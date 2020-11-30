Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Tools become essential to get any job done well. In handiwork, screwdrivers are one of the most basic items that should be in everyone’s inventory.

That said, there have been many who’ve had bad experiences with screwdrivers breaking or the cheaper bits getting bent out of shape. That’s why we set out to compile this guide to the 11 best precision screwdrivers, to help you avoid the same fate.

Think of it this way – we’ve tried the products to help you pick the best one, irrespective of whether you’re an amateur starting out or a professional who knows what they are doing. Since most items belong to different budget categories, they’re aimed at diverse customers too.

Without further ado, let us now dive into the details.

Best Precision Screwdriver Sets

XIAOMI brings a new design in this Mijia precision screwdriver set. It is made to be useful for most household repair tasks, especially when it comes to electric appliances. Since it is aimed at amateurs and pros alike, the screwdriver set is rather easy to operate. At the same time, its durability and portability make it a top option.

Why Did We Like It?

It is hard not to enjoy working with this precision screwdriver set, which is refined to meet our daily needs. The minimalist design not only makes it look good but also makes portability rather easy.

When it comes to the handle itself, the grip is quite comfortable, thanks to the aluminum alloy used. Most users will also find it to be skidproof because of the anti-sweat properties. The set is anti-corrosion as well, which isn’t surprising due to the amount of attention paid to durability.

For those who aren’t familiar with such tools, the screwdriver set is still a boon because it is easy to attach the heads to the handle. In case you’re afraid of losing the many different parts, the packaging comes to the rescue. The magnetism in the box makes for a snug fit, keeping all the different parts of the set in place.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the screwdriver set has impressed most users, some have found that the screw-on heads can tend to get a bit wobbly. Obviously, this hampers the intended use of the instrument.

Moreover, with the passage of time, the casing tends to show wear and tear. Although it doesn’t directly affect the screwdriver set or its use, some customers have complained about the reduced presentability.

Pros Best quality steel

Anti-rust treatment

Anti-corrosion and anti-sweat Cons Outer casing painted, not anodized

Screw on pieces are sometimes wobbly

Wowstick’s new product brings a lot more to the table. Extra hand tool sets, including tweezers and cleaning brushes, ensure that you’ll never need to rely on anything else while repairing and maintaining the household appliances. Moreover, with a magnetic case, the precision screwdriver set becomes all the more portable.

Why Did We Like It?

There’s little to dislike when it comes to this fantastic product. Right from the time one opens the box; it is evident that the stellar locking mechanism in place is meant to keep the products safe.

When it comes to the actual use of the product, the battery life is commendable and allows for long, uninterrupted work periods. It is designed for diverse applications too. So, no matter whether you are dismantling with precision or maintaining electronic appliances, the tool set remains a dependable item in the inventory.

Furthermore, the packaging is exquisite, which becomes quite clear when one sees the screw heads. They won’t fall, even when they are upside down. With a dual-mode of electronic and manual screwdriver application, the toolkit sets itself apart to suit all needs, no matter the situation.

Longevity is always a major perk for any toolkit, and this precision screwdriver set delivers it effortlessly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Most customers who’ve used the Wowstick toolkit have not had any complaints. But, there are some areas where improvements would go a long way. For starters, the screw heads could have tighter fits. Due to the precise nature of the job at hand, wobbly screw heads are unacceptable, which often becomes a problem for many such tool sets.

Pros Long-lasting battery

Best quality materials

Compact and stylish packaging Cons Some screw heads might not fit well

If you’re wondering about how it feels to use an award-winning screwdriver set, then you don’t have to look beyond the XIAOMI Mijia product. It has been hailed for its design, which makes it incredibly easy to use and put back in the kit. Of course, the flawless mechanism helps the screwdriver deliver highly precise performances, living up to its reputation for efficiency.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, while using the product, the magnetic motor stands out. We found how easy it was to carry out precision tasks, thanks to the seamless functioning of this high-quality motor. A word of praise must be added for the battery life as well, which permits uninterrupted working.

The screw heads are all made with the best quality materials. Therefore, they don’t get ruined over time. Durability is a definite perk thanks to the S2 alloy steel. There isn’t much rusting or corrosion either, so the toolkit always looks as good as new.

