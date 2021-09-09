23 Types Of Pavers [Alternative Paver Types]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

When you think of pavers for outdoor work, your mind generally goes to concrete pavers. However, there are several alternatives to explore.

Although concrete pavers are typically the most common type found in homes and buildings, homeowners are quickly switching to greener alternatives that are pocket-friendly and good for the environment.

The right kind of paver will not only enhance the aesthetics of your outdoor space but also provide durability and provide an ideal outdoor environment.

So, if you have been looking for alternatives to concrete pavers, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we will introduce you to 23 types of alternative pavers that you can consider for your outdoor living space.

So, without further ado, let’s get straight to the deets!

Alternative Paver Types

Before we dive into the various paver options you can explore, let us take a moment to discuss what pavers are and their benefits. Pavers are blocks or slabs made of different materials that can be used in patios, pool decks, walkways, driveways, fire pits, and other areas in your outdoor living space.

Typically, concrete pavers are the most common option due to their curb appeal and durability. However, there are a ton of other pavers you can consider. From rubber pavers to brick pavers, plastic, resin, flagstone, to stamped concrete pavers, this guide will tell you about all the different types you can explore for your home.

1. Brick Pavers

One of the most common paver types after concrete pavers is brick pavers. This type has been used for centuries and remains an extremely popular option amongst most homeowners. Brick pavers are typically made of molded clay which is baked in a kiln. It is an ideal alternative to concrete pavers due to the variety of styles, textures, and color combinations available.

Although tough and durable, brick pavers are not the strongest material you will find. As such, these pavers need to be maintained relatively well. However, with proper care and maintenance, they can last for decades.

Moreover, you have quite a few options of color combinations, textures, and styles, so you can easily choose a style that complements the rest of your home décor. This paver type is one of the best alternatives to concrete pavers for several reasons, the most significant ones being durability, affordability, and aesthetics.

Of course, like any other kind of paving stone, brick pavers have their set of advantages and disadvantages. It is imperative to carefully weigh the pros and cons before picking the best paving material for your home.

So, take a look at the list of pros and cons to make the right choice.

Pros: Made of recycled materials

Variety of colors and textures to choose from

Affordable

Durable

Natural materials can be reused and cleaned easily Cons: They are prone to chipping and cracking

2. Rubber Pavers

Rubber pavers are one of the modern innovations designed using slip-resistant materials. This non-slip paver is made of eco-friendly and tear-resistant raw materials, making them ideal for most driveways, parking areas, and walkways. You can also opt for recycled tires as the primary raw materials, creating an aesthetic, less absorbent surface in your outdoor space.

However, it is essential to ensure that the pavement does not have wet areas during installation, as it will cause thermal expansion. Furthermore, ensure that you install rubber pavers in outdoor areas that do not have extremely high temperatures or too much solar heat, as this can cause thermal expansion as well.

One of the best parts about these pavers is that they use recycled materials that are entirely eco-friendly and safe for indoor and outdoor spaces. Furthermore, the slip-resistant surface makes it ideal for pool areas and outdoor landscaping.

Pros: Not susceptible to cracking, breaking, and chipping

Excellent natural aesthetics

Made of recycled materials

Entirely slip-resistant and tear-resistant

Do not require regular maintenance Cons: Do not have a long life-span

3. Greencrete Paver

As the name might tell you, Greencrete pavers are a relatively common type of paving that homeowners around the world are considering. As such, Greencrete or Geo-Green Crete pavers are made entirely of natural permeable materials and are one of the best options of eco-friendly pavers on the market.

This pavement option can be installed in driveways, walkways, patios, and other living spaces in and outside your property. It not only looks aesthetic but is also a sustainable and green option.

However, Greencrete pavers require adequate maintenance to keep them looking fresh and aesthetic. This paver type is similar to concrete pavers, but instead of concrete, it uses all-natural substances.

It is best to speak to a contractor and get a free consultation, if possible, to know more about Greencrete pavers. Moreover, it is an excellent option for driveways and patio pavers and is quite durable, if maintained well.

Pros: Eco-friendly option

Low carbon emission

Ideal for driveways and patios

Uses recycled, all-natural materials Cons: An expensive option

4. Ferrock and Ashcrete Paver

Moving on to the next paver option, you have Ferrock and Ashcrete pavers. These two types are typically grouped as they are by-products of natural stone pavers. They can easily be molded into bricks, tiles, and building blocks. Those who love the natural stone aesthetics of stone pavements will love the clay-red appeal of this natural stone.

