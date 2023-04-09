A long and tiring day at work calls for a relaxing and refreshing shower with a spa-like feel.

For this, all you need to do is install a complete shower system in your bathroom. But is it really that simple? Well, to be honest, it isn’t.

The reason for this is the availability of a wide range of shower panels and fixtures, which makes the selection process tedious and time-consuming. However, you need not worry! We’ve managed to shortlist the 8 best shower systems with body jets for you.

And through this guide, we’ve provided detailed reviews for each of our recommendations. Along with this, you’ll find a buyer’s guide at the end of the article that’ll help your decision-making.

On that note, are you ready to take your hydrotherapy experience to a whole new level?

So, without wasting any more time, let's dive straight into the reviews!

Best Shower Systems with Body Jets

Here is the list of the 8 best shower systems with body jets that you can use to transform your bathroom experience.

Next up on the list, we come forth with the PS12-S2 Shower Panel Tower System from Ello & Allo. With variable controls and simultaneous functions, it has been designed to ensure an immersive and truly relaxing shower experience. On that note, let’s dig a little deeper, starting with its standout features.

Why Did We Like It?

Get ready to experience the ultimate spa-like feel with this beautifully designed shower panel from Ello & Allo. It has been constructed using the highest quality SUS304 stainless steel and engineering-grade plastics ABS for enhanced durability. This is matched with an attractive brushed stainless steel finish to add elegance to your bathroom decor.

The PS12-S2 shower panel is equipped with a 3-setting handheld shower, 4 adjustable jet nozzles for power mist massage, and an LED overhead shower. Hence, it is a complete showering system designed to allow you to control both functions at the same time.

Not only that, but it also includes multi-outlet switches that enable you to control multiple combination water effects. Apart from this, you’ll be able to select the best water temperature according to your preference with assistance from the digital temperature display.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike the previous option on our list, the Ello & Allo PS12-S2 Shower Panel is not easy to install. You’ll need professional help for its setup. Moreover, the instruction manual included is not easy to understand. It doesn’t provide adequate information to help in the measurement of the wall mounting brackets and pipes.

Pros Multiple combinations of water effects

LED overhead shower and temperature display

Allows you to control both showers simultaneously

Durable construction

Beautifully designed with stainless steel finish Cons Not easy to install

Dimensions: 18.1″ x 7.87″ x 48″ | Weight: 19.41lbs | Material: Stainless Steel, ABS, PVC | Finished Type: Brushed | Mounting Type: Wall Mount | No. of Handles: 3

Since 2012, Rovogo, America’s sanitary brand, has been committed to developing and producing all types of sanitary ware, including faucets, shower panels, and more. On that note, we’re pleased to introduce you to the Rovogo multifunction shower system that’s backed by a 3-year quality warranty, making it a reliable option.

Why Did We Like It?

Dedicated to ensuring quality and prompt after-sales service, Rovogo has managed to live up to its promises with this shower panel system. Backed by a 3-year quality warranty, you can expect it to fulfill your needs through the years. Moreover, the unit is constructed using precision, high-grade 304 stainless steel for improved durability and rust resistance.

Now coming to its fixtures, the 100pcs non-clogging nozzle rainfall shower ensures total body coverage for a refreshing feel. Plus, it’s easy to clean, which, in turn, reduces maintenance costs. We also loved its 2 jet massages. Being easily adjustable, it helps you wash away all your stress, and simply relax your body and mind.

It doesn’t just end there. The panel includes a matching 3-function hand shower, featuring a long and extra flexible hose, allowing you to access all the hard-to-reach areas. Further adding to your convenience, is the spray pattern switch that gets activated with a simple push.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Rovogo Multifunction Shower Panel doesn’t disappoint in terms of quality and functionality. Having said that, you might face issues related to its installation. The reason for this is the lack of clarity in the instructions provided. Not being easy to understand, we’d suggest getting the system set up by a professional plumber.

Pros All shower functions work independently

Battery-powered temperature display

Includes function diverter for switching functions

Volume/temperature control using only one handle Cons Instructions weren’t easy to understand

Dimensions: 52.9″ x 10.2″ x 8.6″ | Weight: 18.31lbs | Material: Stainless Steel, Brass | Finished Type: Brushed | Mounting Type: Wall Mount | No. of Handles: 2

Coming to yet another beautifully designed shower panel tower system from Ello & Allo, the multifunctional unit comprises five showering modes. From the horizontal massage spray to the rainfall and waterfall showerhead, each component functions together to bring you an immersive and relaxing showering experience like never before.

