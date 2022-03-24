Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A wood filler that can be solvent-based or water-based is a great way to repair any damage or rotten wooden objects.

Usually, it comprises glue and sawdust, which make it wood-like in appearance, and also provide it with excellent adhesive properties. It is an effective tool for cleaning up wooden furniture without damaging the overall aesthetic and texture.

In addition to that, it can cover up any scratches that might have occurred due to pets or moving the object. And in case you have some furniture with an uneven top and coarse grain marring the surface, a filler can help smoothen it.

The best part about wood fillers is that they don’t chip off over time as real wood does and just need a minor touch-up then and now for maintenance.

However, since there are so many fillers, figuring out a suitable one might get confusing. This is why we have this guide so that you can choose the best wood filler in the market!

Best Wood Filler

First up on our list is this wood filler from Elmer’s. It is a renowned company that has been making quality adhesives for around seven decades now. This wood filler is one of its most innovative products that weighs one fluid ounce and can effectively fill any gaps in the wood.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this wood filler is hardy and durable and has a smooth white finish. Moreover, once it dries, it can easily be painted on to match any color of the wood. It can even be sanded over, showing just how durable this filler is.

We also like how the filled-up part doesn’t shrink or crack even after the lapse of some time. This means that it doesn’t require constant do-overs and extra effort!

In addition to this, it is easy to clean up if one accidentally ends up spilling some, making it ideal for beginners.

What’s more, the filler comes in a handy bottle that has a nozzle for convenient application. Once applied, the filler takes 1-2 hours to dry, and then voila! It is ready to be painted over.

What Could’ve Been Better

The filler was pretty effective and bonded our wooden pieces together really well. However, we did feel that the adhesive was a little too thick to fit through the hole in the nozzle. This is why we wished that the nozzle was a little bigger to allow the glue to squeeze out more easily.

Pros Can be easily sanded

Can be painted to match the color of any wood

Durable

Easy to clean up

Comes in a convenient bottle with a nozzle Cons Nozzle of the bottle was too small

The following product on our list of the best wood fillers is the DAP 00585, which has a weight of 6 ounces and measures 2.5 x 2.5 x 7.25 inches. It comes in different colors, too, like walnut, red oak, golden oak, white, and natural.

Why Did We Like It?

One thing we absolutely loved about this wood filler is that it is solvent-based, which means that it is hardy and durable. Moreover, when it dries, its strength is three times that of the wood itself, which ensures that it will last for ages and not corrode.

Another thing we liked about it was that it contains real wood fibers, which means that it looks just like real wood once dry. In addition to that, you can treat it the way you’d treat any other wooden object- it can be sanded, drilled, and even varnished!

It’s also really easy to drill a nail or a screw into it without the fear of cracks resurfacing again. What’s more, once it is used, it dries up incredibly fast and is resistant to any cracking and shrinking thereafter.

What Could’ve Been Better

This product lived up to our expectations and gave favorable results. However, it was a little high up on the cost spectrum, and the quantity one gets in a unit isn’t proportionate to it. We believe that increasing the quantity per bottle would be a good idea because though the product is effective, it gets over far too quickly.

Pros Durable

Three times stronger than wood

Contains real wood fibers

Resistant to cracking and shrinking Cons Quantity was too less and the price too high

The Minwax 21600000 is a great choice for rebuilding, repairing, or restoring damaged and rotten wood. It is the perfect companion for renovation projects, and additionally, can be used for both indoor and outdoor applications. To add to this, it comes in a 12-ounce bottle and is very well rated.

Why Did We Like It?

If you have wooden appliances at home that have splits and gouges in them, this is the ideal product for you. It is resistant to extreme weather conditions, water, and even rot, which means that you can also use it for outdoor projects.

Additionally, we liked how this wood filler is compatible with other materials, like ceramic, metal, concrete, and fiberglass. This makes it very handy for general household repairs too, and a great stand-in for if you’re out of epoxy glue.

However, our favorite thing about this filler has to be its versatility. It can not only fill gaps in the wood, but it can masquerade as a wood adhesive too and be used to secure loose joints in furniture and anchor screws. We used it to repair an old wooden bench whose legs had come apart, and it worked like a charm.

