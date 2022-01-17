Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A booster pump is a single device that can correct trickling faucets, low-flow showerheads, and even a low-pressure main pump in your swimming pool.

Indeed, some of the best pool booster pumps on the market are equipped to deal with low water pressure issues in multiple areas around the house. However, these devices work best with pressure-side pool cleaners that may otherwise not do a satisfactory job of raking up leaves and debris from the pool water.

For starters, pressure-side pool cleaners that work off the main pump interfere with its circulation and filtration system. Additionally, the main pump may not provide the pool cleaner with adequate water pressure, thus requiring a booster pump for optimal use.

What’s more, with our selection of durable and energy-efficient pool booster pumps, you don’t have to worry about skyrocketing bills or expensive upkeep. So, read on and pick the right booster pump for your pool today.

Best Pool Booster Pumps

Take a look at the Zodiac PB4-60 Polaris booster pump if you are looking for the best pool booster to snugly attach to your Polaris pressure-side pool cleaner. With 20 years of experience under its belt, the brand has redesigned its original Polaris Pb4-60 model to offer this fine-tuned replacement version.

Why Did We Like It?

As most swimming pool owners may be aware, Polaris has been setting the benchmark for optimal pool cleaning equipment throughout its 20 years in the business. Needless to say, the new and improved Zodiac PB4-60 Polaris booster pump continues the legacy of high-performance delivered by the original model.

Equipped with a similarly rugged and sturdy design, this heavy-duty pump also comes in a single-piece base and operates with the ultra-high efficiency of a 3/4HP motor. At the same time, it has been redesigned to minimize operating expenses by providing an option compatible with today’s energy-efficient filtration pumps. And despite its powerful 6.4/12.8-amp motor, the new version tones down on the noise.

Additionally, you will receive a complete installation kit consisting of quick connectors and a flexible hose with this unit. This long hose can be sliced in two and used as both an inlet and outlet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the instruction manual is easy to follow, the brand strongly recommends getting it set up by a skilled professional. In fact, the Polaris website states that the company will not warrant the unit if an unqualified person has installed it. That said, novices should proceed with caution.

Pros Noise-efficient

Powerful 6.4/12.8-amp motor

Easy to install

Delivered with quick connectors and a long hose Cons Manufacturer’s warranty may not apply in all cases

Compatible with its flagship TriVac 500 pressure-side pool cleaner, the Hayward W36060 0.75 HP booster pump model is designed to minimize operating costs. In line with the brand’s knack for coming up with modern solutions, this Energy Star-certified model uses about 35% less electricity than most of its competitors.

Why Did We Like It?

Hayward has been in the business for decades, and yet it has remained at the forefront for utilizing cutting-edge technology and providing modern solutions. In keeping up with modern pool pump designs on the market, the dimensions of each part have been planned well to make this unit a universal booster pump.

Apart from the 1.5-inch pipe unions and 3/4-inch hose fittings, this pool pump is configured for 22 Volts. That said, it is a good option for those looking for an inexpensive replacement option compatible with most pool pumps on the market.

In addition to helping you save a few hundreds of dollars that would’ve gone into a new pump booster, this Energy Star-certified unit reduces total operating costs by a considerable margin. Despite its energy efficiency and low noise levels, the powerful 0.75 HP motor undoubtedly increases water flow rate and water circulation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the unit is made of durable materials that won’t give out soon, buyers should handle it with extra care. That said, this booster pump comes with a limited warranty policy that may not be easy to get around. In fact, the manufacturer does not warranty items sold by Amazon associate sellers.

Pros Universal booster

Cost-efficient

Low noise levels

0.75 HP booster pump Cons Limited warranty policy

With sustainability at the heart of Pentair’s brand promise, the company has been pumping out innovative energy and water-efficient solutions. Their all-new and creative Legend Platinum Truck series includes every tool you require for your pool cleaning needs.

Why Did We Like It?

The Pentair LA01N pool booster pump was designed specifically for the brand’s Platinum Legend Truck series and Legend automatic pool cleaners. At the same time, it is one of the few single-speed universal booster pumps available on the market.

