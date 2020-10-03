Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Nothing beats a beautifully framed piece of art hanging on your wall – not even a hundred digitally saved images.

In the world where everything is digital, putting up art on our walls seems like an ancient practice. However, real art lovers and enthusiasts will always tell you that the feeling of hanging up a beautiful art piece is incomparable.

And that feeling is even better if you have created the art piece yourself. Whether you are a digital artist or you actually sit down with a brush and paint, creating art is one of the best feelings in the world. So, obviously, it feels even better to see it hanging up on your wall.

Wondering how pricey it can be to get them framed? Well, it turns out – not much. We have created this list of the best websites to get your art framed online. Hang them on your walls, or gift them to a loved one – framed art is priceless.

So, without further ado, let’s get down to our list!

Top Websites To Get Your Art Framed Online

CanvasPop is most popular for their canvas printing services; however, they also create beautiful frames in both modern and traditional designs. They are one of the most popular websites that generate custom frames for all kinds of images and photographs. Moreover, it is one of the top recommendations for framing your original artworks.

Why Did We Like It?

After going through scores of positive customer reviews, we were eager to find out more about it for ourselves. The first thing we noticed was their well designed website layout. It was super-easy to navigate and find just the frames we needed.

But that’s not all, their ‘collection’ tab allowed us to sift through popular inspirations and ideas to design our own.

We were pleasantly surprised when we saw the variety of framing options offered by CanvasPop. While there were traditional black, white, and espresso frames, we also found several unique, contemporary frames.

Choosing frames online can be intimidating – especially if you are unsure about what to get. Fortunately, the customer support at CanvasPop is outstanding. They not only helped us sift through our options but also recommended frames that would complement our artwork.

The entire online process was smooth and straightforward. Furthermore, were knowledgeable about aesthetics and color, helping us choose frames which wouldn’t look out of place in our rooms.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The frame we received was perfect and complemented our room’s interior decor beautifully. However, we were slightly disappointed at the long delivery time. Good frames always take a little time to make; however, faster delivery would be a bonus.

Pros An array of layouts and designs

Personal consultant to guide you through the process

Competitive prices

Modern and contemporary frames Cons Long delivery time

Equipped with high-quality canvas frames, site-wide discounts, and excellent customer service, it is not surprising to find ElephantStock as one of our top recommendations. One of its strengths is the superior customer support and fast delivery times, making it a favorite amongst art lovers. Competitively priced, the website also offers tremendous discounts and offers.

Why Did We Like It?

We immediately have a fondness for any website which is easy to navigate. With ElephantStock, we found the ease of use and simple, user-friendly interface to be a huge bonus. Choosing the right frame from a plethora of options did not seem intimidating in the least.

Of course, if we faced confusion, their excellent customer service executives were always ready to help. In fact, their prompt reply to our email was something we liked. Our queries were solved within a few hours, and we ordered our frames online without any hassle. And that’s not all; their delivery time was superb.

As for the frame itself, each one used high-quality plexiglass and came with a free dust cover for protection. Moreover, they come with hanging wires or equipment pre-installed, so we didn’t require any additional tools to hang them on our walls.

We also noticed that the company offers a full refund within 90 days of delivery. Of course, we were satisfied, so we did not use this option.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although they have a transparent refund policy, the specifications that customers are required to follow are extensive. If the returned order is not in the best condition, a small fee may be deducted for the refund. They should work on this policy to make it easier for customers.

Pros High-quality products

Dust cover for added protection

User-friendly website

Excellent customer support Cons Restrictive refund policy

CanvasDiscount

Are you looking for gallery-quality frames to make your art look like a masterpiece? Running on a budget, but eager to find suitable frames at a fair price? CanvasDiscount is the option for you. Choose from some of the best, sturdy frames with bevel-cut mat boards for your art.

Why Did We Like It?

CanvasDiscount understands that not every artist has a huge budget for buying quality frames. Keeping this in mind, they have created some of the most aesthetic, sturdy, and affordable frames for your artwork.

Framed art is an excellent gifting option, especially if you have created the artwork yourself. Of course, you might just be looking for beautiful frames to hang your artwork at home or in your office. With CanvasDiscount, you can find a range of aesthetic frames at the most competitive prices.