As such, Ferrock and Ashcrete are ideal for walkways, driveways, and walls. They are also a good option for patios and are quite an eco-friendly choice. However, this paver type is not ideal for wet areas or the pool deck.

That being said, Ferrock and Ashcrete pavers typically have better absorbent powers compared to concrete.

Depending on the material used to make them, you can have a highly durable finish on your outdoor space. Although this paver type sets relatively quickly and has a beautiful, natural color, its installation isn’t the easiest.

You may have a tough time finding local contractors who would be ready to install Ferrock and Ashcrete pavers. It is best to opt for a free consultation from either your local contractors or find other contractors online who would be ready for the job.

Pros: Ideal for both indoors and outdoors

High durability

A wide variety of paving materials available

Eco-friendly option Cons: It can be challenging to find local contractors to install it

5. Marble Pavers

It may sound surprising, but you can also opt for marble pavers for your outdoor spaces like driveways, walkways, and patios. As you may imagine, marble adds an exquisite, classy appeal to your living space. This is typically formed by exposing limestone to high pressure and heat. This unique process creates random patterns and textures on the marble surface, giving it an ultra-classy appeal.

If you wish to add a chic, elegant appeal to your outdoor or indoor space, opting for marble might be an excellent option. However, ensure that you find the right contractors to take up such paving projects, as this can be a time-consuming and high-maintenance job. These pavers typically have a non-porous finish, making them less absorbent than other materials.

Moreover, this paver option may not be ideal for wet areas like pool decks, as it may be too slippery and cause accidents. But it is highly durable and will last for decades with proper care and maintenance. However, ensure that you clean and maintain marble regularly; otherwise, it will start to look dirty, damaging the appeal of your space.

Pros: Adds a sophisticated appeal

Hard and durable

Long-lasting option

Adds value to your home Cons: It is susceptible to scratches, marks, and stains

6. Porcelain Pavers

Essentially clay-based, porcelain pavers are exposed to high heat conditions to fabricate a hard and highly durable material that lasts for decades with good use. This paver option is ideal for both indoor and outdoor spaces, giving you immense versatility and freedom to get creative. However, keep in mind that porcelain pavers are typically much less absorbent compared to other materials.

This makes them ideal for driveways and walkways, pool decks, and patios. However, it is essential to maintain them well to keep them looking fresh, aesthetic and add value to your space.

You can customize these paving compounds to make them thicker and stronger. Also, it is possible to design them to look like natural stone, if that is an aesthetic you prefer. As such, porcelain is quite an affordable option for those on a budget. Typically, this paving option costs much lesser than other types on the market.

These pavers are also relatively easy to maintain as they don’t chip, break, or crack easily. Also, their low-absorbent surface makes them less likely to absorb moisture and dust from the environment. This prevents the growth of bacteria and other contaminants.

The best part is, you can customize these pavers to have any color, texture, or pattern you like. Those who enjoy unleashing their creative side and designing unique pavers will love working with porcelain.

Pros: Easily customizable in a variety of colors and textures

Easy to clean and maintain

It does not break or chip easily

Affordable option Cons: Not ideal for certain environments

7. Travertine Pavers

Another all-natural and environment-friendly paver option is travertine pavers. This paver type is made of natural stone and is ideal for pool decks, driveways, walkways, patios, the garden, garage, or anywhere else in your indoor or outdoor space. These natural stone pavers are made of sedimentary rocks formed under intense pressure and heat.

Those looking to add curb appeal can consider travertine pavers as one of the best options on the market. Travertine has immense durability and is long-lasting, making it an excellent option for most homeowners. The best part is that travertine is abundantly found almost everywhere in the world, so sourcing and installing it is not an issue for most contractors.

Not just that, travertine pavers can add immense value to your home if installed correctly. This is also an exceptionally durable, entirely natural, and environment-friendly option for those looking for green, sustainable paving for their homes.

Lastly, travertine is typically found in a variety of colors, enabling you to customize it as per your preference. You don’t need to worry about environmental factors affecting the beautiful color and patterns, as travertine does not fade or damage easily.

