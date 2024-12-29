Permanence of Memory Grave / PHYD Arquitectura

Architects: PHYD Arquitectura

Area: 9 m²

Year: 2020

Photographs: emontenegro / architectural photography

Structure: GWIC

Construction: Geração em Pedra

Author Architects: Paulo Henrique Durão, Arquitecto

Collaborators: Inês Belmarço, Inês Oliveira, João Gil Antunes, João Ricardo Dias, Marta Santos

City: Golegã

Country: Portugal

The Permanence of Memory Grave by PHYD Arquitectura explores the relationship between architecture and memory, with the tomb symbolizing the permanence of life’s memory while enduring nature’s cycles. Beginning with a 3x2x1.2-meter lioz stone block, it is divided into 87 precisely designed pieces, forming a puzzle-like construction system. Meticulous attention to detail in each fitting, notch, and joint ensures efficiency and seamless transitions. The stone transforms from block to human scale, embodying a cycle of permanence and gradual erosion over time, reflecting the enduring essence of life and memory.

In the practice of architecture, memories of past experiences often serve as a resource. These memories, when encountered under specific circumstances, contribute to shaping imagination, ultimately leading to the creation of a particular spatiality of form and matter.

Designing a tomb is a unique endeavor that inherently encapsulates a glossary of images tied to the memory of life and the creation of a space capable of holding the weight of that memory. It reflects the linear progression of human existence—birth, growth, and death—while enduring the cycles of changing seasons and the rhythms of natural events. As a static element within eternal time, the tomb, which preserves the memory of life, stands as a symbol of permanence.

The challenge raises the question: what does it mean to crystallize a memory in time, to endure? Throughout history, funeral architecture has held a significant role since antiquity, a connection undoubtedly tied to the enigma of death. However, despite the metaphysical allure that death may hold within architecture, the practical considerations involved in the act of design are far more grounded and pragmatic.

The project starts with a lioz stone block measuring 3x2x1.2 meters, from which 87 individually designed pieces are crafted. The entire construction system is assembled from these pieces, resembling a puzzle. With a focus on achieving maximum efficiency, the system’s precision relies on meticulous design, ensuring each fitting, notch, and joint is rigorously measured and transitions are carefully planned.

The thoughtful use of available materials shapes the final outcome: the stone, in a sense, is brought to life as it transitions from a solid block to a human form. This transformation settles over time, enduring through successive processes of erosion and wear.

Project Gallery

© emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography © emontenegro / architectural photography

Project Location

Address: Golegã, 2150, Santarém District, Portugal

Location is for general reference and may represent a city or country, not necessarily a precise address.