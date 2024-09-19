Cathedral of brasilia / oscar niemeyer | classics on architecture lab

Architects: Oscar Niemeyer

Year: 1960

Photographs: Wikimedia Commons, Brasilia, Edson Junior, Gustavo Leighton, Filipe Coelho, Matheus Natan, Gezer Amorim,

City: Brasilia

Country: Brazil

The Cathedral of Brasília, designed by Oscar Niemeyer, is a powerful architectural statement in the heart of the planned city of Brasília, and one of the most famous architectural landmarks in the world. Completed in 1970, the cathedral’s most striking feature is its sixteen parabolic concrete columns, symbolizing hands reaching toward the sky. The interior features hand-painted ceramic tiles, bronze sculptures of the Evangelists, and suspended angels by Alfredo Ceschiatti and Dante Croce. Its stained glass windows, arranged in tall, triangular panels, fill the space with shades of blue, white, and brown. Located at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the Cathedral serves mainly tourists and workers, with a marble pillar depicting scenes of Our Lady’s life greeting visitors upon entry.

Given Brasília’s rich history, it is natural that the city’s architecture reflects the cultural depth and significance of its carefully planned design.

The church holds great importance in society, so its design needed to stand out with both significance and character. Oscar Niemeyer ensured this with the bold and unique form of the Cathedral of Brasília, a statement that ultimately contributed to his receiving the Pritzker Prize in 1988.

The cornerstone was laid in early September 1958, as Oscar Niemeyer’s designs were being developed and refined. The cathedral, with a 70-meter diameter, is defined by its sixteen distinctive concrete columns. These parabolic columns, reaching skyward, are shaped to symbolize two hands in prayer.

With the installation of external transparent windows, the Cathedral was officially dedicated on May 31, 1970. Four 3-meter-high bronze sculptures, symbolically guarding the church, stand outside its entrance.

These sculptures represent the Evangelists and were created with the assistance of Dante Croce in 1968. Inside the nave, additional sculptures feature three angels suspended by steel cables. Ranging in length from 2.22 to 4.25 meters and weighing between 100 and 300 kilograms, these were completed by Alfredo Ceschiatti and Dante Croce in 1970.

The oval-shaped Baptistery is adorned with hand-painted ceramic tiles, created by Athos Bulcão in 1977. The Cathedral is further distinguished by its bell tower, which houses four bells donated by Spain. Inside, the stained glass windows stand out, featuring various shades of blue, white, and brown.

The stained glass windows were assembled to fit between the steel columns, forming 30-meter-high triangles that span 10 meters across. The altar, along with an image of the Patroness Lady of Aparecida, was donated by Pope Paul VI.

Upon entering the Cathedral, visitors are greeted by a marble pillar adorned with depictions of scenes from the life of Our Lady, painted by Athos Bulcão.

Located at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the Cathedral does not have a fixed congregation. Most attendees at Mass are tourists or workers from the area. The Cathedral is open daily for public visitation.

Project Gallery

Project Location

Address: Esplanada dos Ministérios Lot 12, Brasília, Distrito Federal 70050-000, Brazil

Location is for general reference and may represent a city or country, not necessarily a precise address.