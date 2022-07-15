Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Trigonometry can be a tricky subject, and some extra functions in a calculator may be required to solve the related problems.

For that purpose, it’s essential to find the best scientific calculator. But that’s not where the task begins: you first need to understand what is the difference between a calculator and a scientific calculator.

A standard calculator only lets you perform the basic arithmetic operations of subtraction, addition, division, and multiplication. On the other hand, a scientific calculator is designed to help you calculate engineering, computer science, and mathematics problems.

And if you’re wondering what’s the difference between scientific and graphing calculators, then here’s the answer to that as well. The graphing calculator differs from the scientific calculator because it has a high-resolution screen and can plot graph functions and coordinates.

Both scientific and graphing calculators work well for trigonometric calculations. Despite having limited options on the market, searching for the best scientific calculator can be tricky. So, we have reviewed some top options available for you to make an informed purchase.

Without further ado, let’s dig in!

Top 5 Scientific Calculators For Trigonometry

Texas Instruments is a well-known name on the market for its high-quality scientific calculators. Its TI-84 Plus Color graphing calculator has included all necessary features to be regarded as one of the best solutions for trigonometric calculations. And, the scientific calculator is approved to use in many top-tier exams.

Why Did We Like It?

Texas Instruments scientific calculators are known for their durability and extended usability, and the TI-84 Plus model does not disappoint. Made of solid plastic, this unit can withstand significant stress or fall from a higher surface. And, the calculator is noticeably slimmer and lighter, making it easier to carry.

Moreover, the unit comes with high-resolution readability and a backlit display for the users. It is especially important for trigonometric calculations, as it improves the readability of small trigonometric functions and allows students to understand graphs better.

Besides, the calculator is preloaded with images and apps, and grid lines, making graphical representations more convenient. You will also get an added MathPrint feature, which displays inputs and outputs as you see in textbooks.

Not only that, the unit comes with a TI battery, which conveniently recharges using a wall charger, or USB cable. This makes it a perfect option for ones who look for environment-friendly alternatives.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found the price of this scientific calculator a bit expensive. Considering the unit is designed for students, some might not be able to afford it. Nevertheless, considering its features, it provides the best value to those who can afford it.

Pros High-resolution calculator screen

Rechargeable batteries

Approved for many top-tier exams

Preloaded images and apps Cons A bit expensive

Next, we have the CATIGA CS-121 Scientific Calculator that embodies all features of a standard graphic calculator and is a suitable option for professionals or students of any level. With a large display and modern operating system, it displays all functions and graphs at the same time.

Why Did We Like It?

Suppose you’re searching for a graphing calculator which is permitted in exams like SAT and PSAT, and can assist in several subjects, this CATIGA calculator is a suitable option. With more than 280 built-in features, you can use this for algebra, pre-algebra, trigonometry, calculus, chemistry, physics, and statistics. Also, the calculator is viable for matrix and vector calculations.

Its 70×70 LCD screen displays equations and graphs simultaneously, making trigonometric concepts much easier to grasp. Plus, this unit allows you to check the previous entries, inputs, and calculations in great detail and make corrections if required.

Now talking about its modes, this unit comes with a total of three operating modes: calculation, angular measurement, and display modes. It makes trigonometric calculations much more convenient for students.

Not only that, CATIGA offers a 365-day limited warranty on the calculator, so in case of any malfunctions, you can get it repaired without paying anything extra.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Using this calculator can be particularly challenging for those who don’t have any experience using these gadgets. The CATIGA CS-121 does not come with any instructions or manual, and understanding the functions takes considerably longer.

Pros Large screen for easy understanding

Perfect for beginner and advanced courses

Versatile function capabilities

1-year warranty Cons Doesn’t comes with an instruction manual

The Casio Advanced Scientific calculator is acceptable to use in PSAT, SAT and IB exams. It has features that can solve complex calculations, linear equations, linear regression, stacked fractions, basic arithmetic, etc. It contains all features needed to solve trigonometric problems and metric conversions quickly and easily.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the natural textbook-like display of the Casio scientific calculator. It displays trigonometric expressions and numbers exactly as they appear in your textbook for easy and quick reference. And so, you can view the inputs and calculations much more clearly.

Apart from that, the unit is equipped with a multi-relay feature that you can access through all steps involved in a calculation, make edits and recalculate the value if required. Its four-line display makes the process much easier for you.

Another noteworthy feature of this unit is that it functions by solar power. Rather than waiting for your calculator to charge, you can charge it while still using it, making it much more convenient for users.

What’s more? This scientific calculator has a slide-on hard case that can withstand heavy stress and potential falls from higher surfaces.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Casio Advanced Scientific Calculator is one of those non-graphing variants. Although you can perform trigonometric calculations quickly using this unit, you can’t plot the graphs, making them inferior to our previous two choices. Also, navigating through problems could be a bit tricky with this unit.

Pros Easy to use

Numerous functions

Easy to edit and recalculate the answer

Comes with a hard protective case

Solar-charging Cons Doesn’t comes with a graphing function

Navigating through problems is tricky

Moving on, we have a Sharp 16-Digit scientific calculator with a sheer range of functions, making it an amazingly versatile equipment. It is an excellent option for students who need to perform many trigonometric calculations in their courses.

