Looking for an alternative to posters? Canvas printing may be your best bet!

Whether you have a favorite family photograph you want up on your wall, or a masterpiece recreated, canvas printing is a fantastic solution. Although posters are still quite common, they just don’t give the same appeal as a professional-looking canvas.

A canvas print is a great concept to liven up any room – be it your home, office, or any other space. However, the vast options can leave you overwhelmed when it comes to finding the best service providers.

To ease your burden, we have curated a list of the 15 best canvas printing service providers. They provide unmatched service and some of the best prints, making any photograph look like a work of pure art.

Well, without further ado, let’s get straight to the deets.

Best Canvas Printing Service

Exceptional customer reviews brought us to CanvasPop – so it should come as no surprise that this is one of our top recommendations. When a company has an innate love for art, it spills over onto their high-quality products and brilliant customer service. Their website has a simple user-interface, making it easier to upload artworks for printing.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to creating exceptional canvas prints, we found most art lovers turning to CanvasPop. Every order is handmade, which just goes to show how much love and care they put into their work. Moreover, their canvas printing services are competitively priced, which is a bonus.

We liked how each customer is assigned to a personal designer who walks them through the entire process – from start to finish. Once again, this goes to show how much care they take into making sure that each customer is satisfied.

You can choose to get your canvas print reviewed before it goes off for printing. This added step ensures that you get a perfect print every time. The best part? The digital print is absolutely free of cost! However, it also means that your order might be delayed by a few days.

The end product – premium 255gsm vibrant luster fine art paper for the print. A handmade wooden frame and a low-glare plexiglass insert.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, the quality and customer service provided by them is outstanding. But, there is no option to speed up the process of ‘print review,’ even if you offer to pay extra for it. This slight delay in shipping may be a disadvantage to some. That said, you can opt out of the print review if you wish.

Pros All handmade products

Regular deals and discounts

Proof of print to review

Name of craftsman in removable sticker inside the frame Cons No option to speed up delivery

As the name suggests, ElephantStock prides itself on having a massive archive of stock images. However, their USP lies in their ability to create original and mesmerizing canvas prints. A safe haven for amateurs and professionals alike, any print from this company is sure to last you for years to come.

Why Did We Like It?

The sheer collection of stock images is enough to make even professionals dumbfounded. No matter how large (or tiny) your canvas printing needs are, they provide you with high-quality products and excellent customer service.

In fact, most customers cannot stop gushing about their over-the-top customer service. The executives are well trained in their profession and extremely empathetic – always ready to help customers in need.

While some of the canvas prints were very affordable and tied up with convenient deals, others held high price tags. We were pleased to find that the higher-priced items were worth every cent – using top-quality materials only with brilliant craftsmanship. If you are looking for one of a kind canvases, ElephantStock is the service provider to opt for.

With a love for art and a curious interest in creating unique pieces, they ensure that every customer gets more than they expect. Every canvas was professional, sturdy, and durable, and came with a great price tag, which we didn’t mind.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some of the more complex or larger prints may take a few weeks to get delivered. Although the wait time is a bit long, the final product is terrific and definitely worth the wait. However, some customers might have liked to opt for faster delivery time.

Pros Waterproof and scratch-proof laminates

Excellent customer service

Multiple layout options

Free print verification Cons Delivery time could have been better

CanvasDiscount

If you are on the lookout for discounted canvases, then you wouldn’t find a better bargain than this one. Although CanvasDiscount gives you a 100% guarantee of discounted products, the one thing that they don’t discount is their quality. If low-price and high-quality are your specifications, then this is the service provider for you.

Why Did We Like It?

We are not always willing to spend big money on canvas prints, especially if you are just testing how certain prints look around your room. In that case, opting for budget canvas prints seems like the best option.

That is precisely what we found here – budget prints without compromising on quality. Moreover, the fact that each print is stretched out by hand before being prepared for delivery enhances our faith in the company. We like that they care so deeply about each of their products and customers to put special effort into all of them.

Additionally, we found out that the inks used for their prints are completely free of chemical solvents. This feature is especially helpful if you have children or pets around your home. Of course, it is excellent for those with allergies as well.

The versatility of their products was what impressed us the most. From the lesser-known acrylic, to metal, and even PVC forex prints – you can find it all. To top it off, their speedy delivery is a bonus.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We unfortunately found their image upload feature to work relatively slow, even while using high-speed internet. We hope they quickly improve the features on their website, as the slow upload time can become frustrating for some customers.

