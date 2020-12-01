Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Who doesn’t like a beautiful and spacious pergola in the garden?

In recent times, homeowners have been trying to improve their homes – for themselves as well as their guests. Those who have a backyard, a garden, or a swimming pool understand the importance of a dedicated structure where people can sit and relax.

That’s where a pergola comes into and beautifies the picture. You can customize and use pergolas in a lot of different ways, assemble it near the swimming pool and place a couple of pool recliner chairs, or keep a table and some chairs in it and put it in the backyard patio for a fabulous outdoor dining space.

To make the most out of your purchase, it is imperative that you select the optimal pergola kit and choosing one out of hundreds of options can be a challenging task. And so, we have shortlisted twelve of the best products for you.

These recommendations cater to various budgets and requirements, so you will undoubtedly find at least one pergola that perfectly meets your expectations.

Let’s get started, shall we?

Best Pergola Kits

The numero uno spot on this list goes to a cedar pergola from the reputed brand of Backyard Discovery. It is made from pre-stained cedar and makes an excellent addition to any backyard or patio. The arbor top measures 12 feet wide and 10 feet long, while the interior space is 7 feet wide and 9 feet long.

Experience

This pergola arrives in two large boxes. Assembling it is not a one-person job, and it took almost six hours for two of us to get it done. But the instructions are quite easy-to-follow and all the wooden pieces are pre-stained, pre-drilled, and pre-cut.

When assembled, it looks exactly like the pictures online. It adds a touch of Mediterranean elegance to the backyard. It is not the most enormous pergola out there and can comfortably accommodate only two garden chairs. It works just fine for our yard, which is not too huge.

We especially liked its decorative foot covers, which entirely hide the anchors. It features a criss-cross overhead beam that provides excellent stability and can be used for hanging vines or lights. Overall, this is one of the best wood pergolas you can find, and it will make for a perfect place to relax in your backyard, lawn, or patio.

Pros Comes with two warranties: 1-year manufacturer’s defect on parts and 5-year pro-rated on wood for rot and decay

Comes with two warranties: 1-year manufacturer’s defect on parts and 5-year pro-rated on wood for rot and decay Made from 100% Chinese cedarwood

Made from 100% Chinese cedarwood Reasonably straightforward to assemble

Reasonably straightforward to assemble Features decorative foot covers to hide the four anchors Cons Four solid posts do not come with holes for fixing the diagonal braces, which adds some tedious work on your part while assembling this pergola

The Western Red Cedar Pergola from A & L Furniture takes the second spot on our list of recommended pergola kits. It is available in three size options – 6 x 8 feet, 8 x 10 feet, and 8 x 8 feet. It comes with a deck and swing hangers.

Experience

We wanted to have a pergola near our swimming pool, so we were looking for one with a deck. The A & L Furniture Western Red Cedar pergola proved to be just what we needed. It features a stylish and sturdy deck, which makes it stand out from the majority of pergolas in the market and even on this list.

It also features swing hangers so you can get a swing and add it. Or you could hang some curtains to get some shade on a summer afternoon. We especially liked the flexibility and versatility offered by this pergola. Did we mention that you can choose from nine different color finishes?

You will appreciate the thoughtful inclusion of four Hurricane Anchor Stakes for excellent support and stability. Moreover, this pergola is made from wood that is naturally pest and weather-resistant. Our experience assembling and using this pergola has been extraordinary.

Pros Offers tremendous variety – you can choose from nine colors

Available in three sizes – 6 x 8 feet, 8 x 10 feet, and 8 x 8 feet

Available in three sizes – 6 x 8 feet, 8 x 10 feet, and 8 x 8 feet Features a deck and swing hangers

C omes with four Hurricane Anchor Stakes Cons Biggest variant happens to be one of the smallest pergolas on this list. It is not an ideal option for anybody who wants a large pergola

Unlike most of the pergolas on this list that are made using wood, Ipe Frame Valencia Pergola from Paragon Outdoor is made of rust-free, powder-coated aluminum. It has a Canadian Cedar-like finish. It has a perfect square frame, measuring 11 feet on each side. It is 7.75 feet high, which is adequate to accommodate the tallest of your guests.

