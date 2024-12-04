Interview with Ila Colombo and Ross Lovegrove of DEOND

Ila Colombo and Ross Lovegrove are the founders of DEOND, a Dubai-based design studio established in 2023 that epitomizes the fusion of advanced technology and sustainability. The studio is recognized for its innovative approaches that seamlessly integrate environmental considerations with cutting-edge design, aiming to enhance ecological and human well-being.

Colombo, with her extensive experience in design and technology, pushes the boundaries of traditional practices through pioneering work in 3D printing, AI, and digital fabrication. Her diverse expertise enriches DEOND’s projects, setting new standards in the design industry.

Lovegrove brings a profound understanding of functional, visually compelling, and environmentally responsive designs. His contributions are marked by a commitment to merging form with function, underpinned by sustainability.

Ila Colombo and Ross Lovegrove direct DEOND toward groundbreaking projects like the Enfold Pavilion, which demonstrates their dedication to ecological and digital integration. Their leadership exemplifies the transformative potential of interdisciplinary innovation in building sustainable, future-oriented environments.

Ila Colombo and Ross Lovegrove, DEOND Co-Founders, © DEED Studio

What inspires you?

We are inspired by the intersection of performance, engineering, and biomimicry, where nature and technology coalesce to create spaces that are both functional and meaningful. Sustainability is not a choice but a foundation, driving our commitment to designing for the future with materials and systems that resonate deeply with the environment and the communities we serve.

What inspired you to become an architect?

The ability to shape spaces that affect people’s lives drew us to architecture. It’s a practice that transcends building—it’s about storytelling, engineering solutions, and creating harmony between humans and their environment. From early on, the idea of merging creativity with technical rigour felt like a calling.

How would you describe your design philosophy?

Our design philosophy is rooted in performance-driven engineering and sustainability, integrating biomimetic principles and advanced technologies in ways that foster emotional resonance. We believe architecture should serve a purpose beyond its form, creating spaces that are efficient, elegant, and deeply connected to their cultural and environmental context.

What is your favorite project?

The Louvre Abu Dhabi by Jean Nouvel stands as a timeless inspiration. Its intricate dome, often referred to as the “rain of light,” beautifully marries advanced engineering with poetic artistry. The design’s seamless integration of cultural symbolism and environmental responsiveness makes it a masterpiece that resonates deeply with our values of innovation and sustainability.

What is your favorite architectural detail?

The canopy roof of the dome. Its intricate perforations create a mesmerizing effect, where dynamic patterns of light and shadow animate the spaces below. This canopy is a technical marvel and a beautiful sensorial experience.

Louvre Abu Dhabi – Germination by Giuseppe Penone, © Louvre Abu Dhabi – Photography by Roland Halbe Louvre Abu Dhabi – Ottoman Mosaic Pavement, © Louvre Abu Dhabi – Photography by Roland Halbe Louvre Abu Dhabi – Interior View 1, © Louvre Abu Dhabi – Photography by Roland Halbe Louvre Abu Dhabi – Rain of Light, © Louvre Abu Dhabi – Photography by Roland Halbe

Do you have a favorite material?

Our relationship with materials is always evolving, but we’re particularly drawn to those that challenge convention. Aluminium, with its lightweight strength and recyclability, offers incredible versatility in performance-driven design. Additionally, we are inspired by experimental concrete mixtures used in 3D-printed architecture, especially those that integrate local soil into their composition. These materials not only reduce environmental impact but also open new avenues for site-specific and context-sensitive construction.

What is your process for starting a new project?

We start by questioning the project’s necessities: “Why does this project exist, and what challenges or opportunities does it present?” This approach helps us identify the core purpose and align our design’s vision. We then immerse ourselves in the specifics of the site, studying its climate, topography, and cultural context. Our team employs an iterative process, blending research, sketches, and computational models to explore possibilities. Collaboration is key—we believe the best designs emerge when all aspects work in harmony. This rigorous yet flexible process allows us to create solutions that are innovative and also precisely tailored to the project’s environment.

How do you balance function and creativity in your designs?

Function and creativity are not opposing forces; they are symbiotic. At DEOND, we see functionality as the framework that shapes creativity, and creativity as the lens through which functionality is enhanced. For instance, performance-driven algorithms might inform the geometry of a façade, but it’s our creative vision that ensures the result is not just efficient but iconic. This balance is achieved through constant iteration, where we test, refine, and rethink until the design embodies both practicality and beauty. Our goal is always to create spaces that solve problems while inspiring their users—designs that perform seamlessly but also resonate emotionally.

How does the environment influence your work?

The environment is both an inspiration and a collaborator in our work. We embrace the unique qualities of each site—its light, climate, and ecology—to create designs that work with, rather than against, their surroundings. This approach ensures that our projects are not only sustainable but also deeply contextual.

How do you collaborate with clients to achieve their vision?

Clients are integral to the design process. We listen actively, learning about their aspirations and challenges, and then guide them through a creative dialogue that balances their vision with our expertise. The best results come from mutual trust and a shared desire to push boundaries.

What inspired Enfold?

Enfold was born from a desire to explore the dialogue between materiality, light, and cultural identity. Inspired by local natural structures and the region’s dramatic interplay of sunlight and shadow, the pavilion became a study in simplicity and depth. It was designed to immerse visitors in an experience where form, texture, and light converge in harmony. It basically represents the culmination of what we stand for at DEOND; simple instinct of thought meeting complexity in execution.

© DEED Studio © DEED Studio © DEED Studio © DEED Studio

How did materiality shape the design and sustainability of Enfold?

Materiality was at the heart of Enfold’s design process, driving decisions that balanced sustainability, performance, and aesthetics. The choice to use cardboard—a lightweight, recyclable material—allowed us to explore the boundaries of modular design, crafting 945 hand-folded trapezoidal elements that formed the pavilion’s structure. This not only minimized waste but also demonstrated how unconventional materials can achieve high-performance results. Similarly, our exploration of modularity and assembly methods reflects our commitment to resource efficiency and adaptability. Enfold is a testament to the idea that material choices are not limitations but opportunities to innovate sustainably, crafting designs that resonate with both the present and future.

What advice would you give to young architects?

Take the time to question everything—not just your designs, but also the systems, materials, and processes that define architecture. Be curious about the “why” behind the built environment and open to learning from nature, technology, and diverse disciplines. Invest in understanding advanced tools and sustainable practices, but never lose sight of the human element. Architecture is a responsibility as much as it is an art, and every decision you make will shape the future. Strive to design with integrity, and let each project reflect your commitment to innovation and purpose.