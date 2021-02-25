13 Best Solar Pool Covers Reviews of 2021 [Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

It’s no secret that keeping a pool clean can be a serious pain in the neck.

It’s not just about preventing debris and leaves from swimming, it’s also about keeping the water from freezing. And that’s where solar pool covers come in so handy. After all, what’s better than assigning the sun for the job with practically zero effort?

Unfortunately, buying a solar pool cover isn’t as easy. At least, that’s what we felt with all those options out there. But we were not going to give up without a solution! So, we decided to narrow down the 13 best products to review and share our findings with you.

Now, without further delay, let’s dive in!

Top Solar Pool Covers

Let’s get started with the popular Intex Solar Cover. Made from PVC plastic, it ensures durability and a long life span without requiring you to break the bank. What’s more, it comes with a carry bag for easy portability.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we like the lightweight construction that doesn’t compensate for durability. It’s compatible with an 18-inch set and frame above the ground pool, but you can also use several of these in larger pools. Hence, you may actually cover your larger pools at lower costs and with minimal effort. So, bonus points for that!

Talking about the other features, it traps solar heat to maintain the surface temperature of the water. When used for long hours on colder days, it may bring up the water temperature for better comfort. All you have to do is throw it in the middle of the pool and stretch it from all sides. Moreover, the tautness on offer minimizes evaporation up to 95%.

What appealed to us the most is the drainage holes that keep water from accumulating on the top. In addition to reducing unwanted weight, it’s a great way to curtail mold and mildew formation.

Lastly, it comes in a reusable carry bag for convenient portability. At this price, there’s hardly more we could’ve asked for.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only thing users should be wary of is not to keep the cover on the lawn for too long, as it tends to kill the grass. Other than that, we don’t really have much to crib about.

Pros Pool pump can be run with the cover on

Prevents temperature drop

Drains accumulated water

Can be easily carried around

Available in 15 and 16 feet variants Cons May kill grass

Next in line is this rectangle solar pool cover from the house of Sun2Solar. With a bubble-wrap design and commendable evaporation reduction abilities, it comes in various sizes to choose from.

Why Did We Like It?

The Sun2Solar Blue Rectangular Solar Pool Cover sports an eye-soothing color that’s nothing short of impressive. We love how well it blends with the water. Besides, the appealing color works to absorb more sun rays to keep the water warm on chilly days.

The already sturdy 12-mil plastic construction is reinforced by the thousands of bubbles, which work in tandem to retain the heat. Here, a lot of people might think that the “bubbled-up” surface should face upwards. But the proper method is to keep this side faced down towards the water. These bubbles capture and transfer the heat from UV rays to the water to keep the water comfortable for a swim.

We recorded the pool temperature after keeping it covered for a couple of days, and the temperature rose from 86 to 93 degrees Fahrenheit. You can even trim the sides smoothly for fitting purposes without affecting the manufacturer’s warranty.

Furthermore, the plain surface atop makes it easy to clean any accumulation of dirt or debris. Overall, we are happy with the performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike its predecessor, there is no drainage system to take care of the water buildup on the surface. So, if your area receives a lot of rainfall, you might want to add an extra layer of cover.

Pros Hassle-free placement

For both inground and above-ground pools

True to size dimensions

Comes in a transparent variant Cons No drainage holes

Now that we have ventured into “bubble covers”, let’s look into the performance of the Blue Wave NS115 8-mil Solar Blanket. The insulating cells complementing the high-quality build make it worth considering.

Why Did We Like It?

We were quite intrigued by the claims that this product makes. Firstly, the UV protected polymer keeps UV-related damages at bay while harnessing the heat to keep the pool warm. In fact, the 8-mil construction is said to increase the pool temperature by up to 15 degrees.

And like our two other recommendations, it reduces evaporation by 95%. Not only does this save water and energy, but also prevents any chemicals from disappearing into the surface.

Since it uses passive heating, the cover doesn’t degenerate as fast under direct sunlight. Additionally, the thermal bubbles retain the heat for some time even after the sun goes down. For this reason, many users have vouched for the overnight increase in temperature.

