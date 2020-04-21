13 Best Solar Lights of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Your house looks perfect. However, the garden is somewhat lacking. What it needs is good lighting, but that could mean an enormous electricity bill, isn’t it?

Well, here’s the solution – solar powered outdoor lights! They add that extra oomph to your garden while providing some much-needed relief to the bill. Not only are solar lights super sustainable, but they also make for a great addition to your property on the whole.

The best solar lights in the market bring you beauty at an affordable price, and they don’t compromise on power either. It is no surprise then, that with the ever-increasing demand, the variety of solar lights has expanded considerably and is laborious to choose from.

This is where we step in to help you out. We have compiled a comprehensive list of the 13 best solar lights in the market, complete with a buyers’ guide tailored to your needs.

Let’s dive right in!

Best Solar Lights

This model from LITOM is an absolute winner and makes for an exciting option for the passionate landscapist. These lights are superbly built for the outdoors and also fitted with the most powerful LED technology that is sure to light up your garden quite like no other.

Why Did We Like It?

Achieving a brightness level of 420 lumens, these lights left us impressed with their sheer power. Not only do they do a brilliant job of lighting up gardens of any size, but they also absorb, store, and convert sunlight during the day to be used later as electricity.

Apart from being incredibly bright, LITOM’s LED lights are fitted with a motion detection technology. They light up for 20 seconds on detecting motion, which in turn ensures both optimum power-saving as well as the security of your property.

Another attribute that sets this variant apart is its three different working modes, which thus cater to a variety of usage scenarios. These lights are equally effective on the porch as well as your driveway, and also have a reliable lifespan.

What Could Have Been Better?

Although the motion sensor is excellent, these LED lights may sometimes fail to detect movement beyond a certain distance. This slight and occasional glitch aside, LITOM’s outdoor lights leave nothing to be desired and make for a great buy!

Pros Powerful, bright lighting

Ensures security

Long-lasting and energy-efficient Cons Limited range of motion detector

One of the most versatile items on the list, Gama’s economical and powerful lights make for an excellent purchase. Easily mounted and easier to maintain, these lights are ideal for a variety of landscapes and have a stellar run-time of up to 10 hours.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to versatility, Gama Sonic’s Baytown lights are hard to miss. With three mounting options, they offer ample prospects for customized lighting needs and are a snug fit on surfaces of all sorts – from flat ones to lamp posts.

An attractive perk of this model that we found was the brightness of its light. Despite being an outstanding power output, it is extremely energy-efficient. The technology in the model features a photocell that detects light and turns itself off in the dark. Long story short, it is smart lighting at its best!

All that this beautiful and super-efficient fixture needs is a spot in your garden with direct sunlight. Once installed, the only maintenance required is the occasional cleaning. Ultimately, what you get is the perfect ambient lightning with minimum effort.

What Could Have Been Better?

For all its brilliance, the Gama Sonic GS-105FPW-BW Baytown is priced slightly higher on the scale and makes for a premium purchase. But given its efficiency, we believe it is surely worth the splurge.

Pros Ideal for various landscapes

Low maintenance

Economical in operation Cons A tad bit expensive

Just when you thought fairy lights couldn’t get any better! Twinkling on a thin copper wire, these lights brighten up your spirits while making your garden truly stand out. Highly flexible and a breeze to operate, these string lights easily make for a noteworthy option in terms of aesthetics and ease-of-use.

Why Did We Like It?

There is hardly anything to dislike about this 100-bulb strong string light from AMIR. First up, it makes for brilliant outdoor lighting which is simultaneously fuss-free and economical. The 360-degree viewing angle ensures that large spaces are evenly lit for a long period of time.

The high-quality copper wire is an added incentive. It is thin and durable, so you need not worry about entanglements or breakage. Further, once lit at night, the wire fades close to invisible leaving only the starry lights for you to enjoy and relax under.

These lights also exhibit high-energy conversion, which when coupled with their durability, offers a great deal of value for money. They are equally environment and user-friendly, and work beautifully to add life to your garden.

What Could Have Been Better?

As even with the most excellent products, these lights tend to malfunction occasionally when not all of the strings light up. This slight shortcoming aside, AMIR’s string lights are in no way any less the others on the list and, undoubtedly, quite unparalleled in their beauty.

Pros High aesthetic appeal

Bright, even lighting

Practical and durable Cons Copper wire prone to the occasional malfunction

These are powerful spotlights that can withstand a variety of weather conditions. Adjustable and versatile, the URPOWER 2-in-1 solar lights provide long hours of bright light, along with good value for money. Read on for an overview of its features.

