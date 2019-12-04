13 Best Surge Protectors to Protect Your Devices Today

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Whether you want to protect your gear from electrical failures or you’re looking for options to add more outlets, you’ll eventually require a surge protector to suit your needs.

You ask why? Well! Even if you aren’t living in the desert or in an area that is prone to thunderstorms, your refrigerator or lamp can experience power spikes and surges.

And a surge protector helps to protect your gear from the damages of electrical fluctuations. But, the level of protection that it provides will depend on the unit and its essential features.

We understand that it can get pretty overwhelming to find the right unit, especially when you’re presented with a range of options and features to choose from. To make things a little easier, we’ve curated some of the best surge protectors that will help you make a better decision.

Best Surge Protectors

So, what are you waiting for? Read on!

If you’re looking for an affordable surge protector with quality performance, you should consider the AmazonBasics’ 6-Outlet Surge Protector. It gets the job done pretty well and has a three-line surge-protection rating of 200-joule that reflects the brilliant safety mechanism. This surge protector can protect a range of devices, from small appliances to mobile phones.

Experience

The minimalist and sleek design of this product makes it one of the best selling surge protectors that are available on Amazon. It’s an ideal choice for travelers as well as students, which is why we opted for this piece after checking out a ton of other models. This 6-outlet surge protector is like the perfect companion in college, especially when we have to charge a lot of devices at once.

We can conveniently store this product because of its compact size, making it relatively simple to carry it around. It weighs about a pound, so without giving a second thought, we can easily take it for our camping trip.

Plus, it features a red ‘protected’ LED indicator that helps to ensure the device is properly grounded. The indicator also protects the devices against sudden power spikes and surges. For the best part, the AWG cord is about 6-foot long, and we can mount this device on the wall with its two keyhole slots.

Moreover, it has an eco-friendly built-in power switch, which is incredibly functional for cutting off power to all the plugged devices with a single switch. This eco-friendly component works to eliminate phantom loads effectively, and its affordable pricing with superior quality materials make it an excellent surge protector.

Pros Eco-friendly power-off switch

Eco-friendly power-off switch Wall-mountable

Wall-mountable LED indicator ensures proper grounding

LED indicator ensures proper grounding UL certified along with a 1-year warranty Cons Joule rating is low compared to other devices

Joule rating is low compared to other devices Less space between the power plugs

APC is a renowned manufacturing company of uninterruptible power supplies and electronics-protecting products. This 11-outlet SurgeArrest comes with an excellent outlet layout, sturdy construction, and a few other essential features that make it one of the best products. It incorporates a rotating cord retainer along with a removable cable guide.

Experience

We wanted an ideal lightweight surge protector with many different outlets for protecting our various devices, and this model met our needs perfectly. Some of the bonuses that are offered by this model include three LED indicators and a conveniently placed circuit breaker reset.

This appliance is designed to protect the devices even when a surge knocks down the power of the entire unit. It offers suitable protection for our electronics, professional computers, and connected devices, along with surge protection for all the data lines.

When it comes to the safety mechanism, this device takes care of such issues. It has a wiring fault indicator that lights up when there is a faulty ground or overload.

It offers the right amount of durability with its protection rating of 3020 joules that is excellent compared to the other products within this price range. Nonetheless, this appliance is a complete package given its 11 outlets and a solid set of features.

Pros Multiple LED indicators help to troubleshoot electrical problems

Multiple LED indicators help to troubleshoot electrical problems Flat end pivoting cord is excellent for placement

Flat end pivoting cord is excellent for placement Good layout but tight for a mix of different power bricks Cons Clamping voltage is higher than what’s generally required

The Holsem surge protector has a range of USB charging ports and AC outlets that help charge a range of different devices. It has a power limit of 1875W, for which you need to ensure that you’re plugging in the higher wattage appliances. Also, the power cord is UL certified, and it has a sturdy construction, which makes it a reliable product.

