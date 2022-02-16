13 Best Portable Bathroom Heaters | Reviews + Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

With winter around the corner, are you looking for a heater that can instantly warm up your space?

Heaters are indeed an indispensable part of winters- be it the home or the office, we need to keep our spaces warm. While buying one, many factors have to be considered- cost, safety mechanisms, amount of heat dispensed, etc.

But with so many options out there, it can get difficult to conclude on a suitable product. This is why we have compiled a list of the best portable bathroom heaters you can get in the market so that decision-making gets easier.

So, without further ado, let’s check them out!

Best Portable Bathroom Heaters

Let’s kick-start this list with the space heater from GiveBest. This 2 in 1 wonder unit measures 7.9 x 6.2 x 10.2 inches, and weighs 2.99 pounds.

Plus, it provides two heat levels (1500W and 750W), as well as one cool air fan. This means that the heater can be used in both winter and summer.

Sale Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, 1500W/750W Safe and... 2 in 1 heater fan: This ceramic heater provides...

Multi protection safety system: These heaters are...

Why Did We Like it?

We really appreciate the inclusion of two heat levels because sometimes, one just needs a little something to warm themselves up and not a full-blown heatwave!

The inclusion of a thermostat also ensures that people who tend to forget that they left their heater on won’t have to worry. Basically, the thermostat turns the heater off when it reaches a pre-set temperature, and once the unit cools down and its temperature dips again, the thermostat powers it back up.

Moreover, the heater is made of flame-retardant material, which helps to prevent any potential fire hazards. Another feature that stood out to us was the tip-over protection system, which forces the unit to power down until it is put back upright.

It also makes minimal operating sound so as to not disturb your precious sleep!

What Could’ve Been Better

We noticed one thing, which is that the heater is, unfortunately, not too stable and tends to stop working abruptly. This is partly due to its tip-off protection, which falsely registers the heater as having fallen down.

Pros Virtually soundless (makes only 45 decibels of sound)

In-built mechanism for overheat protection

Prevents tip-overs

2-in-1 heating and cooling mechanism

Convenient carry handle Cons Tip-over protection system may raise false alarms

This one is a cute, compact space heater from Ordenado that measures 4.7 x6.7 x7.6 inches, and weighs just 1.71 pounds, making it very light-weight. It sports two heating modes of 500W and 900W, which means that this product isn’t meant to be used if intense heating is required.

Why Did We Like it?

This petite unit is energy-efficient and takes up minimal space wherever you place it- in an office, in the bedroom or on a desk- it’ll fit like a glove! It is made of ceramic and has a practical extended base, which ensures that the heater doesn’t tip over that easily.

Also, the heater has anti-tip-over protection and shuts off if it manages to fall down, despite its base. You’ll further appreciate the automatic overheat protection system, which completely shuts it down if any part of the heater gets overheated.

Lastly, the operating noise remains under 45 decibels, and this factor, coupled with its heating capacity, will ensure that you have a hard time waking up in the winters!

What Could’ve Been Better

The product, to our dismay, doesn’t include a thermostat and simply shuts down if it gets overheated. Further, it doesn’t start up again as it has to be started up manually once shut down. The switches are also slightly flimsy and could be improved to make them sturdier.

Pros Compact and portable

Doesn’t fall over easily

Offers protection from safety hazards

Quiet and runs in the background Cons No thermostat

This smart heater from Dreo comes with a thermostat, four modes, and is available in two colors- black and gray. Slightly pricier than some of the other heaters on this list, it measures 5.51 x 6.69 x 10.31 inches, and is also relatively bigger in size.

Dreo Space Heater – 70°Oscillating Portable Heater with Thermostat,... KEEP THE CHILL AT BAY: When winter comes calling,...

A LITTLE PIECE OF WONDER: Nothing is worse than a...

Why Did We Like it?

This product is- to put it succinctly- quite amazing!

It uses alternating current to generate electricity and has a filter that is easy to clean. Not only this, it has a sensitive tip-over switch that raises an alarm if it falls- alerting people nearby, and thus, preventing any disasters.

Thanks to the V0 flame-retardant material, you can rest assured of being safe from any fiery mishaps!

The cherry on the cake is how eco-friendly it is because it can adjust its heat output based on the temperature of the space around it. You can even set a timer between 1-12 hours, and the heater will switch off once that period has lapsed.

Finally, the filter is detachable, and can be taken out and cleaned easily, so this means that the heater isn’t very high-maintenance, and just needs a little bit of care now and then.

What Could’ve Been Better

The thermostat tends to glitch a bit, and doesn’t turn the unit back on even after the ambient temperature is lower than the set temperature. So, this limits the functionality of the unit a little.