Pros Sizing options reduce the risk of pixelated prints

Fast delivery speed

Variety of products

Consistent discounts and gift vouchers Cons They could improve their website design slightly

iCanvas

The winning feature of this service provider is their easy to use website and good customer service. If you need professional quality canvas prints for your office or home, this is a great option. Their fast delivery is also something that most customers find attractive.

Why Did We Like It?

Complicated websites that require too much technical knowledge getting you down? Well, iCanvas is known for its user-friendly interface and easy options. To get started, all you need to do is create an account. Upload your images to the account and wait just 24 hours to get edited proofs. That’s about it!

Once you approve the images, they will be professionally printed onto a canvas of your choice and delivered to you within 15 business days. This straightforward process is what impressed us most about them. Of course, their speedy delivery is also something we loved.

Although they guarantee professional quality canvas prints, there are a few restrictions that you need to follow. You need to provide an image of a specific size only (half of the size of your desired canvas print). If you want a high-resolution print, your image has to be at least 50KB. Of course, this effort is worth it at the end – when you get a fantastic print delivered to you.

What Could’ve Been Better?

All in all, we had no complaints when we saw the high-quality prints we received. However, we found some of the features restricting. Providing a large size or high-resolution isn’t always feasible. These restrictions may come in the way of otherwise top-quality prints at great prices.

Pros User-friendly website interface

Excellent customer support

High-resolution canvas prints

Competitive pricing Cons Restrictive upload specifications

Inktuitive

Their motto is – “What you visualize daily shapes your life.” This inspiring quote is backed by hundreds of unique canvas prints that you will find on their websites. Of course, their ability to transfer absolutely any image you want onto a top-quality canvas is their best asset.

Why Did We Like It?

A group of entrepreneurs and creators got together to inspire thousands of people. What came out of their creative endeavor is intuitive brilliance and originality. They believe that your dreams and visions shape your future outcome. It is vital to surround yourself with images that inspire and motivate you.

With firsthand experience with the same, these brilliant minds created their company to help others transform their vision into reality. Each canvas print is high-quality – with vivid colors and hues, even for black and white prints.

No matter which corner of the world you are in, you are eligible to enjoy free standard shipping. This great hook not only attracts international customers but also enhances their appeal. Moreover, they promise a complete money-back guarantee if a customer is dissatisfied.

Outstanding customer service, professional-quality prints, and competitive pricing make this service provider such a favorite amongst art enthusiasts worldwide.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The promise of only delivering the best quality canvas prints at the earliest time is quite a heavy one. We found a few of their services to be priced higher than their competitors. Of course, it is almost expected, due to the quality of the prints. Making them more competitively priced is a good strategy.

Pros High-resolution canvas prints

Money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied

Fast delivery speed

Free standard shipping worldwide Cons Some products might be expensive

CanvasHQ

A family-owned business where great care is taken into customizing every order. This service provider is best known for its high-quality artwork and above ordinary customer care services. If you don’t mind splurging to get a high-quality artwork, this is the place to go to.

Why Did We Like It?

When you pay a higher price for a product, you immediately expect to get the best in terms of quality and service. Well, that’s precisely what you get. If their authentic customer care service isn’t enough, their customized advice and guidance will definitely be.

For every order, they ensure that the customer is completely taken care of at every step. They even provide tips and valuable judgment to optimize every individual order. In case of any assistance or complaints, they are quick on their feet and take no time to solve the customers’ complaints.

One of their most impressive features is the free image touch-up. This option allows the artists to digitally touch-up the customers’ image, enhancing its hues, vibrancy, and optimizing their order. The best part? This service is completely free of charge.

The poly-cotton blend fabric for the canvas and commercial grade ink is what creates unique prints every time. There is not much this service provider doesn’t offer – with a super-fast delivery time and excellent customer service.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the website offers a seamless experience to even inexperienced customers, their editing tools were limited. This can be frustrating for some customers who prefer to edit their images before sending them for printing. However, they edit the images themselves and send you an image proof, which is good.

Pros High-quality customer service

Fast delivery speeds

Wall-mounting hook that requires no additional tools to hang

Intuitive website surfing experience Cons Limited editing tools on their website

CanvasChamp

Are you running a business and need to buy a bunch of canvas prints together? Cost-cutting might be your top priority. In that case, CanvasChamp is your best solution. Moreover, with significant discounts and offers, your scope of saving money keeps increasing. For wholesale canvas printing services, you won’t regret choosing this provider.

Why Did We Like It?

Since the company focuses primarily on lowering overhead costs, they are able to provide extremely competitive prices. In fact, it is one of the only service providers who can ship their orders outside the USA – if you are looking for that option.

