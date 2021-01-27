Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you think outdoor antennas are a thing of the past, we want you to think again.

With an unprecedented rise in the “cut-the-cord” movement, especially in the era of OTT services, antennas are making a comeback for all the right reasons. A virtually one-time investment, these wonders of technology are the best bet to keep in touch with the world by streaming only free channels.

With this noble thought in mind, we set out to buy one, only to return empty-handed. Why, you ask? Answer: the plethora of options. And as we figured we might not be alone in this dilemma, we decided to narrow down on the 13 best antennas of 2020 to choose from.

So, let’s get down to business!

Top Outdoor Antennas

To start the proceedings, we have the GE Pro 29884 Long Range TV Antenna. This high-performing unit has been a popular choice across the country for many years in a row. With its compact size and versatility, you can place it practically anywhere.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to technology, GE is a name that needs no introduction. The brand has been a frontrunner in providing reliable products for decades, and this long-range antenna is no exception. First and foremost, the 70-mile range is backed by the curved signal reflectors, which enhance weaker signals, thereby providing a clear viewing experience.

On top of that, it offers various HD channels such as ABC, NBS, CBS, Fox, PBS, etc., so that users don’t miss out on current programs. Hence, you can do away with those expensive cable bills and satellite packaging costs!

Being a broad-spectrum antenna, the GE Pro 29884 can receive both Very High Frequency (VFH) and Ultra High Frequency (UFH) signals. Additionally, it’s capable of accepting an uncompressed 1080p 4K full signal. In short, it was designed to be compatible with prevalent broadcast technologies.

Talking about installation, the included mounting pole and bracket can be positioned at various angles. Not only does this allow the antenna to receive maximum signals but it also keeps it safe from weather-related damages. What’s more, you will also find a comprehensive instructions manual for hassle-free setup.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Perhaps its biggest disadvantage is the absence of a rotating mechanism. Its unidirectional reception means it automatically blocks the signals coming from behind. Thus, it may take a little longer to find the best possible mounting position. However, that’s far from being a deal-breaker for us.

Pros Supports 4K videos

Weather-resistant design

Reinforces weaker signals

Available with amplifier Cons Unidirectional reception

Next in line is the RCA Outdoor Yagi Satellite HD Antenna. Sporting a durable structure, it’s designed to efficiently pick up free over-the-air TV channels. What’s more, it supports multiple broadcast streams without burning a hole in your pocket.

Why Did We Like It?

The RCA Outdoor Yagi Satellite HD Antenna has a sturdy design, thanks to the right mix of aluminum and steel parts. Apart from providing optimum resistance against extreme weather conditions, it can double up as an attic antenna to fit in those cramped spaces without compromising seamless reception.

Much like its predecessor, it can capture UHF and VHF signals from broadcast towers over 70 miles away. We were quite impressed that this unit offers the luxury of streaming 4K, 8K, and 1080p HDTV channels for high-quality picture and sound of your favorite shows. Users can enjoy their shows without interruption upon pairing the antenna with streaming devices like Roku or Apple TV.

But that’s not the only feature that accounts for convenience. A free RCA Signal Finder App can be downloaded on your mobile device to get a digital compass. All you have to do is enter your location, and choose the available stations to aim the antenna for the best signal reception.

Since it’s a pre-assembled unit, it comes almost ready-made out of the box, and users have to unfold it till the parts lock into place. Then, all you need to do is attach the mast clamp and coaxial cable to get the job done.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unfortunately, even this unit doesn’t solve the problem of unidirectional reception. However, if you plan to aim it towards multiple towers, you may need an amplifier that helps to boost the signals.

Pros Adapts to outdoor or attic settings

Withstands tough weather conditions

Easy lock-out design

Can be paired with streaming devices Cons May require an amplifier

Our next recommendation for the day is a super-affordable high-tech antenna from the house of Vansky. With excellent all-round signal reception, this outdoor OTA amplified antenna is engineered to solve the problem of a subpar viewing experience without requiring a lot of effort.