Also, due to their insulation properties, these natural paving stones do not heat up in the scorching summers, making them comfortable to walk on even if you’re barefoot.

Pros: It does not fade or lose color easily

It is highly durable and lasts for decades

You can easily customize it according to your preference

The surface does not get heated up during the summers Cons: It can get stained if you use acids or chemicals on it

8. Flagstone Pavers

One of the most aesthetic, gorgeous paving stones you can consider is flagstone ones. These paving stones are made of sedimentary rocks and other permeable compounds, giving them an utterly natural appeal that looks ultra-classy and chic. This type of paving stone is ideal for patios, driveways, and gardens.

Although the most common shades for these pavers are hues of red and gray, these stones come in a variety of shades that allow you to customize them as you wish. Furthermore, these paving stones are known for their unique shapes and textures, so you need to hire a set of competent contractors and builders who can fit them perfectly like puzzle pieces.

All said and done, keep in mind that these stones or slabs are much thinner compared to concrete and bricks. As such, these paving stones are not the best option for driveways as they may crack or chip easily. However, with proper maintenance and care, these stone pavers can last for a long time.

Another excellent aspect about them is their non-slip surface. So, these pavers are excellent for a variety of indoor and outdoor uses. If you are looking for the ideal stone pavers to create unique shapes and designs, opting for flagstone may be a good option. You can create unique patterns due to their inherent shapes and textures.

Pros: Easy to customize and create unique shapes and patterns

Available in a variety of colors and textures

Non-slip surface makes it excellent for outdoor and indoor uses

High durability and long-lasting Cons: It can be a slightly expensive option

9. Plastic Pavers

Plastic pavers are available in two primary options – you can either opt for pavers made from recycled plastic waste or get newly-manufactured ones. Using recycled plastic is a better, more sustainable option compared to using newly manufactured ones. Furthermore, it gives you the freedom to choose the color, texture, or pattern of the paver you want.

Creating plastic pavers using recycled plastic waste is a unique, innovative process that has been newly developed in the industry. As such, the process involves using melted plastic with water, which is then mixed with soil to create a durable output.

In fact, this method was created by a group of talented scientists who wanted to find a solution to the problem of excessive usage and waste of plastic created in the environment. This method of creating plastic pavers is an excellent way to reduce plastic waste.

Furthermore, the method lets you get creative with the kind of shapes, textures, patterns, and colors you wish to design for your outdoor space. As such, these pavers are not too expensive either and are an ideal option for those looking for a sustainable paving solution.

Pros: Sustainable solution

Effectively takes care of the plastic waste in the environment

Allows you to get creative with designs, shapes, and colors

An affordable option Cons: Not as durable as bricks, sand, pea gravel, and other options

10. Concrete Pavers

By far, this is one of the most common pavers options for the driveway, garage, walkway, and other areas of your home. Concrete is an excellent, affordable option for most homes, which is why you will see it in most residential and commercial buildings.

One of the best characteristics of using concrete as a paving option is its wide variety of applications. As such, you can customize concrete pavers to any size, shape, color, pattern, and design you wish.

Not just that, concrete can also be customized to any thickness you require. It is crucial to find the right contractors for the job who can customize your concrete pavers according to your requirement.

An excellent aspect of concrete is that its installation is extremely straightforward, so essentially, you can hire any local contractor for the job. Concrete is typically uniform and very easy to cut into pieces, making the installation process relatively easy, even for DIYers.

As such, the cost of installing concrete pavers is also not too high. It is an excellent, affordable option for most homeowners who are on a budget. Moreover, it is highly durable and will last for decades with good use. It also has higher durability than poured concrete, which is a big bonus.

That said, concrete pavers require regular maintenance to prolong their life. They are also prone to cracking or chipping in extreme weather conditions, so that is something to be careful of.

Pros: Highly affordable option

Higher durability than poured concrete

Can be easily customized to any shape, size, color, and texture

Very easy to install

An excellent option for DIYers Cons: Prone to cracking and chipping

Needs frequent maintenance

11. Clay Pavers

Clay pavers are made of natural clay that is baked at extremely high temperatures to create perfect molds. These slabs or bricks are then laid out perfectly in any design, shape, pattern, texture, or color you wish to have in your outdoor space.

Typically, clay has high durability, making it ideal for a variety of paving applications in most homes. It is also very colorfast and can be customized according to your preference. That said, ensure that the clay you opt for is hard enough to withstand varying weather and temperature conditions.

