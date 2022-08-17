Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Planning to invest in one of the best 11×17 printers for architects?

But before making the purchase it’s normal to feel confused about the differences between Epson Ecotank printers and ordinary inkjet printers. Or perhaps you want to learn more about inkjet and laser printing technologies. The answers, dear reader, are but a scroll away.

Laser and inkjet are two very different types of printers with a prominent presence in the office printers market. Be it image printing, text printing, or 3D printing, these printers have a leg up on the other distinctly in different ways.

Here’s how the laser printer gives the inkjet printer a run for its money.

A Brief Overview: Inkjet Printers

Inkjet printers are the best choice for those requiring high graphical fidelity, decent speed, and quality black-and-white prints.

The idea of inkjet printing has been around for decades. First conceptualized in the 1950s, this printing technology has seen quite a few changes in modern times, although the printing process remains the same. They can be segregated into two types—continuous inkjet and drop-on-demand.

1. Continuous Inkjet

With Continuous Inkjet, the ink is passed through an electrostatic charge to separate it into tiny droplets. These droplets are then sprayed onto the printing sheet without the nozzle coming in contact with the paper.

2. Drop-On-Demand

Drop-on-demand printing involves dropping ink onto the printing surface when it is required. The printer ink may be sprayed from a single nozzle or several.

Inkjet Printers As 3D Printers

You may be surprised to know that Inkjet printers were the first 3D printers. The technology being used in 3D printers dates back to the 1980s. It involves layer-by-layer deposition which is what inkjet printers usually do. But, 3D printers repeat this process over and over on the same surface. Suffice to say, inkjet printers contributed to laying the foundation of modern printing tech.

The Ecotank Printers

Epson’s Ecotank printers are a variation of the traditional inkjet technology. They utilize high-capacity refillable ink tanks that are easily accessible for refills. So, rather than removing the ink cartridge to replace or refill the ink, all you need to do is fill up the tank to get it ready. The ecotank printers are a significant addition to inkjet printers’ lineup.

A Brief Overview: Laser Printers

The de-facto leader of office printers, laser printers show off their high speed and accuracy without any hitch. A monochrome laser printer is a go-to device for any office worker who needs hundreds of prints daily. The technology that enables such speed was created in 1969. To put it into perspective, it’s been around since the moon landing. They are fast, precise, and provide great prints with no trouble whatsoever.

Processing, charging, exposing, developing, transferring, fusing, and cleaning and recharging—the complex laser printing process goes through these seven steps to execute a single print. Each step happens in a flash, and the output will have your jaw hanging open in astonishment.

At first, laser printers were exclusively designed for monochrome printing, and some of them still are monochrome. But, in recent years, the expansion of laser printing technology has brought a few variants for you—traditional monochromatic laser printers, color laser printers, and multifunction laser printers.

1. Monochrome Printers

These print in black-and-white only. Designed specifically for an office environment, the monochrome laser printer quickly carved a place on the market. As far as printers go, these perform their specialized task the best.

2. Color Laser Printers

Color laser printers will give you the consistent speed of monochromatic laser printers and high yield without skimping out on quality. Of course, inkjet printers offer a higher color depth, but they can’t keep up with the speed of laser printers.

3. Multifunction Laser Printers

Multifunction laser printers are those large all-in-one printers you see at the copier shops. These are more than just printers; they often include a copier, a fax machine, and a scanner altogether. These printers will do just about anything that you’ll need from one.

Evaluation: Inkjet Vs Laser Printers

Inkjet Printer

1. How It Works

As the name indicates, inkjet printers primarily use ink made from a solid pigment suspension. The ink is stored in cartridges and is released onto the paper through print heads. These print heads have thousands of tiny holes that drop ink onto the printing surface. The dots made by the ink seem like a coherent image or text to a human eye.

2. Print Quality

Inkjet printing produces high-quality prints consistently. This is especially true for images, where every dot on the page will contribute to a more vivid and striking picture. Be it ordinary printing paper or glossy photo paper, inkjets will give you the same high-quality output every time. Photographers, architects, and artists may choose inkjet printers for the vibrance they offer.

3. Cost-Per-Page

On average, you will find that printing each page costs higher. Inkjet cartridges are not priced as steeply as toner cartridges. The cartridges also run a risk of drying out when not in use. So, if you print infrequently, you may have to purchase more ink cartridges than you’d ordinarily need to.

4. Print Capacity

Inkjet ink cartridges run out of ink relatively quickly. You can print around 200 pages before having to swap the cartridge out for a new one. The number is pretty low and will burn a hole in your wallet if you need to use an inkjet printer for an extended period.