Experience

Taking a break from conventional pergolas that are supposed to have an open roof, the Ipe Frame Valencia features a sliding top canopy. You can manually operate the off-white canopy and get some shade on hot summer days. We live in an area that experiences extreme heat, so this pergola was the perfect option for us.

Assembling and installing this pergola is a breeze! The instructions include step-by-step diagrams, and the kit consists of hardware tools you will need, like ground stakes and bolts. You can quickly fix this pergola to a concrete or wood surface.

We especially liked its rust-free aluminum frame, which is bound to last longer than a wooden frame. Some homeowners who prefer a premium wood pergola might disagree, but we feel that it functions very well for its price. Moreover, it requires zero maintenance, so it is more attractive than wood pergolas for people operating on a tight budget.

It is powder-coated to look like Canadian Cedar.

Pros Features a manually-operated sliding canopy.

Aluminum build, which is rust-free and maintenance-free

Reasonably straightforward to assemble it

Features a sturdy design, with zero weld marks

Comes with bolts and ground stakes to attach it to concrete or wood surfaces Cons Powder-coated frame features a rather simple design

The PA1012 Wood Pergola from Suncast features a contemporary design that will look beautiful in any garden, backyard, or patio. It is manufactured in the USA using natural cedarwood. Its arbor top is 10 feet high and measures 12 feet long and 10 feet wide.

Experience

Unlike most of the other pergola kits on our list of recommendations, the PA1012 from Suncast is not pre-stained. We appreciated the added flexibility to choose the style and color of the finish. It is recommended that you stain all the wood and then start assembling the pergola.

It took two of us about seven hours to assemble it. The instructions are not the best, and we faced some hassle with the screw holes, some did not align correctly. The wooden pieces are all pre-drilled and pre-cut, which is a big plus.

We especially liked the 100% cedar wood construction of this pergola. It features oversized posts, which add stability and longevity. It is not the sturdiest option on this list, which is reflected by its reasonable price. We recommend this pergola to anybody who is looking for an affordable yet stylish addition to their backyard.

Pros Comes unstained, allowing you to customize it as per your preferences

Comes unstained, allowing you to customize it as per your preferences Comes at an affordable price, offering exceptional value for money

Made of 100% cedarwood

Features an attractive and contemporary arched design Cons Instructions can be improved significantly to allow for quick and hassle-free assembly

After the very first recommended product, here we are with another Backyard Discovery pergola. The Oasis Cedar Pergola is designed to add a touch of elegance to any backyard or garden. It offers substantial space, with the interiors measuring 12 feet wide and 8 feet long. The arbor top measures 14 feet wide and 10 feet long.

Experience

This pergola kit arrived at our doorstep in three large boxes, each weighing slightly less than 200 pounds. It is one of the largest pergolas on our list and requires more than one pair of hands for assembly. The assembly is time-consuming but reasonably straightforward with the detailed instructions.

Unlike the 10’ x 12’ cedar pergola we reviewed earlier, this pergola can accommodate a dining table or multiple chairs. It has a classic archway design with diagonal braces that provide added stability to the structure.

We especially liked the built-in bar table and bench with armrests on either end of this pergola. The bar tabletop measures 30 inches by 86 inches, providing enough space to keep food and drinks for a small gathering. The double benches on the opposite end of the bar table can comfortably accommodate six people.

This pergola will be an excellent addition to your backyard or garden.

Pros C omes with concrete anchors to ensure stability

omes with concrete anchors to ensure stability Built-in bar table and bench add a ton of utility

Features a durable contemporary design, made from 100% Cedarwood

Comes with easy-to-follow instructions, and all wood is pre-drilled, pre-stained, and pre-cut. Cons Bolts are coated in black paint, hindering a perfect fit in the pre-drilled holes

This list would be incomplete without a premium vinyl pergola kit. The Regency Grande Vinyl kit from New England Arbors is the most enormous pergola on our list – it provides more than 250 square feet of coverage. Its arbor top measures 12 feet long and 24 feet wide.