HOLSEM 12 Outlets Surge Protector Power Strip with 3 Smart USB... 6 regular Outlets & 6 widely spaced Outlets, 2 USB...

6 Feet Heavy Duty UL listed Extension Cord ideal...

Experience

We had a lot of options to select from, but this model stands out amongst the rest with its quality construction and wide range of charging outlets. After we received this item, we no longer have to depend on just the two AC outlets because we can now power 12 appliances at once.

It has two USB ports that have a charging speed of about 5V/ 3.1A. And we mainly use the USB ports for charging devices that we don’t need to use immediately; it takes a pretty long time to charge them. Moreover, it has a decent size and takes up a good amount of space on the table, so we have used the hooks to mount it on the wall.

The spacing between the outlets that are placed on the right and left is perfect. But the middle outlets can get a little cramped up if we charge too many devices at once. At the end of this surge protector, there are two lights. One is a green light that shows the surge protector is “protected,” and the “red light” is labeled as power.

It’s made from flame-resistant materials, and it can withstand temperatures of up to 1380 Fahrenheit. Plus, the power cord is around 14AWG, which is pretty thick, and it can take up a good amount of flexing without getting damaged. Overall, this surge protector is a superior quality product that meets our requirements perfectly.

Pros Three USB charging ports and eight AC outlets

Three USB charging ports and eight AC outlets Four keyhole mounting slots

Four keyhole mounting slots 4000-joule energy rating

4000-joule energy rating Constructed with flame-resistant materials

Constructed with flame-resistant materials Two-year warranty Cons Power activation light is somewhat small; it can be hard to see across the room

Bestek is known for manufacturing a range of power products, and surge protectors are one of them. It has a 600-joule rating and provides protection for both workstations and at home. If you want a high-end surge protector that is equipped with fast charging technologies, then you should check out this model. Let’s take a closer look at some of its exciting features.

Experience

We were looking for a surge protector power strip that would eliminate all the issues related to charging a lot of devices at home. Most of the wall sockets come with just two charging outlets, but we could eliminate this problem after getting this model. The AC outlets are widely spaced for charging bulky and large plugs. Besides the eight main outlets, it also has four separate ports for USB charging.

Plus, this unit can supply a charge of a maximum of 5.2 amps, so we generally ensure that the devices that we are charging can meet the basic requirements. It also has a built-in EMI filter that works to eliminate all the unwanted line noise.

When it comes to overload protection, it has a 15 A integrated circuit breaker along with a light on/off switch. This safety mechanism also helps to prevent any fire outbreaks. Moreover, we were pleasantly surprised with its shockproof technology that has been incorporated with a safety shutter.

And we don’t need to worry about this surge protector slipping off from the table because it comes with rubber feet that keep it in place, ensuring that the charging devices aren’t damaged.

Pros UL authenticated power cord

UL authenticated power cord Power surge, overload, and lightning strike protection

Power surge, overload, and lightning strike protection Widely spaced AC outlets

Widely spaced AC outlets Features hanging slots Cons Power switch LED is incredibly bright

If you’re looking for a surge protector that can provide maximum protection to all the sensitive electronic devices, you should consider the Belkin BE108000-08-CM. With an energy rating of 2500 joules and quality construction, we can vouch for the efficiency of this product. It has a total of 8 surge-protected outlets and 3-line AC protection. Let’s take a closer look at its features.

Sale Belkin 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector w/Flat Plug, 8ft Cord -... 8 outlet surge protector power strip with 8...

Flat AC plug fits easily in tight spaces

Experience

We loved the minimalist design of this product, and it’s also one of the top sellers on Amazon so that we could trust its performance. Before we operate this unit, we need to unwind the 8-foot long power cord. It helps to ensure that the unit can deliver optimal, safe AC power to all the connected devices. After we checked that it has 2500 joules rating, we were satisfied with the protection level that it offers.

