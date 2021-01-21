13 Best Soil Test Kits Of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do we even have to state the importance of good soil for gardening?

Now, this may prompt you to buy the most expensive fertilizer or nutrient mix, but that’s not what we want to imply. Even with the best fertilizer, the soil may not be capable of feeding adequate minerals to the roots. And the reasons can range from the wrong pH level, watering, low light exposure, or worst- all three of them!

That’s why having a soil testing kit becomes of utmost importance to check on the parameters from time to time. But there’s a small catch- which one is the best?

To answer that, we’ve reviewed the 13 best soil test kits of the year and brought all the necessary information at your disposal. One look at it, and we’re sure you’ll find the right product.

So, let’s dive in!

Top 13 Soil Test Kits Of 2021

We start things off with the Atree 3-in-1 Soil Meter. This multi-purpose device utilizes a simple yet effective mechanism to give accurate readings. What’s more, its compact design makes storage and maintenance a breeze.

Why Did We Like It?

Unsurprisingly, the multi-purpose utility made us want to try the product. The two sensitive probes can quickly detect changes in the soil to take care of moisture and pH readings. Similarly, the plastic light sensor on the top tells you if the plants are receiving adequate light. And although the readout dial integrates all the scales, the black background and clear markings facilitate easy reading.

The testing process is a fairly simple job. After you set the device on the desired testing mode (moisture, light, or pH) via the flip switch, stick the probes into the soil to about 6 inches deep. Next, adjust its position till the pointer on the dial swings slightly, and note the reading after 10 minutes. Make sure to clean the probes of soil after each use.

What also takes the versatility factor a notch higher is that it can be used for both indoor and outdoor plants. Overall, the Atree 3-in-1 Soil Meter is a very cost-effective product that is suitable for beginners and experienced gardeners alike.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The probes are not meant for use in hard soil, which limits its utility to some extent. Also, the probes shouldn’t be kept in the soil for longer than 10 minutes, so keep an eye on the time. Other than that, we don’t have any complaints about this excellent unit.

Pros No batteries or plug-ins required

Scientifically accurate values

Hassle-free maintenance

Available in 3 colors Cons Probes aren’t suitable for hard soil testing

The Luster Leaf 1601 Rapitest Test Kit isn’t far behind its predecessor, and as such, this makes it among the top recommendations on our list. Its quick testing method is perfect for soil analysis on the go, making you feel nothing short of a scientist at a lab!

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we were impressed by the positive customer feedback. Apart from testing the pH, this kit can determine the levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium in the soil. For this, the package comes with 4 dedicated containers and 40 color-coordinated capsules. The patented color comparator system gets the job done in a few minutes.

Coming to the procedure, the first step involves taking a small amount of soil and diluting it with water. Then, pour it into the desired container and add the contents of the related capsule into it.

Likewise, add the soil and water directly into the pH vial (up to the markings). Shake well, and leave for some time for the color to develop. The corresponding color chart will give you the results.

Not only that, but the kit also contains a complete guide for fertilization and the pH reference list for over 450 plants. Long story short, the periodic testing of soil will help you precisely understand the plants’ requirements at every stage of development.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may be helpful to know that the results don’t give you an exact number but rather detects the level of alkalinity or nutrients. Also, emptying the small capsules can be a bit challenging, so we suggest twisting them apart carefully, directly over the vial opening.

Pros One kit can be used for up to 40 tests

Eyedropper for easy solution transfer

Adequate marked vials

Detailed instructions included Cons Emptying the capsules can be difficult

Another one of our top recommendations is the Sonker Soil pH meter. Similar to the Atree 3-in-1 Soil Meter, this multi-utility unit comes in handy for both indoor and outdoor gardens. Plus, the flip switch is located conveniently for facilitating easy mode change.

Why Did We Like It?

At first glance, we were really impressed with its sturdy construction and decided to give it a go. Despite being made from a high-quality material with superior-grade manufacturing technology, the design doesn’t compromise compactness. So, that calls for brownie points!

Besides, each probe is equipped with a powerful sensor to carry out a specific test. While the copper probe is meant for moisture testing, the aluminum one measures the pH of the soil. This is a good way to ensure precise readings. And since the unit doesn’t employ batteries, the maintenance is pretty much about keeping the probes clean and safe.

