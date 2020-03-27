10 Best Home Office Desks Right Now | Buyer’s Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Having the right furniture in your office is essential! This is not just for enhancing the aesthetics but also because you get to work more comfortably.

After all, when your office space is clean and orderly, it has a subtle way of increasing your morale and productivity. And who doesn’t want to get better in their trade?

Especially when you spend hours at your home office, the desk should be well suited for your height as well as business.

Now, finding the right desk can get tricky. Well, no worries, to make it easier we’ve reviewed some of the best office desks in the following sections.

Let’s get started then, shall we?

Best Home Office Desk

If you’re looking for an office desk that has the perfect blend of form and function, then you should check out this unit by BonVIVO. It has a heavy-duty construction featuring bamboo legs with a glass top. The design is such that it will stand out even in the most crowded rooms. Well, let’s find out whether it lives us to the hype or not.

bonVIVO Home Office Writing Desk Massimo - Contemporary Desk Combining... ✔ ENGINEERED QUALITY: The work surface of...

✔ FUNCTION: The glass desk MASSIMO is highly... Sale

Experience

Just like any other homeowner, we wanted an office desk that would have an attractive design with the right dose of functionality. The work surface of this designer desk is made with shatter-resistant tempered glass that’s suitable for keeping PC or laptop. It also has a white lacquered shelf underneath that is constructed with MDF-wood.

This deep storage compartment can be used for keeping office supplies and paperwork. The structure is designed in a way that makes it suitable for everyday usage. As for stability, it has wooden legs that are made of sturdy bamboo, and irrespective of how many items are placed on the table, it will stay well-balanced.

We just have to wipe the glass top with a dry cloth to remove the accumulated dust. After testing this product, we can say that it screams quality from all angles, and this has been agreed upon by many users.

The product is designed in a way that will complement all home decor, be it traditional or modern. Moreover, you’ll need to assemble the unit by following the given instructions, and it won’t take up more than 10 minutes to have it ready. Overall it’s a value-added product considering the quality construction and classy design.

Pros Easy to assemble

Minimalist design

Storage compartment for office supplies and paperwork

Durable construction Cons The glass surface needs to be handled with care

This is a modern, stylish desk that lets you transform your home office into an organized space. It comes with an L-shape design that fits in perfectly into corners and saves space. Just like most other high-end designs, this table comes with enough storage space to accommodate around 3 PCs, CPU towers, and peripherals.

Sauder Harbor View Computer Desk, Salt Oak finish Spread out your work on this spacious corner...

An L-shaped desk allows ample space for a... Sale

Experience

After having tried many wooden furniture from Sauder Harbor, we knew that we could trust their quality for decorating our office space. We wanted to opt for a unit that has a blend of classy, contemporary aesthetics along with today’s convenience.

This made it easier for us to opt for the cottage road collection that matched our search criterion ideally. The lintel oak accent finish on this table looks clean and sophisticated as it comes on a soft white background that is pretty distinct. And the best part, when you have this table standing tall in your home office, you won’t need to purchase additional storage compartments.

Since it comes with four separate storage sections, your paperwork, files, and other office supplies can be organized in one single space. The door cabinet can be used for placing the CPU tower, this gives you more leg space and keeps the wires in one area. And on the right side, you’ve got three drawers that are spacious enough for fitting the letter-size hanging files.

It also has a slide-out tray that can conveniently hold a mouse and keyboard. Finally, all the different facilities that this unit offers to the workplace and its simple design makes it worth the price tag. Thus we can say that this desk has the best of both worlds, be it contemporary or modern with a relatively impressive build quality.

Pros Improves home aesthetics

Cable surface features a hole for easy wire management

Sufficient storage space Cons Weighs about 90 pounds

If you’re looking for a simple work table where you can complete your work with ease, then do consider checking out this unit. Sometimes when the office is already cluttered with too many storage sections, it’s best to select a desk that showcases minimalism. The clean, refined lines, durable structure, and versatility make it an excellent option for your home office.

Experience

When we received this desk, we mainly found ourselves raving about its minimalist looks that emulate the beauty of mid-century furniture. This desk provides a large workspace that makes it convenient to spread everything out while working. Even though it does not have any storage compartments under the table, the surface area is large enough to get the work done.

The leg space is also large enough, which lets us slide the desk-chair under the table while the arms fit underneath without getting stuck. This allows us to roll the chair around freely, which is an advantage while working on the desk for long hours. We can say that apart from the design, the height was one of the main selling points of this rectangular desk.

Moreover, for a limited budget, this one of the best quality desks that we have used to date. And it doesn’t require any assembly, which saves us more work time. Besides its minimalist looks, the built is pretty sturdy, and it’s made 67% recycled material.

