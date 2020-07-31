5 Best Propane Heaters of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Harsh winters mean cozying up indoors with a great mug of coffee. However, this remains a distant dream unless your home is adequately heated.

That’s where propane heaters come to the rescue. Compact and affordable, they offer some of the best heating solutions when compared to their bulkier counterparts. Their power-efficiency renders them especially relevant at a time when we’re increasingly moving towards sustainability.

As opposed to traditional heaters, these units are smoke-free and unobtrusive. They perform quietly and without you having to constantly monitor the operation. Combined with the high aesthetic appeal of most models, propane heaters offer a convenient heating alternative.

However, with the number of products thronging the market, each with their unique properties, selecting the right one for your needs can be an arduous task. To help you out, we have compiled a list of the 5 best heaters out there, followed by a detailed guide!

Let’s get started, shall we?

Top Propane Heaters

An excellent product from a trusted brand, Mr. Heater Corporation, this vent-free propane heater makes for a suitable companion on the wintriest of days. Efficient and powerful, it results in incredible savings on power consumption and delivers a commendable performance on a reasonable budget.

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, this heater impressed us with its high functionality that is independent of an external power source. In doing so, it utilizes blue flame technology that warms the air instead of radiating heat as in an infrared heater. The result is evenly heated air that circulates around the room in a gentle manner, thanks to the integrated blower that is sold separately.

Further, the unit is fitted with additional features that ensure high operational efficiency and user comfort. The thermostat allows for automatic temperature control while the low-oxygen shut-off system detects changes in air composition. Both are highly essential in keeping a check on the indoor conditions and thus averting dangers.

Last but not the least, this propane heater can be easily mounted to the wall but also works equally well on the ground. Also, offering an output of 20,000 BTU with a coverage area of up to 500 square feet, it is certainly one to keep an eye out for!

What Could Have Been Better?

The only minor issue is that the units cannot be converted to natural gas from propane gas and vice versa. Therefore, the heater works in conjunction with a furnace and is not designed to be the primary source of heat.

Pros Power-efficient functioning

Additional features for enhanced operational efficiency

Easy to mount on a wall Cons Cannot be the primary source of heat

Next on the list is another trustworthy unit from the same brand. Keeping in mind all conceivable heating woes, this vent-free heater scores high on functionality and leaves you with little to worry about. It prioritizes user safety and is a good option for those looking for extra power and utility for their homes.

Mr. Heater Corporation Vent-Free 10,000 BTU Radiant Propane Heater,... 10,000 BTU Liquid Propane heater to heat spaces up...

Radiant heat burner

Why Did We Like It?

Similar to its predecessor, this device functions without the help of external power sources and is a radiant heat burner that utilizes propane gas in convection heating. The result is evenly heated air in an area of up to 250 square feet, reaching 10,000 BTU in measure.

In addition to that, this unit also comes with enhanced safety features such as an automatic low oxygen control. It is specifically useful in homes on higher altitudes as it detects the thinning air 4500 feet above sea level and shuts off accordingly.

Lastly, this vent-free heater offers great ease of use and portability. Moreover, the packaging includes the mounting software which saves you an additional expense. With a runtime of 43.18 hours, it offers great value for money and a promise of durability.

What Could Have Been Better?

It was quite difficult to find any significant downside of this heater. And even though we tried, no discernible issues came to our notice. However, it is not approved for use in California or Canada which restricts its movement in the market.

Pros Requires no external power source

Enhanced safety features

Ease of use and portability

Good value for money Cons Not approved for use in California and Canada

Dyna-Glo’s propane heater is another device worth your time and consideration. Making use of the Blue Flame technology, it makes for a reliable source of heat that works noiselessly and without a hitch. Durable and sturdy, the BF30PMDG is an appliance that is worth every dollar spent and comes in handy on the coldest of nights!

Why Did We Like It?

Powered by cutting-edge technology, this propane heater convects the air in rooms with surface areas of up to 1000 square feet. Likened to a central heating system, it is liquid propane ready and allows for a power output of 30,000 BTU. Needless to say, there are hardly any questions regarding its capacity to function for long hours.

Moreover, it makes for an ideal indoor heating supplement as it does not rely on electricity and is especially useful in cases of emergency. In addition to that, the operating system is highly power-efficient and heats only occupied spaces. It also comes fitted with features such as a built-in oxygen depleting sensor and a control knob that allows for optimum customization.

Further, this is a unit that places great emphasis on user comfort. Operation is not only safe but also convenient, thanks to the battery-press startup that makes ignition quick and effortless. Lastly, the packaging contains all the necessary hardware for wall-mounting and the product is also upgradeable.

What Could Have Been Better?

Again, the only issue is that of distribution. The heater does not sell in California or Canada, which not only restricts its market but also leads to extra hassle on part of the user in case he wants to transport it to the desired address himself.

Pros High functioning and powerful heater

Prioritizes safety and user comfort

Ease of operation

Affordable and durable Cons Not for sale in California or Canada

The next item on our list looks good while doing a fantastic job of heating your home. Equipped with the same state-of-the-art technology as the other units on the list, it makes for a long-lasting propane heater that functions well without giving much cause for concern. What truly sets it apart, though, are its design aesthetics!

Why Did We Like It?

