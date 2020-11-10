13 Best Bluetooth Range Extenders of 2021

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you wish to increase the range and improve the connectivity of your Bluetooth devices? Well, in that case, a Bluetooth range extender is a must-have.

Equipped with several benefits, these devices have managed to take your wireless experience to a whole new level. That being said, buying a suitable Bluetooth extender for your home audio systems and other devices may sound simple. But to be honest, it isn’t.

This is because the product is not restricted to just a single type or model. With a diverse range of options to choose from, finding a unit that matches your needs can get a bit hectic. So, what should you do? Well, for starters, breathe a sigh of relief!

We have come forward with this guide to the 13 best Bluetooth range extenders of 2020. Each recommendation has been reviewed to simplify your task of decision-making. And this is followed by a comprehensive buyer’s guide to further help you make an informed purchase.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

Top Bluetooth Range Extenders

Document

As a flagship brand dealing with quality electronic products, including wired and wireless earphones, TaoTronics is undoubtedly a known name in the Bluetooth industry. On that note, we bring you our topmost recommendation from the brand, which allows you to stream audios or videos, even while charging.

Why Did We Like It?

The TaoTronics Bluetooth Adapter is comparatively easy to set up. Simply connect it to the audio output port of your device via the 3.5mm jack or the RCA cable, and you are good to go. This will ensure a stable and reliable connection without tangled wires, providing a hassle-free and convenient experience.

We were quite impressed by the low latency technology of the unit, which allowed the simultaneous connection of two devices, further adding to the convenience. Not just that, but this technology also enables you to get sound in the transmitter mode without a hitch.

What’s more? Well, you can enjoy listening to wireless music for the entire day, thanks to its long battery life of 20 hours. In fact, you won’t even have to switch off the adapter while charging. Instead, you can use it at all times. And the best part is that it reconnects automatically every time you use it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To be honest, we didn’t really find any significant downside to this exceptional product. However, we noticed that the buttons were a little hard to press, which compromised the user-friendly experience of controlling audio in the receiver mode. But this is just a minor issue that can be dealt with.

Pros Long-lasting battery life

Low latency for lag-free experience

Easy to set up

Supports simultaneous pairing of two devices

Stable connection Cons Controls were not user-friendly

A pioneer in long-range Bluetooth audio since 2012, Miccus uses cutting-edge technology to ensure a superior and high-performance wireless experience. And to upgrade your overall audio experience, the brand comes with this spectacular 2-in-1 Bluetooth extender, offering an incredible range of up to 300 feet.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, this adapter from Miccus offers a dynamic Bluetooth range of up to 300 feet, upgrading your entire music listening experience. Being a transmitter as well as a receiver powered by the Bluetooth 4.2 technology, you can easily set it up in the RX pairing mode.

In fact, it connects to each and every device, be it your phone, TV, home theatre, or tablet, just to name a few. This, in turn, enables you to sit back, relax, and enjoy listening to your favorite tracks without the hassle of tangled wires or complicated connections.

Miccus makes the entire process convenient and straightforward for unmatched user experience. And that’s not all! Thanks to its aptX low latency, the unit prevents lag, even when you pair two devices or headphones simultaneously. Furthermore, it offers all these features and more at an affordable price, making it too good to be true.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For those looking for a dynamic Bluetooth extender for home audio systems, Miccus has a lot to offer. Having said that, we couldn’t help but notice it’s poor build quality, which may compromise its durability. However, it meets our expectations in terms of overall functionality, making it perfect for those under a tight budget.

Pros Ultra-fast audio with no delay

Quick and easy setup with voice prompts

Dual-link

Compatible with various devices Cons Poor build quality

Boltune, a top audio brand, dealing with technologically advanced products, comes forth with this 3-in-1 Bluetooth extender, which supports both wired and Bluetooth output simultaneously. That being said, it is compatible with most optical and audio devices, complimenting every modern home environment.

Why Did We Like It?

Equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Boltune’s 3-in-1 aux adapter, transmitter, and receiver allows you to connect with a wide range of devices. From streaming music on your TV, radio, and home audio devices in the transmitter mode to your cell phone and iPad on the receiver mode, it ensures versatile connections.

Not just that, but it also comes with a bypass mode, allowing you to switch between wired and Bluetooth connections without having to unplug cables. It’s as easy as it can get! Apart from this, the unit can simultaneously stream audio on two headphones/speakers with no lip-sync delay while gaming or watching movies.

