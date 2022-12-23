Muse Residences In The Heart Of Sunny Isles Miami

Always dreamt about living the ocean life in Miami?

Then check out Muse Residences, Miami, ready to serve you with state-of-the-art facilities in the heart of Sunny Isles. Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, Muse Condo is where you can experience a rare union of superlative home technology, artistic inspiration, and an enchanting oceanfront view.

The elite residents will enjoy high-end luxury and relaxing sunny days as the stunning tower boasts a serene infinity pool, private cabanas, and a sky garden penthouse. Constructed in 2018, under the expertise of Property Markets Group and S2 Development, LLC, here’s what you need to know about Muse Condo, Sunny Isles…

Muse Condo, Miami – Location

One of Florida’s most beautiful and sought-out places, Sunny Isles is a dream come true for anyone who wishes to live away from rushes, lines, and crowds. Also known as the “Riviera of Florida”, it sits on the glittering coastline of the city. So, there was no way the prestigious developers and designers of Muse Building, Sunny Isles, could let this waterfront destination pass!

Taking advantage of the panoramic ocean and Intracoastal views, Muse Apartments, Miami, is just a short drive away from the city’s best sightseeing, entertainment, and commercial hubs. Not to forget, Bal Harbor, the nearby village, offers a quintessential oceanside experience. From luxury brands like Jimmy Choo and Chanel to fine dining restaurants like Emerald Lounge and Makoto – this is where you enjoy the finer things in life.

Overall, the residents of Muse Building, Miami, will get the best of both worlds – laidback days at the white sand beaches contrasted by wild nights at the best clubs!

Muse Condos, Miami – Building

In a city like Florida, standing apart in a sea of luxury residences is a challenge. However, thanks to the genius collaboration of Carlos Ott and Sieger Suarez, the stunning Muse Condo boasts an innovative and elegant curved structure.

The 50-story building looks sleek, and its sharp lines cascade down to the shining white sand beach. Plus, the glass construction reflects the glittering waves of the Atlantic Ocean, adding to the unparalleled visual treat!

Muse further creates a preeminent residential experience with its fully-equipped, luxurious bedrooms, Italian marble or wood floors, 12-foot ceilings, private elevators, intelligent parking, infinity pool, vast terraces, and more. Besides 2-3 bedroom residences with advanced technologies, the outdoor living space of Muse Condo, Sunny Isles, is equipped with summer kitchens and weather-resistant entertainment systems.

Muse Residences, Sunny Isles – Interiors

The impressive interiors of Muse Condo, Miami, are the brainchild of Antrobus + Ramirez and Troy Dean Interiors. Not to forget, the building features incredible artworks from Helidon Xhixha.

Its fully-finished residential units are adorned by exquisite 8-foot Italian entry doors and floor-to-ceiling windows, so you never miss a glimpse of the soothing waves. The lavish rooms further boast advanced iHome technology and fabulous Dornbracht and Duravit plumbing fixtures. As such, you know that Muse, Miami, offers more than meets the eye!

Additionally, the master bedroom consists of a midnight bar, custom Italian cabinetry, and an extravagant walk-in closet. The design and facilities of the living room and the master bathroom also leave no stone unturned in offering exceptional caliber and opulence.

Finally, the heart of your home, the kitchen features world-class appliances and fixtures with elegant marble countertops, making cooking at home a blissful experience!

Muse Tower, Miami – Amenities

Besides its striking beauty, Muse, Sunny Isles, offers a host of artistic and superlative facilities for its distinguished residents. So, when we say it offers the epitome of a luxe oceanside life, this is what we mean…

1. Serene Infinity Pool

Muse Apartments, Miami, features a serene infinity pool, with its vanishing edge seeming to merge with the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean. Plus, Muse residents can take advantage of the exclusive beach club, offering world-class services at your beck and call. And don’t miss the resort-style poolside food and beverages after your swimming sessions!