Why Did We Like It?

These powerful, rechargeable lights are ideal for properties of all kinds and make for a practical buy that provides adequate illumination. URPOWER’s battery-operated spotlights are durable and can run for 6 to 9 hours when fully charged.

What makes the product stand out is its ease-of-use and versatile functioning. In case your garden falls short of space for the lights, you can easily mount them on a wall to illuminate a greater area. Also, it comes with an adjustable angle and can be made to focus on a specific spot.

We love that along with such user-friendly features, the lights are automatically operated. Also photosensitive like others on this list, they light up as soon as it gets dark and do not require much maintenance.

What Could Have Been Better?

These lights carry out the primary functions in a way that exceeds user expectations. However, we would perhaps have liked to see a few additional features, although for its price it leaves little to be desired.

Pros Versatile and durable

Great value for money

Adjustable and self-operated Cons No additional features

Another URPOWER product, these lights are superior in their technical prowess and provide fuss-free lighting. More importantly, they offer the kind of security you have probably dreamt of but never knew existed. Sturdy and dependable, these wireless lights combine lighting and safety in an unmatchable package.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved URPOWER’s wireless solar lights for one simple reason – it guarantees a good night’s sleep. With a motion detector that powerful, these lights promise to keep the miscreants at bay. On detecting movement, they light up for up to 30 seconds and can detect motion from 26 feet away.

Securing them is easy, and they can be mounted on any outdoor surface such as fences, sheds, and patios. Not only do these lights take care of your house, but they require very little care themselves. Highly durable and weather-resistant, they can run for hours without dimming or breakage.

These wireless lights truly walk the talk. Rather than packing together a host of functions, they focus on the two primary ones – lighting and safety – and are infallible in their service.

What Could Have Been Better?

This is yet another product that leaves us with almost no complaints. Nevertheless, it is not entirely flawless and like most things, no matter how incredible, suffers from occasional startup failures.

Pros Unmatchable safety

Superior motion sensing

Attach onto a variety of surfaces Cons Failures in startup

Highly weather-resistant and durable, this is one of the most powerful contenders in the market. They are designed in a minimalistic fashion and are just as simple to use. With batteries that quite literally make hay while the sun shines, these garden lights burn no holes in your pockets.

Why Did We Like It?

SolarGlow’s garden light surpasses most other lights due to its build – pure stainless steel is hard to beat! Its no-nonsense approach to garden lighting is matched by its minimal design, one that also ensures hassle-free installation. All you have to do is remove the packaging and secure them to the ground.

They are ideal for gardens regardless of location as they are so versatile. Due to their steel bodies, these lights are not at the mercy of the weather and well-equipped to combat harsh conditions. Also, the rugged ABS plastic construction only adds to its strength.

All of this and more, cost you very little. As solar lights, they are already saving you money, and in this one, the batteries also recharge themselves throughout the day! For its features and attention to energy-efficiency, SolarGlow’s garden light is definitely worth checking out.

What Could Have Been Better?

It only scores a little low on its battery life. But to counter that, the customer service is laudable and they reportedly attend to customer needs well and on time.

Pros Incredibly durable

Hassle-free installation

Batteries charge themselves Cons Low battery life

The next item on our list is also the most stylish. Moonrays’ popular solar light grabs the attention thanks to its intricate stained glass design which takes the aesthetic appeal of your garden a notch higher. Equipped with sophisticated technology and admirable features, it is an equally dependable light that promises to deliver.

Sale Moonrays 92276 Solar Powered Hanging Floral Stained Glass LED Lantern,... SOLAR HANGING LED LIGHTS: these solar path lights...

SOLAR POWERED HANGING LED LIGHTS: using advanced...

Why Did We Like It?

Needless to say, Moonrays’ stained glass LED first attracted us with its beautiful design, and held the same with its outstanding performance. This is a solar light the combines the best of both worlds – style and functionality. Be it yards or pathways, it is a worthy consideration for any discerning buyer.

But style is not an empty exterior; the LED light performs exceedingly well and lives up to Moonrays’ excellence in electrical goods and fixtures. They make use of the most sophisticated technology to ensure excellent all-round illumination that is bound to satisfy your inner designer! With an 8-hour run time and a rechargeable battery, Moonrays’ hanging lights tick all the right boxes.

To top it all, the installation demands nothing extra from you. Simply pierce the spike of the light into the soft ground, and voila, you have your centerpiece right there!

What Could Have Been Better?