When it comes to utility, the XIAOMI product can be used to repair and maintain toys, electronic appliances, and even glasses. Besides the touted precise torque revolution, you can also use the screwdriver manually once you turn off the power supply. This helps to add the final touches to a project that requires the precision that stems from experienced manual operations.

What Could’ve Been Better?

With the numerous features packed into this screwdriver set, most customers don’t have any complaints. But, there is no information on how long the battery lasts. Although we know it can function for a long time, knowing the limit in the literature would help users plan their repair work better. Moreover, some have found the torque to be a little low.

Pros Tested battery safety

Better grip due to lower center of gravity

Intuitive buttons for screw heads Cons Torque could be higher

No information on how long the battery lasts

iFixit rests on the principle that one should repair items instead of replacing them, whenever possible. The company had started their journey in 2003 when the CEO broke his laptop and was in a fix about repairing it. Since then, iFixit has come a long way in helping customers, and the Pro Tech Toolkit is another step in the right direction.

Why Did We Like It?

The Pro-Tech Toolkit is ideal for fixers, hackers, and professional DIYers. Since care has been taken to re-engineer these tools to be better, it shows in their functionality. The machine bits are made with the highest quality materials as well, so durability is never a concern among users.

Be it an Apple watch with the tiny screws or a vintage Gameboy console with the trademark fasteners; the toolkit can tackle almost all appliances. Even the case the tools come in exudes dependability. The sturdy exterior protects the precision items from damage, and there aren’t any latches or hinges, preventing it from breaking.

The company takes pride in providing quality parts, and the toolkit is designed to get all jobs done. Therefore, the variety of equipment is extremely diverse, and iFixit promises that they dedicate a lot of effort into engineering some suitable tools if one doesn’t exist for a particular task.

What Could’ve Been Better?

On the surface, the toolkit leaves little to be desired. But unfortunately, many have noted that there are several problems once one actually gets to using the iFixit product. For starters, some drill bits seem to be missing, which one might expect to find in a standard set. On top of that, some items, like the suction cup, don’t function properly.

Pros Has a lifetime warranty

Designed to handle all repairs

Steady gripping and durable Cons Some items don’t function properly

Could include more tools and drill bits

If you’re working long enough with tools, you must be looking for something that is quite irreplaceable. The Royace mini screwdriver set fits the bill. Not only can you take it comfortably with you at all times, but it also helps in meeting any requirements which might arise related to repairs and maintenance.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing became apparent when we started using this toolkit, which is how it was suited to repair a wide range of appliances. From iPhones to laptops, glasses, and home appliances, the Royace screwdriver set is a one-stop solution to all problems.

Thanks to the magnetic bits, it is easy to operate as well. The best quality materials guarantee a degree of hardness and durability that one would expect from a toolkit. Even the main screwdriver holder can be adjusted as needed, which makes it suited for diverse applications.

Careful design has gone into the shockproof storage case too, where the magnetic pad helps keep all small screws in place without the risk of them getting lost. Speaking of the case, there is a provision to hang it, making working that much easier. Due to the magnetization, the items remain firmly in place all the while.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While there aren’t many complaints with the Royace toolkit, some customers have pointed out how the handle could be better. The driver handle leads to a little wobbling, which is undesired during the more precise repairs. Over time, the driver magnet might come off, which causes problems while working with the smaller screws.

Pros One year warranty

Durable and portable

Made with the best quality materials Cons Driver handle could be better designed

The magnetic bit might fall off over time

Syntus encourages users to exercise their skills in order to fix and repair the world. From smartphones to tablets, iPhones, and gaming consoles, there is nothing the toolkit cannot take on. The high-performance tools are durable and easy to carry. They have a reputation for getting the job done when put in any capable hands.

Why Did We Like It?

What we loved about the Syntus set is that it is well equipped, not just for repairs but also for careful disassemblies. With a 57-bit screwdriver set, there’s little left to desire. A triangle plectrum and plastic stick are also useful additions, which help in prying and separating during the repairs.

There has never been any doubt about the quality of materials used in the Syntus set. But the S2 steel that goes into the products is shock resistant and deserves special mention as such.

Due to the numerous parts in this toolkit, one might find it difficult to take out the smaller bits. The magnetic driver makes this task much easier. On top of that, the bits have to pull and push designs, so one can easily attach or detach them.