What Could’ve Been Better

We noticed one flaw with this product that is hopefully looked into by the manufacturers as soon as possible. Since this filler doesn’t come in a bottle and rather a rounded jar, it tends to dry up if the lid is left open, which is necessary when a continuous application is required.

Pros Resistant to extreme weather conditions

Compatible with other materials except for wood

Can act as a wood adhesive too

Effective and produces great results Cons Tends to dry up due to the style of packaging

This is a unique product that comes in the form of a full set that can be easily customized. A kit has 10 repair compounds, a mixing jar, a wood putty stick, an applicator brush, and a spatula. It is a highly-rated product that has impressive results and makes repairing wooden objects a breeze.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, it is a very effective tool for repairing cracks, removing scratches, and touching up blemishes on wooden surfaces. Moreover, it can be used even with colored desks, baseboards, and different kinds of shelves. Be it mahogany, maple, or oak- it displays stellar results.

Apart from this, it comes with a handy color mixing guide that helps the user work with colors to get the best results possible. In addition to that, the filler also dries up super quickly and doesn’t make a mess when it is applied.

However, our favorite thing about this product was the easy-to-follow instructions which came with instructional videos and a free repair ebook. They helped us use the product without any gaffes and provided a great user experience.

We must also mention that all the ingredients used to make the filler are non-toxic in nature, which makes it ideal for younger people to use too.

What Could’ve Been Better

Despite the top-notch performance of this product, we felt that the filler was a little too thick to be used with thin scratches. We also felt that the wood putty refused to trowel well, even though we’d done a good job of mixing it. This is why we ended up having to purchase another box of it separately.

Pros Compatible with all kinds of wood

Effectively removes scratches, cracks, and fills holes

Non-toxic

Comes with easy-to-follow instructions Cons Extremely thick consistency

This is a great product for use with exterior projects and can rebuild, restore, and replace any damaged wooden sections such as doors, fences, shutters, etc. It can be sanded, shaped, drilled, and sawed, is conveniently packed in a one-quart can, and comes with a red cream hardener.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the things we liked most about this wood filler was its incredibly speedy curing time. It takes just 15 minutes to cure and is sandable after it. In addition to that, it becomes fully dry in 25 minutes or so, and you can paint and stain it thereafter.

Apart from that, this is an incredibly durable product that can be used for both interior and exterior projects. This is because it is water-resistant, and thus rain, humidity, and seepage won’t ruin it.

We also loved the medium brown color of the filler when it was mixed. This helps it seamlessly blend with wooden surfaces and ensures that nothing looks amiss. Thus, you can use it with doors, windows, fences, and other similar items that are made of wood.

What Could’ve Been Better

We were pleasantly surprised by the amount of time this wood filler took to cure and dry. However, its incredible drying speed has one significant disadvantage. The filler dries at an ultra-fast speed about two minutes post-mixing, which means that the time one has to use up the product is significantly less.

Pros Durable

Water-resistant

Blends in with wood very well

fast-drying Cons Dries up totally within 2-3 minutes

The Famowood 40022126 is a quality wood filler that comes in a variety of colors to choose from. It is 24 ounces and is packed in a small round box. This is a great product to have if you’re looking to restore damaged or rotten wood effectively.

Why Did We Like It?

We couldn’t help but marvel at the incredible drying speed of this wood filler. It can completely dry up in just 15 minutes, which is the fastest speed out of any other product on this list!

However, its super-fast speed of drying doesn’t impact its functionality one bit. The wood filler is solvent-free and won’t crack or shrink even after months of use. In addition to that, it emits a very faint smell, unlike other wood fillers with overwhelming smells.

What’s more, it’s also really easy to clean up and just needs water and a piece of cloth for that. Once dry, it can easily be painted and stained just like real wood, and once that is done, you won’t be able to tell it apart from actual wood!

Another thing we liked was how it’s available in 11 colors, and it’s really to find one that will work with the project you have at hand.

What Could’ve Been Better

This wood filler produces great results when used on something that is exposed to room temperature. Unfortunately, it isn’t as robust at withstanding heat, and thus if you’re looking to work with this under the sun, you might have to reconsider since it dries and cracks on exposure.