Vansky Outdoor 150 Mile Motorized 360 Degree Rotation OTA Amplified HD... Dual tv Outputs -- Outdoor tv antenna sustain 2...

150 Mile Range hdtv Reception -- hd Antenna can...

Why Did We Like It?

For the unversed, Vansky is a tech-brand specializing in making homes more comfortable, and this product justifies its motto to the tee. As you may have already guessed, we were happy to break the monotony of fixed antennas owing to its motorized structure, which can be controlled remotely.

However, what appealed to us the most is its dual TV output ability that works even without a splitter. Aside from that, it has a significant 150-mile pickup range for receiving the best HD streams, including 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 32dB high gain reception, and others. And the built-in low noise amplifier is a feature missing in some of the high-end models.

Unlike the above-mentioned units, this one substitutes the mounting pole for a digital coaxial cable that’s nearly 33 feet long. The simple assembly will require you to open the reflection panel first and then fasten the coaxial fastener before plugging-in the cable.

Overall, the Vansky Outdoor OTA Amplified HDTV Antenna is undoubtedly one of the most cost-effective units on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’d have preferred the coaxial cable to be of better quality since it tends to slide over the female end of the power unit. Hence, you may have to spend some time tightening the cable properly. Other than that, there’s nothing more we can crib about.

Pros Protected against lightning

Can be used as omnidirectional or multidirectional antenna

Ideal for rural or suburban areas

Assembles in minutes Cons Coaxial cable tends to slip

Another one of our top suggestions is the Pingbingding PBD WA-2608 HDTV Antenna. In addition to the catchy brand name, this efficient unit scores high on utility and convenience factors. Its long range reception is sure to please even the nitpickers out there.

Why Did We Like It?

Having tried a rotatable antenna, there was no way we were missing out on the chance of trying a second one. And unsurprisingly, it resembled its predecessor, both in terms of appearance and features. For one, the 150-mile range can pick up virtually all channels without any interference from adverse weather conditions.

Moreover, it supports two TVs without requiring you to go on a splitter or special adapter shopping round. This is a great feature if you want twin signals at the same time, minus any congestion or extra noise. Here, we should probably mention that it’s compatible with 4K, 1080p, UHH, VFH, and full HD streams.

We loved how the power box is equipped with a visual indicator system consisting of a red, green, and yellow light. While the red light tells you that the power is on, the green light indicates the proper functioning of the 360-degree rotor. Likewise, the yellow light alerts users about potential power problems.

Finally, the mounting kit includes everything, from the power adapter to a 40 feet coaxial cable and mounting pole.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since there is no rotation indicator per se, you won’t possibly have an idea which way the antenna is facing if you need to change its position. Furthermore, it cannot “jump” positions, meaning you have to rotate it all the way through to reach the desired placement,

Pros Automatically scans UHF and VHF channels

Anti-snow and anti-storm construction

1-inch sturdy pole

Long coaxial cable Cons No position indicator

A relatively new entrant, the 1byone Reception Amplified HDTV Antenna has earned the praise of customers in a quick time. Featuring a sleek yet durable design, this premium model can give some big names a run for their money.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, the positive customer feedback helped us put our faith in this product. At first glance, the unit looked nothing like a conventional TV antenna. But we were particularly attracted by its compact size, which made it easy to install in any location like the balcony, attic, rooftop, or exterior wall.

The brand has cleverly emphasized on certain aspects, which simultaneously takes care of durability and picture quality. For instance, the anti-UV coating gives but a subtle type of interference that can cause even HD signals to deteriorate to an extent. Additionally, this coating protects the antenna from sun-related damages.

Similarly, snow proofing is another critical factor that’s trickier than usual weatherproofing. Aside from the material being resistant to cracking, it has to minimize signal reflection for optimum signal reception, and this unit does just that.