Clay has certain excellent qualities that make it ideal for use as paving material. As such, clay is entirely thaw and abrasion-resistant. Not just that, it is also highly durable, so it won’t break or chip easily. This enables you to use it in areas of your home which experience a lot of traffic. You can also opt for clay that has non-slip properties, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use.

Pros: High durability

Ideal for indoor and outdoor uses

Easily customizable into different shapes, colors, textures, and patterns

It is an environment-friendly option Cons: Different types of clay have varying degrees of abrasion resistance

12. Cobblestone Pavers

When you walk down the old streets of quaint towns, you are sure to notice cobblestone pavers all around. These stones are typically made of sandstone, basalt, or limestone but are most commonly found in granite.

As such, cobblestone pavers can last for centuries without requiring much maintenance, which just goes to show how tough they are. Furthermore, they can withstand extreme temperature conditions without facing much damage, making them ideal for walkways and roads.

If you are wondering about the styles and patterns you can create with them, rest assured; cobblestones can be designed in a multitude of ways to create exquisite patterns. Since it is easily customizable and long-lasting, it is an extremely popular choice amongst most homeowners.

However, it is the classic, natural appearance of cobblestones that makes it so popular amongst people. These stones are readily available and relatively easy to install – as long as you have the right contractors. Not just that, it requires very little maintenance and can look as good as new, even after decades of use.

Those looking for an affordable, low-maintenance material for their homes can consider cobblestone as one of the best paving options on the market.

Pros: Long-lasting

Requires very little maintenance

It can be found in a variety of styles and patterns

Readily available Cons: Installation is time-consuming and quite expensive

13. Interlocking Concrete Pavers

As the name might tell you, Interlocking Concrete Pavers feature a functional and aesthetic design created by fitting concrete slabs or blocks like puzzle pieces to fit perfectly. This type of paving allows you to get creative with the designs and patterns you wish to create. Furthermore, it is a perfect solution for adding pavements in areas that have specific environmental or operational restrictions.

As such, you might find this kind of pavers on footpaths and walkways. Although it is a relatively recent addition to the industry, Interlocking Concrete Pavers have taken the market by storm globally. This kind of paver is built to have high durability and typically lasts for decades. In fact, it might be ideal for most homeowners who are considering different pavers for their homes.

Since this kind of pavement does not require any curing time, you can immediately begin using it after installation. Also, the construction of this paving material does not require very sophisticated and complex technology, so it can be relatively easily found in most places.

That said, you need to find the right contractors who can install this paver properly on your property. While a lot of homeowners might attempt to install it themselves as a quick DIY project, this isn’t recommended, as its installation requires a certain level of skill and expertise.

One of the best aspects of this type of paver is that you can easily access any underground utilities without causing deep or superficial damage to the surface. This enables you to add or repair underground fittings like pumps and pipes without fear of damage to the paving material.

Pros: Relatively affordable

High durability

It does not require complex construction technology

It does not have a high curing time Cons: The installation process can be labor-intensive

14. Sand Pavers

There aren’t too many environment-friendly, sustainable alternatives to concrete pavers. However, sand is one of the more commonly used and popular options you can explore. Although sand pavers are not ideal for vertical structures or driveways, you can use them for other areas in your home.

An excellent aspect of using sand as a paving material is that its installation is pretty similar to concrete. Moreover, it is a budget-friendly option and can even be taken up as a DIY project by homeowners. As such, pouring it and letting it cure is not an overwhelming or labor-intensive process, allowing you to do it on your own conveniently.

That said, paving an area with sand requires you to evacuate it entirely for the period till the installation process is complete. Moreover, you may need to use flagstones to get optimal results.

Pros: Easy to install by DIYers

Budget-friendly

An excellent environment-friendly option

It is easy to hire professionals for the job Cons: It isn’t ideal for vertical walls or a driveway

15. Bluestone Pavers

Like sandstone, Bluestone is a type of stone that makes for the best pavers for your home. One of the great aspects of Bluestone is that it typically comes in a variety of sizes and shapes. Moreover, this stone can be designed into bricks, slabs, small tiles, or even crushed with gravel to create a unique, distinct appeal.