Moreover, it can filter through all the EMI/RFI noise of up to 68dB. The eight protected outlets can comfortably accommodate all the oversized power adapters, and there has been no cramping even when all the outlets are being used.

It comes with an incredibly smart circuit design that can correctly detect and accommodate the power requirements of all our electronic items. However, we usually avoid plugging in more than 2 to 3 high energy appliances to prevent damaging the surge protector.

Plus, it should be kept away from moisture locked areas this way we have been ensuring that maximum precaution is taken to make it function for years to come. Overall, it’s a value-added product and has been covered with a lifetime warranty.

Pros 2500-joule energy rating

2500-joule energy rating Good response time

Good response time Minimalist design with widely spaced power outlets Cons Energy requirements of the electronic devices should be checked before plugging it

This surge protector by ON Smart Solution is a quick fix to all of your charging problems. It comes with 4 AC outlets along with 4 USB ports that offer the maximum flexibility while protecting multiple devices. The 6-foot long cord ensures that you can easily locate the unit next to the equipment even if the wall socket is far away. Let’s read on to find out more about this unit.

Experience

This compact surge protector is thoughtfully designed to ensure ultimate convenience with its four power outlets and two USB ports. The surge protection of this unit is rated at 600 joules, and it provides maximum safety to all electrical devices. We can quickly charge our tablets, phones, and laptops by just using a single surge protector.

The USB ports have a 2.4 maximum output when we are using a single port. And we usually tally the power requirements of the electronic devices to avoid hampering the efficiency of the equipment.

It has a double insulation design that provides protection from a range of different issues such as- overheating, short circuits, over current and overvoltage. These protection mechanism helps to prevent any fire outbreaks or damages to the devices.

Moreover, the indicator light has the right amount of illumination, and it doesn’t disturb our sleep even if it is used when the room is dark. This unit is made with superior quality materials, and it has an elegant design, but it gets cramped up if we use large plugs. All in all, this is a brilliant product given its quality performance and reasonable price tag.

Pros 6-foot long power cord

6-foot long power cord Lightweight and minimalist design

Lightweight and minimalist design 4-USB charging ports

4-USB charging ports Provides maximum protection to all electronic items Cons Plugs are not widely spaced for charging bulky items

GE is one of the premier manufacturing companies when it comes to surge protection devices. It features six standard AC outlets that provide you with sufficient options for all your electronic devices. For overload protection, it’s equipped with an indicator light and a circuit breaker that lets you know in a glance that your devices are protected.

Experience

When we were looking for a surge protector, the first brand that we had in mind is GE, mainly for its quality and efficient functioning. This unit features six outlets that are sufficient for our charging requirements. And for better safety of the devices, it comes with an integrated circuit breaker that helps to prevent fire outbreaks in the event of an overload.

Plus, this unit comes with a 10-feet long power cord that makes it relatively easy to charge the devices by keeping them close to the equipment. It provides 800 joules protection rating that is pretty sufficient for charging six devices. For the best part, the twist-to-close safety outlets help to seal off the outlets when we are not using them and helps to avoid shock.

We can place this unit very conveniently by either keeping it on the table or mounting it on the wall for easy operation. It’s UL listed and has been covered with a lifetime warranty that ensures that we are getting a good return on the investment that we have made. Overall, it has a reliable and durable construction with excellent efficiency.

Pros The 10-foot power cord provides added versatility

The 10-foot power cord provides added versatility 800 joules protection rating

800 joules protection rating Keyhole slots for convenient mounting

Keyhole slots for convenient mounting Integrated circuit breaker Cons Outlets are not suitable for holding large plugs

This wall storage protector comes with a 1080 joules energy rating and 6-outlets. It’s a side facing wall socket, and it includes catastrophic event protection to ensure that your electronic devices are well protected. The advanced features in this model comes well equipped to offer you a brilliant surge protection device.