Unlike the Pingbingding PBD WA-2608 HDTV Antenna, there’s no rotor that can support a 360-degree rotation. Yet, we didn’t face any problem in ensuring an omnidirectional reception of signals over a range of over 150-mile.

Last but not least, the 4G filter blocks unwanted 3G and wireless 4G signals for a stable performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As we have already mentioned before, the 1byone Reception Amplified HDTV Antenna costs significantly more. But considering its features and capabilities, we don’t mind spending those extra bucks.

Pros Integrated amplifier

Receives all free HD channels

Low noise and clear broadcast

Available in a flat and standard model variant Cons Expensive

If you’re looking for a powerful antenna to receive a broad range of frequencies, then this unit might just fit your needs. The Antennas Direct DB8e 8-Element Bowtie Antenna sports a unique structure that amplifies its strength to the fullest.

Antennas Direct 8-Element Bowtie TV Antenna, 70 Miles Range,... 70+ mile range 8-element bowtie includes special...

Receive free TV from networks like ABC CBS NBC Fox...

Why Did We Like It?

To be honest, we were fairly intrigued by its bowtie structure (hence the name). Effectively, the DB8e is a pair of two antennas mounted on a robust central boom. There’s a weatherproof box in the center that houses a combiner, which in turn, consists of two cables coming from the left and right sides.

A significant advantage of this structure is that users are free to set up the antenna in more than one way. The first alignment we tried involved pointing the two antennas in the same direction to increase the total signals received. We then placed both in different directions to enhance the reception from different broadcast towers.

Simply put, the first arrangement works best for weak signals, while the second method is suitable if the signals are strong but coming from different directions. Over the course of our trial, the unit received around 12 channels and 53 stations in full HD 1080p.

Lastly, it’s available in a number of variants, like the 45-mile, 60-mile, 70-mile with mount or HDTV preamplifier, and VHF kit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It goes without saying that the Antennas Direct DB8e 8-Element Bowtie Antenna is larger and heavier than the traditional antennas. So, make sure you mount it firmly on the roof, and the mount needs to be separately purchased for that. Plus, this one can only support UHF channels, which somewhat limits its versatility.

Pros Array approach doesn’t need a reflector

Protection against multipath interference

Adjustable mounting hardware

Lifetime warranty on parts Cons Doesn’t include a mount

Supports only UHF channels

Now that we have arrived at the halfway mark, it’s time to introduce the Channel Master CM-4228HD Outdoor TV Antenna. Another one of our bowtie favorites, it can be installed in a majority of outdoor locations.

Winegard HD7698P Platinum Series Long Range Outdoor TV Antenna... Long Range Outdoor TV Antenna - The Winegard...

65+ Mile Range - VHF and UHF directional TV...

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the gate, we were pleased with the 8-bay approach that this unit employs. Without sounding too technical, this yagi antenna has been laid out in an array geometry for capturing maximum incoming signals.

As a result, it can receive weaker signals even with a less powerful amplifier. Since amplification is a major noise source, low amplification will automatically correlate to lower noise for a clearer picture.

As opposed to the Antennas Direct DB8e, this unit has a nice mix of UFH and VHF that extends its reception over the 80-mile range. In tandem with the 12 dB antenna gain, it processes uncompressed 1080i HDTV broadcasts for high-quality picture and sound, especially in rural areas. Besides, you can tune into several FM channels.

The 180-degree reception span is backed by a 2 feet compact manual turning radius. This will give you complete control over choosing the best direction for maximizing reception. The only thing to keep in mind is installing it in a location for easy access.

Finally, the pre-assembled structure combines a seamless fold-out locking mechanism, and you can attach it to either a pole or mast as convenient.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may be helpful to know that the Channel Master CM-4228HD Outdoor TV Antenna isn’t the most affordable option. So, we are slightly bummed out about its inability to receive low VHF channels. The compromised versatility may be a constraint for potential buyers.