Experience

If you want to add a touch of Mediterranean elegance to your backyard patio or garden, opt for the Regency Grande Vinyl Pergola. The assembly needs two persons and takes considerable time, but detailed instructions are included to help with the process. You will need a level, drill, measuring tape, and ladder to assemble it.

We especially liked the white finish of this pergola. It is made from high-quality, weather-resistant vinyl polymers that look like real wood. One of the most significant advantages of having this pergola is its quick and hassle-free maintenance. All you would need to do is wash it down properly with a garden hose once in a while.

A significant drawback that pushed this pergola down a couple of ranks on this list is the need for purchasing extra materials. You will have to buy pressure-treated 4X4s for each of the posts, and pressure-treated 2X6s for the rafters and beams. That is about six hundred bucks of additional outlay.

Pros Offers a substantial area – over 250 square feet

Can be easily cleaned with a standard garden hose

Made from weather-resistant, high-quality vinyl polymers

Features a stylish white finish, which looks and feels like real wood Cons You have to purchase additional materials to install and assemble this pergola

One of the most extensive and most expensive pergolas on this list is the Breeze Solid Wood Pergola from the reputed brand of Outdoor Living Today. It costs over four thousand bucks, so it is a premium product suitable for a niche customer base. Its arbor top is 16 feet wide and 10 feet long, while its interior space is 15 feet wide and 9 feet long.

Outdoor Living Today Breeze Pergola Size: 16' W x 12' D Grab a cool drink and settle in for a relaxing...

Experience

If you are looking for a large, premium pergola to add to your spacious patio or garden, this is the perfect option for you. Being a big pergola with many parts, it took us considerable time and effort to put it together. The instructions are accurate and easy-to-follow, which felt like a blessing in disguise during our eight-hour endeavor to assemble it.

We especially liked its unstained finish, which gives immense flexibility – you can go creative and give it any finish. It is made using Western Red Cedar, which is naturally resistant against water, insects, and decay. Buying a pergola made from such premium wood means paying a premium – it is expensive, having a price tag of more than $4,000.

If your kit has a broken or missing piece, you can call the customer support at Outdoor Living Today within 30 days of delivery to get a replacement. We wish it came with the required post mounts and we did not have to buy it separately.

Pros Comes with a one-year warranty that covers defects in workmanship and manufacturing

Made using Western Red Cedar, which is naturally resistant to water, insects, and decay

Not pre-stained, so you can choose to customize it the way you want

PEFC certified Cons Post mount brackets are not included; you will have to purchase those separately

If you want to scale up your outdoor space with an affordable structure, go for the Constantine Pergola from Coolaroo. It features a cover made from weather-resistant fabric, which is available in two color options – smoke and terracotta. Its arbor top measures 9 feet long and 9 feet wide. It is slightly more than seven feet high.

Experience

Assembling this pergola was not difficult. It took two of us about five hours to get it up and ready. Thanks to included installation hardware and easy-to-follow instructions! The frame of this pergola is made from lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant powder-coated aluminum.

We especially liked how easy it is to clean this pergola – all you need to do is hose it down with a regular garden hose. The frame will not rot, crack, or fade over time.

The highlight of this pergola is its retractable cover. It is made from breathable, weather-resistant fabric which can block up to 90% of Ultra-Violet (UV) rays from the sun. It can effectively reduce the temperature by a maximum of 32%. If you are looking to buy a pergola that can provide shade and thereby reduce the heat, this is the optimal product for you.

Pros Provides up to 90% UV Block, reducing the temperature by up to 32%

Features a lightweight yet durable aluminum frame, which is corrosion-resistant

Easy to clean and maintain

Installing and assembling it is reasonably straightforward Cons If you live in an area that is prone to strong winds, you will have to anchor it down

Although the cover is said to be weather-resistant, it cannot withstand snowfall

9. Preston Solid Wood Pergola

The Solid Wood Pergola from Preston comes with three shade options – without canopy, retractable canopy, and snap-on canopy. If you are looking to buy a pergola that can provide some protection from direct sunlight, this is an ideal option. Its arbor top measures 12 x 12 feet, while the interior space is 10 x 10 feet.