Pros Powerful heating

Detachable and easy-to-clean filter

Extremely quiet and runs in the background

Top-notch safety precautions Cons Thermostat may malfunction at times

This Ceramic Portable Space Heater is a great bargain and can be used in an office, bedroom- or even your bathroom. It weighs 2.22 pounds and is a great companion for those winter nights where all you want to do is get warm and toasty.

Why Did We Like it?

We love this all-weather gem from Beyond Breeze, which has three different modes to help us create just the right temperature for every situation! The fan-only mode is useful during hot weather or if you just need a little bit of air.

Note that the heat mode is available in two levels- 750W and 1500W, catering to different kinds of needs.

Coming to the build, the unit is made of ceramic, allowing it to heat up instantly to 70°F in just 3 seconds. No more waiting around, shivering, wishing for the room to hurry up and get warm!

The safety measures taken by the company are also appreciable as the automatic overheat system and tip-over switch make sure that the heater doesn’t explode.

What Could’ve Been Better

The heater has a tendency to blow breakers and there are frequent short circuits when it is turned on. It’s also a little too loud- despite claiming to make less than 40 decibels of noise.

Pros Convenient to carry because of the handle on top

Fast-heating

Versatile and compact

Offers protection from safety hazards Cons Gives rise to frequent short circuits

This black unit from Antarctic Star is the next feature on our list. It weighs a light 3.33 pounds, and uses advanced heating elements to provide extra warmth. Additionally, it has three different heating modes, ensuring that you will find the ideal temperature for every occasion.

Why Did We Like it?

This heater from Antarctic Star is powerful yet compact. So, despite its small size and slight frame, it is quick to power up. It can effectively heat an area of 200 square feet, and uses minimal electricity as it does so.

It is made of ceramic, which is more stable than most traditional heating elements, and heats faster as well. The modes on it are easily adjustable, too- just turn the thermostat switch clockwise or counterclockwise.

Also, the heater provides protection against any potential safety disasters. For instance, it has an anti-tilt switch that switches off the unit if it falls over, and a built-in automatic overheat-protection system that helps the unit cool off if overheated.

What Could’ve Been Better

Though the heater is very handy, its plastic body emanates a strong smell that can get inconvenient and overpowering. This is a disadvantage that can be worked upon to make the product better.

Pros Fast-acting and heats up a large area of space

Makes very little noise

Protection from any potential safety hazards

Small and compact Cons Emanates a distinct “plastic” smell

Let’s take a glance at this popular heater from R.W. FLAME, which is modestly priced yet functional.

It measures 15 x 10 x 13 inches, and is comparatively bigger than some of the other products on the list. Hence, we think it will be a good fit for the bedroom, the living room, or even an office!

Why Did We Like it?

Similar to some of the other products on the list, this heater also has some essential and robust safety precautions in place.

First, it consists of an automatic cool-down function in case the heater overheats. This ensures that no internal parts of the heater/wiring are damaged.

It also ensures protection by having an in-built tip-over switch, which shuts the unit down if it happens to collapse. This is commendable and necessary, especially in households with children or pets!

Further, the unit features a built-in ergonomic handle that allows it to be transported to any location inside.

We also quite liked how the medium heat mode is intense enough to keep one warm. Hence, it is safe to say that the heating power of this unit is quite impressive.

What Could’ve Been Better

This heater can get a little too loud- so much so that it can get rather distracting (it’s noisy enough to be heard over your conversations). Once this problem is rectified, we will not be left with any complaints!

Pros Fast-heating

Perfect for year-round use because of its multiple heat modes

Protection against any untoward accidents

User-friendly adjustment features Cons Too noisy and distracting

How cute! That’s the first thing that comes to mind when we see this dainty heater in white from BabyExo. This rapid-acting heater can heat your space in just 2 seconds, and look super stylish while doing it!

Its three modes make it an all-season companion, so it’s suitable for winter, summer, or anything in between!

Why Did We Like it?

The unit has a matte white finish, which is quite unique since one doesn’t come across this style in heaters all that often.

It also has a very retro feel to it and if you’re stuck in the 80s like us, this heater will be a great fit for you! Also, the four plastic non-slip legs provide excellent stability, and make it a perfect buy for families with children or pets.

Apart from this, it has the classic in-built tip-over protection and cool-down functionality in case the unit overheats. This double-pronged protection is also pretty unique, and we really dig it!

Moreover, thanks to the intelligent protection system, the unit auto-switches post six hours so as to prevent any damage to its heating plate. This means that you can fall asleep without any worry in a cozy room with the heater on!

What Could’ve Been Better

The button at the top of the unit to change fan speed tends to get stuck sometimes, which can get a little disconcerting. It also heats up faster than some of the other heaters on this list, which is evident in certain burn marks that can be noticed on the grill.