There are questions about the durability of this otherwise excellent product and it would be wise to be wary. Although, if you ask us, for their price these lights are definitely worth having around, if not for the long haul.

Pros Stylish design

Long battery life

Easy installation Cons Not the most durable light

If you are looking for the perfect light for your porch, you’ve reached that very spot on our list. The Avasport security light illuminates your doorways with 30 LED bulbs and works with the same energy all year round. Thanks to Avasport, security, and power come together in one stylish package.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight up, this is a solar light that guarantees a power-packed performance across large gardens. The 30 LED bulbs ensure that your gardens or porch never look dim, and combined with a large solar panel, you may rest assured that power usage is at its optimum level with this one.

We were beyond satisfied, also, with its potential for providing security. A strong motion detection technology in place makes sure that any movement is detected from a distance of 15 feet. If that was not enough, the 120-degree angled sensor covers considerable ground to further ensure your safety.

The bottom line is, with the Avasport installed on your porch, you need not fear the dark while searching for keys. It will light up long enough for you, but never for an intruder.

What Could Have Been Better?

In this outstanding piece of electrical engineering, there is sometimes a bit of a glitch with the motion detection and the distance of 15-feet may not hold up. Nevertheless, Avasport has a reputation for good reason and does not make false promises. Within its price range, this solar light is a sure winner for the peace of mind it brings.

Pros Excellent features to ensure safety

Power-efficient

Great value for money Cons Motion detection prone to malfunction

Moonrays’ second feature on this list serves a wide range of practical purposes and is easy to handle. A low maintenance fixture, it offers good value for money and is built to last. With an exceptional light output, the Payton solar LED light is a smart choice in any garden.

Why Did We Like It?

The Moonrays Payton solar light is also stylish, along with being a thoroughly competent light fixture; it looks great while doing a good job. With an output of 2.4 lumens in a 360-degree display of patterned light, it definitely makes an impression.

This particular model is optimized for maximum output on any garden pathway and hence, built accordingly. Its 16-inch height deserves a special mention as it stands out from other pathway lights which often get obstructed by shrubs. Moreover, the LED bulbs are hardwired and are unlikely to need replacing.

Also, the light works right out of its packaging – it’s that simply installed. As with its predecessor, all you do is drive the end of the spike into the ground!

What Could Have Been Better?

Well priced and practical, the Payton light is a wonderful bargain. However, the model may do well with a battery upgrade to further enhance the impressive results it produces.

Pros Bright, consistent lighting

Well optimized for outdoor use

Quick installation Cons Batteries require an upgrade

Smooth and easily adjustable to your needs, these wonderful solar lights double the excitement as they come in a pack of two. Long-lasting and well-suited to all types of weather, these lights are the perfect highlighters in your garden.

Why Did We Like It?

Innogear’s pathway LED light brings tailored lighting to your yard. The two solar panels are separately adjustable, not only to ensure more exposure to sunlight but also to highlight the desired spot adequately. This feature works especially well with its dual lighting modes which adjust to environmental conditions accordingly.

With a high conversion rate, it charges easily as compared to other lights and automatically switches on and off on detecting changes in outdoor brightness. In this way, it eliminates work on part of the user, thus guaranteeing a better lighting setup optimized for user-comfort.

Further, it is sturdily built and well-resistant to heat and water. Innogear’s commitment to its brand value ensures a well-rounded experience for the user and is a reliable lighting solution.

What Could Have Been Better?

Although high performing, while in high mode, it runs for a shorter length of time than usual. But considering its versatility, we undoubtedly rank it among the best soiar lights available.

Pros Customizable to specific needs

Automated functioning

Weatherproof and durable Cons Performance is affected in ‘high mode’

Our penultimate item is a fabulous choice for even lighting in indoor spaces such as carports, patios, and garages. It offers a solid middle ground between a constant, dim light and a motion-detecting solar light, which proves to be mighty useful.

Why Did We Like It?

Elegantly designed and optimized for maximum absorption, this solar spotlight from Sunix is a one-stop solution for all conceivable lighting needs in indoor spaces. Made of an aluminum alloy, its large solar panel has a high conversion efficiency of up to 19%. It can, therefore, run smoothly for 6 to 8 hours on a single charge.

Working alongside the panel is the motion detector which features an impressive sensor that detects movement from 20 feet away. It is easily activated even by soft steps, and more importantly, emits bright light only when required.

With a certification of IP65, the light is entirely water and heat resistant which further enhances its appeal and reliability. It is built to withstand years of prolonged use and make for a good companion to anyone looking for a sturdy, elegant fixture.