Why Did We Like It?

Made using top-grade 304 stainless steel with a matching brushed nickel finish, the Ello & Allo Shower Panel is not only durable but also aesthetically appealing. Furthermore, thanks to its concealed bracket design, it renders a modern and clean look, enhancing the style statement of your bathroom decor.

That’s not all. We were also quite impressed by its LED functionality. Powered by water flow, it doesn’t require any battery to operate. In other words, once you turn on the showerhead, the LED automatically switches on, adding a touch of elegance to your bathroom.

Apart from this, it comes with a digital display that not only notifies you regarding the water temperature but also helps keep track of the shower time. Thus, if you’re looking for an attractive shower fixture that ensures both convenience and comfort, we’d definitely recommend this one.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You’ll have to get this shower panel from Ello & Allo installed by a professional plumber. The reason being – it’s loose internal fittings. Confused? Well, if not installed correctly, the internal fittings may be loose, in turn, resulting in water leakages. Also, its setup is quite complicated, so we wouldn’t recommend doing it yourself.

Pros Digital display for water temperature and shower time

Elegant and modern design

Concealed bracket design for a clean look

Ensures comfort and convenience Cons Loose internal fittings may lead to water leakage

Dimensions: 18.1 x 7.87 x 48 | Weight: 18.86lbs | Material: ABS, Stainless Steel, Brass, Metal | Finished Type: Brushed Nickel | Mounting Type: Wall Mount | No. of Handles: 3

Need an instant shower upgrade? All you need is the 1049B-BN Rio ShowerSpa Panel from Pulse ShowerSpas. The system redefines luxury by using a combination of features and relaxing options teamed with a balance and harmony of hydrotherapy. As a result, the brand lives up to its promise of – “Make every day feel like a spa day!”

Why Did We Like It?

The invigorating Rio ShowerSpa is designed to fulfill all your showering needs with its exceptional functionality and performance. For this, the panel includes different components, including a rainfall showerhead, body jets, a tub spout, and a hand shower.

You can use the diverter function to switch between its functions. The best part? The water temperature remains constant while switching features, thanks to its Tru Temp pressure balance valve.

We also loved the design and aesthetic appeal of the Pulse ShowerSpas 1049B-BN. The bronze stainless steel body, featuring a tempered glass panel, is perfectly complemented by its brushed-nickel fixtures. That being said, when mounted on the wall of your bathroom, it manages to stand out.

Furthermore, the showerheads of the system are easy to clean and maintain. This is because of their rub-clean soft tips with spray straight technology that manages to effortlessly clear mineral build-up, ensuring long-lasting performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, we didn’t really come across any major drawback worth mentioning. However, you may find the system to be a little complicated to use. But once accustomed, you won’t be facing any such issue. Other than this, the water pressure of the jet spray is comparatively a bit low. So, you might have to get that checked.

Pros Pre-plumbed for easy installation

Body jets ensure soothing mist spray

Rub-clean soft tips for easy maintenance

Ensures long-lasting performance

Constant water temperature Cons Complicated shower system

Jet spray water pressure is low

Dimensions: 16″ x 10″ | Weight: 40lbs | Material: Brass | Finished Type: Brushed Nickel | Mounting Type: Surface Mount | No. of Handles: 2

Perfect for both home and commercial use, the Happybuy 5-in-1 Shower Panel System is equipped with all the required components to provide you with a comfortable experience. It also features a brushed nickel craft with polished glossiness for a high-end look, thereby matching any modern-day decor.

Why Did We Like It?

Made using 304-grade stainless steel with a brushed nickel finish, the Happybuy Shower Panel is rust-resistant and durable. Therefore, once set up, it will keep your body and mind relaxed for years to come. That being said, the wall-mount unit is quick and easy to install as it requires a standard plumbing connection with separate hot and cold water lines.

In fact, the shower panel is not only suitable for home use, but it is also perfect for hotels, resorts, and various other places. Along with diverse use, it offers the best showering experience, thanks to its multifunctional fixtures.