Sale APC 6-Outlet Wall Surge Protector 1080 Joules, SurgeArrest Essential... 1080 Joules surge protection energy rating

6 wall outlet surge protector wall mount

Experience

We ordered this item after going through a lot of reviews from customers who were pretty satisfied with their purchase. This unit can protect about six electronic devices from power surges and spikes. It features a SurgeArrest fail-safe, which disconnects the equipment from the power supply once it identifies any damaging surges.

The protection mechanisms help to enhance the lifespan of the device and protects it from any overload damage. Moreover, the LED light is another essential feature in this model that allows us to understand the operation status of this unit easily. When it comes to noise reduction, this system can filter the radio and electromagnetic frequencies that create line noise.

Since it features a surge energy rating of about 1080 joules, we can trust the efficiency of this appliance for plugging in the small devices. In the end, there is no compromise on the quality of this product, and APC delivers what it promises to its customers. It also comes with a lifetime warranty that helps to protect the functionality of this unit, if it’s maintained correctly.

Pros Features a fail-safe mode

Features a fail-safe mode Sturdy construction and unique design

Sturdy construction and unique design Noise filtering mechanism Cons Indication lights are very bright

The Accell Powramid Surge Protector and Power Center consists of six adapter-spaced power outlets that eliminate cramping and accommodates plugs of varied sizes. This device can provide a maximum of 1080 joules protection, making it suitable for supplying power to different equipment. It has been designed with some of the best protection mechanisms to ensure smooth functioning.

Experience

When we were looking for a quality surge protector, our main search criterion was to opt for a product that offers safe surge protection. It was suggested to us by one of our friends, who had been using this model for about eight months now.

The feature that makes this model stand out amongst the rest is the Power Stop technology and fireproof X3 MOV technology that provides the ultimate protection to the plugged-in devices. Most surge protectors generally continue to supply power even when it doesn’t offer any surge protection; this exposes the connected to sudden power surges.

But in this model, such issues are exempted from the Power Stop technology that stops sending power to the connected device, once the absorption reaches the maximum capacity. Moreover, the adapter friendly design provides easy access to multiple power outlets.

It also features a rubbered foot that prevents any scratches when we place it on any furniture. Overall, this is a brilliant surge protector given its affordable price tag and circular design.

Pros Adapter-friendly design

Adapter-friendly design Carefully designed details

Carefully designed details Features Power Stop technology and fireproof X3 MOV technology

Features Power Stop technology and fireproof X3 MOV technology Colored indicator for easy awareness Cons Can be hard to fit in the large plugs

If you’re looking for a surge protector that is designed to accommodate multiple electronic devices, then you should check out this item. It comes with approximately 12 outlets and consists of built-in coax jacks and RJ11 that helps to protect your home or office electronics from line noise and dangerous power spikes and surges. Let’s find out about its features in the following section.

Experience

This unit was suggested to us by one of our colleagues, who was using it for office purposes. It offers AC protection with its twelve charging outlets, while the built-in gold coax and RJ11 jacks help to prevent surges from damaging the electronic equipment. It also includes a 12-foot cable making it relatively easier to plug in the surge protector.

Plus, it features an automatic shut down mechanism when there are any short circuits or grounding issues. This helps to provide maximum protection to the equipment with its 2880 joules rating. We can mount this unit conveniently against the wall to avoid cramping up the table with the different plugs.

The outlets are located pretty close to one another, making it pretty challenging to fit in the large plugs all at once. It also has a lifetime warranty that covers the equipment that is damaged by any power surge.

Pros Features diagnostic LEDs

Features diagnostic LEDs 12 ports specifically for power bricks

12 ports specifically for power bricks RJ11 and coaxial jacks provide data line protection

RJ11 and coaxial jacks provide data line protection Durable and fire-resistant unit Cons Hard to plug large electronic devices

Hard to plug large electronic devices No USB ports

If you want to protect your electronic devices from power surges and spikes, this model by Tripp Lite will suit your needs perfectly. It has about ten outlets along with a set of RJ11 jacks that works to protect your devices from different electrical issues. Plus, it conforms to the UL safety standards, and it has a high joule rating. Let’s take a closer look at this appliance.

