Best Sketchbook For Markers

Here is the list of the 2 best sketchbooks for markers that you can use to unleash your creativity and express yourself freely.

First up on the list is Bee Paper’s Bleedproof Marker Pad. Perhaps not a very well known in the market, but Bee Paper is still a brand its loyal users swear by. And with a good reason too.

Bee Paper’s sketchpads are known for their quality and affordability, and this one is no exception. The bleed-proof marker pad boasts an acid-free design while the pages are smooth and thick and come in stark white color.

The ultra-smooth nature of the sketchbook lets you use markers and experiment with varied media, often at the same time, without worrying about bleeding too much.

The sketchbooks are 8 and a half inches by 11 inches in dimension and are available with a choice between 30 sheets and 50 sheets, for just a few dollars. But in case you are looking for a larger book, it also comes in the size of 11 inches by 17 inches, giving you ample amount of space to work with.

Pros

Gives you a choice between 30-sheet and 50-sheet sketchbooks

Comes in different sizes

Can be used to experiment with mixed media like pens, watercolors, ink and markers

Affordable

Cons

Some bleed-through is noticed while using Copic markers

Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.25 x 11 inches | Weight: 13.6 ounces | Sheet Size: 8.5 x 11 inches | No. of Sheets: 30 or 50 sheets

Next up is Strathmore’s very own 566-8 500 series Hardbound Mixed Media Art journal. The 566-8 500 series journal boasts crisp white sheets that are 8.5 inches by 11 inches in size. The sheets are given a shine with the vellum finish, which also makes them last for a longer time.

Made in the US, Strathmore’s 500 series is pretty good for any artist looking to use not only markers but other mixed media for their art. This means that Strathmore’s got your art covered – be it a piece made of acrylic, gouache, watercolor, ink, pen, pencil, pastel, or marker.

Owing to its compact nature, you can also lug it around in your backpack as you commute all day and use it as a journal. The art journal has 32 sheets of thick white paper, which might seem very few. But then you realize that it is bleed-proof enough for you to use both sides of the same sheet with ease.

Pros

Compact and hardbound

Very good for mixed media

Pure cotton fiber paper that is also acid and lignin free

Smyth sewn binding makes it durable

The lightly-textured brown cover makes it aesthetically pleasing

Cons

Might bleed if you apply colors too thickly

Dimensions: 11.25 x 0.69 x 8.75 inches | Weight: 1.41 pounds | Sheet Size: 8.5 x 11 inches | No. of Sheets: 32 sheets

Best Sketchbook For Markers Comparison Table

Product Dimensions Weight Sheet Size No. of Sheets Bee Paper Company Sketchbook 8.5 x 0.25 x 11 inches 13.6 ounces 8.5 x 11 inches 30 or 50 sheets Strathmore Sketchbook 11.25 x 0.69 x 8.75 inches 1.41 pounds 8.5 x 11 inches 32 sheets

Buying Guide For The Best Sketchbook For Markers

As an artist, you must know how important it is to choose your sketchbooks well. After all, it will not only go on to affect the quality of your work but also your comfort and growth as an artist. So, while choosing art supplies for your work, whether you are a professional artist or just starting out, it is important to do your research and make an informed decision.

A lot of factors come into play when choosing a sketchbook, especially if you are going to use markers or mixed media. Some of them have been discussed below to help you choose your supplies well:

Choice of the medium

Your choice of medium has a lot of say when you are getting a new sketchbook. Are you going to use a pencil? Ink? Charcoal? Alcohol-based markers? Mixed media? While heavy pages are good for almost everything on the list, markers and mixed media demand a bit more from your sketchbook.

So, if you are known to work with those media or are planning on doing so, make sure you choose sketchbooks with heavy sheets that are both bleed-proof and no-show. If you don’t, you will be stuck using blotting paper and tearing out ruined pages for quite a while.

Your dominant hand

Whether you are left or right-handed can also determine which sketchbook you should go for. Spiral-bound notebooks are usually easier to use while sketching with markers and mixed media because they lie completely flat. But before buying a spiral-bound sketchbook, check if the side of the binding clashes with your dominant hand side or not.

It will obviously not be fun if you are left-handed and accidentally buy a book that’s bound on the left side. It will constantly press against your wrist and cause a lot of discomfort while sketching.

Portability

A lot of things determine the portability of a sketchbook, right from its binding to its sewing and even the weight if you are planning on traveling a lot and bringing your sketchbook along, you should make sure you keep these things in mind.

A hardbound art journal is obviously more travel-proof than a normal paperback. It will keep your journal from wear and tear during travel. Heavy sewing is also important so that the pages don’t come out because of sudden movements during the journey.

If you like traveling light, choose a compact sketchbook. This way it will slip right into your backpack and won’t be a hassle to carry around.

Miscellaneous

There are a few other things you should keep in mind while buying a sketchbook where you can use markers. Try to decide if you will be using it for daily practice or for more professional use. If you are going to do the latter, it is better to go for the expensive and proven brands on the market.

For daily practice, though, you can go for a cheaper version of the same. A hardbound book is easier to carry around but a spiral-bound sketch pad is good when you work at home and don’t travel around with it much. Also, note that a spiral-bound journal will lie flat while a hardbound will have trouble with the same.

Conclusion

If you think that buying a sketchbook is as easy as going to your local stationery store and picking up the first one that catches your fancy, then you’re wrong.

So, make sure you do your research before you buy a new sketchbook. And If you are going to use markers and mixed media, be aware that not every sketchbook will let you do so without bleeding through every page and causing a mess.

In this article we have reviewed the best sketchbooks for markers overall

