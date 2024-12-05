HippoFarm Bioclimatic Dormitories / T3 Architects

Architects: T3 Architects

Area: 218 m²

Year: 2020

Photography: Herve Gouband (ALISA Production)

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Schneider Electric, An Cuong, COTTO, Kelvin&Lux, Panasonic, Toto, Trimble Navigation

Architect In Charge: Charles Gallavardin, Tereza Gallavardin, Rafael Lira

Architect: Hai Ta Quang

Interior Designer: Huy Nguyen

Contractor: Harmonie

MEP: Harmonie

Structure Engineers: Harmonie

Location: Dong Nai

Country: Vietnam

HippoFarm Bioclimatic Dormitories, designed by T3 Architects in Dong Nai, Vietnam, exemplify resource-efficient design for tropical climates. Completed in 2020, the dormitories integrate reused materials, natural ventilation, and water-saving technologies to support HippoFarm’s ecological education initiatives. They provide a functional, sustainable space for families and students, embodying the farm’s ethos of environmental stewardship and reconnecting with nature.

T3 Architects collaborated with HippoFarm to create the Bioclimatic Dormitories, a sustainable residence designed to host “green classes” for students and families. These classes aim to reconnect participants with nature through activities like permaculture, horse riding, sustainable construction, and teamwork. The dormitories align with HippoFarm’s mission to promote ecological education and sustainable living.

The design prioritizes bioclimatic strategies, optimizing sun orientation and wind direction to enhance natural ventilation during the dry season and prevent water infiltration during the rainy season. Elevated above the flood line, the dormitories protect the natural soil below, preserving habitats for wildlife and insects. A core feature of the project is the use of repurposed materials, including debris from demolished horse stables. The structure’s simple steel frame was fabricated locally, while the walls are constructed with bricks finished in a natural lime plaster blended with locally sourced red sand. Roof insulation incorporates rice husk mixed with diatomaceous earth, a combination that resists insects and controls humidity in tropical climates.

Doors, windows, and decking were crafted from locally available wood and bamboo weaving, chosen for their affordability, water resistance, and ability to facilitate natural ventilation. Dry toilet systems, made with OSB panels and stainless-steel buckets, eliminate water usage and generate compost for the farm’s plantations. Push-button taps installed across the dormitories encourage water conservation, particularly among young users. Additional sustainable elements include Melaleuca wood handrails and pergolas, which are durable and water-resistant, and a solar water heater positioned on the south-facing roof for maximum efficiency. The landscaping incorporates native plants requiring minimal maintenance while providing shade and cooling.

The HippoFarm Bioclimatic Dormitories demonstrate T3 Architects’ commitment to “Happy and Creative Frugality,” showcasing a harmonious blend of ecological awareness, resource efficiency, and architectural adaptability in Vietnam’s rural tropical setting.

Project Location

Address: Phước Tân, Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Vietnam