Similar to the Sun2Solar Blue Rectangular Solar Pool Cover, the sides can be trimmed if you feel the cover is a bit too large. But before that, leave it out in the sun for full expansion so that you don’t get the dimensions wrong.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We felt that the first 12 to 24 inches get very hot under the sun. Thus you may want to circulate the water before diving in. Also, this solar pool cover isn’t the cheapest option out there. That said, it’s durability and longevity don’t make us mind spending the extra bucks.

Pros Long-lasting construction

Thermal cells that retain heat

Prevents UV-related damages

3-year warranty Cons Water may get extremely hot

Expensive

The Robelle 352545R Super Winter Pool Cover is equipped with dual side protection to fight off two problems simultaneously. It comes in a wide variety of sizes and colors to cater to almost every inground pool in the country.

Robelle 352545R Super Winter Pool Cover for In-Ground Swimming Pools,...

Solid material will not let water pass through

Why Did We Like It?

At first glance, we were surprised by the variation in sizes and colors. All Robelle pool covers are made from the strongest polyethylene material with premium dual interlocking layers for optimum rip protection. Moreover, the 8×8 heavy duty scrim enhances the durability of the cover. And the fusion-extreme technology enables the brand to manufacture

While the topside is treated to mitigate the damages of incoming UV rays, the black underside inhibits algae growth. Besides, the cover doesn’t let anything seep through to reach the pool water below.

Since it has a 5 feet overlap, the brand recommends going for the exact size as the pool. But if you need to cover steps or other such features, we’d strongly suggest buying a bigger size. With a long service life and a whopping 10-year warranty, it may become your go-to pool cover during the offseason.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are a number of things that somewhat limit its utility. First, the cover can only be installed with water tubes, which need to be bought separately. Secondly, it’s not meant to be used as a debris cover with excessive stress, so you may have to clean it off more frequently. And it could be too heavy to handle for some people.

Pros Rip shield cover

100% waterproof

Blocks UV rays and prevent algae growth

10-year warranty Cons Meant to be installed with water tubes

Can’t tolerate excessive stress

Moving on with the list, the In the Swim 1632D Rectangle Solar Pool Cover works in multiple ways to keep the pool safe and comfortable. With the right installation, you can extend the swimming season for many months.

Why Did We Like It?

The 1632D Rectangle Solar Pool Cover is one of the brand’s most popular products, and it’s performance justifies that reputation. Similar to the Sun2Solar Blue Rectangular Solar Pool Cover, it sports a 12-mil, polyethylene construction that’s both lightweight and resistant to regular use.

Not only does it prevent the water from losing its natural heat, but it also increases the surface temperature between 8 and 10 degrees under 5 to 7 days of consistent sunlight. It provides up to 80% thermal efficiency, be it day or night. Thus, the pool will remain perfectly warm for those occasional swims in the winter months.

Before placing it on the pool, we allowed the cover to lay flat for a day for optimum expansion. This will give you an idea if it needs some trimming, especially for abstractly shaped pools. Likewise, make sure you wait for 24 hours after adding any chemical to protect the cover from developing untimely damages.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some users have reported that the cover lasts for only a couple of years in warmer areas like Arizona. And we’re also a bit disappointed with the almost non-responsive customer service, which will be of little help in case of any queries or replacement issues.

Pros Reduces the amount of debris entering the pool

Minimize chemical loss

Bubbles result in 80% heat retention

7-year limited warranty Cons Not very long-lasting

True to its brand name, the Pool Mate 352040RPM Heavy-Duty Cover can be the best mate for your pool in winters. It has been designed to withstand both debris and constant use under the sun.

Why Did We Like It?

This solar pool cover closely resembles the Robelle 352545R Super Winter Pool Cover, and that’s what got us interested in the first place. Thankfully, the performance wasn’t too far behind either. Among other things, the most noteworthy feature is the heat-sealed seams. Considering that the cover has significant heat resistant abilities, this design ensures almost zero heat-related damages.

We liked how the cover includes loops for fitting water tubes, which is the only recommended way of installing it. Unlike the Robelle cover, this one can be placed with any side up. However, a blue top generally shields the water against harmful UV rays, so you might want to place it accordingly.

As it includes a 5 feet overlap, users can choose the size in accordance with the pool. But even in case of alterations, the material cuts easily without any frays. Finally, the brand offers a 10-year limited warranty for greater peace of mind.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’d have liked better quality loops for the water tubes as they don’t seem to be strongly stitched to the cover. Plus, pumping any accumulated water from above the cover may sink it and take out the water in the pool instead. Considering these drawbacks, the price comes across as a bit expensive.