Pros Comes in 11 colors

Fast-drying

Doesn’t crack or shrink and solvent-free

Looks just like real wood upon drying

Low odor Cons Dries and cracks when exposed to heat

This multipurpose wood filler from Goodfilla is water-based and can be used as a primer, knot filler, and a coarse wood grain filler as well. It is adept at smoothening out any chinks and grooves on tables, windows, fences, and other kinds of furniture. Moreover, it is a locally-manufactured product and is available in 11 colors!

Why Did We Like It?

If you were to ask us, our favorite thing about this wood filler would probably be the fact that it can masquerade as a filler for multiple purposes if need be. But as a wood filler, its performance is unbeatable, and it is incredibly adept at filling holes and sanding.

In addition to that, the filler doesn’t sink, crack, or fall out. It is absolutely corrosion-resistant and, moreover, can accept any stain once finished. It can also be mixed with different tints and colors, and thus, it is a highly-customizable product.

What’s more, this is a zero-waste filler. This means that it doesn’t dry up and become obsolete; instead, you can mix water in it to make it ready to use again. Apart from this, it’s non-toxic, non-flammable, and has zero VOCs, which make it safe to use and environment-friendly.

What Could’ve Been Better

Unfortunately, we noticed one significant flaw in the product. We had specifically ordered it in black; however, upon use, the finish was a dark gray, which was startlingly different from the original wooden object. As a result of this, we had to get another filler in black and repeat the process.

Pros Available in 11 colors

Multipurpose

Corrosion-resistant

Zero-waste and environment-friendly Cons Black filler dries out and appears dark gray instead

Another outstanding product from Elmer’s is next up on our list. This is Elmer’s E892, which is a handy wood filler that can repair a wide range of wooden products, such as hardwood and oak. It comes in a small box with an orange lid and weighs 2.1 pounds.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we really like how the wood filler is made of actual wood fibers, which makes the finished project look authentic. These also make it really easy to paint and stain the product because its texture mimics wood. Moreover, it can also be sanded just like wood can!

In addition to the above, it is solvent-free and is resistant to cracks and scratches. Thus, we can say that it is more robust than wood! Just like wood, you can drill nails and screws into it without fear of damage to the filler.

We also couldn’t help but marvel at how easy it is to clean up in case of accidental spillage. It merely requires a cloth, some water, and a little bit of scrubbing. Overall, we found the product incredibly handy and easy to use.

What Could’ve Been Better

Though the product was super functional and helped us achieve great results, it was too little in quantity. The container was just half full, and we were short on wood filler because the one we bought ran out. Increasing the quantity sold per unit can really boost the unit’s overall performance.

Pros Authentic-looking

Scratch and dent resistant

Can drill nails and screws into it

Easy to clean Cons Less quantity and fell short

This wood filler is a water-based gel that gives a glass smooth finish when used on wood. It can tackle even wood that is hard to fill in and is an excellent product for hobbyists, DIYers, and crafters to use. It weighs 1.2 pounds, and 2-3 coats are recommended to get the ideal final look.

Why Did We Like It?

Perhaps the thing we liked most about this wood filler was that it had been designed with a whole range of users in mind. It can be used by a professional and a DIYer alike and can be used to grain and fill pores in the wood. It is widely used for cabinet refinishing, furniture polishing, and millwork.

In addition to that, it is non-flammable and non-combustible, which means exposure to wood or high heat won’t have any adverse effect on it. In addition to that, it is really easy to use and clean up and provides excellent adhesion on application. Once dry, it gives a smooth finish which can then be painted or even sanded.

In furtherance of the above, the filler is compatible with a wide range of oil-based and water-based paints, primers, and lacquers. It needs about one hour to dry, post which it is ready to be painted. Once ready, it doesn’t corrode and lasts for ages.

What Could’ve Been Better

This product lives up to the mark and performs as it promises to. However, we noticed that it took us at least four coats of filler to fill in the deeper dents, which is a substantial amount. A lot of effort goes into application and sanding, and it’s quite a grueling process.

Pros Non-flammable and non-combustible

Low odor

Smooth finish upon application

Compatible with a variety of substances

Corrosion-resistant Cons Requires many coats and repeated sanding

For professional-looking repair at an affordable price, look no further than the Elmer P9890. It is a water-based wood filler that has revolutionary ceramic microsphere technology. This makes the wood filler durable, strong, and tough. This is why it’s ideal for exterior as well as interior projects.