In fact, it also supports aptX HD, which enables it to stream 24bit music quality, ensuring a better than standard music listening experience. You can easily pick up every detail and nuances of your favorite track, even when the audio device is 164 feet away.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is undoubtedly a top-quality class 1 extender that is available at a pretty reasonable price. But if we talk about its drawbacks, you might find the sound level of the streamed audio to be a bit low. This is probably because of a minor flaw in the volume control function. Other than that, we are sure you will love the overall sound quality and dynamic range.

Pros Exceptional sound quality

Easy to use

3-in-1 functionality

No lip-sync delay

Stable connection Cons Volume control issues

With its wide range of headphones, Bluetooth transmitters, and wireless adapters, Avantree has always been dedicated to enhancing your audio experience. For this reason and more, we come forward with this Class 1 Bluetooth extender from the brand, which enables you to access all your home audio devices with the flip of a switch.

Why Did We Like It?

Similar to the previous option on our list, the Avantree Bluetooth Extender is a 3-in-1 device! In other words, you can use it as a transmitter to stream music on your headphones by connecting to your TV and other home devices. On the other hand, in the receiver mode, you can receive wireless streaming music from your PC or cellphone. It is indeed quite versatile.

But that’s not all! Using a simple switch, you can easily toggle between the bypass and Bluetooth mode. In fact, we found this function useful for a TV having only one optical output. That being said, it comes with multiple audio input options, allowing you to connect to the TV and sound systems using AUX/RCA cables.

Now, as far as it goes for setting up the unit, you will agree that it is relatively easy. From voice prompts to LED status indicators, each feature makes pairing and its use quick and convenient.

Furthermore, the unit serves as an excellent option for watching movies and TV, thanks to the aptX low latency codec. It eliminates audio-visual lag, provided your receiving device, be it headphones or speakers also support low latency.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Avantree 3-in-1 Bluetooth Extender pairs with all your devices easily and quickly. But having said that, we were not impressed by its connectivity, which sometimes lacked stability. There were audio interruptions while streaming music, but this won’t be a significant concern, provided you turn off possible interrupting signals.

Pros Multiple audio inputs

Easy to set up

Low latency

Bypass function

Ideal for watching movies and TV Cons Audio interruptions

Compatible with most of your home’s Z devices, Aeotec Range Extender 6 ensures reliable wireless signals so that your smart home remains well connected. It receives and amplifies Z-signals, boosting their quality and range.

Sale Aeotec Range Extender 6, Z-Wave Plus repeater Z-Wave Plus wireless signal repeater and range...

Amplifies and repeats weak signals boosting the...

Why Did We Like It?

Aeotec Range Extender 6 offers universal compatibility with most of your home’s Z-wave devices. Simply plug it into a 110V socket, located in a place of your house that needs signal boosting. And it will start working as a repeater by capturing weak signals, amplifying, and then repeating them.

In other words, it makes sure your home’s automation system works perfectly by providing a stable connection between the other Z-devices nearby. In fact, it comes with a signal indicator so that you know where it needs to be installed. It shows you whether the signal strength of the area can be improved.

Another impressive feature of this unit is its compact size. Designed to be small, the pocket-friendly device is easily portable. That being said, despite being compact, it does not compromise on performance, and it doesn’t block neighboring power outlets.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is an exceptional product in terms of functionality, design, and compatibility. However, the only complaint we have against it was that it emitted an electric buzzing sound, which is too loud. Apart from this, we didn’t really come across any significant downsides to this must-have device for smart homes.

Pros Compact and pocket-friendly design

Easy to use

Universal compatibility

Ensures stable connectivity Cons Emits noisy electric buzzing sound

Powered by the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Golvery 2-in-1 Adapter BTI-041 serves as the ultimate audio solution. From transferring music to Bluetooth headsets to receiving audio on cell phones and tablets, this unit is capable of transforming any device to ensure a wireless sound experience.

Why Did We Like It?

Well, firstly, the Golvery 2-in-1 Bluetooth Adapter is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 CSR chipset, offering twice as much speed as the previous version. So, with broader compatibility, it ensures stable and secure wireless connections in order to transform any device into a wireless sound experience.

