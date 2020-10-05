The Use Of Leather In Interior Design

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The feel and smell of leather and its mere aesthetics make it a popular choice for upholstery. But did you know that it’s also widely used in interior design?

Leather has been a popular trend in the design world. Designers are currently introducing newer concepts into their interior design ideas with the strategic use of leather accents – from coffee tables to flooring, furniture, and even wall coverings.

If you are interested in some redecoration in your home or office or want to know more about this trend, you have come to the right place. We have created this comprehensive guide to tell you all about the uses of leather in interior design. You’ll also find out why it is such a popular choice.

The possibilities for this beautiful, textured natural material are endless. Depending on how it is used, you can transform your home’s look with just a few touches.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

Uses Of Leather In Interior Design

Leather has been a part of our lives for as long as we know it. Even the earliest recorded human civilizations showed us how people would often use animal hides to warm their bodies or clothe themselves.

In the modern world, leather is commonly used in fashion – for bags, shoes, wallets, belts, and jackets. However, it is also popularly used in interior design. If you are wondering how you can introduce leather interiors into your home, here is how you can start.

Rugs And Carpets

Start small, if you wish. Leather rugs and carpets are quite common and can add a sense of luxury to your home. You can choose from various textures and colors, depending upon the rest of your interior decor.

It is always a good idea to try and match your rugs and carpets with your couches. They can be in the same or similar shades. You can even create a splash of color by opting for a contrasting leather rug or carpet, making a bold statement.

Dining Chair And Lounge Chair

The use of leather for chairs and lounges is already quite widespread. However, it is a welcome addition to any home. When choosing leather lounges and other furniture, be very careful to pick a color that you will be able to clean and maintain.

It makes sense not to opt for shades of white, cream, or beige if you have children or pets in your home. Why? Because children and pets are known to make a mess, and it could be quite challenging to maintain lighter shades. So, opt for darker shades of leather to add style and substance to your interior decor, without the added hassle of frequent maintenance.

Curtains

This is one of the uncommon choices, but in recent years, more people are opting for it. Leather curtains not only look luxurious but have an appeal that is characteristic of its nature.

You can always opt for different colors and textures, and even add technology to the equation. Laser technology can be used for creating leather curtains, which can be used for any part of your home. Of course, you need to take extra care when cleaning the curtains and keep them safe from sun damage.

Door Panels

Another uncommon but charismatic use of leather is for your door panels. When used sparingly but with the right colors, tones, and textures, leather door panels can ooze sophistication and style.

While choosing a leather accent for your door, it is crucial to consider the color and design of the door and handles as well. With the help of a good interior designer and decorator, you will be able to add elegance to any part of your home.

Wall Panels

Adding leather wall panels to any room of your home can instantly change its appeal – turning it from drab to glamorous within minutes. But it is essential to consider the color scheme of your room and the other visual aesthetics.

Furthermore, if you ever consider moving homes, you will be able to remove these leather wall panels and install them into your new home seamlessly.

They can also be used to add an accent to your room. This means that you don’t need to necessarily cover all four walls of your room with leather wall panels if you don’t want to. Adding a wall panel on just one wall, or half a wall can completely transform the look of the room.

Coffee Table

Consider a leather coffee table if you want your leather product to be in a central position in your room. You can choose from various designs, colors, and textures, adding an unmatched appeal to any living room.

The Benefits Of Using Leather In Interior Design

If you are looking to add leather into your next interior design project, great! Now that you know of the many uses of leather, you might be wondering whether it is a practical choice. Well, there are several advantages to using this natural material. Below listed are some of the biggest ones.

It Adds Unique Aesthetics

The most unique selling point of leather is its unique look, feel, smell, and texture. In fact, no other material has quite the same appeal as leather. The material seamlessly blends into modern, contemporary, and even vintage aesthetics.

While most other materials do not have the unique ability to fit into absolutely any style and form, leather does. Modern leather manufacturers are continually updating their technology and knowledge to create unique blends of leather for a more customized appeal. Be it leather lounges, chairs, flooring, or even walls.

It Can Be Maintained Easily

As soon as people hear the word leather, they immediately think that a great deal of maintenance must go into it. However, this is far from the truth. High-quality leather, manufactured in the best companies, is often relatively easy to clean and maintain.

Whether you have decided to get leather walls, flooring, couches, a bed, or a rug, the maintenance doesn’t have to be a headache.

Running a clean cloth over your leather products is enough to catch dirt and dust. You can use a vacuum cleaner for a more deep cleaning session. Furthermore, there are special solvents and cleaners which guarantee to make your cleaning experience easy.

With a few easy tips from your manufacturer, you will be able to maintain your leather products for a lifetime.

It Is Long-Lasting And Durable

Leather is an extremely durable natural material that can last for years with proper care and maintenance. It is not easily damaged by sun and heat exposure and can endure regular wear and tear.

Moreover, leather has a typical characteristic of developing fine lines and wrinkles over the years, which adds to its character. As leather ages, it develops strong, unique lines of character and personality, making it a wise investment choice for homes and offices.

Leather manufacturers are now working to make even more durable leather styles, which add immense aesthetic appeal to your homes and have a long life – even with minimal maintenance.

It Is Versatile

If you like to renovate your home or furniture often, you already know how important it is to choose versatile and flexible designs. Many homeowners want to purchase new additions for their homes or home offices. However, ensuring that each product fits in perfectly without looking out of place may be a challenge.

Leather is one such finish that blends in beautifully with absolutely any interior decor. Moreover, it can add appeal, glamour, and make a bold statement. By choosing the right color and design of your leather interiors, you can add timeless styles into your interior design with ease.

It Can Be Both Masculine & Feminine

Another unique appeal of leather is how it can look masculine as well as feminine. Many people often associate leather with masculine fashion. However, this is proving to be false.

In actuality, leather accents can add a feminine appeal to most interior design using the right colors, textures, and designs. At the same time, leather has the inherent ability to add a masculine touch to your interiors. Its appeal can be changed relatively easily with the help of the right designer and interior decorator.

Final Words

In our opinion, leather is one of the most versatile and aesthetically appealing materials for any home. By taking professional help, you will be able to incorporate leather into your interior design and add a unique look to your home.

We hope that our guide helped you in understanding the various uses of leather and its benefits. You can always get a little creative and experiment with your own ideas regarding leather products.

That being said, good luck, and take care!