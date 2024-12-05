Bioclimatic Flexi-Office / T3 Architects

Architects: T3 Architects

Area: 380 m²

Year: 2020

Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, An Cuong, Cemboard, Hafele, LG, Panasonic, Trimble Navigation, Viet Nhat Glass, Xingfa

Lead Architects: Charles Gallavardin, Tereza Zelenkova Gallavardin, Rafael Lira

Design Team: Ta Quang Hai (Architect), Huy Nguyen (Interior Designer), Kobi Lighting Studio (Lighting Consultant)

Contractor: Harmonie

MEP: Harmonie

Structure Consultant: Harmonie

Bamboo Façade: MTV Thuy Ngoc

Energy Efficiency Consultant: ARTELIA Group

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Bioclimatic Flexi-Office by T3 Architects in Ho Chi Minh City reimagines an existing building to create a sustainable and flexible workspace for Dreamplex. Completed in 2020, the project features over 10 working environments, a bamboo façade, and tropical landscaping. By blending local materials with energy-efficient strategies, the design enhances employee comfort, reduces energy use, and reflects the cultural identity of Vietnam’s Thao Dien ward.

T3 Architects reimagined the Dreamplex Office Building in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, transforming an existing structure into a workspace that adapts to modern employee needs. Designed as the “Office of the Future,” the project prioritizes user experience with over 10 distinct working environments that cater to various moods and tasks, from focused work to collaboration or relaxation.

The reception area establishes a welcoming, resort-like atmosphere, seamlessly integrating with a tropical garden to create an inviting first impression. Local materials such as bamboo, lime plaster, solid wood, and stone were selected to emphasize sustainability and reinforce the project’s Vietnamese identity. This approach connects the building to its context in Thao Dien ward, evoking a village-like ambiance with features such as trees, ceiling fans, and open spaces that enhance the tropical aesthetic.

A critical focus of the project was its environmental performance, which was developed in collaboration with energy efficiency engineers. Key strategies included:

Retaining the existing structural framework to reduce embodied energy. Replacing outdoor concrete slabs with permeable soil and vegetation improves rainwater absorption and mitigates flooding. Incorporating large sliding doors and ceiling fans to maximize natural ventilation and minimize air conditioning use. Installing a double-ventilated bamboo façade for sun shading and thermal insulation, complemented by custom-designed louvers tailored to each orientation. Limiting industrial materials, chemicals, and plastics to improve indoor air quality. Insulating the roof slab to reduce heat gain and energy consumption.

Lighting was developed in partnership with Kobi Lighting Studio, incorporating WELL building standards from the concept stage. This ensures optimal working conditions, user comfort, and long-term value for both employees and the client.

The Bioclimatic Flexi-Office demonstrates how adaptable and sustainable design can elevate workplace functionality while respecting cultural and environmental contexts. T3 Architects successfully combined modern workplace needs with traditional and bioclimatic principles, making it a benchmark for sustainable office design.

Project Gallery

Project Location

Address: 42 Ngo Quang Huy Street, Thao Dien Ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Location is for general reference and may represent a city or country, not necessarily a precise address.