Pros Anti-UV blue coating

Comes with loops for water tubes on all sides

Heat-resistant seams

10-year limited warranty Cons Poor quality loops

Tough to remove water from the top

Halfway through the list, and it’s time to introduce the Solar Sun Rings Pool Water Heater. Featuring a smart design and optimum user convenience, it’s an ideal choice for people who don’t want to struggle with placing traditional pool covers.

SSR SSRA-100 Solar Sun Rings Pool Water Heater w/ Anchors (3 Pack)

WARMING DISCS - The majority of heat loss from a...

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, we were happy to break the monotony of conventional pool covers with this product. But that’s not the only thing that demanded our attention. These heating discs are made from two layers of UV resistant vinyl that transfer the atmospheric heat to the water.

The clear layer on top directs the sun rays to the bottom layer via an integrated prism. Simply put, the absorbed rays get converted into heat and filter into the water. For this, each unit consists of 6 magnets that keep the rings attached together and prevents them from displacement.

Besides, the ready-made design means users don’t need to inflate them. Just place them close to one another in the pool and take them out before swimming.

Depending on the size of the pool, you can opt for 3,9,10,12, or 20 discs. For best results, we’d advise 1 Sun Ring for every 50 square feet of the water surface area.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may be helpful to know that these thermal discs work best in combination with a pool cover as they don’t cover the water entirely. Otherwise, you choose to buy a set with more units than required to reduce the gap to ensure maximum insulation. Moreover, they can’t be piled, so make enough room for storage beforehand.

Pros Dual-layer insulation

Ready to use design

Can be used with other similar rings

2-year limited warranty Cons May allow the heat to escape

Require a lot of storage space

Mimicking a bubble wrap to the tee, the Bestway 58252 Solar Pool Cover is made for above the ground and portable swimming pools. It improves insulation while shielding the water from debris.

Why Did We Like It?

This bubble solar pool cover is perhaps one of the most lightweight products that we tried, making it extremely convenient to handle. It will be very beneficial for elderly people or those who don’t have someone else to help them out. The bubbles also appear compact and durable so that they don’t get deflated at the slightest prick.

While the brand doesn’t specify the thickness of the cover, we could guess that the polyethylene construction isn’t more than 8-mil. Apart from that, it’s made to fit a 14-inch Steel Pro Frame, Bestway’s Solar, or other such pools.

Like many other bubble covers on this list, this one also helps improve the insulation of the pool by trapping the heat during the day. But it works best at night by preventing the heat from escaping. Hence, make sure the pool is not left uncovered after sundown. You can carry it anywhere in the included bag.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Bestway 58252 Solar Pool Cover does a good job of keeping debris from the water. But it takes longer than usual for the cover to bring up the temperature. It may be days before users notice any significant change in temperature. Also, the cover tends to get brittle after a few days under the harsh sun.

Pros Polyethylene construction

Seamless placement

Ideal for small pools

Sets and floats on water Cons Not very insulating

Tends to get brittle after awhile

If you’re looking for a cover that also takes into account the pool steps, then the Happybuy Pool Safety Cover may be your best bet. Made from high-strength PP material, it facilitates wide application.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this pool cover is made from a high-quality PP material that strikes the right balance between softness and toughness. On top of that, it’s an environmentally friendly variant that’s safe for the skin. For a product that claims to be child-protective, the combination of sturdiness and skin-friendly build is a great thing to have.

Undoubtedly, its biggest highlight is the safe step section, meaning you don’t have to buy a larger size than the dimensions of the pool. A closer look will tell you that the entire surface is a tight fine mesh that remains taught for longer durations. Besides reducing water evaporation, it prevents children and pets from drowning if they accidentally step over.

Since the cover should be installed with anchors, the package includes all related accessories. That said, users have the added task of drilling holes, which is not a very difficult task per se.

Lastly, the Happybuy Pool Safety Cover is suitable for all pool types, be it commercial or residential.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We wished the instructions manual came with drill-hole diagrams. With them, users have the near-herculean task of measuring the cover from strap to strap and mark the locations accordingly. And it’s one of the most expensive options on our list, so be prepared to stretch the budget by quite a bit.