Experience

Assembling this pergola from Preston was not easy, but it wasn’t too tricky as well. It is not a one-person job and takes over six hours to get it ready. If you follow the instructions carefully and pay attention to the details, you should not face any significant trouble.

What sets this product apart from the rest is that it includes L-mounts, which enable you to fix it on concrete or wood surfaces permanently. The X-designed corner panels and arched roof beams provide a modern contemporary design that will look good in any backyard, garden, or patio.

We especially liked the fact that all the wooden pieces in this kit are pre-cut, pre-drilled, and pre-stained. It is made from exterior-grade components of cedar, which should last for a long time. We recommend you to re-stain it with a water-based product every year to preserve and prolong its useful life.

Overall, at its moderate price of around $1,300, it is an excellent product.

Pros Comes with three canopy options – without, retractable, and snap-on

Can be permanently fixed on concrete or wood surfaces with included L-mounts

Offers adequate space for a dining table, hot tub, or multiple recliner chairs

5-year limited wooden component warranty backs it Cons Re-staining it every year can prove to be expensive and complicated with all the angles and connections

10. Breeze Solid Wood Pergola

Another Breeze Solid Wood Pergola that made this list? Given the top-notch brand value and quality of Outdoor Living Today, it makes sense to include another pergola kit of theirs. This one is a slightly smaller alternative of its predecessor. Its arbor top measures 10 x 12 feet, and its interior space measures 9 x 11 feet.

Experience

Our experience with Outdoor Living Today’s pergolas was enhanced from the get-go, thanks to its exceptional customer service. We got a call before the delivery to explain what to expect and a follow-up call to ensure that we did not face any trouble – that’s how consumers remain loyal to a brand.

The instructions are easy-to-follow, and it took two of us slightly more than six hours to assemble it.

You can personalize the way this pergola looks as it comes unstained. It features sturdy solid wood construction made from Western Red Cedar. We especially liked its weather and rust-resistant build.

The replacement policy of Outdoor Living Today applies to this pergola kit as well. You can get the replacement of any missing or broken part by contacting the customer support within 30 days of delivery. At a price of over three thousand dollars, we expect the post mounts to be included.

Pros Backed by a one-year warranty, covering workmanship and manufacturing defects

Western Red Cedar construction makes it naturally resistant to water, insects, and decay

It consists of unstained wood pieces, so you can personalize it

PEFC certified Cons Post mount brackets are not included; you will have to purchase those separately

11. Yardistry Arched Roof Pergola

The penultimate recommendation on this list comes from Yardistry. The Arched Roof pergola is available in two color options – gray and tub boat. You can opt to get a snap-on sunshade with this pergola. It measures 12 feet long and 12 feet wide, with an adequate height of 9.5 feet.

Experience

It arrived at our doorstep in three large boxes. It is a large kit with many parts. You can assemble it alone, but we strongly advise seeking another person’s help, especially for lifting and placing the overhead beams. The instructions include step-by-step illustrations, which helps a lot. It took two of us about eight hours to assemble this pergola.

We especially liked its perfect mix of classic and contemporary design – X-designed panels in each corner post, arched roof beams, and traditionally crafted plinths at each corner base. It is made from exterior-grade cedar components that are designed to last for years.

You can comfortably accommodate dining tables, outdoor hot tubs, and furniture sets in this pergola. We recommend that you fit all the beams and parts first and then bolt down the four corners. That way, if you have to re-drill any holes for the bolts to fit, it would be more convenient.

Pros Features a contemporary and classic design that adds a ton of elegance to any outdoor space

Includes easy-to-follow instructions and hardware for quick and seamless assembly

Wooden pieces in this kit are pre-cut and pre-drilled

Large enough for various purposes Cons Not the most durable pergola, and its posts are not full four inches

12. Pergola with Swing Set

The final product to make our list of recommendations is a pergola with a swing set. It comes with the brand tag of All Things Cedar. Unlike the other products we have reviewed, it is a dedicated swing set pergola. It measures 7 feet wide, 6 feet deep and 6.25 feet high.

