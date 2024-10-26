Montemor house / brasil arquitetura

Architects: Brasil Arquitetura

Area: 400 m²

Year: 2021

Photographs: Manuel Sá, Taipal

Municipality: Monte Mor

Country: Brazil

Montemor House, designed by Brasil Arquitetura, features three rammed earth walls made from different colored soils that define, organize, and structure the house. These walls, varying in height, shape the lot from a small triangular central courtyard, organizing the key living spaces such as the kitchen, living areas, and bedrooms, while also supporting the roof of the three volumes. The thick mud walls are central to the architectural, constructive, and spatial elements of the project. The house extends outward from the central courtyard, which serves as the “heart” of the design. This courtyard is also the house’s focal point, where the earthen walls converge around a small stone fountain, symbolizing the connection between earth and water.

The use and placement of thick mud walls are fundamental to the project, serving as the foundation for its architectural, constructive, formal, and spatial aspects from start to finish.

In simpler terms, the house extends outward in all directions, with its functions and spaces radiating from the central courtyard, which serves as its true “heart.”

Conversely, the house reaches its culmination as it converges on the small patio, where a stone fountain at the center symbolizes the guardian of earth and water.

Project Location

Address: Monte Mor, State of São Paulo, 13190-000, Brazil

Location is for general reference and may represent a city or country, not necessarily a precise address.