Pros Lightweight design

Rust-free elements, UV resistant

Pairable with streaming devices

Comes in 40 and 60-mile variants Cons Can’t pick up low VHF channels

After a couple of expensive buys, we decided to review the McDuory Amplified Digital Outdoor HDTV Antenna. One of the most affordable options on our list, it definitely packs a punch for its humble-looking design and budget-friendly price tag.

Why Did We Like It?

Not that we are against affordability, but the rather inexpensive pricing of this unit didn’t yield a very good first impression. However, we were forced to change our mind in no time.

Firstly, the 150-mile range is as good as some of the high-end antennas. Secondly, it supports two TVs simultaneously without the need for a splitter or dedicated adapter. We experienced zero interference or quality loss with both 720p and 1080p reception. So, count the brownie points!

Moreover, the 360-degree remote-controlled rotor means users can decide on the direction of the antenna. We suggest keeping the list of channels handy for determining the most feasible position. Beyond that, many users have praised its ability to receive signals even when placed indoors.

Installation-wise, the no-tool assembly will be especially beneficial for first-timers or users who aren’t familiar with tools. A unique snap-on design lets you set up the antenna in minutes, and so does the easy to follow instructions manual. Complete with 40 feet coaxial cable and power indicator lights, there’s hardly anything more we could’ve asked for.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While moving the antenna to find new channels, we observed that it tends to lose some of the stronger channels as it moves out of range for the said signal. Hence, you may need an amplifier to reinforce the all-round reception abilities.

Pros Snap-on parts

Withstands extreme weather conditions

Advanced motor for more stability

Infrared remote control Cons Loses stronger signals as it moves

With a braggy brand name, the Five Star Outdoor Digital Amplified HDTV Antenna makes the cut for us. The enhanced reflector panels are specifically engineered for superior signal reception and a high-resolution stream.

Why Did We Like It?

Undoubtedly, the 200-mile range is one of the first things that grabbed our attention. And perhaps the best part about this unit is that it doesn’t compromise quality for fancy specifications. Long story short, the long reception range doesn’t hamper its ability to capture almost every free local channel. Not only that, but it also supports up to 5 TVs with negligible quality loss.

Coming to its overall structure, the six reflector elements improve the UHF HDTV picture quality by 25% compared to the traditional 4 element design. Furthermore, the larger elements account for optimum signal stabilization and 50% improvement in VHF reception.

Among other noteworthy features is the built-in auto gain control chip with an integrated gain booster. Besides, the 360-degree rotatable motor houses a premium-quality copper cable responsible for stable signal transmission throughout. On a related note, the motor can be controlled by either the control box or remote control.

Last but not least, the special windproof design enhances durability for increased all-weather durability.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We aren’t sure about the durability of the rotor as it looks and feels pretty flimsy. Also, the rotation is slightly faster than what we’d have preferred, meaning controlling it remotely might not fetch the desired direction.

Pros In-built low noise amplifier

LTE filter negates interference by removing unwanted signals

Improved FM radio reception

Includes cable, splitters, and cable clips Cons Flimsy rotor

Fast rotation

A second Antennas Direct product on the list, the Clearstream 4 TV Antenna is a multi-directional unit made up of quadruple antennas. It’s patented technology has earned it the title of the best performer in the 70-mile range category.

Why Did We Like It?

Without boring you with the technical specifications, let’s jump straight into its unique structure. The patented loop technology uses 4 antennas that enhance the response for receiving a greater range of frequencies. Along with that, the wide beam angle eliminates the need to rotate the unit.

Moreover, the reflectors are engineered to focus the power of the antenna for added signal reception and protecting multipath interference. We could pull channels from approximately 36 digital TV stations, and there were no broken signals.

In hindsight, it picked up only the strongest signals good enough for uninterrupted viewing and ignored the rest all together. Although this may reduce the number of channels, we’d happily trade quantity for quality.