Moreover, the toggle switch is located right below the dial to quickly select the testing mode. On that note, you need to keep the probes in the soil for at least 10 minutes, irrespective of the parameter being tested.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The instructions mention that the indicator arrow in the display won’t move if the soil is dry, so you need to water it before testing. In hindsight, this may lead to inaccurate moisture reading as the soil will anyway be moist during the test.

Pros Wide testing range

Scientific data monitoring

Light sensor with intensity range of 0-2000LUX

Easy to carry Cons Moisture reading may not be accurate

After the hattrick of multi-purpose soil testing devices, it’s now time to talk about a more dedicated product. The Garden Tutor Soil pH Test Strips Kit utilizes a super simple procedure that provides effective results.

Why Did We Like It?

When a testing kit is meant for a particular analysis, it only makes sense for the design to comply with the requirements, and this product does just that. Simply put, the test strips are specifically calibrated for soil pH testing. Each of the 100 strips has four pads that are indicative of the pH level.

As far as the testing procedure is concerned, it’s similar to that of the Luster Leaf 1601 Rapitest Test Kit, except there’s no capsule to add. Firstly, take about 8 level tablespoons (4 ounces) soil in a container and mix it with the same amount of water. Stir thoroughly for 30 seconds, if not more.

As an optional step, allow the mixture to sit for 20 minutes, stir once more and dip the strip 10 seconds later. Upon taking it out, make sure to shake vigorously to remove any extra particles.

This is also the time when the strip should change color. You can then match it to the label on the bottle or refer to the 16-page full-color pH testing handbook for better understanding.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We feel that the whole process can become slightly tedious, especially if you’re looking to save time. Furthermore, interpreting the colored strip can become a challenging job for first-time gardeners as flipping through the pages of the guide will again take considerable time.

Pros 3.5 to 9.0 range caters to majority soil types

Instructions guide

Full-color chart

Lime and sulfur application charts for pH balancing Cons Time-consuming procedure

The next entrant in the dedicated use category is the Gouevn Soil Moisture Meter. It boasts of a practical ‘plug and read’ mechanism that’ll appeal to both novice and expert gardeners. If you’re on a tight budget, then this unit is worth considering.

Why Did We Like It?

Honestly, we weren’t too convinced about its utility, given the rather ordinary design. But its accuracy got rid of our skepticism in no time. And one of the first things that grabbed our attention was the metallic probe sensor. Unlike a lot of other testing meters, the 7.7-inch long probe is especially suitable for larger potted plants.

Beyond that, its compact build means you can carry it everywhere, be it for indoor or outdoor soil testing. Gently poke the probe into the soil and as close to the plant base as possible. However, ensure that you don’t damage the roots. The indicator will start swinging, and users should note the reading when it becomes completely stable.

Last but not least, the battery-less operation cuts down on maintenance time and effort. Just clean the probe after every use for ‘resetting’ the device. But in case of any damage, the 18-month warranty will cover replacement services.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we don’t have any issues with accuracy, we feel that the probe could’ve been a little sturdier to get through compact soil particles. Hence, we’d suggest breaking up any soil cluster before using the meter.

Pros Large dial, 10 scales

Includes watering guide for 200 plants

No battery or electricity required

Highly portable Cons Metallic probe is somewhat fragile

The XLUX T10 Soil Moisture Meter is a trusted device that displays reliable and accurate measurements every time it’s used. Plus, the packaging comes with a printed watering guide for added convenience.

Why Did We Like It?

The single biggest advantage of specialized meters is that you don’t dig out a lot of soil, and this product is no exception. On top of that, the thin and adequately blunt end of the probe ensures that the plant roots aren’t damaged, even if you get too close to them. So, that’s a bonus!

Furthermore, it can be used to assess the moisture content of the topsoil as well as the layers below. For instance, insert the probe to a depth of about 2-inch for taking a reading of the topmost layers. Similarly, insert it deeper (but not more than 5-inch) to see if the other layers have sufficient moisture.

The display dial consists of 3-level marketing, viz., color-coded scale, numbers, and text, making it extremely easy to read the results. And while at it, don’t forget to store the packaging lest you want to let go of a handy watering guide for about 200 plants.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Given that the XLUX T10 Soil Moisture Meter can’t be used for light or moisture testing, the price does appear to be a tad bit higher. That being said, its performance well makes up for the lack of versatility.