2. Breezy Pool Cabanas

The esteemed members of the exclusive beach club can complete their swimming session by relaxing on chairs with umbrellas placed by the pool with convenient towel service. And the breezy pool cabanas will serve as your private paradise, perfectly tucked between the gentle waves of the ocean and the serene stillness of the vanishing-edge pool.

3. Sky Garden Penthouse

True to its name, the Sky Garden sits atop the high building, ideal for enjoying some private moments with your partner or just winding down in solitude. Presenting the blissful combination of hi-tech amenities and nature’s bounty, this penthouse is what we call “heaven on earth!”

4. Muse Gym

With the latest workout equipment and professional coaches by your side, nothing can stop you from flaunting rock-hard abs at the beach! As such, this state-of-the-art fitness center is where the pampered residents can end the day after a hearty meal.

5. Muse Spa

If you don’t want to toil at the gym, why not forget all your problems at the rejuvenating spa? Thanks to their expert staff, you’ll enjoy every moment in this small piece of paradise within Muse.

6. Breakfast Room

This is where you can start your day with a king-size breakfast and a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean. Thereafter, you can explore the rotating art gallery featuring some of the best works of Helidon Xhixha.

7. Intelligent Parking

Time is of the essence, and the developers of Muse have left no stone unturned in providing convenience and luxury to the elite residents. Hence, Muse Condos, Miami, features a unique automatic parking lot wherein you can park your car exactly where you want from your smartphone.

8. Cutting-Edge Smart-home Features

At Muse Residences, Sunny Isles, the residents can enjoy the best of technology with futuristic elements of convenience. The fully-automated rooms feature integrated audio, video, and lighting systems, which can be customized with the click of a button.

Each suite is secured with biometric technology, and the entry foyer of each residence is equipped with an HD surveillance camera. You can access the footage from any mobile device – Android or iOS.

The condo offers this seamless blend of elegance, intelligence, and convenience for your peace of mind while you’re away from home!

9. Vast Walk-in Closets

The master bedroom features an expansive walk-in closet for those who indulge in a bit (or a lot) of splurging! From your daily outfits to luxury pieces – the pre-installed drawers and shelves can hold them all. Plus, the closet doors have leather inserts to make more room for your belongings.

And thanks to the smart lighting features, the lavish walk-in wardrobe will light up as soon as you walk in, even in the wee hours of the night!

Why You Should Move To Sunny Isles

Sunny Isles is a vibrant beach city offering the typical Floridian luxury living with a side of a laidback oceanside vibe. So, here’s your sign to move to the “sunshine coast”…

1. Safety

Sunny Isles boasts a low crime rate, precisely scoring 13.6 on a scale from 1-100 in terms of violent crimes. And for your reference, the national average rate for violent crimes is 22.7. So, you and your loved ones are sure to enjoy a safe neighborhood in any part of Sunny Isles. After all, when safety is first, you last!

2. Entertainment

Florida is a place known for its tourism, nightlife, and overall exhilarating energy, and Sunny Isles is no different.

Whether you visit the city as a tourist or a resident, you will be able to enjoy a wide variety of parks, restaurants, malls, and a lot more. Even most concerts and events are held at different venues in the city, including Hard Rock Stadium, BB&T Center, and American Airlines Arena.

And if all else fails, you can simply let loose by the beach. So, there’s always something to do, and boredom just does not exist!

3. Diversity

Sunny Isles offers a cosmopolitan experience with its diverse community. The warmth of the city has attracted residents from all over the world, belonging to different backgrounds, coming together as one. As a result, you’ll find the best cuisines here, catering to every palate. From Caribbean cocktails to some sweet French wine – you can find it all here!

4. Weather

As the name suggests, Sunny Isles enjoys plenty of sunshine throughout the year. And if it gets too hot and humid, you can always find solace next to the ocean with the cool breeze caressing your skin.

Muse Residences Final Words

This high-end luxury boutique building is located at a waterfront destination, just a 30-minute drive from Miami. You can visit the website to check the exact location or schedule a project presentation at your convenience. Their team is always on board to help you live the life you dreamt of! So, what are you waiting for? The exclusive resort lifestyle awaits you at Muse Condo, Sunny Isles.