Experience

We have included a wide range of pergolas in this list, except a dedicated structure for a swing set. It includes pre-assembled panels made from Western Red Cedar. Assembling it is much easier and quicker than all the other products we have reviewed. It consists of a chain and hanging bolts for attaching the swing.

You will appreciate the sanded finish of this pergola as it lends a sophisticated look to any outdoor space where it is placed. The swing has an overall width of 52 inches, while its seat is 43 inches wide. It has a durable and stylish finish, which ensures that it will last for years.

It is one of the more affordable products on our list. It is relatively smaller and is specifically designed to accommodate a swing set. Accordingly, its design includes only one open side to the front, while the other three include panels.

Pros Includes a matching swing, along with hanging bolts and a chain

Made from Western Red Cedar in a sanded finish

Comes as pre-assembled panels, which are easy to put together

Features a stylish design that will add a ton of elegance Cons Can only be used for a swing set, so it may not be suitable for some homeowners

Best Pergola Kits Buyers’ Guide

Selecting the best pergola kit requires you to address certain crucial factors. We have listed all of those factors in this informative guide to help you pick the best product.

1. Materials

Perhaps the most critical factor to consider is the material used in the pergola. Above all else, it determines the longevity and durability of the structure. Pergolas use various materials, most common of which are wood, aluminum, and vinyl. The majority of our shortlisted products are wood pergolas as those are most popular with consumers.

As stylish as a wood pergola may look, it is high-maintenance in the sense that you would have to re-stain it once every couple of years (if not sooner). That’s where the other alternatives like aluminum and vinyl come into the picture. They provide a longer useful life with hassle-free maintenance.

Another factor to consider if you are going for a cedar pergola is whether the wooden pieces in the kit are pre-stained or unstained. While some people prefer pre-stained wood to avoid additional cost, others like to get unstained wood and customize it as per their tastes and preferences.

2. Ease-of-Assembly

Buying a pergola kit is only half the battle won. The real struggle starts when you receive the product, and it is time to assemble and install it. Most of the products that did not make our list were not easy to assemble. Detailed, easy-to-follow instructions are a must! If you can find a pergola that comes with step-by-step illustrations for assembly, that’s even better.

All the wood pergolas we have reviewed come with pre-drilled and pre-cut wood. It is a prerequisite for an optimal pergola, as no customer wants to buy a product that is not ready to be assembled. As a general rule of thumb, you should go for pergolas that come from reputed brands to ensure easy assembly and installation.

3. Size

The pergola size is one of the essential factors to consider. You want it to be a perfect size – it should not look too big in the garden, nor should it be too small to offer negligible functionality. After all, a pergola is meant to enhance any outdoor space.

Some people place pergolas right next to exterior walls of the house instead of the backyard patio or garden. If you intend to do that, you should ensure that the size of the pergola is optimal. Likewise, only a few homeowners will go for the most enormous pergola we have recommended.

You must pay attention to the measurements of the arbor top as well as the interior space. The overall height and dimensions should be such that tree branches or rocks do not obstruct the structure in the spot where you intend to place it. The interior space determines what can be placed in the pergola.

4. Intended Use

You can use a pergola for various purposes – a poolside structure to place recliner chairs, a garden haven to sit and relax, or outdoor dining experience. Based on the intended use, you can eliminate some of the pergola kits and narrow down on the most suitable options.

For instance, if you want to use the pergola for dining or to place an outdoor hot tub, it makes sense to have the roof covered with a canopy for shade. So you should get a pergola that comes with a canopy or cover.

Conclusion

A pergola is an open, outdoor structure with an open roof and posts or columns. Is it possible to get one constructed – absolutely! But it will cost much more than buying a kit and assembling it. Although building a pergola can ensure a very long life, most homeowners do not want to spend so much.

Each of the recommended pergola kits on this list has been carefully selected and lasts long enough to provide an adequate return for its price. We hope our buyers’ guide helped you zero in on the best pergola for your backyard.

Till next time!