Experience

This device is one of the smartest choices that we have made for protecting all our valuable electrical devices. It defends our electronics from disruptive line noise and damaging surges. Plus, the brand claims to provide premium protection that is especially guaranteed by ensuring that the devices that are damaged by power surges will be replaced.

With a variety of features and warranty specifications, we can trust the quality of this device. It has been certified to meet UL standards, and it’s covered with a 2395-joule protection rating that provides a high degree of protection. Moreover, the RFI/EMI noise filter helps to protect the equipment from outside interference.

We have been using this device in our home office for about six months now, and there are no complaints about its efficiency. It is an ideal choice for small to large electronic devices because it provides extra space for the bulky AC adapters.

For the best part, it has an auto shut down feature that helps to protect the devices even when the surge protector fails to take up the load. Overall, we believe that it’s a reasonable investment, especially considering the amount of protection it provides to the electronic devices.

Pros Features outlet safety covers

Features outlet safety covers Protection rating of 2395-joules

Protection rating of 2395-joules Sufficient space for plugging in large adapters

Sufficient space for plugging in large adapters LED indicators Cons Adapters need to be pulled hard for removing it from the outlets

This surge protector by TP-Link Kasa is a complete package with its three USB charging ports, and six switched smart outlets. What makes this unit stand out amongst the rest is its protection system. It doesn’t just have a sleek design, but it’s also equipped with advanced features. Let’s read on to find out more about this modern surge protector.

Experience

We are generally very selective about the appliances that we purchase for our home. After checking out the product descriptions of this unit, we were ready to give it a try. It has a sturdy construction and minimalist design that makes it fit in comfortably with the modern decor of our home.

On the other hand, unlike the other surge protectors, this unit comes with an integrated, well-designed app. It provides a range of convenient services. For instance, it offers a variety of voice control scheduling and assistant support.

The app has been perfectly organized with its excellent user interface along with graphical reinforcement of different actions and behaviors. We can use the app to control the entire operation of all the outlets.

But, what makes it challenging is the need to schedule the features individually for every individual outlet. When it comes to the USB charging ports, it can provide a maximum of 2.4A at 5 volts each or up to 4A across the three ports simultaneously.

Plus, each AC outlet provides 500 volts protection, which is pretty good for heavy usage. Overall, this surge protection power strip comes with a high price tag because it makes no compromise in quality, performance, scheduling features, design, and app-based control system.

Pros Has energy monitoring abilities

Has energy monitoring abilities Features an in-built app for easy control

Features an in-built app for easy control All six outlets can be independently controlled

All six outlets can be independently controlled Works with Cortana, Google Assistant, and Alexa Cons A bit pricey compared to the other units

This is an affordable surge protector that allows the continual flow of power even after the protection has been exhausted. It‘s designed to protect all those sensitive electrical devices that might get damaged if powered down abruptly. Even though it’s an expensive product, it delivers quality performance with its low clamping voltage and high joules rating.

Experience

We have a lot of gaming computers and tablets, and a surge protector was one of the essential items that we required for protecting all the electrical equipment. After reading a ton of reviews, we finalized on this product. It has an incredible joules rating of about 4320, which is pretty high when compared to the other models.

Also, it has a low clamping voltage of 330 volts that ensure the proper protection of the plugged-in devices. It has 12 standard-spaced outlets that make it easier to place the large AC adapters without having to face any challenges.

Moreover, it includes both grounded and protected indicator lights that help us understand the status of the operation. Plus, it includes telephone line and coaxial pass-through protection. We had to stretch our budget a little to purchase this product, but we are satisfied with its quality and performance.