The salient features of this propane heater from ProCom are easy to delineate. First up, the technology certainly gets a mention as not only is it ideal for heavy-duty heating but also 99.9% power-efficient. To this end, it utilizes liquid propane that heats up to 1,100 square feet of area with ease.

Furthermore, this is a dependable appliance that enhances operational efficiency through a variety of fixtures. One of these is the in-built thermostat control that allows for automatic operation of the heater according to the desired room temperature. This also strengthens the unit’s capacity for a greater heat flow as and when required.

Lastly and importantly, ProCom’s unit ensures user safety by means of the battery-operated Piezo ignition system that features a built-in oxygen depletion sensor (ODS). This shuts down the device on detecting the least amount of carbon monoxide or diminishing oxygen levels in order to prevent emergencies.

What Could Have Been Better?

Although hard to criticize, this propane heater is prone to malfunctioning of the control valve. However, this is an issue that could be easily resolved with assistance from the customer support team and is no deal-breaker, especially given the features on offer!

Pros Power-efficient and ideal for large spaces

Adjusts its output according to the desired temperature

Easy start-up with battery-operated ignition Cons Control valve prone malfunction

Given Mr. Heater’s excellence in heaters, it is no surprise the three of its products feature on a list of the best five in the market. A thoroughly powerful heater, it makes full use of sophisticated technology to offer a performance that is high on efficiency and easy on your pockets. Read our review to find out all about it!

Mr. Heater F274800 MH18B, Portable Propane Heater,Red,Regular 4,000- to 18,000-BTU radiant heater for spaces up...

When operating the heater at altitudes over 7,000...

Why Did We Like It?

Mr. Heater never fails to offer ample reason to love its products and this heater is no different. Offering 4,000 to 18,000 BTU for spaces up to 450 square feet in area, it is ideal for heating small to medium-sized rooms and works well in indoor as well as outdoor spaces. Also, the operation is nearly 100% efficient and emits no smoke or toxic elements.

In addition to that, the unit has a maximum runtime of 220 hours and switches off over a height of 7000 feet above the sea level on detecting thinning oxygen. To further secure user safety, it shuts down if tipped over by accident or the pilot light goes out. Safe to say, this is an appliance that is unlikely to lead to accidents in the busiest of households.

Last but not the least, Mr. Heater’s product is fitted with a number of features to enhance operational efficiency. The control knob allows for variable heat settings depending on the room and outside temperature, and a fan may be purchased separately to optimize the heating further.

What Could Have Been Better?

The only problem with this product is that it uses up the propane faster when compared to its counterparts in the market. This usually leads to additional expenses on fuel. However, we feel that the advantages far outdo this drawback and the heater is in our best books regardless!

Pros Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use

Highly secured against accidents

Customized heat settings for optimum performance Cons User may incur additional expenses on fuel

Propane Heater Buyers’ Guide

It’s probably established by now that a propane heater is one of the most cost and power-efficient options for indoor or outdoor heating. Given the variety of specifications and properties, it helps to keep in mind certain points before making a purchase. More importantly, the attributes of the model you choose must meet your individual requirements.

Selecting an electrical appliance is hard work. To ease the process, we have outlined below a number of points that will take you closer to the ideal propane heater for your space.

The first rule is to ensure that your location allows the use of ventless propane heaters as they are not for sale in some areas. For example, California, Connecticut, and Texas have a ban on these units whereas Canada is among the countries that do. If a model does not include an adapter, it must be purchased separately. However, it is advisable to consult the instruction manual before buying such accessories as they may be incompatible and result in severe defects or accidents. If your propane heater is for use in a carpeted room, it is necessary to buy or build a base for the appliance. Electrical units emit heat which is the most common cause for electricity-related accidents. Therefore, care must be taken to ensure that the base is of a material that does not conduct heat well, such as granite. All of the listed products are fitted with an oxygen depletion sensor. This is absolutely non-negotiable in order to ensure safety and guard against carbon monoxide poisoning or plummeting oxygen levels. It must be also ensured that the devices are cleaned on a yearly basis. They are easy to maintain and only require a can of compressed air to clean the ODS and air intake. However, if one is unsure it is always advisable to hire a professional to get the job done. In case you’re using the propane heater indoors, it does well to install a carbon monoxide monitor and fire alarm alongside it. With electrical appliances, you will want to make safety as foolproof as possible! Although most models score well on this front, make sure the device operates at an efficiency of 99% or higher to get your money’s worth. All heater brands worth their salt keep this in mind, so it’s not a feature that’s hard to find.

Verdict

With that, we come to the end of our listicle and guide and we hope it has been illuminating. Your home not only deserves the best but it also must be safeguarded against all possible accidents and dangers.

In order to bring you just another step closer to your ideal propane heater, we have rounded up our favorites among the products in the list. For the budget-conscious buyer, Dyna-Glo makes for a good option as it heats up large spaces and comes at a reasonable price tag. Installation is easy, and it is ideal for rooms with inadequate insulation.

On the other hand, most products from Mr. Heater Corporation are par excellence in their utility and longevity. However, we are partial to the F274800 for its work-capacity and runtime; 220 hours is quite the statistic to topple! Lastly, ProCom’s product takes the cake when it comes to design.

We would love to know what you think of our recommendations in the comments below.

Till next time!