Pros Prominent dial

For indoor plants, farms, and gardens

Doesn’t damage roots

Ideal for spot testing Cons Slightly expensive

At the halfway mark, it’s time to get back to our multi-purpose kits. The Yoyomax Soil Test Meter is equipped to test all three parameters, i.e., moisture, pH, and light. Besides, it’s one of the most affordable units on the market.

Why Did We Like It?

Before we get into the deets, here’s a quick appreciation for its appearance that blends seamlessly with the taller plants. And although looks should sit last on the priority list, we don’t mind having a good-looking tool in our gardening arsenal.

Like any other 3-in-1 soil tester, the application process will not make you break a sweat. Even if you don’t have prior experience with a similar tool, the self-explanatory design is enough to get the hang of things. Aside from that, the packaging contains detailed instructions about how to use it the correct way.

Thanks to the integrated lithium polymer battery, the user is saved from the hassle of changing or maintaining the power source, which in turn aids portability.

Finally, the centrally located sturdy push switch facilitates one-hand operation when the tool is planted in the soil. At this price, there’s hardly anything more that we could’ve asked for!

What Could’ve Been Better?

For everything good, we thought there’s room for improvement in the reading dial as the scales appear small and too cluttered. Thus, you may have to put in more effort to read the measurements precisely.

Pros Ready to use

Batteries don’t need replacement

Highly responsive light sensor

Affordable Cons Congested reading dial

True to its brand name, the Safe2m Soil Test Kit is indeed a safe, fast, and reliable option for soil testing needs. Sporting a familiar design, it focuses on durability and user-convenience for a pocket-friendly price.

Why Did We Like It?

Having tried so many 3-in-1 testers, we had high expectations from this unit, and it didn’t disappoint. At the helm of affairs is the pair of aluminum probes, each 7.9-inch long with a distance of ½-inch between them. Not only are they easy to push through into the soil, but they also keep the tool stable throughout the test.

Among other things, we liked the diverse scale measurement scale of all the 3 parameters. While the moisture level ranges from 1 to 10, the light meter has values between 0 and 2000 lux. Likewise, the pH range is from 3.5 to 8. As a result, the Safe2m Soil Test Kit can be used for various plants and soil types.

Lastly, the upgraded double-needle detection technology negates the chances of false readings. However, we’d still recommend adjusting the meter till you see the arrow swinging and noting the measurements only after 10 minutes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Much like the Yoyomax Soil Test Meter, we found the display dial difficult to read without getting too close to it. Also, the moisture readings can sometimes be inconsistent even when testing the same soil in quick succession. Thus, accuracy needs to be worked upon.

Pros Rapid response mechanism

Smooth flip switch

Eco-friendly operation

Budget-friendly Cons Moisture reading can be inconsistent

Given the rise of hydroponic gardens, it was only fair to include a product that caters to this category. So, here we are with a pH Control Kit from the house of General Hydroponics. Apart from facilitating nutrient testing, it also helps stabilize the nutrients without breaking the bank.

General Hydroponics pH Control Kit for a Balanced Nutrient Solution General Hydroponics pH control kit contains 8...

General hydroponics pH control kit makes pH...

Why Did We Like It?

The General Hydroponics pH Control Kit is a complete pH balancing solution that aids plant development and can be used for all soilless mixtures under hydroponics. Additionally, you may test the pH of water, as well as most hydroponic nutrients require water with a certain pH level.

Whatever be the ingredient, fill the testing vial halfway through and add around 3 to 5 drops of the indicator solution. Gently tap the sides for thorough mixing, which will also allow the color to develop. The color-coded label of the pH indicator helps users figure out the pH of the nutrients or water.

But what appealed to us the most is the combination of the basic and acidic solutions, which enhance and lower the pH, respectively. Depending on the quantity of the nutrient and the purity of water to be applied, both the solutions can be added sparingly until the desired pH is achieved.

Finally, with proper storage, the kit can have a long life span.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Going by the instructions of handling with proper gloves and eye protection on, one can assume that the stabilizing solutions are high on chemicals. Hence, they may have detrimental effects on the plant if not used judiciously.

Pros Basic solution contains potassium carbonate, silicate

Acid solution has phosphoric and citric acid

Color-coded pH scale

Includes testing vial and eyedropper Cons High chemical content

If you’re a firm believer that nothing beats professional laboratory soil testing, then our next product might just be your ideal match. The Whitetail Institute Laboratory Soil Test Kit is a DIY sample collector that can be used for nutrient analysis.

