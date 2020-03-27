10 Brightest Solar Spot Lights for a Shiny Yard

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Outfitting your yard or garden with bright solar-powered spotlights is a great way to create an exciting and attractive setting – without racking up a huge energy bill.

They’re environment-friendly, require low maintenance, and can still cast bright, powerful lights. So far, it’s a win-win, but then how big a deal can it be to pick the best one for your particular needs?

Obviously, you want lights that will perform consistently without suddenly fizzling out in the middle of the night, and compromising security. But then, there are hundreds of options and several upcoming brands in the solar products industry.

Brightest Solar Spot Lights

The LITOM 12 LED Solar Landscape Spotlights deserves the first place on our list as they are super reliable and efficient compared to other 4×6 LED lights in the market. These waterproof solar lights are ideal for day-to-day use as they come equipped with a 18650 lithium rechargeable battery that extends working time.

Why Did We Like it?

If you are looking to install energy-efficient, bright solar lights outside your home, the LITOM Landscape Spotlights will impress you the most. They offer versatility and practicality both design and function-wise, which is something amiss in other models at this price range.

Made with heat-resistant technology, each LITOM solar light is capable of generating 600 Lumen. Therefore, the whole unit is powerful enough to light up your home, porch, pathway, patio, garage, or yard.

We like that these lights can be mounted on a wall or stuck on a pole into the ground, allowing you to illuminate any part of the exterior building premise. Also, they have a wider 120° lighting angle and are adjustable up to 90°, further enhancing flexibility and adaptability.

Other than that, these lights can automatically detect the change in brightness and switch from energy storage mode to lighting mode in low light situations. Lastly, we like these unique, low-profile lights as they can run from dusk till dawn without requiring manual intervention to change the lighting mode.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The LITOM solar lights are incapable of motion sensing, something you can find in other units at this price point. Though they are super-efficient, these lights can only change the lighting mode by sensing changes in external brightness. Nevertheless, we still find this item worthy of our top position despite minor exclusions in terms of features.

Pros Longer working time

Ease and flexibility in installation

Multiple brightness settings

High-quality lighting Cons Lacks motion sensing

Next on our list, the DFB Solar Lights Outdoor is a supremely versatile unit that lets you choose from among 9 modes depending on your lighting demands. So if you want to create a fancy landscape in the yard or decorate your patio, shrubbery bushes, or garage, these decorative and functional lights are recommended.

Why Did We Like it?

These spotlights come with a built-in light sensor that automatically turns on the unit at night and switches it off during the day. So when fully charged, these fancy lads can light up your preferred outdoor location for 8 hours.

What’s also amazing about these solar spotlights is that they provide double the coverage as opposed to other traditional products. And in terms of range, these powerful lights can reach up to 33 feet, meaning you can save money, which you’d otherwise spend on buying additional lights.

Like our top model, you can wall mount these lights or stick into the ground without needing extra tools for installation. But what awed us the most were the 9 modes on this unit, including 7 unique lighting color modes and 2 blinking modes.

You can use the white light mode for general night lighting and experiment with the other options to enhance the aesthetics and create a theme of your liking.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While these lights are convenient to install, we couldn’t help but notice that they are fairly difficult to remove. The ones stuck into the ground are especially hard to take out as the mechanism that tightens and loosens the unit tends to get jammed due to the accumulation of water, dirt, and other mush in the screw cover.

Pros Offer two times more light coverage

Great for creating color themes

Comes with a built-in light sensor

Dual placement options Cons Difficult to remove

If you’re looking for just one unit that can effectively serve your lighting needs, we recommend you get this double-head, super-bright spotlight from JSOT. This superior unit can emit up to 1000 Lumens and boasts an illumination distance of up to 33 feet. Therefore, in terms of capacity, we are very impressed with our third recommendation.

Why Did We Like it?

Let’s just begin by saying that 36 LED beams in a double-head configuration are undoubtedly brighter than 4 LED solar deck lights. Consequently, unlike typical solar lights, this single unit can literally glow up your backyard, lawn, pathway, or any other spot outside the home.

Besides, if you need powerful solar spotlights for security enhancement, you can rely on this unit to run for 8-10 hours without a dip in performance. Apart from that, we like the four brightness modes on this device, that allow you to conserve energy and extend working hours.

Another feature that we want to highlight is that this double-head light is enabled with a PIR motion sensor for added security. You can simply mount the unit on the boundary wall or install into the ground with a spike and manually select the mode that works best for you.