The acrylic glass covering not only adds protection to your art but also makes the piece look complete. When it comes to framing options, you will find the traditional black, white, and browns easily. Along with those, you will find a range of unique frame options like vintage silver, oak vintage flair, and walnut flair, to name a few.

One of the best features of their website is the ‘in-room view’ option. As the name alludes, this feature allows you to visualize what your new frame will look like in a room.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, the service, quality, and delivery were excellent. However, for some custom frame options, we noticed that the delivery time was unusually long. Although we did not mind the wait, this can be worrisome for people who need the order delivered within a specific time.

Pros Easy to navigate website

Unique frame colors

Hand-polished acrylic glass cover

Range of viewing options on the website Cons Some orders take unusually long to deliver

iCanvas

If you are looking for inspiration for your next frame, then iCanvas is a great website to explore. Not only will you find dozens of beautiful frames, but also posts to help you choose the best ones for your needs. They understand that artwork is incomplete without a frame that complements it.

Why Did We Like It?

When we visited the iCanvas website, the first thing that caught our eye was the burst of color and energy throughout the page. This creates a great first impression on customers and makes us want to spend more time on their website.

The page itself is easy to navigate – we faced no issues finding a range of frames that would look gorgeous against our artwork. All the details about the product were clearly mentioned, which helped us compare all our options.

They also had excellent customer support, so we got an instant reply when we required some assistance. Coming to the frames, there are a multitude of options to choose from. Designs, colors, and even layouts can be personalized.

There are always discounts and offers on their website, which reduces our final price significantly. This allows customers to place multiple orders without having to spend too much on them.

Finally, the website has a transparent return and refund policy. It gives customers the option to return their orders if they are unsatisfied for whatever reason.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The wait time between placing your order and shipping is a little long. While some customers do not mind waiting for a reasonable frame, others might be on a time crunch. It’s advisable to place your orders well before time, so the delayed shipping isn’t bothersome.

Pros Affordable pricing scheme

Live discounts on the website

Great option of colors, designs, and layouts

Comprehensive care guide Cons The time between production and shipping is long

Simply Framed

As the name suggests, Simply Framed does just what it promises. It is a super-easy and accessible option for everyone – from young, budding artists to professionals looking to frame their work. With four easy options and a user-friendly website, getting your art framed is so easy with this website.

Why Did We Like It?

We liked the four easy options available to customers right on the home page. You can choose to mail them your art pieces, which they will frame expertly and send back to you. Shipping both ways is free, which is excellent.

You can also choose to upload an image, which they will frame and deliver to your location. Another great option is to simply buy the frame without any art – you can choose to frame your own art or give the frame to a fellow artist.

Lastly, you can choose to simply print out an image that you upload to their website. Of course, they will offer to tweak the image to optimize and enhance it for the best results.

Talking about the frames themselves, they are superior in quality and look classy against any art piece. Each frame is custom-fitted for your unique artwork so that you are left with a stunning masterpiece that you’ll be proud to showcase to your guests.

What Could’ve Been Better?

When we received our frame from Simply Framed, it was better than our expectations. However, the processing and shipping took quite some time, which was disappointing. Moreover, we noticed that a few of the advertised frames weren’t available for sale at that moment.

Pros Choose to see your frame in real-time as you build it

Customizable mat size

Simplified ordering process

Museum-quality frames in 22 finishes Cons Delivery time can be improved upon

Framebridge

Are you a first-time framer? Nervous about the complicated process? With Framebridge, you don’t have to be. The website is simplified for first time users and framers. Moreover, their excellent customer support is always available to guide you through any process you find difficult. Frame anything – art, textiles, or objects.

Why Did We Like It?

If you need frames with a next-day shipping promise, then Framebridge might be the place for you. Choose amongst the most popular sizes and styles of frames to enjoy next day shipping without any hassle. Plus, you can frame your art at home without any assistance.

Now, if you are interested in having your art framed and sent to you – opt for custom framing. You can choose to upload a photo or send in your artwork. They will expertly custom build your frame and ship it to you within the promised date.

The best part is – every single frame is built by hand with love and care. The shipping is completely free, saving you money, which you can spend on buying more frames.

We also like their prompt customer service and assistance. In case there is any problem with the product, they guarantee to take it back and fix it at the earliest – without charging you a bomb for it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A slightly uncommon practice which they use is to glue the mat to the back of the painting. This is done to give it rigidity. However, it becomes challenging to remove the mat if you wish to detach the artwork from it. This can be a negative point for some customers.