Aside from their affordable pricing strategy, they also offer great discounts and offers to their customers. This gives us a tremendous scope of saving money on bulk orders.

When we dove into their services, we found that they offered a variety of split canvas options in different shapes and sizes. The feature allows creative minds to really experiment with different styles and designs to decorate their spaces.

In terms of their final product, we got a hand-stretched canvas on a 100% pine wood handmade frame. The canvas fabric was a poly-cotton blend, which is great, but not as durable and long-lasting as its competitor brands.

What we liked the most about them is their beautiful archival lamination with complimentary hanging equipment. This allows us to hang our prints effortlessly without tools.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only factor we felt which could’ve been improved upon is their website design and navigation features. Although we were able to complete our order with a little effort, it can be complicated for other customers. They should build a desktop browser website to place orders, instead of insisting on using their app or smartphone browser.

Pros Affordable wholesale prices

Fast delivery

Multiple active promotions, offers, and discounts

Caters to specialty and bulk orders Cons Should improve website design

Mixbook

The most prominent feature of this service provider is its versatility of canvas prints. You can choose from a plethora of sizes and shapes, customizing your order to create unique prints. The best part is that you will receive gallery-style frames in textured canvas options. Unleash your creative side with these providers.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing we did was to visit their official website and place a couple of print orders. We were impressed by the simplicity of the entire process. An easy-to-use interface and smart navigation keys allowed us to customize our order in no time. Moreover, the simple drag and drop style photo editor can be used efficiently by both pros and amateurs.

We noticed a built-in image resolution checker option, which allowed us to check our order’s size and quality. With this option, we were able to make quick changes if we were unhappy with the final result, before it went for printing.

Although they are competitively priced, a few options were slightly expensive on their website. However, when we finally received our print, it was worth the expenditure.

The gallery-style frames in black, espresso, and white looked extremely classy. Moreover, the textured canvas added life to the vivid prints, making them come alive on our walls.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, if you are looking for professional, gallery-style frames and prints, this is a great option. However, their production time was slightly longer than we would’ve liked. This is something they can work on, as many customers may find the wait time frustrating.

Pros Great textured canvas options

Clean, minimalist frames

Regular discounts and offers

Easy to navigate website and editor Cons Long production time

Snapfish

Are you environment-conscious when it comes to the products you purchase? Snapfish understands your need to be eco-friendly and provides recycled materials for many of their products. Moreover, being in the business for 20 years has equipped them with valuable experience, which is evident in their service and high-quality products.

Why Did We Like It?

When we logged on to their website, the first thing we saw was a plethora of printing and order options. We were worried that it might be a challenging process; however, this was not true. The website interface was ultra-intuitive. It was easy to navigate and complete our order without hassle.

We liked the option of using our social media accounts to upload our images to the website templates. Moreover, a variety of customizing options allowed us to play around and experiment with different styles.

One of their most unique features was the custom color wrap option. This option features a customized color wrap around the edges of our chosen canvas print. It adds an extra pop of color while creating a clean look for the finished product. If you don’t want it, you can always opt for the traditional print.

Finally, the speedy delivery and bright, vivid colors were what made us (and other customers) a huge fan of this service provider.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike competitor websites, they don’t have any internal editing tools. If we wish to edit an image, we need to use third-party editing and then re-upload the image if we are happy with it. We hope they improve on this feature as it is inconvenient for many customers.

Pros Custom color wrap option

Easy to navigate website

Eco-friendly recycled materials

Speedy delivery time Cons No internal editing options on their website

Shutterfly

Similar to its competitor Snapfish, Shutterfly is also one of the oldest and most famous names in the canvas printing industry. With years of experience and expert knowledge to back them up, it is no wonder that their services are so well-loved. Their services are prompt and super easy to use.

Why Did We Like It?

These service providers are competitively priced, but often, with the added shipping charges, the end product looks slightly expensive. We immediately thought this would be a minus point for the company. However, when we received the end product, we were completely taken aback with the final results.

What other rival companies failed to do, Shutterfly did exceptionally well. Many canvas printing service providers are unable to work with a variety of images that may not be available in good quality options. The prints often come out faded, pixelated, or distorted.

However, this provider took up the challenge and did a great job of it. We sent in an image taken from an old phone, which wasn’t the best in terms of quality. We wanted to see if they could print it reasonably well. Honestly, the end product exceeded our expectations.