It’s also covered with a 12-year manufacturer’s warranty. Overall, this is a quality product considering that it has been constructed with durable materials and comes with a reasonable price tag.

Pros Large working area

Made with durable materials

No assembly is required Cons No storage space

This home office desk is engineered with utmost precision to ensure that it delivers a product that suits your modern style home decor pretty effortlessly. When you look at the structure itself, you can say that it meets the needs of all. It offers a large writing surface, so you can quickly spread out your documents during your working on any project.

Signature Design by Ashley Baraga L-Desk White L Shaped desk: This desk is ultra modern with its...

Handsomely crafted: Desk is made of glass and... Sale

Experience

When we were revamping the office space, we had a glass top desk in mind, and this unit did meet all our criteria ideally. It not only has a great design but also stands out for its quality build.

The L-shape design is such that it looks pretty good in all workstations and offers two configurations. On top of this, the two-way setup option makes it ideal for both left-handed and right-handle people. And we don’t usually feel the lack of separate storage sections because the tabletop is large enough to accommodate all the daily requirements.

It’s also easy to assemble this unit as we followed the simple guidelines, which is an advantage for us, especially when we are shifting homes. Moreover, this desk has been reinforced with a metal base and has a glass tabletop that delivers the functionality that we wanted from a modern piece of furniture.

Additionally, the height is great for daily activities, and we have faced no issues with the leg space. We can also place our computer on this desk while we continue to do our paperwork on the other side, this showcases that this desk has been thoughtfully designed. Finally, the sleekness of this desk makes the entire office space look pretty trendy.

Pros Tempered ‘floating’ frosted glass surface

Attractive design

Two-way setup option Cons The metal base might require an additional coating to prevent rust

The Sauder Graham Hill office desk will effortlessly complement the office aesthetics. It provides sufficient space to house your computer along with other office necessities. And if you want a desk that can multi-task with you, while looking good at the same time, then this unit will most likely fit your needs.

Sauder Graham Hill Desk, Autumn Maple Finish EverSheen top-coat provides clear, durable finish...

Lower drawer with full extension slides holds...

Experience

Finding a quality home office desk has not been easy, especially because we were sought after finding a unit that would have distinct features. And one such desk is this unit by Sauder. It comes with a sunset granite accent tabletop, and this is known to be the epitome of durability. The unassuming style also makes it a piece that can work with different decor themes.

Moreover, it can easily accommodate a computer or laptop. However, thanks to its subtle design, it doesn’t necessarily highlight that we need a computer to make this desk functional. We generally use this desk for writing purposes, and it provides ample space for working with 59-inches width and 14-inches height.

Plus, it provides a decent amount of storage in the form of two functioning drawers that feature a patented T-lock assembly system. The desk also has a small open section that is placed above the drawers for keeping some regular easy to access files.

It has an engineered wood construction that looks great because of the autumn maple finish, which makes it interesting to decorate the office space with selective pieces. A generous five-year warranty is also included with the Sauder. Finally, even though it’s on the heavier side, the heaviness corresponds to the product quality.

Pros Durable product

The simple design allows it to complement many different design themes

Ample storage space

Can be used as a traditional writing desk Cons Not easy to move around

Whether you’re purchasing a desk for your study purposes or regular work, the Monarch Specialities hollow-core desk offers it all- tons of workspace and sleek design. This unit strikes the right balance between functionality and an elegant, modern style. The L-shaped desk has been thoughtfully designed to incorporate all the essential factors that you have been looking for.

Monarch Specialties Hollow-Core Left or Right Facing Corner Desk,... CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Sleek and contemporary, this...

AMPLE WORK SURFACE: Ample surface space with its...

Experience

We wanted an office desk that would look great as a centerpiece and provide ample storage. This unit strikes all the boxes correctly with its hollow-core L-shaped design that makes it a stunning focal point in any contemporary home office.

It has been constructed with quality wood and veneer. We also had the option to choose from four different finishes. The look of this unit is further enhanced with silver-colored feet and handles that works as an accent piece against the white-colored desk that we opted for.

With a decent amount of work surface, it is great for using a computer or doing paperwork. It also comes with a secondary surface that gives you additional workspace. As for storage, you have two medium drawers for keeping loose paper and other office supplies. Plus, there is a lateral file drawer at the bottom for easier organization.

Moreover, there is sufficient open space on the right side for placing other essentials, and even small decor pieces tend to look pretty good in this section. The desk has enough space for placing a chair, and the leg space is comfortable for even someone with 6-foot height. All in all, this product is value for money, considering its quality and stylish design.