It supports low latency to deliver lag-free audio when connected to headphones. You can also enjoy the high-clarity sound, thanks to its aptX low latency technology that eliminates Bluetooth audio delay. In fact, this enables you to watch TV, videos, and movies in perfect synchronization with no lip-sync delay.

Apart from this, we loved the fact that it supports Qualcomm 48kHz, 24bit LPCM audio. This is how it ensures the perfect audio experience while transmitting or receiving. Furthermore, you no longer have to worry about interruptions as the unit offers a working time of 15 hours with its 600mah rechargeable lithium battery. The best part is that it works even while charging.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After taking a closer look, we were not very pleased with the design of the unit. This is because of the indicator lights that notify regarding the signal strength. They are too small, and hence you can’t really see them from a distance. That being said, this is almost a negligible flaw since it does not compromise on its overall performance.

Pros Supports dual streaming

HD sound quality

Long working hours

No lip-sync delay Cons Small indicator lights

1Mii, a brand dedicated to the development and creation of long-range series of audio products since 2018, brings you this B03Pro Bluetooth Extender. Offering 3-in-1 functions of receiving, transmission, and bypass, it ensures incredible wireless audio with HD sound quality.

Why Did We Like It?

Being a 3-in-1 adapter, the 1Mii B03Pro can transmit audio from your TV, radio, or other home devices to Bluetooth headsets or speakers. While as a receiver, it streams music from tablets and cellphones to your AV receiver or stereo. That’s not all! It also includes a bypass mode, allowing you to use it as a pass-through hub with conventional wired connections.

What’s more? Well, apart from extended long-range, the unit comes with a fast memory connection function. This enables it to auto-reconnect Bluetooth speakers or headphones in order to stream audio at once for the next use. It also supports dual streaming so that you can link, or pair two headphones or two speakers simultaneously to enjoy lag-free audio.

Not just that, but the B03Pro also ensures high fidelity sound, thanks to its highest-end chip Bluetooth 5.0. It picks up signals, even from a distance, and boosts the quality and range for precise and stable connections.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being equipped with a low latency technology, we found the unit to exhibit higher latency compared to the other options on the list. This caused audio lag to some extent, but it did not compromise the overall sound experience. That being said, the 1Mii B03Pro is among the top long-range extenders.

Pros 24 months of after-sales service

Supports analog and digital input and output

Dual and ultra-fast streaming

High-fidelity stereo sound Cons Issues with latency

Ever thought of achieving excellent range, despite building construction obstacles and powerline vampires? Well, the Insteon Range Extender has made that possible! It boosts the wireless signals most quickly and cost-effectively to extend their range even further than what they were.

Why Did We Like It?

Being the only home control technology that supports dual-band connections, this range extender from Insteon manages to create a robust network. This enables it to handle common interferences from WiFi and microwaves or signal blockades. In fact, the unit can also bridge the two phases of your home’s power lines.

Simply install it in both phases so that the Insteon signals reach every corner of your home. That being said, the extender is reliable as it enables dual-mesh networks to reach areas where others can’t. Not only that, but it also extends over wired and wireless Insteon devices, allowing each device to repeat messages across the network for lightning-fast communication.

Apart from this, the network is pretty simple to understand, as there are no routers or administrative devices. You won’t need a complicated hierarchy of device profiles since each device can control the other.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Now, the Insteon network is not as complicated as you think, but the absence of proper guidelines on the instruction manual can make it difficult to use for a first-timer. You may have to call the technical support team to seek assistance. Once you get accustomed to its overall operation, we are sure you will face no major challenges.

Pros Can scale from 2 to 200+ devices

Lightning-fast communications

Doesn’t interfere with WiFi

Reliable and compatible Cons Lack of proper instructions

Using the Eve Extend Bluetooth Range Extender, you can gain reach the furthest corners of your home, without worrying about any obstacles that may come in its way. From checking basement humidity levels to activating garden sprinklers, this unit serves its purpose for both indoor and outdoor use.

Why Did We Like It?

You may control your wireless Eve ecosystem from anywhere within your WiFi network, thanks to this Bluetooth range extender. It directly connects to 8 Eve accessories, despite them being in different corners of your home for extended reach. Just make sure that the DHCP function is activated on the router, and 2.4 GHz or 5GHz band is enabled.