The antenna comes in multiple fragments and assembling them isn’t a herculean task; the instructions are clearly provided in the manual. Apart from that, the package includes a curved mounting pipe (J-pole) with a bracket so that you can attach it to the attic beam, roof, or side of the house. But if you’re fixing it to the roof, don’t forget to use the sealing pads for optimum stability.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Like many of our recommendations, this one doesn’t come with an integrated amplifier, which affects its ability to receive medium-strength signals. In addition, you may need to make more room for the broad shape.

Pros All-weather mounting hardware

Full 1080p HD video

Penetrates heavy foliage and roofing materials

Also comes with an amplifier Cons May not be suitable for mid-strength signals

Are you on the hunt for an ultra-affordable outdoor antenna with a long range? Then check out the Before Digital Amplified TV Antenna. But there’s more than just the price or range that will appeal to potential buyers.

Why Did We Like It?

Frankly, we were very much surprised by the specifications, considering the highly affordable price. And to our delight, this unit performs mostly well for its claims. To begin with, the 150-mile long-range capacity has a versatile reception, including 720p, 1080p, and 1080i streams. Being a digital antenna, its auto-scan mechanism will constantly detect new channels as they are made available for broadcast.

Furthermore, the dual TV support can be availed without the use of splitters or separate adapters. Similar to the Five Star Outdoor Digital Amplified HDTV Antenna, it doesn’t miss out on a 360-degree rotor. While at it, we tried both the power box and remote to control the direction and none disappointed.

One thing to note about the installation is that the antenna cannot be directly connected to the TV through an outdoor coaxial cable. The kit includes a 1.2-meter cable that should be used to connect it to the back of the control box. Finally, you can choose from a large or medium size according to the space available.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For all the good, we wished the construction was a bit more durable. Most of the parts are made from plastic, thereby affecting its stability. We aren’t convinced about its weather resistance abilities, especially on windy or snowy days.

Pros In-built low noise amplifier

HDTV reception

Can be installed indoor or outdoor

Comes in large and medium sizes Cons Poor construction

As we near the end of the list, the Winegard Freevision FV-30BB HDTV Antenna makes an entry. With flexible mounting methods and a strong reception, it produces quality performance for prolonged periods.

Why Did We Like It?

The Winegard Freevision FV-30BB is a nice compromise between high and very high range outdoor antennas. Despite having a 30-mile range, it can receive both UHF and high-band VHF digital HDTV signals. Hence, you don’t have to worry about parting ways with your favorite shows in crystal clear broadcast.

We liked its compact design and the heavy duty mounting clamp, which makes it suitable for mounting in various locations like the deck, railing, side of the house, or even indoors. Unlike the Before Digital Amplified TV Antenna, the construction is fairly sturdy to seamlessly take on extreme weather conditions.

On top of that, you can paint it to match the surrounding setup while resisting any damage to the interiors. Calls for bonus points, we say!

The free OTA programming feature offers more free channels and programs than its previous versions. From local news, weather to live sports and OTT shows- you name it and you get it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although meant for indoor use, it isn’t exactly mountable on walls as the provided coaxial cable sticks out of the back and prevents the antenna from aligning with the wall. And given the stiffness of coaxial cables, you can’t really get them out of the way. Plus, the one that came in the package was very thin to tolerate any bends.

Pros 4K Ultra HD and ATSC 3.0 ready

Compatible with streaming devices

Plastic and metal parts

Sturdy Cons Not wall-mountable

An upgraded version, the BEFORE HDTV Indoor/Outdoor Antenna has been modified to pick up signals within the 120-mile range. It’s compatible with various TV convertor boxes and 4K TVs, thereby scoring high on the versatility factor.

Why Did We Like It?

Starting with the construction, this antenna is made from a new brand of environmentally-friendly, flame retardant soft material that provides optimum moisture and lightning protection. In fact, pliability is one of the main reasons behind its ability to withstand strong winds and snow.

Although meant for signal reception up to a 120-mile range, the detachable amplifier can extend that range up to an impressive 150 miles. It’s as good as getting two different antennas at the price of one. The base can be rotated to 90 or 180-degree for adjusting the position according to the best direction.