Pros Free shipping both ways (send them your art and have it framed and shipped)

Range of customizable products

Handmade frames

Prompt customer service Cons They glue the mat to the back of the artwork

Artifact Uprising

Keeping in mind the present, Instagram-crazed generation, Artifact Uprising has curated a beautiful website for framing your original art pieces. However, the website focuses on gift-giving and celebrations – giving you a variety of options for all occasions. Their framing options are easy, reliable, and affordable.

Why Did We Like It?

A website that focuses on gift-giving and celebrations surely knows what their customers like and dislike. Moreover, they have created a website that is not only easy to use for the new generation of Instagram-addicts but even the not-tech-savvy folks.

Artifact Uprising has created a minimalistic, clean website that is easy to navigate. They offer a wide variety of options when it comes to framing your art. The possibilities are seemingly endless – from deep-set frames to modern metal frames, floating frames, and classic frames.

They allow customers to design their own frames within just a couple of minutes. To top it off, they even include a premium photo print which you can choose to hang anywhere else.

What we liked the most about their website was the guide included in the end. It provides information on how customers can learn to spot the difference between frames and understand which frames complement what kind of art and decor.

Lastly, the guide isn’t the only help they offer; they also have excellent customer service to help you at every step.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, we were satisfied with the framing options and service. However, they take quite a long time to ship orders, which can get frustrating for many customers. If you wish to get your frame delivered by a specific date, make sure to order slightly in advance.

Pros Live discounts and offers on their website

Range of frame designs

Create your own custom frame

Hardware and hanging instructions included Cons Long delivery time

Keepsake Frames

Is your phone filled with beautiful photographs and memories which you wish you could frame on your walls? Well, now you can – with Keepsake Frames. This company understands how convenient it is to use your phone for everything. Keeping this in mind, they created a phone-friendly website for framing your art.

Why Did We Like It?

The modern world is ruled by digital everything. Even photography lovers end up clicking some of their best shots on their phones. But when it comes to framing these stunning pictures, is it really possible?

Keepsake Frames makes this possible for us. A mobile-friendly app allows us to upload our images to their website straight from our phones. We can use our social media accounts or simply upload them from our galleries.

The virtual assistant on their website guides us through the entire process. We can choose a frame of our liking, send in our picture or artwork, and get it framed in no time. The best part is – the frames are as friendly on our wallets as they are on our walls.

Each of the frames is handmade by some of the best frame-makers in the USA. You can choose from a variety of frame designs, colors, and layouts. Simply place your order, and within 3 to 4 days, your order will be shipped. This makes them one of the fastest delivering framing websites.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, we loved how easy it was to navigate their mobile app and order our frames. Of course, since we uploaded pictures from our phones, editing them to our complete satisfaction was slightly challenging. However, you can choose to do it through your desktop app as well.

Pros Highly affordable frames

The mobile app is convenient and reliable

Promo codes and discounts

Fast delivery Cons Editing tools are limited on the mobile app

SnapBox

When it comes to satisfying customers with the best products, experience matters. SnapBox has over three decades of experience in dealing with customer likes and dislikes. The website is easy to navigate and allows customers to choose from an array of options for all their framing needs.

Why Did We Like It?

As soon as we opened the website, we were greeted by a big discount banner! This instantly encouraged us to explore the website more, as we did not want to spend lavishly on framing our art. The website was extremely easy to navigate. Moreover, their framing options were plentiful.

If you are the kind of person who likes to have more than just a handful of options, you will appreciate SnapBox. They are specifically known for having a multitude of options – be it for framing your art or other objects.

Every single frame is made with attention to detail, ensuring that they come out perfect. Of course, in case of dissatisfaction, they are proactive and will offer to fix their error right away.

Although their options might be confusing to some customers, they ensure that you will never feel bored on their website. Their products are high-quality with a premium feel and look. Even so, they will not burn a hole through your pocket.

What Could’ve Been Better?

When we tried to upload our picture, the website could not recognize it at first. We thought it might be a glitch and went back, only to realize the picture uploaded several times! This might be a technical issue with the website, which is easily fixable.