You’ll be pleased to know that it comes with 2 showerheads at the top. So, you can easily choose between the two different water effects – rainfall and waterfall. Apart from this, the flexible handheld shower can be used extensively to rinse foam from hard-to-reach areas. Also, designed with several massage jets, it ensures a spa-like feel for optimal relaxation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Seeing its high-end price, we expected the Happybuy Shower Panel to come with a premium-quality build. However, it failed to live up to our expectations in this aspect. We noticed quality control issues, which, in turn, made the panel look fragile. That being said, the unit manages to deliver an exceptional performance despite its poor quality.

Pros Perfect for residential and commercial use

Easy to install

Stainless steel frame with brushed nickel finish

Available in different color options Cons Quality control issues

Dimensions: 54.1″ x 9.8″ x 8.4″ | Weight: 15.42lbs | Material: Stainless Steel, Brass | Finished Type: Brushed | Mounting Type: Wall Mount | No. of Handles: 3

We now come forward with this multifunctional shower panel from AKDY, a leading manufacturer of high-end home improvement products. That being said, this wall-mount aluminum and glass tempered panel is capable of adding a modern touch to any contemporary bathroom. So, you never have to worry about it going out of style.

Why Did We Like It?

The AKDY Shower Panel System comes with all the required components that function independently. This makes sure that the unit delivers the best performance in terms of water pressure and water flow. Furthermore, we loved the functionality of its 8 jet sprays. You can adjust their angles for a personalized hydrotherapy massage.

Not only that, but it also comes with a temperature control valve, which allows you to switch between hot and cold water, depending on your requirement. In fact, thanks to its digital display, you’ll be able to keep track of the temperature at all times. This, in turn, adds to your convenience.

What else? Well, the stylish mirror finish shower panel is elegant and attractive to look at. Hence, it will definitely enhance the aesthetics of any contemporary or modern bathroom decor. That’s not all. The instructions included are easy to follow. So, there’s no need to stress about its installation or operation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The powerful jet sprays only come with two settings – fine mist and soft pulses. Now, we have no complaints related to water pressure. However, the limited jet spray settings tend to compromise the overall relaxation experience. Other than this, we’d also love to have the jet spray and rain showerhead work simultaneously.

Pros Elegant and stylish mirror glass panel

LED temperature indicator

Requires standard plumbing connection

Includes all installation accessories

Ensures optimal water pressure Cons Limited jet spray settings

All functions don’t work together

Dimensions: 3″ x 9.5″ x 51″ | Weight: 27lbs | Material: Stainless Steel, Brass | Finished Type: N/A | Mounting Type: Wall Mount | No. of Handles: 3

By now, you must be aware that the Blue Ocean is a popular choice when it comes to unique and luxurious shower panels. Lightweight and durable, the SPA392M Shower System has been designed for flat wall installation. Once set up, it will ensure optimal water flow with the right pressure for an invigorating showering experience.

Why Did We Like It?

Like the previous Blue Ocean Shower Panels on our list, the SPA392M doesn’t let you down when it comes to quality. For this, it has undergone strict quality control and product inspection, thereby meeting ISO-9001 standards. Plus, it features a high-quality aluminum alloy construction for enhanced durability.

This is teamed with a 5mm mirror-like glass surface, further adding to its stylish and sophisticated design. Apart from this, it includes several functions that work independently in order to ensure proper water pressure.

You’ll be able to easily control these functions and the water temperature using both its control valves. Not just that, but it also comes with a temperature display. This will assist you in selecting the ideal water temperature. So, you won’t have to worry about the water being too hot or too cold.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We find it imperative to mention that the Blue Ocean SPA392M comes with a few minor issues. For instance, within just a few months of use, the water hose started rusting. Also, we noticed that it tends to leak, causing a waste of water and stains on the floor.

Pros High-quality aluminum alloy construction

Temperature display for assistance

Stylish mirror-like glass surface

Ensures adequate water pressure

Easy flat wall installation Cons Water hose started rusting

Water leakage issues

Dimensions: 54″ x 13″ x 7″ | Weight: 30.8lbs | Material: Aluminum, Brass | Finished Type: Brushed | Mounting Type: Wall Mount | No. of Handles: 3

This shower system from JiaYouJia comes fully equipped with all the required fixtures. From the six spray body jet sprays to its wide rainfall showerhead, each component works both separately or simultaneously for cleaning, washing, and ensuring a therapeutic body massage for calming your mind and relieving pain.