The ease of use and durability are definitely two major factors that work in favor of this product’s popularity among those who choose to carry out their own repairs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the seeming advantages of this product, after using it, one must say that the quality leaves a lot to be desired. The plastic tends to feel and look quite cheap. Moreover, the screwdriver feels loose too. Some of the bits get stripped after repeated use.

Pros Magnetic force is strong

Separate tool for prying, separating and sliding

Shaft flexibility Cons Material quality could be better

Bits tend to get stripped, reducing functionality

Kaisi has more than ten years of experience in disassemblies, which is evident in the electric repair kit they’ve introduced. Convenience is always kept in mind since the manufacturers have scoured through a lot of repair-related data. In this 126 in 1 toolkit, you can be sure of finding all the items you need without any irrelevant inclusions.

Why Did We Like It?

The diverse areas of applicability for this toolkit have been a definite bonus in our books. Be it an iPhone, gaming console, or any other electronic, the Kaisi product has the required tools for maintenance and repairs. They’re easy to use as well, so it doesn’t matter if you’re an amateur or a professional.

Only the best quality materials are used to build this product. Hence, the product is more durable. When it comes to the tip, stability is ensured after running a series of tests. It all goes to guarantee that the tips don’t get stripped easily after rigorous use.

The handle is designed ergonomically, keeping in mind that you might have to hold on to the precision screwdriver for a long time while carrying out repairs. All of this comes in a bag, which is not just stylish but sturdy enough to protect the objects inside.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s no denying that the Kaisi product has diverse tools in the kit, but there’s a bit to be desired when it comes to the design. Sometimes, the attachable heads tend to get wobbly and keep on spinning. Furthermore, in some cases, the bits also give way after repeated use. But, this is more likely to be a singular manufacturing defect than an overall shortcoming of the product.

Pros Superior quality materials

30-day guaranteed return

Lifetime warranty Cons The design could be better

Some materials could be more durable

If you’re a professional, then the SHARDEN precision kit is right for you. Not only are the tools durable, but the packaging makes it easy to carry around and use. For a company that puts its customers first, SHARDEN goes a long way in reflecting the same, not just in the quality of the products but also how they serve customers after the product has been sold.

Why Did We Like It?

We absolutely love the various screwdriver bits that are part of this toolkit. No matter whether you need a Phillips or a Torx, the set has got it all. The handle has an extremely ergonomic design, which makes it easy to grip and use for a long time.

Not only does it come with anti-slip options, but it also turns quite easily. This results in greater torque. Thanks to the many bits available, the applicability is at an all-time high. Thus, you can use it to fix cameras, glasses, or other electronic devices. Repairs and maintenance have never been smoother or more precise.

The company also has a tendency to put customer experiences first. Since their philosophy is not to compromise on quality, we can see how their products are extremely durable. Overall, it leads to an added satisfaction from using this toolkit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There seem to be several areas of improvement for this toolkit. Not only does the handle of the driver need to have a better design, but we have also noticed that the bits keep falling out, no matter how they’re put in. With use, the head sometimes gets stripped and might even bend or break, reducing the effectiveness of the product.

Pros Various bits included in the kit

Steady customer support

Easy to handle Cons Could be designed better

Not too durable

If you happen to be on the market for a toolkit that has multiple functionalities, then the XOOL product is the right fit. No matter which device or appliance needs servicing, be it an iPhone or just your glasses, then chances are you can count on finding the right tools in this kit.

Why Did We Like It?

When you look at the XOOL kit, it becomes clear that the assortment of tools is adequate for DIYers, fixers, and hackers at all levels. It doesn’t matter whether they are amateurs or professionals; they can rely on the tools not letting them down.

This is hardly surprising due to the care that goes into choosing the right materials. It comes with an extension shaft and one which is flexible too. Thus, the range of applicability becomes much higher. At the same time, there’s a tool for sliding, prying, and separating, which further helps in repairs and maintenance.

Thanks to the strong magnetic force, it is always easier to attach the screw heads, which makes precision work more seamless. Moreover, we also liked the case the tools came in. Not only is it sturdy, but also well-designed to hold all the various bits without the fear of losing any of them.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the toolkit is indeed suited for diverse repairs, we’ve noticed that it does lack a few essential components which might lead to problems later on. Take, for example, iPhone models like iPhone 6. They require a Pentalobe tool, which the kit lacks, despite advertising that it can be used to repair iPhones.