Pros Additional storage sections

Plenty of workspaces

Sturdy construction Cons The assembly process is somewhat tricky

If you don’t have too much room to spare, this desk shell by HON will easily fit into compact spaces, providing you with the much-needed work area. You’ll get a clutter-free floor space, and it offers vast legroom, so irrespective of your height, this makes for a suitable choice. It also gives you the freedom to select the required size and shape, which is a bonus.

HON BL Laminate Series Office Desk Shell - Rectangular Desk Shell,... RELIABLE: The HON BL Series is a durable option...

EFFICIENT: A metal-to-metal fastening system...

Experience

Although we have a small office space, it was essential for us to find a quality desk that would be ideal for our daily activities. The main advantage of this unit is that it doesn’t feel like another piece of bulky furniture; therefore, it doesn’t take up too much floor space. It has a simple design that easily complements any decorating style.

The BL laminate series office desk is like a complete package: it has a compact design while still providing an ample amount of work area. We can easily place separate storage boxes under the desk because it leaves sufficient space even for a robust chair. As for design, it comes with a laminate countertop that can withstand substantial activities, scratches, and stains.

Moreover, the desk is made with high-quality materials that will keep it standing tall for years to come without any signs of damage.The desktop grommets also help to organize the power cords neatly for a well-organized work station.

It’s also covered with a 5-year limited warranty. This helps ensure that even if there is any slight damage due to regular usage, we can get it fixed without spending too much money. Overall, we are pretty satisfied with our purchase, and it also offers excellence within a limited budget.

Pros Take up less floor space

Easy cord management

Reasonable price tag

Reliable and durable construction Cons Doesn’t have any storage space

This is another quality home office desk for those who are looking for a compact yet stylish desk. Thanks to its sleek, minimalist design that ensures that it won’t take up too much space, making it ideal for your small home office. Unlike other desks, you don’t even have to spend too much on purchasing this product, as it cost about $126, which is a steal for its quality.

Tribesigns 55 Inches Computer Desk with Bookshelf Works as Office Desk... [DESK & BOOKCASE TWO-IN-ONE]: This Ultra modern...

[SUPER STURDY AND DURABLE]: The desk legs made...

Experience

This unit has a modern, open-concept design and works great when it’s placed against the wall. It’s available in three different size options, so we didn’t have to worry about ordering a unit that would be too big for our office space. The clean, minimalist design with open-air style gives enough options to organize this desk according to our needs.

The extensive work area offers plenty of space for keeping stationery, office accessories, and a laptop. Since it comes with a scratch-resistant laminate finish, it helps to protect the desk surface from the onslaughts of regular usage. Plus, this desk has a stable and sturdy construction with track-style legs and a robust metal frame that keeps it well-balanced.

We also didn’t have to worry too much about the assembly part, as it took us just about 15-20 minutes to install the four legs. And the legs pads are designed in a way that helps to adjust the desk even on an uneven floor.

Moreover, there is sufficient leg space to work comfortably for long hours, and the workspace that it offers is pretty convenient for daily activities. The desk is backed by an 18-months quality assurance, which showcases that the durability is on point. Overall, this has been a great addition to our office space, and it also comes with an affordable price tag.

Pros Clean, minimalist design

Easy to assemble

Scratch proof laminate finish

Features adjustable leg pads Cons No storage sections

This is one of the most revolutionary standing desks with a few features that make it stand apart from the other units. The first is that it has an entirely modern look and feel to it. The second is that it has been designed for using your computer at ease with segmented sections for the keyboard and cords. Now, let’s find out more about this unit in the following sections.

Walker Edison Furniture Company Modern Corner L Shaped Glass Computer... Dimensions: 29" H x 51" L x 20" W

Accommodates multiple monitors Sale

Experience

We wanted to purchase a table that would be suitable for everyday usage, and this seemed to be a great option for our limited budget. It doesn’t have a broad work area, but it’s long enough to place the essentials. There aren’t too many drawers, which further gives an unfettered look, and the simple design makes it suitable for homes that focus on minimalism.

Even though the desk focuses mainly on its lightweight design, it doesn’t leave any room for complaints. We can assemble and disassemble this unit pretty effortlessly. This allows us to shift the table from one location to another without having to seek professional help to understand the guidelines.

The desk is made with quality glass that sits on a metal base. It also has a separate section for placing the CPU along with a pull-out drawer for the keyboard. And the best part, it can take up a heavy load. Since it’s crafted with beveled tempered safety glass, we aren’t afraid of placing too many heavy files on the table.