Overall, it’s a reliable lighting unit designed to withstand all weather conditions round the year. You’d be wise to invest in one of these as with the two heads, you can cover a larger area at once.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, this product is as flawless as it can get, but the need for manual changing of modes can be an inconvenience for some users. To turn on any of the four light modes, with or without the motion sensor enabled, you’ll have to manually make the changes for activation.

Pros 1000 Lumen high- capacity lights

Double-head design covers a larger area

Equipped with sensitive PIR motion sensor

Longer working hours Cons Manual operations required

The ROSHWEY Solar Spotlights are unlike any plain Jane solar lights available in the market. They come with several uber-cool and attractive features that make them ideal for outdoor parties at the lawn, yard, garden, or by the pool. You can confidently install them on the ground or fix them on the wall as the waterproof design of the lights ensures extended durability.

Why Did We Like it?

First and foremost, we love that these ROSHWEY spotlights can emit seven different colored lights to amp up the decor outside your home. You can set up your own look and play with the various colors to create a vibrant ambiance for a party or an event.

Besides the 7 color modes feature, you can also select between 2 color-changing options, which means you can experiment with 9 modes in total. All this and more, incorporated in a waterproof design that can keep the LED lights safe from rain, snow, and wind.

Apart from that, we like that the light head on the unit can be adjusted up to 120° while the solar panel can change directions up to 150°. These features allow increased flexibility so you can manually alter the position of the individual component to suit different environments and needs.

All in all, we find this unit suitable for creating a fun and casual mood while also ensuring excellent performance despite poor weather conditions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only thing that bothered us is the initial solar panel charge that requires about 5 hours to get the lights started. Also, they are definitely a bit more expensive compared to other models with similar features. Other than that, we are delighted with the overall quality and performance of these solar spotlights.

Pros High-quality, waterproof design

Consistent performance in all weather conditions

9 light modes; including 2 color-changing options

Highly flexible unit components

Two installation methods Cons Requires initial solar panel charge

A tad bit expensive

The Nekteck Solar Powered Garden Spotlight Set is an excellent acquisition for a unit with 200 Lumens of power output. If you want to accentuate the plants, a particular garden feature or need a strong light source for your driveway, this pair of lights from Nekteck are ideal as they provide bright warm light for up to 10 hours depending on their exposure to direct sunlight.

Why Did We Like it?

First off, we like the durable, weather-resistant plastic encasing on these lights and the extra-large solar panels that absorb more sunlight. The construction of this unit is conducive to superior performance, as receiving more natural light allows the spotlights to remain luminous for long.

One of the highlights of this Nekteck duo is that they can be adjusted to a sum total of 180° (90° for the light’s head and 90° for the solar panel). Besides, you can also choose between two installation options and two modes: bright light and dim light. However, if you don’t select a mode, the lights nevertheless, automatically turn on at dusk, casting their soft, bright beams for perfect illumination.

To ensure the best performance out of this unit, remember to peel off the protective film before using the lights and place them in a position where they are exposed to plenty of sunlight. Also, you can increase the solar energy conversion by 20% by adjusting the angle of the solar panel for increased sunlight exposure.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This Nekteck model has lost a few spots as the effectiveness of these lights is largely affected in wintry and rainy conditions. Even if we choose to ignore the weather sensitivity issue, as it is quite common among other products as well, we are not satisfied with the charge retention capacity of these lights.

Pros Ideal for lighting a small area

Attractive bright light

Durable and adjustable design

Value for money item Cons Poor charge retention

If you are looking for something more durable than plastic construction, we suggest you get this DrawGreen unit that comes with an Aluminum alloy shell. This motion sensor light can cast up to 1400 Lumens and is thus perfect for installing at the garden, yard, garage, or driveway for landscape security.

Why Did We Like it?

First off, this unit is very efficient when it comes to energy-saving as it comes with a built-in photocell sensor that facilitates charging in the day time. Furthermore, the light automatically activates at night and can cast beams at about 40-55ft range.

We especially the PIR motion detection sensor on this handy unit as it can detect any movement approximately 26 ft away. From a security point of view, this feature is a major plus, as you’ll be immediately alerted if there’s any suspicious movement inside the building premises.

Another feature that really impressed us is the low-light mode of this DrawGreen model. On overcast days, you can turn on the low-light mode, which is likely to last three days without sunshine. What’s more? You can unfasten the light from the metal bracket that comes with the unit and use it as a powerful flashlight.

Overall, it is a sturdier model that does an excellent job of illuminating dark places outside your home and can perform regardless of the weather conditions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Like most solar lights, this security spotlight also takes a long time to charge on cloudy and rainy days. So even if you want to switch to low-light mode, you can’t run the unit unless there is sufficient charge. However, apart from that, there is not much to complain about this otherwise easy-to-install and low-maintenance product.