Pros Good quality materials

Well designed

Multi-functionality Cons Not all parts are included

The handle doesn’t always spin well

The company has ten years of experience in disassembling devices and has garnered a lot of knowledge about repairs. All of this is reflected in the fantastic offering, in the form of a precision toolkit. Since it employs the best quality materials and methods, over fifty million choose these products.

Why Did We Like It?

Technicians have taken great trouble to combine their experiences to come up with a toolkit that has all the items one might need for various repairs. The dependability is only strengthened, thanks to the superior quality materials used in the product.

The handle is ergonomically designed and is skid-proof. It is also anti-static. All of this allows the product to be held more easily and comfortably. Since it comes with an extension rod, which is adjustable, and a flexible shaft, you can now carry out repairs in narrow spaces seamlessly.

When it comes to the packaging, the case is durable and comes with a magnetic pad. This makes it easy to hold the small bits, which otherwise tend to get lost. There’s also a magnetizer, which can regulate the magnetism when it comes to the screwdriver bits. It helps in more precise operations.

The final cherry on the cake has to be the stellar customer service, which ensures you’re always happy with the product at hand.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Value comes at a price. But, there are some issues that for the kind of tools offered, the pricing might be a bit too high. It does put off customers. We have also noticed that some of the parts could be made of sturdier materials. Considering the kind of work expected of a precision toolkit, wear and tear are unacceptable within a short while after purchase.

Pros 60-day guaranteed return

Lifetime warranty

Best quality materials Cons Expensive pricing

Some parts could be sturdier

The JAKEMY toolkit is designed to please. With durable parts and sturdy tools, the kit aims to help you maintain and repair all kinds of devices. Be it electronics or other home appliances; the dependable product has the right tool for everything. Designed for precision, you can be sure of a seamless user experience.

Why Did We Like It?

We really love how this toolkit is handy when it comes to repairing tiny parts in electronic devices. The precision instruments come with magnetic bits, which connect with the handle in a stable manner. Extreme care is taken to ensure that the tools don’t end up damaging the devices they’re meant to repair.

Thus, while some focus goes into the design, the materials used for the tools are top-notch and extremely sturdy. It should be noted here how the design of the handle prevents slipping and provides additional comfort, not to mention accuracy. Despite having so many tools, the kit is lightweight. It is easy to use and convenient. Since it comes in a small bag, the entire set is very portable too.

However, the best bit would have to be how customers don’t risk too much by investing in this product. The JAKEMY kit offers a money-back guarantee if one doesn’t like it after use.

What Could Be Better?

While the JAKEMY product has satisfied almost everyone who’s used it, some have found that the base doesn’t fit with all the bits. Moreover, despite the magnetic case, the strength tends to be low. Therefore, it is harder to keep the smaller bits in without running the risk of them getting lost.

Pros Good quality materials

Extremely portable

Designed for comfort and precision Cons The base doesn’t fit with all bits

Magnetic strength could be better

Buyers’ Guide

Now that you’re familiar with the best picks when it comes to precision screwdriver sets, here are some factors to consider before making the actual purchase.

Variety

Since the toolkits are compact offerings that are meant to help you repair and maintain the different appliances in your home, variety becomes important. Different kinds of tools are needed for precision tasks, and the best options will have all the relevant items in one place.

Quality

Quality and durability are two crucial factors before choosing any product. For toolkits, it becomes all the more important. After all, you should be able to intensively use the items without fear of wear and tear.

Price

The pricing definitely becomes a factor that one needs to consider. While most items listed here have competitive costs, there are some cases where a buyer might feel that the value for money just isn’t worth it.

Verdict

When it comes to choosing the right precision screwdriver set, there are several factors to consider, as we’ve highlighted. Hopefully, the buyer’s guide will help you narrow down your choice.

Mostly, a toolkit should be selected based on how professionally you plan to use it to fix devices. The XIAOMI products are both excellent, and the electric screwdriver has also won awards. Similarly, you can always rely on products like ORIA, simply based on their market experience.

If you’re opting for a product like Royace, you know that the sheer variety of bits increases the areas of use. However, we always urge buyers to select products, depending on whether they are professionals or amateurs.

For those who’re starting out, it is best to buy items where returns are guaranteed, like the Kaisi set. In such cases, you can always return the kit if fixing precision devices at home isn’t your cup of tea.

That’s all for now! Do reach out to us about your experiences with the precision screwdriver sets.

