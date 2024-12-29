Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism, University of São Paulo (FAU-USP) / João Vilanova Artigas + Carlos Cascaldi | Classics on Architecture Lab

Architects: João Vilanova Artigas, Carlos Cascaldi

Year: 1968

Photography: Fernando Stankuns, FADB, thefuturistics, Mariana Vieira Elek, Raphael Selby, Courtesy of FAU-USP, Courtesy of OWAR Arquitectos

Structure: Escritorio Figueiredo Ferraz

Construction: Administration of the Cidade Universitária ANR

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

The Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism (FAU-USP) at the University of São Paulo, designed by João Batista Vilanova Artigas and Carlos Cascaldi in 1961, is a seminal work of the Paulista School of architecture. Completed in 1968, the building showcases the architects’ innovative approach to urban and educational spaces, characterized by its open plan and functionality. Artigas and Cascaldi, key figures in São Paulo’s architectural history, integrated the city’s economic and industrial aspirations into their designs, earning international recognition for their contributions to modernist architecture.

The FAU-USP building exemplifies Paulista School principles with its reinforced concrete structure, spatial continuity, and emphasis on collective experience. Ramps seamlessly link its six levels, while a vast central atrium fosters interaction and collaboration among users. This Brutalist landmark combines functionality with bold aesthetic statement, reflecting São Paulo’s rapid urbanization during the mid-20th century and its commitment to progressive architectural ideals.

The design emphasizes spatial continuity, connecting its six levels through a ramp system that creates the impression of a singular plane. This layout fosters seamless movement and encourages interaction among users.

The building features an open, integrated design that avoids partitions, resulting in a highly functional central space with ancillary areas surrounding it.

Free from entrance doors or enclosed sections, it allows for adaptable use, meeting diverse functional requirements.

Characterized by exposed concrete and minimal finishes, the structure exemplifies an architecture suited for learning and practice.

The use of reinforced concrete aligns with Brutalist aesthetics, combining visual lightness with structural solidity. Its design maximizes natural light and emphasizes the technical potential of the material.

As founders of the FAU-USP, the architects sought to harness the technical and social possibilities of architecture to contribute to São Paulo’s ambition as Brazil’s economic and industrial hub. Their mastery of reinforced concrete facilitated complex structures and light-filled volumes, reflecting both artistic vision and functional necessity.

Address: University of São Paulo, 876 R. do Lago, Butantã, São Paulo 05508-080, Brazil