Another remarkable aspect of Bluestone is that it has high durability and can typically last for decades. Furthermore, it is extremely easy to cut and mold into any basic shape you wish. So, whether you want a rectangular or round design in your outdoor area, it is easy to create the ideal type with this unique stone.

As the name might tell you, Bluestone comes in a unique, beautiful royal blue hue. However, due to constant wear and tear and exposure to sunlight, the striking blue hue fades into a light gray shade. This shade is extraordinarily appealing and aesthetic; moreover, it looks terrific in most outdoor spaces of your home.

Pros: High durability

It comes in a beautiful, natural royal blue shade

It is easy to mix it with other stones and materials

It can be molded into any shape and design Cons: Due to its rarity, it can be pretty expensive

16. Mulch Pavers

Those looking for other environment-friendly alternatives to concrete can consider mulch as an option. As such, mulch provides a highly natural appeal that looks beautiful in the garden or patio of your home. Moreover, its flexibility allows you to get creative with designs and patterns and create a distinct visual appeal.

Another excellent aspect of mulch is that it essentially eliminates any kind of carbon emission that is generated when you use other kinds of pavers like concrete. Mulch, by far, is one of the most affordable options you can consider for your home. Furthermore, it uses recycled compounds and is relatively easy to install and spread in any area of your outdoor space.

Not only is mulch a practical solution, but it can also be designed to look extremely aesthetic. If you have been looking for the best paving material for a DIY paving project, mulch can be an ideal option. Not only is it practical and affordable, but it is also very easy to install on your own.

Pros: Easy to install for DIYers

Affordable solution

Made of recycled compounds

Provides a natural, distinct appeal to your home Cons: It may require frequent changing and maintenance

17. Mycelium Pavers

Are you on the lookout for more green alternatives to concrete for your home pavers? Consider Mycelium pavers. Mycelium is a kind of biomass building material that is one of the best green alternatives. Moreover, this paver type has become increasingly popular over the past few years amongst architects, homeowners, and builders alike.

An interesting aspect of Mycelium pavers is that you can grow them yourself in your home without any professional help. Although this kind of paver is often referred to as mushroom root or mushroom block, it is relatively easy to grow and design in your own walkway, patio, and outdoor spaces.

As such, Mycelium is a kind of fungi root that grows naturally in the wild but can easily be grown by DIY lovers. It is an extremely environment-friendly and sustainable option for those looking for eco-friendly paver types for their homes.

In fact, Mycelium can be designed to grow like a living structure, transforming the appeal of your home and enhancing its value and aesthetics immediately. Since it doesn’t necessarily require professional help to grow, many homeowners around the world are experimenting with this paver type.

Pros: An excellent environment-friendly paver option

Natural and sustainable

It does not require professional help to grow

It enhances the value and appeal of your home Cons: It is not as tough as cement

18. Aircrete Pavers

Moving on to the next sustainable option, consider Aircrete or Cellular Concrete for your home. Aircrete can be created using a number of different “recipes” and generally uses much lesser concrete to make a larger amount of building material. Furthermore, it is a far more cost-effective and environment-friendly option compared to several other paver types.

A fantastic aspect of Aircrete is that you can use it just about anywhere in your home where you would typically use concrete. Due to its high durability and cost-effectiveness, it is an ideal paver option for most homeowners. So, if you are on a budget and are looking for a great green solution, Aircrete might be your best bet.

Also, Aircrete is an excellent option for paver types since it does not transmit any heat. Moreover, it has very good insulation properties, making it ideal for walls and other structures.

As such, Aircrete is a type of paver that does not encourage the burrowing of insects and rodents in it, so this is something you never need to worry about. And since it is relatively easy to clean and install, it is ideal for homeowners looking for a low-maintenance paver type.

Pros: An excellent sustainable solution to concrete

Easy to clean and maintain

Does not require professional help for installation

It doesn’t transmit water or heat easily Cons: It is better suited for walls compared to walkways

19. Hempcrete Pavers

The use of hemp has risen in popularity over the past few years, especially due to the growing awareness of this natural substance. However, not many people are aware that hemp can also be used as an excellent paver material. Not only is it a sustainable option for homes and buildings, but it also provides an aesthetically pleasing appeal.

Hempcrete offers excellent natural insulation properties, making it a good option for most homeowners. As such, you can use it not only on your walkways and patios but also on walls and other vertical surfaces. Compared to other options on the market, Hempcrete is relatively affordable and a cost-effective solution for those on a budget.