Why Did We Like It?

The scientific calculator by Sharp comes with a 16-digit 4-line display, probably the largest on our list, so you can’t miss any errors with inputs or calculations. And, its WriteView display allows you to view fractions, expressions, and symbols precisely like your textbook. It helps you understand the classroom lessons much more quickly, and you can easily verify that the expressions are being entered correctly.

Besides, this unit offers seven different modes which you can choose based on your calculations. These modes include stat, normal, drill, matrix, complex, equation, and list. Using these modes along with others including chain and multiple calculations, you can solve trigonometric problems with ease.

Moving on, the Sharp scientific calculator comes with a twin-power operation that runs on solar power and a backup battery to deliver reliable and consistent performance in any environment.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Sharp 6-Digit scientific calculator doesn’t come with graphing modes, so you can’t use it to plot trigonometric graphs, which makes it inferior to certain other models on the market. Apart from that, switching between modes can be a bit tricky for a beginner.

Pros Comes with several modes

Symbols and formulas look exactly like a textbook

Comes with a protective case

Solar powered battery Cons Doesn’t comes with graphing modes

Switching modes can be tricky

Next, we present you with a reliable calculator by Casio. Apart from carrying out numerous trigonometric calculations, you can plot color graphs using this unit. It also comes with other pre-loaded apps to help understand trigonometric concepts much better.

Why Did We Like It?

The thing that we loved most about the calculator is the prizm technology it comes with. Apart from allowing you to plot graphs in colors, you will get authentic images that ease your learning.

Similar to our previously mentioned model, it features a natural textbook display. It means that all the symbols, numbers, and formulas are presented just like you see in your course textbooks. And, with a built-in spreadsheet application and other pre-loaded applications, you can take your Math learning to a whole new level.

Apart from that, the calculator is much easier to use compared to other models. Its icon-driven user interface lets you completely control it, even if you’re a beginner.

Additionally, the unit comes with a protective hard cover so that it can resist considerable pressure and stress.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite its many advantages, this product has some drawbacks. For instance, many customers have complained that some modes stopped working after a few days of use. Additionally, only a USB-charging option is available for the calculator, which means you’ll need access to a power outlet if the device runs out of charge.

Pros Easy to use

Comes with a protective hard cover

High-resolution images

Pre-loaded applications for easy operations Cons Modes stop working after using a few times

Takes longer to charge

Scientific Calculator For Trigonometry Buying Guide

In case you’re eager to purchase a device from the above recommendations, we suggest you wait a bit. Before you make a purchase decision, you need to understand the factors and aspects that make a high-quality scientific calculator. That’s why we have curated a buyer’s guide where you can learn about these factors in detail.

A. Built-In Functions

Being a trigonometric scientific calculator, it must feature trigonometric calculations, operations, and functions.

You might also need to plot graphs in this subject, which can often be difficult to plot manually. Having a graphing calculator helps you in this respect. Also, there are numerous scientific calculators on the market that perform parallel estimations, logarithms, parts, insights, likelihoods, and many other functions. So, decide which one is the best for you and purchase accordingly.

B. Battery

All the scientific calculators are powered by a battery, USB-charger, or solar power. Amongst the two options, having a solar power backup guarantees a better battery life, so students can use the calculator to solve their math problems for longer.

C. Portability

Another critical aspect to look into when purchasing a scientific calculator is whether it’s portable or not. Make sure you pick a convenient and lightweight calculator that fits easily in a bag or pocket and lets you carry it around.

D. Durability

While professionals use these calculators in construction sites, understudies might need to carry them to their labs, classes, and workshops. It’s therefore crucial to pick an item that is strong and durable and can withstand heavy stress and falls.

E. Ease Of Use

With so many features in a single device, it sometimes becomes much more complex to work with, making it difficult for first-time users. So, get yourself a number cruncher with a simple user interface and functions that are organized systematically. This makes using the calculator much easier and your calculations much faster.

Besides that, as trigonometric calculations are usually very detailed, the display should be large for a user to see the figures much more clearly.

Scientific Calculator For Trigonometry Frequently Asked Questions ?

What are the most common uses of a scientific calculator?

These calculators are specially designed to work with scientific exponents, numbers and solve logarithmic, trigonometric, and probabilistic problems. Many advanced models also allow you to work with inverse functions, hyperbolic functions, degrees, radians, grads, and many more.

Moreover, using the “Exp” button, you can perform scientific calculations quicker. Using the feature, you can avoid several steps in the middle and press the equals button to get the answer.

Which calculator is optimal for a high schooler?

For high-school students or college students, other than having necessary functions, the calculator should be affordable. And, the unit must be acceptable for SAT, AP, ACT, and IB exams.

Top Scientific Calculator For Trigonometry Final Verdict

That’s all we have to tell you about the best scientific calculator for trigonometry.

We hope the reviews of the top five options and a detailed buyer’s guide will help you purchase the best scientific calculator for solving every type of complex trigonometric calculation. But before we wrap up, we’d like to mention some of our top favorites.

The model that we liked best is the CATIGA Scientific Calculator. Its many features like prominent display, modern operating system, and solar charging make it an ideal choice for professionals and students. Next, we recommend the Texas Instruments Color Graphing Calculator, which has all the features an individual might look for.