Pros Ultra-stylish design with matte white finish

Protection against any potential safety hazards

Extra structural stability

Auto switch-off function Cons May heat up far too easily

This suave black unit from Potulas measures 5.1 x 3.6 x 6.9 inches, and can be bought for a pretty reasonable price. It has two different heating modes of 500W and 1000W, which ensure that there’s a temperature that suits everyone- to each their own!

Sale potulas Space Heater, 1000W Small Portable PTC Ceramic Heaters for... 1000W/500W Energy Efficient Heater - up 1000 watts...

2S Fast Heating Heater - Equipped with PTC ceramic...

Why Did We Like it?

This heater is energy efficient, and will help you stay warm in the winter without having to break your bank. It also features an anti-scalding plastic fence and iron mesh double protection, which effectively protects burns and short circuits.

We really liked how the cord of the heater was made of rubber, which makes it easy to store in cold weather. The cord is also sufficiently long (5.3 feet), extremely durable, and has a two-prong connection, which makes it great for office, desk, or even tent use!

The unit also has solid safety precautions in place, such as overheating and tip-over protection, which makes it ideal for indoor use, especially in the bathroom.

What Could’ve Been Better

The ceramic heating element used by the unit has a piece of gray rubber between the metal heating fins covering the ceramic pieces, plus a plastic grate that covers the metal grate. The presence of the rubber and the plastic grate makes the heater give off a distinct “plastic” odor.

Pros Energy-efficient

Extra-long and durable cord

Protection against burning and short-circuiting

Small, compact, and easy to carry Cons Emanates a strong “plastic” odor when in use

This ceramic heater is a great buy for people who want a warm bathroom during those chilly winter months. It has two heat modes (750W and 1500W), and also boasts a fan, for those hot summer days. Additionally, it is a versatile unit that just takes 3 seconds to heat a room.

Sale Small Space Heater, 1500W Portable Electric Heater with Energy Save... Get into Summer in 3 Seconds: Enjoy super-fast...

Keep the Ideal Temperature Your Set: Luwior space...

Why Did We Like it?

This small heater is easy to use and very effective. It has two heat modes, and even the 750W mode does a great job at warming up a medium-sized room.

We also can’t help but marvel at the safety features installed in the unit. The fact that it knows at what temperature to turn itself off, and that it can also sense when it tips over makes it safe for households with children, pets, and pregnant women.

Further, the portable build of the heater and the complimentary carry bag makes it easy to carry around. It can fit into even a small corner, which is what makes it ideal for bathroom use.

What Could’ve Been Better

The dials and knobs on the heater are a little low-quality, and thus get worn out easily. We believe that making them with a stronger material would add longevity to the unit, and improve its functionality.

Pros Protection against potential fire hazards

Small, compact, and portable

Two heating modes for easy customization

Has a fan for cooling during summer months

Cheap Cons Poor quality dials and knobs

Next up, we’ve got the Space Heater by Sweetfull. It is another portable unit that is slightly more expensive than some of the other heaters on this list. However, it’s high-quality build somewhat justifies the higher price. Also,it can fit into any indoor space comfortably, and provides great heating coverage

Why Did We Like it?

Right off the bat, we dig the unique look of this electric heater. It is small and portable, and can be used in any indoor area- work desk, bathroom, etc.

One of the things we liked the most about this electric space heater was its copper core wire, which has a cross-sectional area of 2 x 1.3 mm2, and is a lot better than the wires used by other heaters at the same price range.

Another thing that we appreciate is the 7-blade Turbine blade, which keeps the sound made by the heater below 45 decibels. This means that one can switch on the heater, set up the timer, and doze off comfortably.

Moreover, it has adequate safeguards against any fire hazards (overheat protection and an anti-tip-over switch), and has been certified by the ETL.

What Could’ve Been Better

We felt that there should have been some sort of mechanism at the base of the heater to prevent it from falling over easily. This is because it tends to get knocked over at the smallest of incidences, which keeps turning it off due to the tip-over protection.

Pros Low operating noise

Small, compact, and suitable for a variety of indoor areas

Unique design

Heats up the room within 2 seconds Cons Unsteady base; may fall over easily

This simple and elegant heater is next up on our list of best bathroom heaters, and its fashionable and retro design makes it a hot commodity online! It is compact enough to fit into most spaces, and can jazz up the aesthetic of your bedroom, or your workspace, or even your bathroom.

Why Did We Like it?

To begin with, we found the overall look of this electric fan heater rather cute and petite. It goes well with any kind of decor, and looks different from a classic convection heater.

With respect to its functionality, it has many different features, which make it a great fit for any kind of household- even one with toddlers. The four plastic legs at the bottom make the unit sturdy, preventing it from falling over.

