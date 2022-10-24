Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Thought South Beach is the most happening neighborhood in Miami? Think again, as Brickell is slowly but steadily becoming everyone’s choice of residence in Florida.

Thanks to its near-perfect weather, safe environment, and vibrant lifestyle, Brickell is one of the fastest-growing destinations in the country and especially a favorite among young professionals. Brickell is trendy as well as tranquil, as it combines spectacular high-rise buildings and restaurants with a gorgeous view of Biscayne Bay.

Keeping these factors in mind, UNA Residences is coming to Brickell to offer the residents its stunning architecture and luxurious amenities. Planned by experts, the spacious and well-equipped UNA in Brickell, Miami, is where you can experience the epitome of luxury living away from the chaos of city life.

Una Residences Brickell Miami – Location

Like other UNA condos in Miami, the tower in Brickell is located in the heart of the city. This strategic location makes it close to all sources of entertainment and commerce while staying in touch with the serenity of ocean living.

The waterfront site is also advantageous for sailing enthusiasts as it is situated in close proximity to Biscayne Bay. Moreover, it is situated near the Miami International Airport, Downtown Miami, Coconut Grove, and Downtown Brickell.

Una Residences Brickell Miami – Building

The 45-floor glass tower of UNA Residences is soon to charm the trendy population of Miami with its picturesque structure and dramatic silhouette. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, UNA Residences in Brickell offer the best view of the vibrant city and the glittering waves of Biscayne Bay.

Coming more to the deets, the sweeping curved structure of the Una Residence stands high along the city skyline. The UNA tower, Miami, boasts a metal and wrap-around glass construction, embodying the silver waves of the coastal waters and symbolizing the serene ocean lifestyle of Brickell, Miami.

Further, the spacious rooms and wide terraces allow residents to soak up the natural daylight and enjoy the active lifestyle of the neighborhood. And to top it off, landscape architecture expert Enzo Enea has designed lush gardens and recreational spots within the complex for you to enjoy the best of Miami living!

Una Residences Brickell Miami – Interiors

Founded in 2006, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture has lent its expertise to creating a symbiotic relationship with nature while constructing this groundbreaking residential project. With the unique approach of this Chicago-based architecture firm, UNA Residences at Brickell features 135 waterfront units covering 1,100 to 4,786 square feet. As such, you can choose among apartments with spacious 2-5 bedrooms.

Una Residences Miami – Amenities

UNA Residences, Brickell, Miami, leaves no stone unturned in offering a lavish, serene Miami lifestyle to its residents. It is an entire world within a single residential tower, with stylish amenities like pools, gyms, spas, etc.

So, when we say UNA is an exemplar of Miami living, this is what we mean! Let’s take a look at each of the amenities you can enjoy.

Pool Deck

From a lap pool to a jacuzzi, there’s something for everyone at UNA Residences! The third floor of the building is equipped with different types of pools, accompanied by an outdoor bar and luxurious lounge cabanas for a relaxing and extravagant experience.

Bayfront Pool

If all that was not enough, how about taking a dip in an infinity pool with a dazzling view of Biscayne Bay? So, even if you’re not in the mood to sail in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, you can very well feel refreshed right in the comfort of your residence.

Kid’s Splash Pad Area

Along with luxe living, UNA Residences offers a safe environment for everyone to have fun. As such, you get a dedicated swimming area for little ones to splish-splash and make new friends!

Fitness Center

Fun and fitness go hand in hand at the UNA Residences Fitness Center, offering state-of-the-art equipment for all of your fitness needs. You can choose from a range of personal training programs and yoga sessions.

After all, one needs to sweat it out to flaunt a ripped body on the beach – no pain, no gain!

Lounge Areas

The owner’s lounge is located adjacent to the lobby and boasts a double-height, floor-to-ceiling fenestration, allowing you to bask in the beautiful Biscayne Bay in its full glory.

Additionally, the outdoor lounge is ideal for relaxing among the lush greenery of the residential gardens and recreational spots. Boredom? It doesn’t exist at UNA Residences!

Movie Theater

Who doesn’t love a movie marathon? Head over to the movie theater and get together with fellow film lovers while enjoying your favorite hits on the big screen with amazing sound.

Spa

What’s better than a steaming sauna or a rejuvenating full-body massage after a long day at work? Probably both of them together!

Hence, UNA Brickell boasts multiple massage treatment rooms, a sauna, and a steam room. Not to forget, each of these services is accompanied by a peaceful and picturesque bayside view.

Beauty Salon

All of your beauty requirements are just a few steps away, with private hairstyling, manicure, and pedicure services available to the elite residents of UNA, Brickell.

Catering Kitchen

If food is the way to your heart, the UNA Residences is the place to stay with excellent chefs at your beck and call for special events. Or, just ring them up if you want to spoil yourself after a long sesh at the gym!

Private Marina

The private marina is available for the distinguished residents of UNA, with spacious vessels ready for sail throughout the day and night.

Why Choose UNA, Miami?

All these years, most people have chosen to live in big cities to chase dreams and live comfortable lives. But with fast-growing neighborhoods like Brickell offering the best of nature’s bounty as well as international business opportunities, why toil in chaotic cities?

But if you’re still not convinced, here are some benefits of the peaceful ocean life over the metropolis.

Weather

Brickell enjoys warm days and cool nights all year round, so you’ll be looking and feeling your best. Unlike the scorching heat of the major cities in Florida, the coastal location may get humid at times, but the cool ocean breeze compensates for that!

With the spectacular structure of UNA Residences, you can make the most of this weather and enjoy lots of natural light.

Serenity

Who can resist the mysterious charm of the ocean? It makes one feel calm and immediately relaxes the mind, starkly different from what you may feel stuck in a traffic jam in a big city! Plus, the oceanside makes the ideal meditation spot, helping you improve your mental and emotional health.

Health Benefits

Consequently, living further from polluted cities will improve your overall health. The salty air from the ocean breeze is great for organ health, preventing the chances of attacks among people suffering from asthma and other lung issues.

On top of that, if you visit the fitness center at UNA regularly, we assure you will stay in the pink of health!

Visually Pleasing

Nothing beats the bright blue ocean view during the day and the starry night that is otherwise barely visible in polluted cities. And the coastal weather only adds to the gorgeous view of the city all year round.

Although this very reason makes living in Brickell a tad bit expensive, we think it’s a small price to pay for the visual treat this city has to offer!

Multicultural Surroundings

Despite being away from the typical fast-paced hustle of big cities, Brickell boasts a creative culture with music festivals, art shows, and internationally renowned events happening every now and then. So, kids and adults – people of all ages can have the time of their lives in this charming neighborhood.

Convenience And Connectivity

Although UNA Residences offers every service under one roof, we understand if you’re still looking for a place that sits close to major shopping malls, schools, restaurants, etc. And Brickell has plenty of that, too.

Since the city is so close-knit, everything is well within walking distance and may even feel like NYC at times in terms of convenience and connectivity.

Even though Brickell does not have a beach or direct access to any, the Metrorail and other modes of transportation allow residents to visit their favorite beaches in a jiffy. No wonder Brickell is popular among young professionals, and the hype doesn’t seem to die anytime soon!

Safety

Brickell is one of Miami’s safest neighborhoods, as most of the streets are well-lit and crowded throughout the day and night.

UNA Residences Brickell Final Words

Developed by OKO Group and Cain International, this unique condominium project will be ready by the first quarter of 2024. To make this dream-like condominium your reality, you can request more information by providing your contact details on the official website.