That being said, we were able to set up this unit with no hassles, whatsoever! Simply find a spot within the network and connect to a power outlet. Once this is done, point your iPhone camera to the HomeKit set up code in order to add Eve Extend securely. And the app will walk through the rest of the process. It’s as simple as that.

Not just that, but it also respects your privacy and keeps all your data 100% safe and secure. Even after knowing about your accessories, the unit never analyzes, shares, or sends your data or information to the cloud. Hence, it makes sure that all your vital usage information remains in your custody, and nobody else.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You might come across a few hiccups while setting it up for the first time. It may not be compatible with Google WiFi or connect with certain devices of your house. That being said, despite its certain limitations, it doesn’t fail to impress in terms of reach, diversity, and security.

Pros Safe and secure

Offers extended reach

Effortless setup

Easy to control Cons Not compatible with Google WiFi

Thanks to this small and compact, yet powerful Bluetooth audio receiver from Amphony, you can set up your Bluetooth speakers anywhere to enjoy a wireless music listening experience. Integrated with an advanced Bluetooth technology and state-of-the-art amplifier, the unit boosts audio signals while streaming music from your cell phone or tablet.

Why Did We Like It?

As you already know, the Amphony extender also includes a built-in amplifier that reduces distortion to ensure an immersive sound experience. In fact, by swapping antennas, you can easily extend its wireless range in order to connect to passive speakers from any corner of your home.

Furthermore, while streaming music from cell phones, tablets, and other devices, it amplifies the audio received by the speakers. In other words, it excels in both connectivity and boosting sound clarity.

What’s more? Well, believe it or not, but this particular range extender is as small as a deck of cards. And so, it is not only easy to move around, but it also ensures powerful performance while remaining hidden from sight.

Apart from this, we consider this device to be a completely risk-free investment, backed by a 1-year warranty. As a matter of fact, you can rely on Amphony’s customer support team to assist you through your queries whenever needed.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside of this unit is its Bluetooth range, which is a bit short compared to the other options on the list. But this issue can be tackled, provided you spend a few more bucks on a higher power antenna. Nonetheless, it is a great choice for those looking for an amplifier and Bluetooth receiver.

Pros Risk-free and reliable

Compact size

Aluminum chassis ensures cooling

Lowers audio distortion Cons Bluetooth range is short

Powered by the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, the Tesha Long Range Bluetooth Range Extender enables you to use a variety of devices, making your life more convenient. Teamed with dual antenna design, it ensures a stable wireless connection, irrespective of the location of your device.

Why Did We Like It?

We bring you another 3-in-1 audio transmitter from Tesha that can Bluetooth-enable all your home audio devices, including speakers, TV, stereos, and iPods. In other words, it allows you to get rid of complicated wireless connections, and enjoy wireless music anywhere at home.

In fact, it ensures a better-than-CD listening experience, thanks to its aptX HD function. And not only this, but it also serves as an excellent solution for watching movies and videos without lag or lip-sync.

Furthermore, you won’t have restrictions in terms of compatibility. Why? This is because the unit is compatible with 99% TV and audio systems. Featuring an onboard volume adjust function, it can also be used for various devices that don’t have their own volume control options.

Apart from this, it offers more than 15 hours of use in TX mode and 20 hours in RX mode, owing to its 1000mAh rechargeable battery. This makes it ideal for all-day use or during long road trips.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Truth be told, the Tesha Bluetooth Range Extender offers dynamic range thanks to its dual antenna design. But the only concern we have is related to its long-term use. This is because the quality of the unit is not as high as the other options on the list.

Pros NFC and easy connectivity

Supports dual Bluetooth headphone connect

Fully charged in 4.5 hours

Enters power-saving mode automatically Cons Quality control issues

Giveet lives up to its promise of ensuring quality products and unmatched service with this BT-B28 long-range Bluetooth extender. Featuring the highest version Bluetooth 5.0 and the high-end CSR chip, it delivers efficient and stable transmission with ultra-low power consumption.

Why Did We Like It?

Being a 3-in-1 unit with the transmitter, receiver, and bypass modes, the BT-B28 is capable of upgrading your home audio system with ease. Apart from this, it features a low latency technology that reduces audio delay and lag. This, in turn, enables you to enjoy high-fidelity music by transmitting audio to headphones/speakers or receiving them from cell phones/tablets.

