75 mm.

Some brands like Apple are not VESA compliant, and a separate VESA adaptor will be necessary if you want to mount an Apple computer. That is why check for this detail beforehand to get a better judgment of the kind of monitor stand to buy.

8. Your Workspace

The question to address here is, “How many monitors do I need to work with?” This will help narrow your search further. Stands for one monitor are the most common ones available, followed by two monitor stands. Or do you need your monitor to be mounted on the wall?

Your workspace and area available need to be considered before finalizing a monitor stand. Lastly, you also need to measure the depth of the work area so that you can select an arm of appropriate length.

Verdict

So here was our review of the best monitor stand options you can choose in 2021. We hope the review and buying guide helped determine the perfect monitor stand for you. And, despite all the options having stunning features, we had a few favorites of our own.

The Vivo 002 stand was indeed the most versatile and flexible option we could find. Not only does it have two arms for two monitors, but it also has additional features like a C clamp and cable management system. This made it the overall best option, in our opinion.

Another product we loved was the HNLL3 model by Huanuo. But if quality without compromise was the main thing you are looking for, look no further than the 1st item on our list; the Humanscale M2.1 is simply legendary and it can be scaled up to hold more monitors, the base can be transformed in a charging station, the options are unlimited and the quality is breathtaking, design at its best.

Finally, be sure to tell us your selection in the comments below.

Until then, bye!