Pros Covers center end step for greater coverage

Temperature and abrasion-resistant

Reinforced webbing for tautness

Mesh allows sufficient drainage Cons No drill-hole diagrams for assistance

Very expensive

It won’t be fair if we don’t include an oval solar cover in our list, and what better than this unit from Splash Pools. This solar cover has been specially designed to minimize evaporation and block out debris.

Why Did We Like It?

Frankly, we didn’t have high expectations from this product as it doesn’t look very impressive. But we were decently satisfied with its performance. To start with, the polymer plastic construction is enhanced with sturdy welded seams that keep the cover securely placed.

Apart from that, the thousands of tiny bubbles on the water facing surface trap the heat, thereby gradually increasing the temperature up to 15 degrees. While we couldn’t measure the evaporation rate, there was absolutely no dip in the water level.

Similarly, in the absence of precise specifications, we guessed this cover has an 8-mil construction. Not only does this enhance insulation, but it also keeps the water sufficiently clean by blocking out debris. Plus, it’s light enough to be managed by one user.

Finally, the package comes with adequate installation and maintenance instructions. The cover has three size variants and while at it, make sure to dry out the cover properly before storage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite having praiseworthy sturdiness and insulation abilities, it doesn’t stand the test of longevity. Many users have reported that it degenerates in the pool after just one season. Moreover, sometimes the cover comes damaged, making installation and maintenance all the more difficult.

Pros Cuts easily for fitting odd-shaped pools

More surface area for heat-trapping with bubbles

Welded seams for proper placement

Lightweight Cons Not very long-lasting

Taking a break from 8 and 12-mil covers, here’s a 14-mil solar pool cover towards the end of the list. The Blue Wave NS525 Rectangular In-Ground Pools Cover is a premium product from the brand that aids the pool environment.

Why Did We Like It?

Let us just start by saying that we aren’t mad about the oxymoronic brand name! This 14-mil transparent solar pool cover is packed with hundreds of tiny bubbles, which form the insulating layer. They have high efficiency for trapping the sun’s “free heat” to increase the water temperature.

Furthermore, the clarity of the cover directs more sunlight towards the pool for deeper and consistent natural heating throughout the depth. We didn’t circulate the water but were happy with the heat transmission towards the bottom of the pool. On a side note, it can help increase the temperature by up to 15 degrees.

If you use a cover reel, you will be especially satisfied with how smoothly it rolls up on it. Likewise, the sides are soft and uniform so that users can trim them if the need arises. Complete with a 6-year warranty, you should try this product if budget isn’t an issue.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since it has a 14-mil construction, the Blue Wave NS525 Rectangular In-Ground Pools Cover is pretty heavy. Therefore, it may not be a bad idea to invest in a cover reel. Also, folding it during storage can cause large crevices, so make sure to flatten them out before placing on the pool.

Pros Reduces evaporation by up to 95%

Withstand deterioration caused by UV rays

Transparent nature directors more sunlight

6-year warranty Cons Heavy

May form crevices

One of the most good looking solar pool covers, the MidWest Canvas Space Age Solar Cover is a nice option for above the ground pools. If you want to try something other than the conventional bubble design, then this cover might just be it.

MidWest Canvas Space Age 12-Foot-by-20-Foot Oval Solar Cover | 12 Mil...

MINIMIZE WATER EVAPORATION - The use of a solar...

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, we were glad about the durability on offer, thanks to the durable resin material. Appearance-wise, the diamond bubbles replace the spherical bubbles to apparently trap heat more effectively than the latter. Going through the various user reviews, we found that the product has been highly praised due to the look it renders.

Additionally, it reduces evaporation by up to 95%, thereby requiring users to fill in the pool less frequently. While the bubbled surface remains facedown, the smooth surface atop collects the debris and makes it convenient to clear them out before removing the cover.

Similar to the Blue Wave NS525 Rectangular Cover, this one can also be trimmed as required without affecting the manufacturer’s warranty. On that note, the product comes with a 10-year limited warranty. And compared to rectangular or square shapes, the oval shape fits irregularly shaped pools better.

