Just went through a guide on the top 11×17 printers for architects, only to end up being more confused over the best option?

Indeed, the thousands of models flooding the market can puzzle anyone. Reading through a guide that merely lays down the specifications of the different options won’t help much in distinguishing between them, which is essential for making a suitable choice.

After all, getting the right print quality for your documents and drawings is no less important than knowing how to write like an architect. This is also true for budding architects who’re just learning how to draw an architectural diagram using Visio.

They’ll need to print multiple versions of their drawings, and the prints need to be clear so that the drawings are easy to improve upon. So, we’ve brought you this guide to the difference between the printers of the EcoTank range from Epson, one of the leading brands in the printing industry. Without further ado, let’s jump in!

What’s The Difference Between Epson Ecotank Printers

Before we draw a comparison between the different printers in the series, we’d first like to highlight their common features. That way, you’ll be able to form a better idea about what they have to offer.

The Ecotank Range From Epson

Perhaps the most significant feature of this range of printers is its cartridge-free operation. Yes, you heard that right — Ecotank printers work using an ink-tank system that supplies the ink continuously.

You’ll just need to refill each tank using an ink bottle whenever it’s exhausted instead of having to replace cartridges regularly. The use of ink tanks is also an eco-friendly practice, as you can contribute to reducing the cartridge waste going into landfills. Plus, Epson offers the EcoFit ink bottles at more affordable rates compared to toner cartridges or traditional ink.

Other noteworthy features of the printers from this range include a 2-year limited warranty, wireless connectivity, and the availability of scan and fax features. Side by side, the models come with a USB port, allowing you to switch to a wired connection whenever needed.

Comparing The Different Epson Ecotank Printers

Now, let’s look at the significant aspects of the different EcoTank models, as these will help you figure out the most suitable option as per your needs.

ET-4760

Want a high-quality printer for your architecture firm that’s convenient and comes equipped with superior-grade printing technology? Then the Epson EcoTank ET-4760 powered by MicroPiezo inkjet technology will be the ideal model for your needs, especially for owners of small architecture firms.

Equipped with easy-to-use EcoFit ink bottles equivalent to 30 cartridge sets, this wireless unit offers fast, automatic 2-sided printing and has a high input capacity of 250 sheets. Moreover, the print resolution of 4800 x 1200 is perfect for producing professional-grade copies of vital documents that are easy to examine.

Plus, the automatic document feeder (ADF) comes with an appreciable capacity of 30 sheets, while there’s a 2.4-inch color touchscreen for easy navigation and setup.

Premium ET-7750 EcoTank

This is another powerful model designed for extensive use and powered by MicroPiezo inkjet technology like the ET-4760 to yield excellent print and photo quality. One of its noteworthy features is the versatile paper-handling capacity on offer, with dedicated photo and paper trays along with a rear feed for specialty paper.

The unit even has exceptional printing capacity, as the ink supplied with it can print 14,000 pages in black ink and 9,000 pages in color. In fact, it surpasses the ET-4760 in this regard, as the latter can produce 6,000 monochrome and 7,500 colored prints.

You also get a wider display of 2.7 inches that provides a clearer preview and facilitates easier printing and editing without having to turn on a computer. Overall, this unit is perfect for architects looking to execute large-scale print jobs effectively.

But a slight drawback is its lower printing speed compared to some other models in the range — 10 ppm for colored prints and 13 ppm for black-and-white ones. Also, remember that this printer comes at a much higher price than other models from the range owing to the larger ink supply, clearer display, and versatile paper input provisions.

ET-8550

Printing lab-quality photos and architectural diagrams consistently will be a breeze with the ET-8550 that comes with Epson’s high-precision Claria-ET Premium inks of 6 colors. The ink supply coming with the unit is sufficient to print 6200 pages in color, a capacity slightly higher than the ET-4760.

Plus, it offers an appreciable printing speed of 16 ppm for black-and-white pages and 12 ppm for color pages. Even the image resolution is fairly high at 5760 x 1440 dpi, just like the Premium ET-7750 printer. That said, it beats the latter in terms of the LCD panel offered, as its 4.3-inch display facilitates more convenient navigation and provides clear print previews.

ET-15000

Lastly, the ET-15000 is another suitable option for printing architectural drawings and other important documents for smaller-scale applications. It has a good printing speed of 9 ppm for colored pages and 17 ppm for black-and-white ones. Speaking of the ink supply, you get four EcoTank Ink Bottles that are enough to print 6000 pages like the ET-4760.

Other similarities with the latter model include the availability of a 250-sheet paper tray, a voice-activated printing feature, and an image resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi. Notably, the brand offers this printer at a reasonable rate compared to other similar printers on the market.

Difference Between Epson Ecotank Printers Final Words

As you can see, each Epson EcoTank model comes with various printing speeds and a range of convenient features and functionalities. That’s how these printers can cater to different printing needs, and there’s something for everyone in this series. As such, it isn’t possible to single out a particular model as being superior to others.

It’s time for you to pick the best model as per your needs. So, go ahead and witness your printing tasks being completed more efficiently. Remember to chalk out your needs and preferences beforehand to avoid confusion while you’re making a choice.

With that, we’ll wrap things up for today but see you soon with another informative guide. Take care!