Why Did We Like It?

We liked many things about this wood filler, one of them being the fact that it can be used with high-speed sanders. This shows its durability and resistance to cracks and scratches. Moreover, the filler has a grainy texture, which fits the pores in the wood perfectly and gives it a great finish.

What’s more, once the project is done and dry, it can be painted and stained as per one’s need. We must also mention that the filler dries super fast and doesn’t require one to wait around for too long. It also has a hard glossy finish upon drying that has more strength than the actual wood itself!

This wood filler is especially geared toward experienced contractors and professionals because of its great strength and fast-drying time. So, if you’re looking to undertake some professional-grade repair at home, this is the one for you!

What Could’ve Been Better

Despite the superior functionality of the product, we did notice that its packaging could be improved. It comes in a square plastic container that comes with a lid and a seal. However, it is not possible to seal the product once it has been opened, and this leads to the filler drying out after the first use itself.

Pros Can be used with high-speed sanders

Durable

Can be painted and stained once dry

Hard glossy finish

Great for professional-grade use Cons Doesn’t reseal once opened

This is the ideal product for any wood repair or restoration projects you may have because of its top-notch features. This wood filler weighs 8 ounces and is versatile enough for all kinds of interior repair, including repairing of edges. Moreover, it can be used by both woodworking professionals and DIYers.

Sale Timbermate Maple/Beech/Pine Hardwood Wood Filler 8oz Jar Easy preparation

Timbermate is versatile and may be used for all...

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we like how quickly the filler dries. In addition to this, it doesn’t become permanent unless a finishing coat is applied to it, which means that there’s room for correction of errors. In case you’re not satisfied after applying the finishing coat, too, you can always water it down and remove it.

The filler is also zero-waste and doesn’t become unusable in case it dries up. Stirring in water if it becomes too thick will soften the filler and make it ready to be used again! Similarly, if the filler freezes up, it can be warmed up in a microwave, and it will be back to a liquid state.

What’s more, it doesn’t shrink or crack upon application and remains intact even after a significant amount of time. It protects the wood that it’s applied over and increases its strength and durability.

What Could’ve Been Better

This water-based wood filler is a star performer and leaves a great finish after it dries up. However, it has a strong odor that can get overpowering at times. If the manufacturers were to find a way to mitigate the smell, this product would be more convenient to use.

Pros Fast-drying

Allows room for correction of errors

Can be easily wiped away

Doesn’t shrink or crack

Protects the wood Cons Strong, overpowering odor

Wood Filler Buying Guide

Picking the right wood filler can be difficult, which is why we believe the following aspects need to be kept in mind while buying one.

1. Type

A. Water-Based Wood Fillers

These are great for both indoor and outdoor projects since they are compatible with water. Also, they’re usually made out of wood fiber, cellulose, or gypsum, which means they are quick to dry and convenient to clean up.

B. Solvent-Based Wood Fillers

These usually have a distinct, strong smell and are ideal for outdoor projects because they are resistant to extreme weather conditions. They are usually made of epoxy and vinyl compounds and don’t dry up as easily.

We recommend getting a water-based wood filler, like the Bondo, because of its wide scope of use.

2. Quantity

Most fillers can’t be stored indefinitely since leaving the lid off or exposing the filler to even a small amount of air will cause it to dry up. This is why if you want something that has a greater shelf life and won’t run out, you could get the Goodfilla Wood Filler, which is zero-waste.

3. Interior or Exterior Use

Most wood fillers on our list are water-based and are thus, most suited for indoor projects. They can be used outside too, but there’s no certainty as to whether they’ll hold up. This is why we recommend getting the Minwax.

Verdict

Among all the wood fillers on our list, we believe the best one is Elmer’s E855. Since it is a water-based filler, it has a wide scope of use and can easily be used by novices too. But if you’re a professional looking to make some outdoor repairs, we recommend the DAP, which is solvent-based and durable.

However, as we mentioned earlier, one must evaluate multiple aspects before getting a wood filler. So, we hope that you’re able to get the perfect one for yourself after going through our list.

We’ll be back soon with another helpful guide, so stay safe and take care!