Apart from being compatible with most pressure-side pool cleaners, the unit provides increased durability and efficiency to the setup. For starters, it is made using durable, corrosion-proof materials, complete with a polished black finish that exemplifies its ruggedness. Moreover, the parts come with an installation kit consisting of a long hose and adaptors for easy installation.

Coming to the actual working of the booster pump, you can expect an improved water flow rate of 50 PSI at around 12 GPM. The significant water pressure increase, ease of installation, and the Pentair LA01N model’s universality make it an ideal speed booster for any pressure-side pool cleaner.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The warranty information listed on the official site states that it only covers users for 60 days unless set up by a qualified professional and registered beforehand. Moreover, returns within the first 60 days only include parts; these are shipped at the customer’s expense.

Pros Made from durable and corrosion-proof materials

Single-speed universal booster pump

Installation kit consists of hose and adaptors

Easy installation Cons Only 60-day warranty available unless registered

Whenever you need to replace your Polaris booster pump motor, the A.O. Smith Century B625 model has you covered. Its dimensions of 11″ x 9″x 18″ are well-suited for most pool booster pumps and their corresponding pressure pool cleaners.

Why Did We Like It?

This single-speed motor is compatible with a range of pool booster pump brands, including Arneson Pool Sweep, and Polaris pool cleaners. However, to be on the safer side, you can check if the motor will fit by entering the model number, as per the website instructions.

Alternatively, you may measure your pool booster to confirm whether the unit will fit; as a rule of thumb, the pool booster should be able to accommodate a 56CZ frame C-face motor. What’s more, this versatile piece is well-suited for both above-ground and in-ground swimming pools.

Either way, the 3/4 horsepower motor that rotates at a powerful 3,450 RPM provides any pool cleaner with adequate water pressure. At the end of the day, this replacement part gets your pressure-side pool cleaner running as smoothly and efficiently as though it were brand new.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although an experienced DIYer may be able to install the motor in about an hour, the absence of a detailed instruction manual may make things slightly trickier. Moreover, installation may be especially challenging if you have to remove a worn motor and wires first.

Pros Single-speed universal booster pump

3,450 RPM speed booster pump

Provides increased water circulation and water flow

Compatible with over-ground swimming pools Cons No instruction manual

The Homdox 1.6HP pump booster also serves as a water transfer pump fitted with a drain plug for various home irrigation purposes. That said, you can use it with your lawn or garden sprinkler pump when it is not occupied with swimming pool cleaning duties.

Why Did We Like It?

Whether you are dealing with rain barrels, a water tank, or a swimming pool, the Homdox 1.6HP Pump Booster drains away water with ease and speed. That said, it has a versatile appeal, and buyers may use it for all kinds of sprinkling, irrigation, or transportation purposes. Moreover, the innovative design makes it well-suited for both in-ground and above-ground swimming pool projects.

The unit consists of a corrosion-proof steelhead, iron handles, and aluminum housing, in addition to its high-powered drainage mechanism. Made from durable materials, this pump booster can last years even with frequent use and movement from the swimming pool to your lawn or garden.

Fortunately, the small frame and lightweight construction make it a portable piece despite its sturdy build and multiple parts. Apart from the housing, head, handles, drain plug, and pressure joints, the device also consists of an automatic on-off switch that alternates according to the presence of water.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The pump is attached to the motor via. a bottom seal, and there is no other bottom support. As a result, the product is more prone to wear and leaking if not maintained well. Alternatively, buyers may supplement the fittings with a DIY sealant made of silicone caulk.

Pros Versatile uses

Portable and semi-stationary

Corrosion proof stainless steelhead

Excellent customer care services Cons The bottom seal is susceptible to leakage

Compact and convenient — the creative team at Pentair has managed to pack in its signature zest for sustainability and innovation in this condensed pool booster pump. That said, the product dimensions of 13.5″x 20″x 10.5″ make it 1/3 times smaller than its competitors on the market.