Not only did they deliver a completely distortion-free canvas print, but it looked better than the original! This was because of their excellent editing and photo optimizing skills.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, we were satisfied with their products and customer service. The only thing that could use some improvement would be their website design. Although the interface is excellent, it doesn’t always work on desktop browsers, which is problematic for many users.

Pros Fast delivery and shipping

Can work on all image qualities and resolutions

3-D canvas print viewing

Easy user interface Cons The website doesn’t open through desktop browsers

Great Big Canvas

Whether you’re looking for custom made canvas prints or ready-made ones, Great Big Canvas provides all these services. Using artist’s grade canvas and UVB protection, these canvases are built to last for years in your home or office space. There are dozens of framing and customization options for all users.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking for a service provider who will ship your canvas prints to the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, this is where you should go. Not only do they provide a variety of ready-made print options, but also customizable ones.

If we talk about the pricing scheme, they seem to be a slightly more expensive option as compared to their competitors. However, they provide such high-quality material and prints that we were hard-pressed to say it wasn’t worth the money.

The artist’s grade canvas works beautifully in all spaces, be it your office or home space. Moreover, the canvases are protected with a superior UVB protection. This added feature creates a barrier, protecting our artwork from fading, sun exposure, and moisture.

One of the most unique options we found was the floating frame feature. This feature added an ultra-modern appeal to most canvas prints. They looked minimalistic and contemporary, making a great addition to absolutely any space.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though we loved their high-quality prints and great service, we admit there are cheaper options out there in the market. If they price their products and services more competitively, their demand would naturally increase. However, they do offer a money-back guarantee for unsatisfied customers.

Pros Floating frame option

Money-back guarantee

Added UVB protection

Artists grade frames Cons Slightly expensive

Walmart

With almost everything available at Walmart these days, we weren’t too surprised to find canvas printing services as well. If you are on a tight budget and looking for some lovely canvas prints to brighten up your home or office space – this is the right place. Affordable, but quality prints are what you’ll get.

Why Did We Like It?

Yes, we admit that the quality of the canvas prints was not gallery level. However, if you are looking for simple additions to your home or office space, you won’t find a better deal. Walmart offers a range of canvas printing services at the most affordable prices.

What we liked about this service provider is how easy their photo editing software is. Whether you are a complete beginner or a pro, you will find their editing tools easy and reliable. Moreover, there is a built-in warning system that alerts you if your images are of low quality.

If you were worried about ending up with substandard prints, you could forget about it. Furthermore, we love the variety of frames available. We could choose from floating frames, contemporary, traditional, or even no frame options.

To top it off, there are several great discounts and offers always available on their websites. If you are on a budget and need some decent quality canvas prints, you won’t regret choosing this service provider.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For the price that we were paying, we did not have any complaints about the print quality and customer service. Of course, if you are looking for high-resolution images or gallery-quality prints, this isn’t the best option.

Pros Very affordable

Variety of framing options

Built-in warning system for low-quality images

Fast delivery speed Cons Not the best option for high-quality printing

Walgreens

You might wonder if your local drugstore can really provide canvas printing services? Well, we were surprised too! Although Walgreens isn’t the place for custom-sized canvas printing, they offer a fast, on-the-go solution for gifting. Moreover, their super-fast turnaround time is their strength, and they know how to use it.

Why Did We Like It?

Even faced a situation where you are in desperate need of an emergency canvas print within 24 hours? Well, your friendly neighborhood drugstore has the solution for you. We loved how super fast their delivery time was. In fact, there are thousands of locations you can visit to conveniently pick up your print if you are short on time.

Uploading our images on their editing software was really easy. We could use our social media accounts to do it. They were able to edit our images to optimize their quality, and before we knew it, we were ready to process our order.

The minimal time and no-fuss approach are what impressed us the most about them. Of course, you cannot expect absolutely professional-quality prints. However, we found that they were better than we expected.

Their best feature is the same day pick up services. With a range of different store locations, you can pick up your print from any place convenient for you.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If fast, easy, and affordable canvas printing services are your needs, then this is a great option. As easy as their editing software is to use, we wished that there were a few more editing options to make our images even better.

Pros Same day pick up services

Easy website navigation

Affordable options

Vivid, saturated prints Cons Restricted editing tools

Looking for a canvas print to scale a massive portion of your wall? Explore Pictorem for high-quality, museum level prints and artwork. Using some of the most advanced technologies and superior products, you are guaranteed to have the best quality canvas prints on your hands – that too at affordable prices.

Why Did We Like It?

The same ink, which is used in gallery and museum artwork, is what they use for creating your canvas prints. Giclee printing produces high-resolution prints that look natural and not overly done. Their prints are super vibrant, saturated, and look like professional quality artworks from all angles.