Pros High-quality frames

Made with 100% real wood

Excellent customer support

A wide array of framing options Cons The website could use some improvement

Framed & Matted

Just as the name promises, Framed & Matted offers you excellent products and services for your art. The website is specially created for those who like to experiment with different options when it comes to framing. They also promise to deliver within just a few days, which is excellent.

Why Did We Like It?

Confused about the right frame to get for your beautiful art? Framed & Matted provides you with a great ‘Lookbook’ on their website, which you can access for free. Here, you can go through thousands of frames, designs, and their layouts. Hopefully, this will help you get inspired for your own frame design.

If that wasn’t enough, then you can always opt for virtual assistance from any of their expert consultants. They are available over email and will provide you with complete guidance and free advice, helping you pick the perfect frame for your needs.

If you are in two minds about what kind of a mat to get for your frame – don’t fret about it. They offer you a free double mat along with free extra options. You can decide between the two when you receive it. The frame is easy to assemble on your own and doesn’t require many tools.

Choose from a variety of frame designs, 29 mat colors, and customizable sizes for your frames.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You will have to assemble the frame yourself at home. While this isn’t really an issue, some customers might prefer to have this done by a professional instead. That being said, the assembly and mounting options are effortless and straightforward.

Pros Free extra options and double mat

29 mat colors to choose from

Customizable frame design

Fast delivery options Cons You have to assemble it yourself at home

Frame It Easy

Looking for an inexpensive option for customizable frames? Frame It Easy is the solution for your framing needs. You can opt for the DIY option to assemble it yourself, or just have it done for you. The website is reliable and easy to navigate, even for first-time users.

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, we liked how straightforward the custom designing process was. As soon as you enter their website, you will find the option to design your own frame. This feature walks you through the process in the most simple steps.

Once you have chosen your frame design, color, size, and shape, you can upload your art on their website. Alternatively, you can choose to have the frame delivered and assemble it at home.

We liked how easy it was to navigate the entire process. We were also surprised to find many great options when it came to choosing the perfect frame for our art. Moreover, the frames were all budget-friendly, so we did not end up spending a considerable amount.

Finally, we noticed that all the frames come with a premium Acid-Free Foamcore backing. This bonus was something that really impressed us and ensured us of a long-lasting product.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the frames are quite affordable, the shipping costs aren’t. In fact, we even read some reviews that mentioned receiving the package late after paying hefty shipping charges. So, the only aspect where this website needs improvement is its shipping time and cost.

Pros Informative guides and blogs on the website

Easy options to design your own frame

Highly affordable

Great customer support Cons Expensive shipping

Getting Your Art Framed Online FAQs

What is the best website to get your art framed?

Overall, we found CanvasPop and ElephantStock to be the best websites for framing art. Not only did they have a range of products, but they also offer excellent customer service.

What is the most budget-friendly website for art framing?

If you are running on a budget, then Keepsake Frames is the best option for your framing needs.

How long does the framing process take?

Depending upon the website you choose, the process may take 3 to 5 days, or even a few weeks. Typically, custom made frames take longer to complete. In the case of readymade frames, you may even be able to opt for next day shipping.

How do you protect your frames?

After purchasing your frames from any of the above websites, you need to clean and maintain them to enhance their appeal and life. Regular dusting of the frames will keep them dirt free. In the case of non-wood frames, you can even choose to wipe them down with a mild cleaner and water. Make sure to ask the manufacturer about any special instructions for specific frames.

How can you choose the right frame for your art?

The right frame will not turn the attention away from your art with its overpowering looks. Instead, it will subtly draw more attention to your art while protecting it. Moreover, the right frame should complement not only your art but also the color and decor of your room.

You can opt for virtual assistance from the websites above or go through some of their comprehensive guides.

Final Words

With that, we have come to the end of our comprehensive guide. We understand the effort it takes to create beautiful art with your own hands. So, it only makes sense to want to protect it for years to come. The right frame can help you protect your work, enhancing its colors and beauty.

We found CanvasPop and ElephantStock to be the best websites for getting your art frames. However, if you are on a tight budget, then opt for Keepsake Frames or iCanvas. And in terms of sheer variety, we liked Framed & Matted.

We hope you have all the information you need to make the right choice. Keep on creating beautiful art, and don’t forget to frame them!

Take care, until next time!

Related Articles

15 Best Canvas Printing Service Providers

The Best Online Sources for Framing Art

15 Best Canvas Printing Services Today