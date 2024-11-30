Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO

Architects: LOCALIC STUDIO

Area: 600 m²

Year: 2021

Photographs: Ukara Studio

Lead Architects: Andre William Pattikawa, Ruben Betarushi

Bamboo Specialists: Tono “Kuncung”

City: Madiun

Country: Indonesia

Srasadesa Restaurant, designed by LOCALIC Studio and located in Madiun, East Java, integrates rural nuances into an urban setting, transforming a single-story residential structure into a village-themed dining destination. Bamboo, a locally sourced and sustainable material, is central to the design, enhancing the facade with dynamic vertical and horizontal accents through a secondary skin that establishes the restaurant’s distinctive identity. Inside, bamboo weaves crafted by local artisans form curved decorative elements, contributing to the ambiance while maintaining functionality. A semi-outdoor wooden structure adds warmth and natural appeal, connected to the main building by a stone-paved walkway lined with benches and garden lights. Through its thoughtful integration of bamboo and wood, Srasadesa creates a sensory experience that combines culinary excellence with a harmonious, village-inspired atmosphere, inviting guests to connect with nature and savor unforgettable moments.

In the culinary realm, SRASADESA restaurant extends beyond taste to encompass atmosphere and architectural design. Dedicated to integrating rural nuances into an urban context, SRASADESA is a striking architectural creation. The name, chosen by the client, reflects a vision of creating a village-like ambiance. This atmosphere is achieved through distinctive physical features, with bamboo prominently incorporated into the design to convey the desired aesthetic.

Bamboo, a locally sourced and environmentally friendly material, serves not only as a structural component but also as a representation of SRASADESA’s commitment to sustainability and the natural world. Its elegance and strength are harmoniously combined, making bamboo a central element of the restaurant’s identity. Located in Madiun, East Java, the restaurant originally occupied a single-story residential structure with a slanted roof and wooden walls. Transforming this modern home into a village-themed restaurant posed challenges, requiring significant interior modifications and room rearrangements. A bamboo secondary skin was added to the facade, creating a visually dynamic effect with varying vertical heights and horizontal accents. This distinctive addition establishes a unique identity for SRASADESA, situated at the site’s edge where a striking facade is essential.

Bamboo is utilized at SRASADESA for more than just facade embellishments, extending to the entrance, snack booths, and interior spaces. Inside, bamboo is woven into curved sheets and hung as decorative elements, crafted by skilled local artisans. Bamboo serves a dual purpose: as a decorative feature and as a vital component of the overall visual ambiance visitors experience. Its thoughtful use throughout the space ensures it integrates seamlessly with the design, enhancing both aesthetics and atmosphere. Bamboo contributes not only to the exterior’s visual appeal but also to the interior’s cohesive and inviting ambiance, offering guests a rich and immersive experience that goes beyond merely admiring the building’s exterior.

To further enhance the dining experience, SRASADESA features a semi-outdoor structure dominated by exposed wood. This design element adds warmth and a natural ambiance, with the structure connected to the main building via an open walkway paved with natural gray stones. Benches and garden lights placed along the walkway harmonize with the surrounding environment, encouraging guests to enjoy the village-inspired beauty. By seamlessly integrating bamboo and wood into its architectural design, SRASADESA evolves beyond a restaurant to become a sensory destination that creates lasting memories. Alongside serving exceptional cuisine, SRASADESA offers visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature and a village-like atmosphere through its thoughtfully designed spaces.

Address: Jl. Jawa No. 8, Kartoharjo, Kecamatan Kartoharjo, Kota Madiun, Jawa Timur, 63122, Indonesia

