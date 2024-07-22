Architects: Leopold Banchini Architects

Area: 180 m²

Year: 2018

Photography: Dylan Perrenoud

Engineer: INGENI / Marc Walgenwitz

Construction: Christian Giussoni

City: Lancy

Country: Switzerland

Casa CCFF, a residential project designed by Leopold Banchini Architects in Geneva, is an eco-friendly urban house that emphasizes minimal construction costs and high insulation values. The design includes a floating volume above an untouched garden, achieving solar gain and reducing fossil fuel use. Completed in 2018, the hose offers a sustainable alternative to traditional Swiss concrete houses.

Casa CCFF, designed by Leopold Banchini Architects, is a domestic factory suspended above an untouched garden. The design mimics surrounding industrial shed roofs, filling the large open volume with sunlight and framing exterior views to create intimate spaces within an urban environment.

The interior gardens on the first floor divide the living areas, bringing nature into the house and blurring the lines between inside and outside. A generous covered space beneath the suspended volume allows for outdoor living and parking, Every architectural element within the square plan is designed specifically for the house.

Casa CCFF / Leopold Banchini Architects 23 Casa CCFF / Leopold Banchini Architects 24

Casa CCFF is an eco-friendly urban house overlooking Geneva’s industrial train station. The use of economical materials and prefabrication minimizes construction costs. Developed with engineer Marc Walgenwitz, the house is predominantly wooden, pushing the material’s structural limits and minimizing concrete use.

High insulation values and maximized solar gain are achieved, and a small heat pump eliminates the need for fossil fuels. Assembled in a few days by local carpenters, the house provides an alternative to the typical Swiss concrete houses with heavy foundations.

Project Gallery

© Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud © Dylan Perrenoud Casa CCFF / Leopold Banchini Architects 25 Casa CCFF / Leopold Banchini Architects 26 Casa CCFF / Leopold Banchini Architects 27

Project Location

Address: Lancy, Geneva, Switzerland

Location is for general reference and may represent a city or country, not necessarily a precise address.