Why Did We Like It?

In our opinion, the JiaYouJia Shower System is a safe and reliable option to consider buying. It features solid brass construction with an oil-rubbed bronze finish. This makes it corrosion-resistant for enhanced durability. So, you need not worry about having it replaced any time soon.

Apart from this, it includes a 12-inch rainfall showerhead that provides a wide radius of soft rain from above. On the other hand, for targeted cleaning and washing, you may consider utilizing the handheld shower. It ensures flexibility and mobility, thanks to the 60-inch long stainless steel hose.

You’ll also love the therapeutic massage provided by the 6 powerful jet sprays, which can be positioned at the desired angle for a customized spa-like feel. Plus, the system comes with a thermostatic control valve, allowing you to maintain a pre-set temperature, keeping you safe at all times.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The JiaYouJia Shower System doesn’t come in the form of a shower panel. So, you’ll need to install each component individually. This is easy to do, provided you follow the proper instructions. Other than this, we noticed issues related to leakage. For this, we’d suggest you check its internal fittings, making sure they’re not loose.

Pros Wide rainfall showerhead

Flexible stainless steel hose

Jet spray angle can be easily adjusted

Durable and reliable

Maintain a pre-set temperature with thermostatic valve Cons Absence of a panel

Issues related to water leakage

Dimensions: 26.5″ x 23.1″ x 9″ | Weight: 28.9lbs | Material: Stainless Steel, Brass, Zinc | Finished Type: Matte Black | Mounting Type: Wall Mount | No. of Handles: 2

Best Shower Systems With Body Jets Comparison Table

Buying Guide For The Best Shower Systems With Body Jets

By now, you must have gone through all 13 top recommendations. But were you able to come to a decision? Well, to be honest, we’d be surprised if you did.

We understand that choosing the best shower system with body jets from a list of excellent options is easier said than done. Why? This is because it’s not only about the availability of choices. Other factors also need to be considered in order to make the right buy.

What are these factors? This is where you’ll find out. After a ton of research, we’ve managed to come forward with this comprehensive buyer’s guide. The section explains a few critical points that need to be considered when buying a shower system with body jets. Read on…

Material and Finish

First things first, shower panels are made using different materials. In fact, at times, they are constructed using more than one material. But the most commonly used panels are always made of stainless steel and aluminum.

This is because both these metals ensure that the panel remains steady and durable. Moreover, they are easy to clean. A simple wipe-down with a clean cloth will be enough to remove stains.

Apart from this, we’d suggest opting for a classic chrome or an oil-rubbed bronze finish. Why? Finishes such as these not only provide an elegant and classy aesthetic appeal to the panel but also make it rust and corrosion-resistant. As a result, the shower system will last you for years to come.

Installation

Professional plumbers will help you get the job done within no time. However, they may charge an exorbitant rate. So, if you’re aware of the basics of plumbing, you can install the shower system yourself, provided you follow the instructions correctly. This is relatively easy to do as most panels require the standard 1/2-inch connections.

Components

This is probably the most crucial point to consider before making a purchase. The shower system you plan to buy should be fully equipped with all the required functions, including an overhead shower, handheld shower, body jets, and a tub spout. Also, check the water flow and pressure so that your showering experience is never compromised.

Thermostatic Control Valves

Thermostatic control valves help you adjust the water temperature as per your requirement. In other words, it allows you to make sure that the water is not too hot or too cold. For this, the unit should also feature a digital temperature display. It will enable you to keep track of the water temperature, so you remain safe at all times.

Conclusion

Shower systems that are equipped with body jets manage to ensure the best showering and spa-like experience in the comfort of your home. Consequently, the balance of invigorating showers and hydrotherapy massages helps relax both your body and mind, thereby relieving stress and aches.

On that note, we now come to the end of our informative and review-based guide. And we hope that the buyer's guide helps you make an informed purchase.

However, before concluding, let's go for a quick recap of our favorites.

Blue Ocean SPV878392H is our topmost recommendation. Ello & Allo PS12-S2 ensures multiple combinations of water effects. Rovogo RVG18220, with its 3-year quality warranty, is a reliable choice.

With this, we'll take your leave. Till next time!