Furthermore, the heater protects the house as well as itself from damage caused by overheating. However, when switched on, the PTC ceramic heating element can heat up the space in merely a span of 2 seconds!

What Could’ve Been Better

We believe that the heater costs a little more than other portable space heaters available online with similar functionality, so it’s not very light on the pocket. A little reduction in the price would make it an even better purchase.

Pros Stable and secure

Unique and portable design

Different heating modes for easy customization

Energy-efficient and saves on electricity bills Cons Relatively expensive

If you dislike stepping out of the shower during the winter mornings and feeling like you’re going to freeze while drying off, then this unit is perfect for you! This space heater by Lasko steams up your bathroom quickly and will give you a sauna-like feel right at home.

Lasko CD08200 Small Portable Ceramic Space Heater for Bathroom and... HEATS UP THE BATHROOM FAST – Say goodbye to...

SMALL & MIGHTY – Powered by an energy efficient...

Why Did We Like it?

One of the things we liked a lot about this heater was that even though it had so many unique features, it was really easy to use.

The High Heat mode makes the heater emanate a consistent amount of heat for an hour; however, a low heat mode is there, too! Notably, it uses PTC ceramic heating elements to warm up your bathroom!

There’s also a useful ALCI safety plug, which shuts off the device in a fraction of a second in case there’s a short circuit. The unit is also ETL listed and comes equipped with protection against overheating and accidental falling of the unit.

We also liked how the product is compact and versatile enough to fit in any corner of the house.

What Could’ve Been Better

We noticed that the heater tends to vibrate too much, which causes it to move from its place, and this can be dangerous in a bathroom. The addition of some sort of non-skid base would be helpful to solve this issue.

Pros Specially designed for bathroom use

Built-in safety features

One-hour timer for high heat

Small and portable Cons Vibrates excessively, which displaces the unit

Ending this list with a bang is the space heater from Yeslike, which definitely deserves mention on this list of best portable bathroom heaters. It measures 11.57 x 6.57 x 6.57 inches, and is available in black.

It’s a convection heating device and would be a great gift for family, or friends!

Why Did We Like it?

We really liked the technology behind this heater, which uses advanced PTC ceramic heating elements, and the principle of air forced convection to produce warmth. Plus, the Advanced Infrared System disinfects the air in addition to heating it, and ensures that the moisture level in the room is maintained.

Apart from these, the 90-degree oscillation guarantees that heat goes in different directions and not just in one way.

Unfortunately, excessive heat exposure can lead to dry skin, irritation, and redness. But this heater takes care of such challenges and still manages to efficiently heat the surroundings.

It also makes sure that there are safeguards against any untoward accidents. Overheat protection technology turns the unit off if it gets too hot internally, and the anti-tip-over switch culls the power if it falls.

What Could’ve Been Better

We did notice a couple of things that could be better. Namely, the cord connecting the heater to the power socket isn’t long enough, so there are limitations on where it can be kept. The unit also doesn’t have a thermostat, so if the room gets too hot, it has to be manually turned off.

Pros Overheat protection and anti-tip over switch for safety

Two heat settings for extra customization

Multifunctional- heating, disinfecting, humidifying

24-month warranty and 30 days money-back

Low operating noise Cons Doesn’t have a thermostat

Portable Bathroom Heaters Buying Guide

Confused about what to buy? We’ll try to alleviate your indecisiveness a bit by laying out a list of the parameters that any potential buyer of a bathroom heater should keep in mind!

1. Heating Modes

Different heaters come with different heating modes- some have only one, whereas others have 2-3. Even the heat dispensed by the heater in a particular mode varies from brand to brand.

However, we recommend a heater with a fan, so it can be used during summers, too. If you’re looking at something with diverse heat settings, we’d recommend the Beyond Breeze.

2. Budget

Short on money this month? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered! If you’re not looking to spend a lot but still want value for what you pay, we’d recommend the Luwior, which provides all the needed functionality at a reasonable cost.

3. Aesthetics

Sometimes, we need a heater to blend in with the décor and not stand out, looking out of place. So, if you want to buy something unique, yet effective, we’d recommend the BabyExo. Its matte white finish is a treat to the eyes!

Verdict

Now that the list has ended, we must say we’re spoilt for choice! There’s a lot of products on offer, and a lot of them have similar functionality.

However, from a buyer’s perspective, value-for-money is the best thing a product can offer. Paying a lot only to have the product turn out sub-par is disappointing, so in order to save you that experience, we’re going to recommend one for you!

Our pick would be the Givebest since it has everything you need in a space heater- overheat protection, multiple heating modes, as well as low sound levels! What sets it apart from the rest is how well-received it is and the affordable price tag.

We hope that you found this article helpful! Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and we hope to be back soon with more information for you.

Stay safe!