Last but not least, the MidWest Canvas Space Age Solar Cover comes in 8 size variants to cater to different pool sizes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we didn’t face any significant trouble in placing it above the water, we had to put more effort to unfold it as the plastic sticks with each other due to the folding. So, we’d strongly recommend storing it in a way that requires minimum folding.

Pros Superior durability

Diamond-shaped bubbles trap more heat

Also available in circular bubbles variant

Can be trimmed without affecting warranty Cons Tends to stick upon folding

Before wrapping up the list, here an insight into the performance of the SMPOS Rectangular Blue Solar Pool Cover. Sporting a familiar design, it protects the water from contamination while trapping heat.

Why Did We Like It?

The SMPOS Rectangular Blue Solar Pool Cover has two thickness variants, namely the 1200 and 1600 series. While the 1200 series correlate to 12-mil thickness, the 1600 series denotes 16-mil thickness. Whatever be the thickness, both the variants are equipped with many tiny bubbles that enlarge the insulating surface.

With a lightweight construction, installing the cover won’t make you strain your nerves. However, the durability and sturdiness aren’t compensated for the convenience of installation. You can even keep it on while running the pump.

The heat-retaining ability isn’t bad either, especially with over the night use. Plus, the concentration of the bubbles is such that trimming it doesn’t hamper the insulation. Finally, the long service life is ably supported by a 10-year limited warranty.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The biggest downside is that the cover comes in only size. It won’t be a problem for people with smaller pools, but people with bigger pools may well have to buy two units and even join them for better coverage.

Pros Reduces water evaporation and chemical loss

Two thickness and color variants

Can be used while running the pump

10-year limited warranty Cons Only one size

Solar Pool Covers Buyer’s Guide

Purchasing the perfect solar pool cover is a little more than considering just the size. That said, the other important factors won’t make you rack your brains, especially when we’ve got them covered! So, bear with us for a little more as we quickly walk you through the specifics.

Type

Solar covers can be categorized into two main types, i.e.,

Solar Sun Rings



Apart from being a brand name that appeared on our list, the solar sun rings are essentially discs that float side-by-side to keep the pool warm. Naturally, they are smaller than usual pool covers and are extremely convenient to use. You don’t need much effort other than throwing them in the pool.

However, given the design, the pool still may have open spaces, which allow the heat to escape. So, you may have to buy a lot many, especially for larger pools.

Bubble Pool Covers



Bubble pool covers or solar blankets are the most commonly used covers by most homeowners. They look like a large sheet and are equipped with anywhere between hundreds to thousands of small bubbles. Since they cover the pool entirely, bubble pool covers are considered to be more efficient. What’s more, they come in handy to prevent debris and leaves from falling into the pool.

Size And Shape

In case of bubble pool covers, the first thing you’d want to factor in is the size and shape. A very basic thumb rule is to select the same shape cover as the pool. Similarly, measure the pool properly to ensure that you have the right size cover.

Here, we’d strongly recommend going for a slightly larger size than required. This way, even if you get the measurements off, tailoring it to fit the pool won’t be a difficult job.

Color

Most bubble pool colors are available in shades of blue or silver (clear). As you may know, darker colors trap more heat than the lighter ones. Accordingly, if your area doesn’t receive a lot of sunlight or you plan on using it only during the night, go for a darker color.

Alternatively, clear covers are ideal for areas with bright sunshine so that the water doesn’t get too heated. For the best of both worlds, we’d suggest opting for the light blue color.

Thickness

There’s no rocket science here; thicker covers result in better insulation. However, they can be heavier than the lighter ones for obvious reasons. If you’re looking for heavy duty insulation irrespective of user-convince, then we’d suggest purchasing a 14 or 16-mil cover. Otherwise, a 10 or 12-mil cover should be sufficient.

Verdict

So, there you have it- the best solar pool covers! And if they mean extending the pool season beyond the summer months, we don’t see why you should delay getting one. Hopefully, our list and buyer’s guide will help you make the right pick according to your budget.

With that thought, it’s also time for us to take our leave. But before we do so, let us name our top three favorites from the list.

The Intex Solar Cover takes the first position on the pedestal. At number two is the Sun2Solar Blue Rectangular Solar Pool Cover. But if you’re on the hunt for efficient solar rings, then don’t look beyond the Solar Sun Rings Pool Water Heater.

Do let us know if you agree with our verdict in the comments down below.

Till we meet again, adios!