Pentair FBA_LA-MS05 LA-MS05, Black Condensed size is 1/ 3 smaller than competing...

Innovative 5-stage impeller design cuts...

Why Did We Like It?

First off, this unit is a breeze to assemble — whether you are using it to replace the same model or a booster pump from a different brand. What’s more, the pool pump is delivered with all the necessary equipment required during the installation process, including connectors and a long hose.

Not to mention how this pool booster pump is condensed to serve as an easily portable piece that makes it easy to work with. That said, the compact unit does not take up much space on the equipment pad. But don’t be fooled by its size; in fact, the fittings on this pool booster pump are large enough to efficiently provide better water pressure and an increased water flow rate.

In addition, the innovative five-stage impeller design works to improve performance while cutting down electricity costs by as much as 25%. And despite the intense water pressure it provides, the pool booster pump runs with a quiet hum.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Considering how a pool booster pump is typically used for two hours per day, it should be able to stand the test of time. However, many reviewers have found that this unit is relatively delicate, and the bearings or seals may give out in about 18-24 months.

Pros Easy Installation

Compact and portable

Energy-efficient

Low noise level Cons Delicate and prone to wear

Whether you own the Polaris 280, 380, or 480 Pro model, the Waterway Plastics 3810430-1PDA pool cleaner booster will be an excellent match for any type of cleaner. Some reviewers say it works even more quietly than its Polaris counterparts, which in itself makes the unit worth considering.

Waterway Plastics 3810430-1PDA 38104301Pda 0.75 hp Universal Booster... Comes with a tall, versatile mounting base

Best replacement for any 0. 75 hp booster pump

Why Did We Like It?

The Waterway Plastics 3810430-1PDA is another well-received brand known for making high-quality single-speed booster pumps. Indeed, you can fit this unit with a Polaris or a Pentair Legend pressure-side pool cleaner — as long as it calls for a motor with a horsepower of 0.75.

And if all the requirements are matched, then setting it up should be hassle-free. After all, along with this pool booster pump, you also receive a complete installation kit consisting of a pump stand, quick connectors, a long hose, and hose clamps.

Once set up, the pool booster pump’s 230/115-Volt motor works efficiently to provide adequate water flow and water pressure. In fact, its high-voltage motor is considered to bring about one of the highest head pressures in the industry. Nevertheless, the solid stainless steel structure ensures that it is a quiet and durable machine despite its powerful swimming pool-cleaning abilities.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This unit is lightweight yet sturdy — which makes it convenient to carry around. On the flip side, this might pose an issue as it vibrates and moves once the machine is powered on. Placing a mat under the pool booster pump is an easy fix in such cases.

Pros Single-speed booster pump

High head pressure

Low noise levels

Durable and tall mounting base Cons Lightweight and moves around when in operation

If you find the confusing warranty policies of some of our top picks to be intimidating, go for Puritech’s replacement motor kit, which has you covered with an 18-month warranty. This replacement part is best-suited for most Polaris pool cleaner models.

Why Did We Like It?

This steel motor replacement is delivered complete with a comprehensive installation kit. Also known as the GO-KIT-71, the separate seal kit consists of a pump seal, shaft extension O-ring, shaft O-ring, bracket O-rings, and a seal plate O-ring.

With just a little bit of mechanical ability on the buyer’s part, the setup can come together within an hour after dismantling the old motor. Once installed, the high-horsepower and high-voltage motor operate exceptionally well with the pool pump and filtration system to provide a clean swimming pool every day.

In fact, the results and low noise levels are comparable to that of any original Polaris or Pentair motor; interestingly, the motor is compatible with most models from these brands. At the same time, this equivalent motor replacement part comes at a fraction of the cost that you would spend at your local pool care store.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the manufacturer has mentioned that this replacement part is compatible with Polaris booster pumps, the model numbers have not been specified. Needless to say, customers will have to measure their pool pumps and refer to the product specs to calculate the measurements.