Pros The energy rating of 4320 joules

The energy rating of 4320 joules Protected by a lifetime warranty

Protected by a lifetime warranty Includes eight rotating and four stationery outlets

Includes eight rotating and four stationery outlets Eight-foot cord offers better versatility Cons A little bulkier than other units

Surge Protector Buyer’s Guide

All types of surge protectors are designed to guard your devices against power surges and spikes. However, the features might be a bit different in each of them.

So, here’s a list of different factors that you need to consider before purchasing a surge protector:

1. Types of surge protectors

Power-strip surge protectors- It comes with a long cord that gives you the flexibility to position the unit close to your equipment. They typically have about 6 to 12 power outlets, and some of them have mounting holes making it easier to hang the unit. Point-of-energy surge protectors- It’s designed to protect the entire family from any electrical surges. Wall-mount surge protectors- These are mobile models; it doesn’t come with a cord. You need to plug them directly into a power outlet and fit it snugly against the wall. It’s ideal for homes that can’t accommodate the power-strip surge protectors. And they have around 2 to 6 outlets.

2. Connection types

Some surge protectors that have been designed for home offices and home entertainment systems have connections which provide protection even to the other systems.

There are three types of connection systems – Ethernet, phone cord, and coaxial (coax) cable connections. You can opt to trust either of these connections to protect your devices, such as modems, telephones, and computer networking devices.

3. Ratings

When you’re looking for a surge protector, you’ll come across a range of ratings and indications. Here’s what they determine:

UL standards

Underwriters Laboratories had earlier created a safety standard that is called 1449 Voltage Protection Rating (VPR). The ratings indicate the total amount of voltage your surge protector will allow through the connected devices. And lower the number, the better will be the level of protection.

Joule rating

It helps to determine how much energy the unit can take before it starts failing. It’s another essential factor that you need to consider while selecting a surge protector- the higher the rating, the better protection it will provide.

For heavy equipment like computers and TV’s you need a unit with a rating of 2,000 joules or more, while routers, power tools, and printers will require a rating between 1,000 and 2,000 joules. But, for charging small electronics like lamps or clocks, anything up to a maximum of 1,000 joules is perfect.

Surge protection

Surges don’t take place instantaneously; it can take a while. And the response time gives you a clear idea of how many nanoseconds the device will take before it springs back into action.

Clamping voltage

It’s also known as the suppressed voltage. And it shows the point at which the surge protector will gear into action for protecting your equipment. Unlike the joules rating, you should opt for a lower number here to ensure a better level of protection.

4. Other considerations

Timers – Some surge protectors are equipped with a timer that can be used to program the device accordingly. You can use this added feature to operate the appliance during any given time of the day. GFCI protection – If your surge protector comes with GFCI protection, then it can detect a short circuit before shutting down the power automatically. This feature helps to save your facility from the dangers of a fire outbreak. Energy savers – You’ll find few surge protectors that help you save energy by directly turning off all the connected devices that are drawing power even on standby. Remote control – We often tend to place surge connectors in areas where it can be a hassle to operate them effectively. In such instances, the remote control comes of great use, especially if you opt to mount it on the wall for smooth operation.

Surge protector safety

Avoid exceeding the electrical rating of your surge protector. You should use the surge protector in dry locations. Don’t plug the surge protector into another similar appliance or power strip or an extension cord. Don’t use this appliance with any water-associated products. If you’re getting a surge protector that comes with a power cord, ensure that you unwind it before turning on the power switch. Your children and pets should not touch the electrical cord. When you’re using the surge protector with electrical appliances and power tools, you should ensure that it correctly matches the amperage and current requirements.

Final words

With sudden fluctuations in the voltage, it can put extra strain on the electrical components. But surge protectors can prevent this from happening as it helps to divert the excess electricity from your electronic devices into the outlet’s grounding wire.

Surprisingly, some of the best surge protectors also come with a guarantee for your electrical device if it fails to protect them from ‘surges.’ Therefore you should weigh out the pros and cons carefully to make an informed decision. Now that we’ve come to the end of our guide, we hope it has helped you select a surge protector that will meet your needs.

Till next time!