Pros Low-light mode lasts up to 3 days

Works in rainy and cloudy days

Motion sensing at 26ft away

Can be used a flashlight Cons Long charging time on overcast or rainy days

We are halfway through our recommendations, and now is a good time to introduce this unit from the house of AMIR. On that note, these solar spotlights are super bright and can run for a long time after being fully charged for 8 hours. Also, their multiple light modes and easy adaptability make them perfect for outdoor lighting.

Why Did We Like it?

Firstly, this seemingly simple unit has a battery capacity of 2600mAh, meaning that these bad boys can stay alight for up to 30 hours. So if you need dependable solar spotlights for your backyard, driveway or porch, you can count on these to perform exceedingly well.

Furthermore, we like the 4 modes this model provides as you can choose one according to your lighting needs. Even If you don’t customize settings, the lights will automatically switch on in 1/4th brightness mode at night and switch to the high mode when it detects motion within 26ft.

Also, the 360° adjustable lamp holder adds to the convenience of the users as you can access the full range of lighting and sensing angles. All in all, we are very satisfied with this water and heat-resistant unit as they enhance the cozy ambiance of your exterior decor with comfortably bright lights.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Our only gripe is the size of this AMIR model, as it is somewhat too bulky for modern solar spotlights. We have no complaints function-wise, but honestly, we would’ve preferred an obtrusive design that perfectly syncs with the outdoor environment, without sticking out awkwardly from the ground or the wall.

Pros Long-lasting battery (30 hours)

4 working modes

Motion sensing range of up to 26ft

360° adjustable lights Cons Unit is too bulky

The high-quality Solar Motion Light from A-Zone is one of our favorites despite being placed eighth on our list. This unit comes with all the tools required for easy installation. Also, it is suitable for illuminating the courtyard, garden, or any area outdoors that receives plenty of sunlight during the day.

Why Did We Like it?

To begin with, this is a very basic unit and does not have all the bells and whistles of high-end products available in the market. Nevertheless, even with limited features, this A-Zone model is far from disappointing, as for starters, it has a long operating time of 40 hours.

Other than that, we like the durable aluminum alloy casing of the model, which makes it weatherproof and dust-resistant. Also, to conserve energy, this unit has a built-in photocell sensor, that turns off the light in the daytime.

We like the dual light mode option of this solar light as it is quite simple and need not be monitored manually. You can install one and forget while the unit runs automatically in weak light mode at night and switches to high light when the PIR motions sensor detects movements.

So if you want a low-maintenance outdoor floodlight that will be up and running after only 5-6 hours of charge, this budget-friendly model is your best bet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If we had to point out one flaw about this A-Zone item, it would be the lack the timer adjustment. While it might be a minor drawback, yet we feel that the 30-seconds standby mode is not long enough for users to walk up the driveway and unlock the door.

Pros Lasts up to 40 hours after full charge

Energy-efficient and dustproof

Full charge in about 5-6 hours

Budget-friendly item Cons Absence of timer adjustment

The Magictec Solar Spotlights produce intense, focused light beams that can glow up your garden accessories, lawn ornaments, or light up the porch, patio, or driveway. For a 200 Lumens unit, these lights have superior energy retention capacity and can function for more than 10 hours after being fully charged.

Why Did We Like it?

These are essentially all-weather solar lights as they come in a rugged and high-quality assembly. Furthermore, the model is waterproof and heatproof and can sustain in adverse climate conditions.

The best aspect of these spotlights is top-notch battery performance. Each unit comprises 4 LED lights and has a 2200mah battery capacity which powers the light for nearly 10 hours after full charge.

We also like that these lights can be installed in the ground or wall-mounted and for both the scenarios, you can find screws included in the package. Therefore, installing them is a breeze as you do not need additional tools or any sort of wiring.

Apart from that, the unit is adjustable up to 180°, which allows you to turn the lights in the direction you want to focus on. Also, you can ensure the solar panels can catch sunlight at an optimum angle for charging.

All in all, these lights are an energy-efficient solution for outdoor lighting as they are automated to come on at dusk and turn off at dawn, thereby ensuring consistent performance throughout.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The lights are pretty basic and the least versatile as they do not come with multiple modes. Though there’s hardly anything negative to point out regarding design or performance, we sure miss the features that other models had at this price range. We recommend this unit if you want fail-safe outdoor lights that don’t do much else.

Pros Good charge retention capacity

Durable, weatherproof construction

Adjustable up to 180°

Strong and focused lights Cons Lacks mode feature

If you prefer to take something out of the box and simply install, you will dig this outdoor LED spotlight from Hoont. They are fast and easy to set up and are perfect for lighting up the dark areas in our property like the walkways, the boundary beyond the yard, or the porch.