Pros Includes a seal kit

Easy installation

Low noise levels

Cost-effective Cons Compatible model numbers not specified

Best Pool Booster Pump Buyer’s Guide

Before diving in and making your pick, take a look at the guidelines we used to put together our list of the best pool booster pumps of 2022. With these pointers in mind, narrow down your options and make an informed decision based on your personal needs.

1. Budget

To begin with, buying an original pool booster from a well-established brand is an investment. While the costs can go anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, most of these products are designed to stand the test of time.

That said, with a high-quality original pool booster at hand, it is typical for swimming pool owners to work with the same cleaning equipment for decades. At the same time, there are many equivalent pool booster parts and motors on the market that provide the same quality and results at a lesser price.

Either way, don’t forget to read the brand’s warranty policy carefully and take necessary precautions before any issues arise.

2. Compatibility With The Pool Booster Pumps

The best pool booster pump on the market is of no use if it is not compatible with your pool cleaner. While most manufacturers will specify the model number and brand name of the corresponding product, buyers are advised to look through the product specs to be sure.

Similarly, ensure that replacement parts are compatible with your old pump for increased ease of installation. That said, complimentary installation kits and instruction manuals also help avoid frustration and complications during the setup process.

3. Water Pressure

Perhaps the most crucial function of pool booster pumps is their ability to increase the water pressure and water circulation produced by a pressure-side cleaner. To check how well-equipped the device is for providing different types of water pressure, check the product specs for features, such as RPM and speeds.

In terms of speed, the unit may have multiple speed options, or it may be a single-speed pump. Apart from these, water pressure is also affected by:

A. Voltage Requirements

First off, check that the specified voltage in the instruction manual or product label matches the electrical specifications of your home. At the same time, a high-voltage unit is also linked to high head pressure.

B. Horsepower

For the most part, an HP or horsepower rate of 0.75 or 3/4 is considered adequate for cleaning a swimming pool in optimal time. That said, most of the best pool booster pumps on the market are equipped with 0.75-HP motors.

However, keep in mind that a high horsepower rate does not always equate to optimal efficiency. In fact, the main pump or filtration system of your swimming pool can get overwhelmed by units with a high HP. Suffice to say, some buyers are better off opting for 1.1-HP motors.

4. Noise Levels

A powerful machine does not always means whirring and rattling of parts. In fact, most of the best pool booster pumps have been carefully crafted to keep noise levels to a minimum.

For instance, some units may utilize a Totally Enclosed, Fan-Cooled (TEFC) type of motor that does not permit any outside air to circulate within the machine. As a result, any unwanted noise is controlled and the motor remains cool even after long durations.

5. Durability

Ideally, a high-quality unit that is operated for two hours a day should last about five years to a decade. That said, pool booster pumps that begin to show signs of wear and leaks within two years after the purchase date are considered unreliable.

To increase durability, manufacturers may use strong construction materials that are rust-proof and resistant to water damage. Additionally, seals should be designed to prevent unwanted leaks. A tall mounting base serves as an adequate precautionary measure on the off chance of leaking or flooding.

With these factors in mind, it’s increasingly important to go through the fine print before purchasing. To be on the safer side, ensure that you register the unit on time and have it assembled by a professional to qualify for the manufacturer’s warranty.

Verdict

It’s no secret that automated pool cleaners are not easy on the wallet. At the same time, cost-effective pool cleaners require an extra boost to keep the swimming pool water glistening every day.

That said, the Zodiac PB4-60 model comes out on top for effortlessly providing clean pools to satisfied customers all year round. Moreover, the durability exemplified by its construction can be compared to that of its complementing trusty Polaris pressure-side pool cleaners.

On the other hand, innovations in the pool booster industry have given rise to sustainable options, such as theHaywards W36060 model. Buyers can now supply their pool cleaners with additional water pressure — sans the extra guilt and sky-high electricity bills.

Nevertheless, our list of the best pool booster pumps circle inexpensive but effective products that guarantee value for money. Soon enough, your investment will feel like a drop in the bucket.