But this work surface is not maintained well, then it can leave behind finger spots, which is not a very welcoming sight. However, if the table is taken care of properly, then it can stand the test of time, and the low price tag makes it a great bargain.

Pros Easy to assemble

Modern and stylish design

Affordable price

Flexible configuration system Cons Not suitable for all trades

If you’re looking for a clear glass top table surface, then you should check out this unit by Z-Line. The L-shaped design and its sleek construction make it an ideal choice for a home office. It’s stronger and quieter than many office desks that are doing their rounds. Lets’ look into the varied features that are discussed in the following sections

Z-Line Belaire Glass L-Shaped Computer Desk Sleek L-Shaped Glass Desk From Z-Line Designs;...

Sturdy Metal Frame With Reinforced Plates On...

Experience

This is a sturdy L-shaped glass desk that offers sufficient work area for an individual, and the clear glass top writing surface is the main selling point. We find it best if this table is placed against a room corner for better convenience.

It offers ample work area for spreading out the documents while getting any paperwork done. There is also a slide-out keyboard tray with a display shelf for better organization. Because of all the features that this unit is equipped with, we don’t necessarily feel the lack of separate storage compartments on this desk.

The 5mm or 6mm glass slabs are held in place with metal frames that are crafted to ensure that the desk can stand in place without any issues related to balance. Moreover, the frames are powder-coated to improve their resistance to different weather changes, and that keeps it from getting rusty over time.

Plus, it comes with a slide-out keyboard tray and display shelf for easy organization. All in all, this desk meets the reliability standards, and it has been built to extraordinary quality with an impressive design.

Pros Easy to set up

The keyboard can be placed on either side of the table

Offers ample work area

Sleek construction Cons Cable management can get tricky

Home Office Desk Buyer’s guide

Depending on your situation, you have different factors that you need to consider when you’re purchasing your home office furniture. Here’s a list of potential factors, which will help you ensure that you’re making an informed decision:

Ergonomics

In short, ergonomics is the science of designing a workplace by focusing on your requirements that should be factored when purchasing any piece of furniture. From sufficient leg space to the width of the table that supports your posture, ergonomics can have a powerful impact on your health, and productivity.

Therefore, you need to choose an office desk that is built to offer the right amount of comfort to help you deliver an efficient performance.

Aesthetics

The overall decor of the workplace can play an essential role in helping you focus on your work. Many of you might have noticed that when you’re working in an aesthetically pleasing environment, it keeps you excited about your job. Thus the office desk should also be thoughtfully designed to ensure that it complements the other furniture in the room.

Flexibility and Adjustability

If your office desk is going to be used for small meetings, then the desk size should be such that it can comfortably accommodate others. Many table and desk solutions are height adjustable to help you maintain your posture, which further keeps you relieved from back or shoulder strain.

Likewise, you need to ensure that it has sufficient storage compartments for better organization. This lets you focus on the work in hand without having to deal with the clutter on the table. In the end, you should invest in a desk that will keep everyone in the office comfortable and focused on the work in hand.

Impact on Performance

Having the right office desk can critically impact the quality of the work produced. Irrespective of whether you have to complete a challenging work or a simple one, if you’re comfortable in the position that you’re seated, then you can complete it with ease. Therefore, opting for an ergonomically designed desk is essential when revamping the office decor.

Multi-functionality

It’s always preferable to purchase office desks that have multiple functions in mind. For instance, the L-shaped desks are spacious enough to be used as a meeting space. Similarly, the tables that have separate storage compartments make it more convenient for you to organize the daily essentials. And it also helps in keeping the desk more organized.

Moreover, if you plan to keep your desktop on the desk, then you should look for units that come with allocated space for the CPU tower and keyboard.

Brand Reputation

When you’re choosing an office desk, it’s critical to opt for a trusted brand that has earned the reputation of manufacturing quality products. The reason for focusing on the brand is simple, as you can rest assured that you’re putting your money in the right place. And you should also check whether the brand is committed to sustainably making products.

Warranty

When you’re buying office furniture, it calls for a substantial investment, which is why you need to make sure that a dependable warranty backs the desk. Furthermore, this will ensure that even if you experience any issue with the desk, you can get it fixed without busting your budget.

Final words

The work environment greatly influences your productivity, this is why an ergonomically designed table is one of the most sought after design essentials. And as you go through the buyer’s guide, it will give you a better idea of the different aspects that you need to focus on.

Nevertheless, it’s always advisable to weigh out the pros and cons to make an informed decision. Now that you’ve come to the end of our guide, we hope it has helped you find what you’ve been looking for.

So, go ahead and improve your performance while working on your new office desk!

Till next time!