Why Did We Like it?

Now that we have come to the end of our list, we would like to finish off with this highly functional, no-frills item. On that note, we are impressed with the solid matte plastic construction of the unit, meaning it can withstand all weather conditions.

Moreover, the light comes with an integrated solar panel and consists of 4 super bright LED bulbs capable of producing 200 Lumens of power for about 9 hours after full charge. Also, the unit can run for a maximum of 50,000 hours over its lifetime.

This fully adjustable model is a suitable choice for outdoor illumination as you can either mount it on a wall or fence or just stick the spike into the ground. All you need to do after that is to turn the light head in the preferred direction.

Also, you can adjust the solar panel to your desired angle to get the best sun exposure. Overall, we like this modest unit even though it might not have many features, mainly because of its practicality and adaptability in terms of design.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We do not expect this unit to have all the features that our top four entries can brag about, but we would’ve liked it more if the lights could cover more area. On its own, this Hoont product is not sufficient to light up a larger place, and you might need additional lights for more illumination

Pros Easy to install

Solid, weatherproof assembly

Wall-mounted or in-ground installation

Fully adjustable unit Cons Not ideal for lighting large areas

Brightest Solar Spot Lights Buyers’ Guide

Merely finding out about the 10 top-performing solar spotlights can lead to a half-baked buying decision. You still need to know which one of these recommendations meets your requirements best. And to be honest, that can be a bit hard as you are dealing with products that are all excellent. That’s where our carefully crafted guide comes into the picture.

We have listed the various factors you need to think about while buying a solar spotlight. Read on to know more…

Brightness

If you’re looking for solar spotlights to brighten up the yard, garden or driveway, ensure that your light is powerful enough to illuminate the whole area. Solar lights aren’t usually as luminous as their ‘standard’ cousins, so verify the light’s lumen count before purchasing one.

That being said, the output of light can vary considerably from model to model. Some spotlights can produce about 200 Lumens, which generates a soft light, giving off a cozy feel while other lights can produce a much higher lumen rating up to 1400, which casts brighter, dazzling light beams.

Lights with lower brightness levels go well in garden areas as they can be used to create an ambiance. However, you may need stronger lights for driveways and walkways around the house. Furthermore, a more reliable light source is especially important if you want to install the lights for added security.

Ultimately, the brightness of the spotlights boils down to the amount of direct sun exposure, the size of the LED bulb, and the quality of the photovoltaic cells in the solar panel.

Batteries

Some solar spotlights come with lithium-ion batteries, which enable you to recharge the batteries when needed. To get the best battery performance, recharge the battery units fully before you use the light. If you intend to use your solar light every day, make sure to replace the battery regularly. Furthermore, you must verify the battery strength of your model, while some last up to 6 hours, others can sustain for 9 hours a day.

Settings and Motion Sensing

Solar spotlights can have multiple modes and settings other than the automatic switch on at dusk and off at dawn. Depending on the model, you can also have multi-color LED lights and alternate between low light, high light, and color-changing modes. Also, some higher spotlight models are equipped with PIR motion sensing that can detect movements within a certain range. If you want lights for security purposes, it would be best to pick ones with built-in motion sensors.

Lighting Range

The lighting range of any solar spotlight is an essential factor that can determine the effectiveness of the unit. Most standard solar lights may only shed light for a few feet, so if illumination and security are your criteria, then the right choice is to invest in a model that has an extensive illumination range of say about 30ft or more. You can install multiple units to light up a considerably bigger area and focus the lighting on the darker spots.

Price

Price is hardly the least important consideration, but when it comes to solar spotlights, you can choose among several affordable units and get one with all the features you need. However, the ones with motion sensor and higher quality LED bulbs costs more than units with basic features and standard LED bulbs.

Verdict

Illuminating your outdoor space with solar lights is a progressive way of cutting down on electricity consumption. Therefore, to help you choose wisely we made sure all of the solar-powered spotlights that we reviewed are cost-effective, well-made, and can conserve energy to extend working hours.

On that note, we have reached the end of this brief and informative buyers’ guide about solar spotlights. And we hope that we could cover all the bases and help you finalize the best option among our top ten selections.

But before we say our goodbye, we want to recapitulate our findings. The DBF Solar Lights Outdoor is the most versatile unit, while the Magictec Solar Spotlights provides the longest working hours. The A-ZONE Solar Motion Sensor Light Outdoor is the best budget buy, and JSOT Solar Spot Lights Outdoor has an excellent motion-sensing feature.

Till next time!