Whitetail Institute Laboratory Soil Test Kit, Ensures The Most... ENSURE the most SUCCESSFUL food plot possible

SAVES YOU MONEY on fertilizer and time

Why Did We Like It?

Again, the Whitetail Institute Laboratory Soil Test Kit is a product that stands out in terms of uniqueness. It requires minimal effort as all you have to do is collect some soil and send it to the laboratory for detailed analysis of Phosphorus, Potassium, Calcium, and Magnesium content.

For this, the soil sample pouch needs to be filled with soil collected from about 10 or 20 spots of the planting bed, down to a depth of 3 to 5-inch. The sample thus collected must be thoroughly mixed and cleaned of any larger particles like rocks or twigs. Once done, pour the mix into the pouch up to the marked line.

At the same time, you need to fill out some details in an included form like the type of field (new or existing), crops to be grown, etc. And if you’ve multiple sample packs, the brand recommends packing them together in a cardboard box so that the results come together.

Last but not least, users can contact a given helpline for professional consultation regarding fertilization and other concerns.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since the results don’t come in before at least a week, this kit may not be suitable if you’re looking to get fast results. Besides, the user has to pay for shipping and additional shipping charges. But what we’re really bummed out about is the absence of a tracking system, meaning the wait time can become higher.

Pros Easy to use

Analysis includes pH, CEC, and organic matter percentage

Results can be obtained via mail or phone

Professional recommendation on fertilizers Cons Shipping charges extra

No tracking system

As we approach the end of this list, the MORITIA Soil pH Meter finds an honorable mention. Its wide scope of application for various plants makes it at par with some of the professional-grade gardening tools.

Why Did We Like It?

After dealing with a couple of hard-to-read dials, the digital monitor of this tool became all the more impressive. The green LED-lit screen and black fonts make for convenient reading even in low light conditions. But that’s not the only reason why we included this on our list today.

Unlike a majority of other multi-purpose soil testing meters, this one comes with the added advantage of checking the soil temperature, which is extremely vital for sensitive plants. Moreover, users can change the scale from Fahrenheit to Celsius or vice-versa at the touch of a button located below the screen. It also doubles as a power-off switch, thereby saving battery.

Finally, the protective brushing keeps the end of the metal test probe free from dust and corrosion when not in use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Moritia 4-in-1 Soil Tester isn’t the most affordable product out there, and the battery has to be purchased separately. If you don’t need frequent temperature checks, then this unit may not be of much use as there are a lot of other budget-friendly testers available.

Pros Flip switch for mode change

Clear display

Dual temperature scale

Indicative light sensor Cons Very expensive

Battery not included

The Toulifly Soil pH test kit is a pack of 100 test strips that detect the pH level of the soil. It’s professional manufacturing standards reinforce accuracy and quick results at minimum effort. What’s more, it has a significantly longer life span.

Why Did We Like It?

Soil pH plays a crucial role in making nutrients available to the plant roots. While most plants prefer a pH range of 6.0 to 7, there are some variants that need more acidic soil, without which minerals like zinc, aluminum, and copper will get washed off. On the other hand, highly alkaline soil will attract too many minerals causing damage.

Hence, monitoring soil pH becomes necessary. And this is where the Toulifly Soil pH Test Kit comes into the picture. The thin strips have four color levels, which ‘activates’ different hues upon coming in contact with the soil. Simply dissolve some soil in water, let it stand for a few seconds, and dip the strip. Take it out after 5 seconds to see the color.

Similar to the Garden Tutor Soil pH Test Strips Kit, the package comes with a color-coded label for matching the strip. But if that’s not enough, the complete color chart will come in handy for reference.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A potential drawback is that the strips work best with an ambient temperature between 20 and 30-degree celsius. Adverse temperatures may drastically affect the results, as can exposing them to direct sunlight.

Pros Ideal for pH testing at home, labs, and schools

Tight lid bottle keeps strips safe

Includes complete pH color chart

Reasonable price Cons Certain conditions may affect results

Designed with a scientific outlook, the Kelway HB-2 Soil pH and Moisture Meter is a premium dual-use tool with high accuracy. Be it for indoor or outdoor use; this one can do it all.

