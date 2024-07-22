House sømme / knut hjeltnes

Architects: Knut Hjeltnes Arkitekter
Year: 2012
Photography: Courtesy of Knut Hjeltnes Arkitekter
Project Team: Øystein Trondahl, Nils Ole Bae Brandtzæg, Nils Erik Hjorth Joneid, Sieglinde Muribø
City: Oslo
Country: Norway
House Sømme, a residential project designed by Knut Hjeltnes in an Oslo suburb, addresses the challenge of densifying large villa sites with smaller homes while adhering to local building regulations. Completed in 2012, the house uses concrete to manage the sloping terrain and balances private and shared spaces effectively.
Oslo suburbia is characterized by large villa sites increasingly densified with smaller houses in gardens. Oslo building regulations, especially regarding built area restrictions, make this a challenging endeavor.
This project aims to maximize the existing site qualities within a compact living space.
Concrete is employed to handle the sloping terrain and mediate between private and open common spaces. A wooden floor connects the middle floor volume, shared by the family, to the green garden.
A more enclosed wooden box, clad in bamboo, contains the children’s section, while the lower part of the house serves as a secluded area for the adults.
Address: Oslo, Norway