Apart from being compatible with almost every 4K UHD TV, it can pick up all local programming channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, PBC, etc. And the 33.4 feet coaxial cable doubles up as a reception enhancer. But in case you require any assistance, the responsive customer service can be contacted 24/7.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The BEFORE HDTV Indoor/Outdoor Antenna isn’t an omnidirectional unit; something which wasn’t mentioned in the description. Hence, we had to spend some time figuring the best direction for placement. The adjustable base made it easy, but we feel the brand should’ve explicitly mentioned it.

Pros Supports Fire Stick

Clearview HDTV amplified

1-year warranty and 3-month replacement policy

Easy setup Cons Not omnidirectional

Outdoor Antenna Buyer’s Guide

Getting the ideal outdoor antenna is more than just knowing the best names of the year. Sure, you can randomly select any product from our list, but that won’t do you much good. So, what will? Well, to answer that, we’ve curated this short buyer’s guide to list down the crucial factors that should be considered before buying one. Read on…

Range

Without a second doubt, the most important thing to look out for is the distance for which the antenna can work. Now, this may seem like an apparently simple job but it’s actually slightly complicated. Most homeowners naturally inclined towards those units that have a larger reach.

However, a long-distance range may sometimes result in significant quality loss. So, it may not be a bad idea to stick to smaller distances if that’s where the towers are located. If you have a lot of surrounding restrictions in the form of foliage or housing, we’d recommend going for a quality long-range antenna.

Indoor Vs. Outdoor

The decision to opt for an indoor or outdoor antenna has a lot to do with the available space. For instance, your room may not have enough space to accommodate a large antenna. Besides, indoor antennas are a great choice for areas that have many broadcast towers in the vicinity.

On the other hand, outdoor antennas enjoy a higher signal reception due to their height and heavy duty structure. They come in handy in countrysides or rural areas where the broadcast towers are situated miles away. A thumb rule states the bigger the build, the more is the signal reception. That said, make sure it has enough weather resistance properties like surge resistance and anti-UV-coatings.

Directional Vs. Multidirectional

As the name suggests, directional antennas pull signals from a single direction, while multidirectional units can receive signals from all directions. Many users prefer directional antennas as they reduce noise and other interferences more effectively if the stations are located in the line of sight.

Alternatively, multidirectional antennas have superior reception, irrespective of the exact position of the broadcast towers. If your budget doesn’t permit, we recommend opting for a rotatable antenna, which will allow you to position the antenna in the desired direction. However, they may block signals coming from behind.

Video Compatibility And Frequencies

Without being complacent, we highly recommend going for a unit that supports a majority of the video formats (like 1080p, 720p, 4K, etc.) and frequencies (like UHF and VHF) to make room for future developments.

Amplified Vs. Non-Amplified

Unless you have extremely poor signal reception in your area, we’d advise avoiding an amplified antenna as it can increase the noise. Most outdoor antennas already use preamplifiers to convert weak signals to sharp low noise-signals.

Installation

We prefer something like a snap-on or fold-out, easy-lock mechanism simply because they are cut out for the task. Additionally, we suggest opting for units that come with a full-fledged kit, including everything from mounts to poles and cables.

Verdict

That has brought us to the end of the guide.

We understand that the many advantages of an outdoor antenna make it very difficult to hold off buying one. But at the same time, we’d like you to take your time in carefully going through our reviews and buyer’s guide. After all, no one has extra money to waste!

While you do that, allow us to assist you a step further by naming our favorites from the list. The GE Pro 29884 Long Range TV Antenna is one of the best long-range antennas, and the Vansky Outdoor OTA Amplified HDTV Antenna supports two TVs simultaneously. Likewise, the Pingbingding PBD WA-2608 HDTV Antenna is the best rotatable antenna, in our opinion.

With that, it’s time for us to say goodbye. Hopefully, our efforts will help you find the best deal. And when you do, don’t forget to let us know in the comments down below.

Till next time, take care!