Also, this paver option is excellent for areas like pool decks since it handles moisture and water well. Hempcrete absorbs moisture when required and naturally emits it back into the environment. It also has excellent structural qualities due to its high density and durability. You can use it as a paver option without requiring any other bonding agent, mesh, or plaster.

Furthermore, it is entirely non-toxic and free of carbon emissions, making it a green, sustainable solution.

Pros: No carbon emissions

It does not require plaster or binding agents

It has excellent insulation qualities

It handles moisture well Cons: The wet material can be slightly acidic on your skin, so you must wear protective gloves

20. Gravel Pavers

Another fantastic alternative to concrete for your next paver project can be gravel – a substance that is readily available everywhere in the world and is highly cost-effective. The versatility of gravel makes it an extremely popular option amongst homeowners and builders alike. Moreover, there are numerous types of gravel that you can explore, giving you the freedom to design your home pavement in any way you wish.

From pea gravel to quarry and crushed stone, there are several types of gravel you can choose from. Depending on the type of gravel you pick, you can design your pavement with different colors and textures, instantly enhancing its aesthetic value.

Not only is gravel cost-effective, but it is also relatively easy to install. Moreover, it can be done easily by DIY enthusiasts without requiring professional help. The best part is that even if gravel sinks into the surface, it will not cause any damage to it since it is a natural substance.

As such, maintaining gravel pavers is not too challenging; however, you will need to add gravel during certain situations. In case you notice the gravel sinking in some areas or getting worn down due to rain or other climatic conditions, you will need to add more gravel to the area to even it out.

Pros: A completely natural substance that will cause no damage to the environment

It can be installed on your own

It is a cost-effective option

The installation process is very quick Cons: It may develop gaps in the surface that need to be replaced with new gravel

21. Asphalt Paver

Asphalt is very similar to concrete except for one primary difference. While the latter uses cement as a bonding agent, the former uses tar for the same. Furthermore, asphalt is relatively cheaper and an excellent cost-effective option for homeowners on a budget.

As such, asphalt has a distinct black hue and smell, which helps you differentiate it from other paver types. That said, this substance is prone to cracking and breaking, so it may not be the best paver type to use for a driveway or walkway. However, you can use it on your patio, as long as the area does not have intense sun exposure for prolonged periods.

Pros: Extremely affordable option

Environment-friendly

Easy to install

Easy to maintain and repair Cons: It can crack or chip easily, especially in high heat conditions

22. Resin

Resin is another excellent and affordable option that is quite flexible, versatile, and forms a permeable organic solution for your pavements. As such, resin does not require too much maintenance and typically has high durability. Also, it is quite resistant to cracking and chipping, so you can use it on your driveway and walkway without hassle.

This can also be installed relatively easily and does not require much professional help. That said, hiring the right contractors can help you achieve a beautiful, long-lasting resin pavement in your home. It is also a fantastic option for your patio, as it adds natural beauty and enhances the appeal of your property.

Pros: High durability

Adds beauty and value

It is resistant to cracking and chipping

It does not require much maintenance Cons: Each square foot of material may be slightly expensive

23. Timber

One of the most viable and environment-friendly options on the market is timber. You can either opt for new timber or get recycled wood as a more economically feasible and green option for your home. Of course, timber pavements can add immense aesthetic appeal and provide a natural look to your house.

As such, this type of pavement is relatively easy to clean and maintain, depending on the kind of wood you get. That said, they have a relatively short lifespan compared to other types of pavement options. Also, you need to be careful of natural and environmental factors affecting the wood, such as fire hazards, insects, termites, and rodents.

Pros: Provides an aesthetic and natural appeal

Variety of wood options to explore

Does not require too much maintenance

Cost-effective Cons: Has a relatively short lifespan

Final Words

Now that you know about the various pavement options for your home, it’s time to decide the best one that will suit your requirements. As such, natural, green alternatives are becoming increasingly popular amongst homeowners globally.

Of course, it is essential to consider the various environmental factors before opting for the right pavement option for your home. Moreover, pavers come in all shapes and sizes, so you have plenty of options to explore before picking the perfect one.

So, which pavement option will you be considering for your home and why? Let us know in the comments below.

Until then, take care!