5. Print Speed

All the inkjet printers take some time to get going for printing a page out. You’ll be able to print ten to fifteen pages every minute, which is fairly slow. You can keep one of these at home if you’re not looking to use them very frequently.

6. Purchasing Cost

Inkjet printers are often used for personal use or in studios for good reason. If printing is a rare task for you, an inkjet printer is an affordable choice. However, the market is rife with different kinds of printers catered to various uses.

7. Space Management

Inkjet printers are portable and do not occupy much space on a table. As personal printers, they will serve the purpose well.

Laser Printer

1. How It Works

As the name suggests, laser printers utilize lasers to infuse the printing surface with toner. A toner is a powder mixture, which works in tandem with the laser to form millions of dots on the printing surface to create the desired text or image. The paper is then passed under a hot roller to melt the toner powder mixture, making the particles stick to the sheet.

2. Print Quality

Monochrome laser printers are specialized for text prints. Lacking liquid ink, the prints are always smudge-free, bleed-free, and very clean. For pictures, laser printers may not offer color depth comparable to inkjet printers, but the quality is still excellent for black-and-white prints and limited-color printing.

3. Cost-Per-Page

On average, the toner cartridges used by laser printers are more expensive than inkjet cartridges. However, this is balanced by the yield a toner cartridge offers. When printing in large volumes, the price gap between inkjet printers and laser printers widens into a chasm.

4. Print Capacity

Laser printers have unmatched yields. They can churn out thousands, if not tens of thousands, of pages before the toner cartridge needs replacement. Though toner cartridges are more expensive, the sheer volume of prints a single toner offers balances out the cost.

5. Print Speed

These are fast. How fast? Hundreds-of-pages-a-minute fast. Inkjet printers print around 16 pages in a minute, while laser printers can do about a hundred in the same amount of time. The gap between their speeds is astonishing.

6. Purchasing Cost

The cost of most laser printers is slightly higher than that of an inkjet printer. But, given the yield laser printers offer, they make for excellent office printers regardless.

7. Space Management

You’ll need to clear some space out to accommodate a laser printer. With certain models, you may not be able to fit them on a regular-sized office desk at all.

Inkjet Vs Laser Printers: The Winner

1. Where Inkjet Printers Win Out

Inkjet printers cost less than typical laser printers. They are also highly compatible with different kinds of papers and printing surfaces. They’ll enable you to make stickers and posters with no trouble, owing to the high color fidelity they offer.

Ink cartridges can be refilled and reused for a long time. For home use, inkjet printers are a fantastic option.

2. The Flaws of Inkjet Printers

Ink cartridges are high maintenance. If not stored properly, they will become dry and unusable. These are also quite expensive and may set you back in the long run.

For office use, inkjet printers can’t keep up with the required print volume.

3. What Makes Laser Printers An Office Worker’s Best Friend

Let’s face it: laser printers are ridiculously fast—hundreds of pages within minutes without breaking a sweat. The quality is exemplary, and the cost per page is meager. The toner doesn’t run out for thousands of pages. And, even if the toner is not used, it won’t dry out. The negatives with laser printers are barely a handful. As a result, laser printers are helpful for most printing tasks.

4. What Could Be Better With Laser Printers

These printers cost more than inkjet printers on average. They are bigger and take up a lot more space than inkjets.

Why Laser Printer Is Better Than Inkjet Frequently Asked Questions ?

Which printer is the best for a large number of color prints?

If you don’t require high color depth for your prints, a color laser printer will do the job just fine.

Which printer will give the best photographic yield?

Most inkjets have no trouble providing excellent color fidelity on many kinds of paper.

How long do inkjet and toner cartridges last?

If sealed properly, a typical inkjet cartridge will last a good couple of years. If not, however, a cartridge may dry out quickly.

As far as toners go, they can be stored safely for long periods. Though they are liquids, they do not dry out, so you’ll be able to use them again even if they’re left out for a long time.

Are there any risks associated with toner cartridges?

Toner cartridges do not leak on their own, nor do they run a risk of drying out. Faulty drum units can cause toner leaks. These leaks are messy and a hassle to clean up. They also have the chance of emanating Carbon Monoxide in poorly ventilated areas. It would do you well to check your laser printer for leaks regularly.

Why Laser Printer Is Better Than Inkjet Conclusion

Each printer has its place in the market: inkjets are usually suited for art and photo studios, while laser printers are catered towards offices.

Having said that, laser printers have a leg up on inkjets in nearly every department other than detailed color printing. They’re faster, cost less in the long run, and dish out large volumes of prints without stopping.

With an expanding area of specialization, laser printers look to conquer the printing market entirely. They are the future and they’ll be the king of the hill soon enough.