Kelway - HB-2 Soil pH and Moisture Meter Measures pH values from 3.5 to 8

Measures soil moisture from 0 to 100 percent

Why Did We Like It?

The Kelway HB-2 Soil pH and Moisture Meter isn’t the most modern-looking tool but is effective nonetheless. It has a thick testing probe that can directly be poked into the soil. The metal end then transfers the soil information to the reading dial above.

While the initial reading is that of the pH level, pressing the white button for about 3 minutes will give you the moisture level. Hence, the tool can also be used as a single parameter tester.

In the absence of chemicals, batteries, or outside electric power sources, it makes for a use anywhere product. Numerous readings can be taken over a large area with a single unit, but you can also opt for a pack of 2,3,4,5, or 6 meters.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The accuracy and ease of use come at a considerably high price, making it the most expensive soil testing meter on our list. Apart from that, the sharp probe ending may damage the roots.

Pros Lightweight design aids portability

No power source or chemicals required

Comes with a carrying case equipped with belt loop

Prominent dial Cons Significantly expensive

Sharp probe ending may damage roots

Soil Test Kit Buyer’s Guide

Having the best soil test kit needs more than just knowing the top names. Unless you’re fully aware of your requirements, there’s a high chance that you’ll end up with the wrong product. So, we take it upon us to jot down some important factors worth considering before purchase.

Types Of Testers

Soil test kits can broadly be classified into the following types:

Chemical Soil Testers

Most chemical soil testers come with one or more colored testing vials and corresponding capsules. Users are required to fill the vial with soil and water according to the markings and then drop the contents of the related capsule.

The instructions will specify how the mixture should be rested for the color to form, which can be compared to a color chart for deciphering the result. Alternatively, some advanced versions may require you to mix a few drops of a chemical reagent to the diluted soil.

The results aren’t necessarily exact but give a decent idea about what the soil needs. If you don’t grow a lot of delicate plants, then a chemical soil tester may be a good idea.

Analog Soil Testers

Analog soil testers usually consist of two or three metal probes for analyzing various aspects of the soil. These essentially operate without a battery or external power source. When the probes are inserted into the soil, there’s a flow of natural electrical energy that facilitates the device to register the readings. Plus, a lot of multi-purpose analog testers also come with light sensors.

One thing to keep in mind is that since the probes are the main component, they need to be kept clean and safe. Hence, gently clean them after every use.

Digital Soil Testers

Digital soil testers are exactly similar to the analog ones, except that they have a digital screen, which is easier to read.

pH Strips

pH strips are perhaps one of the simplest testers out there. After all, dipping a paper strip in a soil solution will not strain your nerves! But it may be good to know that matching the resultant color to the complete pH color chart may be difficult, especially for first-timers.

Professional Kits

Since professional soil testing is conducted in a lab setting, these kits fetch more accurate analysis about the condition and ingredients of the soil. Users can buy the sample collector and send in the sample to the respective lab.

Generally, these tests have a high accuracy level for analyzing micronutrients like phosphorus, potassium, sulfur, manganese, zinc, copper, calcium, etc., something that commercial test kits don’t usually cover.

However, users are required to bear the expenses of shipping and packing charges, if any. The results can be called in via mail or over the phone. You may also get in touch with professionals for fertilizer consultation.

Ideal Time For Testing

Experts stress testing the soil just before planting the seeds. But since different plants have different growing seasons, the time will differ from one gardener to another. Besides, the winter months take a heavy toll on nutrient and moisture retention, so we’d advise testing when the planting bed is prepared during fall.

Additionally, don’t hesitate to conduct a quick test whenever the quality of soil appears low, especially after drastic environmental changes. In ideal conditions, we suggest a test every four months.

Verdict

Gardening is no easy job, but we certainly don’t mind some assistance!

Especially if it’s a soil testing meter, we don’t see any reason why you should delay in buying one anymore. So, by now, we’re sure you must have set your eyes on the best one according to your needs. But if you’re still in a slight dilemma, allow us to ease your troubles by naming our favorites.

The Atree 3-in-1 Soil Meter is a cost-effective, multi-purpose testing meter, and the Garden Tutor Soil pH Test Strips Kit is for specialized use. Lastly, the Gouevn Soil Moisture Meter has a hassle-free operation.

With that, it’s time for us to say goodbye. Do let us know if you agree with our verdicts in the comments down below.

Till next time, take care!