If you are worried about your canvas prints fading over time, they guarantee that their products will last for as long as 200 years. If that wasn’t enough, then their premium quality materials and most advanced technologies guarantee absolutely top-notch quality prints.

Wondering if these features will burn a hole through your pocket? You can stop thinking about it – we already checked. Most of their canvas printing services are super affordable. While some of them are slightly more expensive, their quality and long-lasting guarantee make it worth the extra money spent.

If museum-quality prints are what you are looking for, you will find a great range of options with them.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While their panoramic style prints are stunning, smaller prints are not their forte. We found absolutely no flaws when we ordered gigantic sized prints covering the face of the wall. However, upon ordering smaller canvas prints, we thought that their quality could have been better.

Pros High-quality panoramic style prints

Premium materials and advanced technologies used

Long-lasting canvas fabric

Sturdy, durable frames Cons Smaller prints lack the allure of the larger ones

Easy Canvas Prints

If you are in dire need of a budget canvas printing service provider, then your best bet would be Easy Canvas Prints. By far, they are the most affordable option you could find. However, they do not compromise on quality one bit – offering beautiful canvas prints with stunning frames.

Why Did We Like It?

What impressed us the most about this service provider was their editing and enhancement services. With a few clicks, they turned our mundane looking image into an oil paint effect. Moreover, there are other options to explore, such as removing objects from images, removing imperfections, paper wrinkles, etc.

The canvases are made of polyester and come with a semi-gloss effect when they are done. This can look great against matt or textured walls, or if you just like glossy prints.

The user-interface on their website was extremely simple – any beginner could navigate and edit images without any assistance. A graphic illustrating feature allows you to see what your final print will look like once it is hung up on the wall.

We also noticed that the website has a number of specially-priced canvas wall display packs. Additionally, there are also collage options, which we decided to explore. We were pleased to see how easy it was to navigate through all the options. Moreover, any adjustments we wanted to make were a simple, straightforward process.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are relatively lesser options when it comes to custom prints or special orders. However, for traditional printing options, they are the most affordable and accessible option you can explore. We wish that they could extend their excellent service to customized orders as well.

Pros Enhancement and editing options

Extremely affordable

Big discounts and offers

Dedicated customer support Cons Fewer options in custom orders

Canvas Prints FAQs

Which canvas printing service provider is the best in terms of quality and customer service?

In terms of overall service and products, CanvasPop might be a suitable option for most customers. Their dedicated customer service goes above and beyond most others, and they are known to use superior quality products for all their orders.

Which canvas printing service provider is the best option for customers on a tight budget?

If you are on a tight budget and are looking for more affordable options, your best bet would be CanvasDiscount, CanvasChamp, and Easy Canvas Prints.

Which service provider offers the best stock photo prints?

If you are looking specifically for stock image prints for your home and office, there are a few options you can explore. ElephantStock, iCanvas, and Inktuitive are the best in terms of stock photo prints. Of course, their services also extend to custom canvas prints, if you need those as well.

How long does it take for a canvas print to get delivered?

Well, this depends on the company you choose. While some companies promise to deliver within 3 to 5 business days, others might take a few weeks to do the same. You should get an estimation beforehand, especially if you are in a hurry to get your order. However, good quality prints are likely to take some time.

Can these canvas printing service providers ship orders outside the USA?

Although most of these service providers do not ship their orders outside the USA, you will find a couple who do. Great Big Canvas is one of them that you may explore if you wish to ship your canvas prints outside the USA.

Should you opt for a glossy or matt finish for your canvas print?

This depends entirely on your personal preference. While some people like the extra shine that comes with glossy or semi-gloss finishes, they are slightly more prone to distortion. Keep this in mind when you opt for glossy finish canvas prints.

Final Words

Canvas prints are becoming increasingly popular in most homes and offices. They offer a great alternative to posters, which can often become limiting. Moreover, good quality canvas prints last for years – with proper care and maintenance.

We hope our comprehensive reviews and FAQs helped you decide which canvas printing service provider you would like to go with. It is always a good idea to check out their work and customer reviews before finally picking one.

That being said, we wish you all the best with your canvas printing adventures! Add beauty and touches of your personality to absolutely any space by hanging canvas prints. As we mentioned in our FAQ section, we think that the best canvas printing service provider is CanvasPop.

However, if you are looking for a budget option, go for CanvasDiscount instead. For the fastest service and delivery, Walgreens might be your best option.

Well, take care, and happy printing!

15 Best Canvas Printing Services Today