What Could Have Been Better?

This solar light is pretty much without flaws. However, since it is to be used within one’s own property it would be wise to carefully consider all the specifications before purchasing.

Pros Energy-efficient

Optimized for specific needs in indoor spaces

Weatherproof and water-resistant Cons none

Our next recommendation is a gorgeous, mood-enhancing solar torch that gives the impression of real flames. The light is complete with a flickering flame that gives your garden a feel like no other. To match the impeccable design, these lights are just as proficient in their primary function and deliver well.

Why Did We Like It?

This is for the one who pulls out all the stops to make their garden truly stand out. The highlight of this light is its supreme design, that lends an unmissable aura to your garden in the dark. It doubles up as ambient lighting, and takes garden lighting beyond being a utilitarian task.

The automated technology is sensitive to light and dark and, again, eliminates the need for human effort. They turn on and off without requiring any external control, and thus saves time. They also come in adjustable heights and usually stay on for a long while.

Easily installed and requiring low maintenance, the Newhouse solar tiki torches are an excellent option for anyone looking for an upgrade or addition with a bit of panache.

What Could Have Been Better?

While these lights rarely pose a problem for the user, there have been instances when the warranty was not helpful in case of customer service.

Pros Incredible design and mood lighting

Adjustable heights

Heightened photosensitivity ensures minimum human effort Cons Occasional warranty problems

One of the brightest and longest-lasting items on the list, these specialized lights are extremely easy to use and sturdy. Equipped with superior technology, they provide outstanding illumination to flagpoles and are hard to beat in their efficiency.

Why Did We Like It?

This is the only fixture that is not only specially built for flagpoles but also does not compromise on power or durability. We were impressed by its bright LED bulb and energy-efficiency; while in use, it converts more solar power as compared to other lights.

At the same time, this light is user-friendly and takes little time to assemble. Requiring no tools, it secures easily onto any flag pole and ensures that your flag is well-lit and in focus.

Additionally, the Deneve Deluxe flagpole solar light is fitted with an innovative sensor technology due to which it is largely self-operated. The sensor automatically detects the need for illumination and works without manual assistance. All in all – a worthy accessory for your lawn!

What Could Have Been Better?

We wish such a brilliant option worked as well on other mounting surfaces as it does on flag poles. However, it must be kept in mind that it is designed for one specific purpose and fulfills what it promises without fail.

Pros Designed for flagpoles

Ultra-bright LED bulb

Easy to assemble Cons Cannot be used on any other surface or location

Buyers’ Guide | What to Keep in Mind While Purchasing Solar Lights

Solar-powered garden lights are incredibly beneficial in terms of energy-efficiency and cost-saving, and are proficient in a large variety of landscapes. However, due to their numerous specifications and versatility, it may be difficult to choose the right one for your needs.

To help you make a well-informed selection, we have put together a comprehensive buyers’ guide outlining the various factors for consideration.

Advantages of LED

As solar lights work on the principle of absorption, it is important to have a powerful and energy-efficient bulb. LED’s have an edge over standard light bulbs in both respects as they contain more diodes. They also provide ample illumination which is ideal for large spaces.

Installation of Solar Lights

To make the most of your solar lights, it is imperative that they are installed properly. Most lights are easily mounted but the important thing to ensure is that they have adequate exposure to sunlight. The ones that need to be pushed into the earth must be angled and secured well so that they are stable and at even widths from each other.

Cleaning Solar Lights

As they are meant to remain outdoors, it is inevitable that they get muddy and over time, damaged. Proper care can prevent major malfunctions and require small but essential steps such as using a damp paper towel for dust, wiping the surface to remove grime, and for the tougher stains, using a solution of warm water and soap.

Verdict

A garden is a space of growth and love, and it is only natural for you to nurture it with the very best. Solar lights, therefore, serve the purpose excellently.

The primary concerns while buying the right solar lights are brightness, lighting range, durability, and price. While each garden has its specific needs, we have rounded up our favorites in a few categories.

For aesthetic appeal, our top picks are the Moonrays Stained Glass LED lights, while AMIR’s string lights are not only stylish but also go easy on your wallet. For security needs, both, the URPOWER Wireless Solar Lights and Sunix Outdoor Solar Light with motion sensors are great fits.

A popular choice for overall satisfaction is LITOM’s LED Solar Outdoor Light which offers great performance and easy handling within an affordable price range.

We will be delighted to know your views on our listicle.

Till next time!