Not only this, but it also allows you to watch movies and listen to audio with no lip-sync delay. Furthermore, it supports the simultaneous connection of two headphones or speakers of the same brand. And that’s not all! It also supports multiple audio outputs for diverse use.

We loved the light indicator design of the unit as it was user-friendly. Thanks to this innovative and convenient feature, you can be more aware of the connection of the product, and make adjustments when needed.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We noticed issues related to the volume control of the device. But this does not mean it compromises sound quality in any way. Instead, you will have to increase the volume significantly in the AV receiver. Apart from this, it does not connect easily with older headphones, and even if it does, the connection is not that strong.

Pros Supports multiple audio outputs

Light indicator design

Easy to set up

Reduces audio delay

Ensures lip synchronization Cons Doesn’t connect to older headphones

Volume control issue

Finally, we come to the last option on our list. That being said, even though the Trakk Activ Bluetooth Bike Extender marks its spot at the bottom-most position, it doesn’t fail to impress. Designed for bikers and adventure enthusiasts, this Bluetooth Extender and speaker is perfect for outdoor use.

Why Did We Like It?

The Trakk Active Bluetooth Bike Range Extender is not like any other option on the list. Why? Well, firstly, it is built primarily to incorporate high-clarity music during outdoor adventures. For this reason, it is designed, keeping portability and durability in mind.

Featuring a compact, yet sturdy construction, the unit can withstand extreme weather conditions. It is waterproof, shockproof, and stain-resistant, making it the perfect outdoor range extender that will surely last you for the years to come.

Apart from this, the device is capable of extending the Bluetooth range up to 100 feet. So, it streams wireless music from cell phones and tablets, irrespective of their location. Another unique feature of this unit is that it comes with a bike mount. This enables you to easily mount it on a bike, board, or cup holder for a hands-free experience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Being an outdoor Bluetooth range extender cum speaker, we expected it to include a long-lasting battery. But unfortunately, the battery loses its efficiency over time, which, in turn, reduces its working time. Nonetheless, it is the most durable option, without which our list would be incomplete.

Pros Comes with a microphone for calls

30 hours of battery life

Ensures 360-degree, high-quality sound

Compact and durable design Cons The battery loses efficiency over time

Bluetooth Extender Buyer’s Guide

By now, you must have a clear idea of the top 13 Bluetooth range extenders out there. Having said that, buying the best range extender from a list of excellent options is easier said than done.

Various factors need to be considered in order to make a choice that best meets your requirements. This is why we have come forward with this buyer’s guide, explaining the critical points that you need to look into before making a purchase. Read on.

Type

There are four different classes or types of Bluetooth range extenders categorized based on power consumption and range. So, it is essential to know about them in order to determine your requirement.

Class 1 range extender: It has a range of 100m and works at 100 milliwatts.

Class 2 range extender: It has a range of 10m, but is more widespread in use. The power consumption is 2.5 milliwatts.

Class 3 range extender: It comes with a range of 1m and power wattage of 1 milliwatt.

Class 4 range extender: It is not widely used as it has a range of 1/2-m and power consumption of 0.5 milliwatts.

Low Latency

Ensure that the device you buy supports low latency so that you can enjoy listening to music without any lag or audio delay. This also enables you to watch movies and videos with proper lip synchronization.

Dual Link

Another important feature that every range extender must possess is dual-link support. This function will allow you to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. In other words, you will be able to connect the extender to two headphones or two speakers at the same time.

Verdict

Bluetooth technology has made our lives convenient, ensuring quick and stable wireless connectivity between multiple devices. Having said that, wireless technology also comes with certain limitations in terms of range and quality. But today, these issues can be solved within no time, thanks to Bluetooth range extenders.

On that note, we come to the end of our informative and review-based guide of the best Bluetooth range extenders. After extensive research, we have shortlisted the 13 top-notch options for you to consider and make an informed purchase.

But before concluding, let’s take a quick recap of our favorites. TaoTronics Bluetooth 5.0 is our number one choice. Miccus Long Range Bluetooth Transmitter/Receiver enhances overall audio experience. Boltune Bluetooth 5.0 is compatible with most optical and audio devices, while Avantree Bluetooth Extender is one of the best Class 1 extenders.

With this, we now take your leave. Till next time!

Related Articles

10 Best Bluetooth Light Bulb Speaker

10 Best Bluetooth Microphones to Rock