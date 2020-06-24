13 Best Bathtub Faucets Right Now

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you wish to add a touch of elegance and style to your conventional bathroom decor? Well, then it’s time to invest in the right bathroom fixtures.

That being said, a bathtub faucet is an essential plumbing accessory that ensures both functionality and innovation. And this is why installing these units is necessary to meet your daily bathing requirements.

However, truth be told, installing a faucet is comparatively easier than finding a suitable model for your bathroom. Why? This is because there are various models and factors to consider, which in turn makes the entire selection process quite hectic.

But don’t worry; we have got your back! Through this guide, we provide detailed reviews of the 13 best bathtub faucets available in the market right now. Furthermore, we have also included a comprehensive buyer’s guide to help your decision-making.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

Top 13 Bathtub Faucets

American Standard is a leading North American manufacturing company dedicated to developing innovative kitchen and bathroom fixtures for over 140 years. On that note, we bring you our topmost recommendation from the brand, which is designed to offer superior performance and reliability.

Why Did We Like It?

With an all-metal brass construction, the American Standard Tub Spout is not just the best, but it is also one of the most durable options on our list. It comes with a polished chrome plating, which prevents corrosion while enhancing your casual home decor. In fact, the reflective surface is what bestows a touch of elegance to your bathroom.

Apart from this, the durable faucet features a built-in slip-on diverter, making it suitable for your bath or shower system. In other words, the unit is comparatively easy and quick to install, even without the help of a plumber.

Furthermore, you can fit it on the wall by fitting it to a 1/2-inch copper water pipe. And that’s not all. You will be pleased to know that this bath spout offers quiet operation, superior performance, and reliability at an affordable price. Yes, our number one choice is also budget-friendly, catering to the needs of consumers on a tight budget.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Truth be told, we didn’t come across any major drawbacks related to this cheap yet well-made faucet. However, we were not quite impressed with its plastic-made inserts as they may later compromise it’s overall quality. But the unit also comes with a 1-year warranty, making it a trustworthy investment.

Pros Easy to install

Durable and sturdy

Budget-friendly

Elegant and lightweight design

1-year warranty Cons Plastic inserts

Delta Faucet is a leading kitchen and bathroom fittings brand that delivers well-made and stylish showerheads, faucets, and other accessories. And the RP1753 Tub Spout is one of its innovations made with parts guaranteed to last for a lifetime, ensuring value for its price.

Why Did We Like It?

Affordability and functionality is a unique combination, which we all look for while buying a product. And this is what prompted us to introduce you to this tub spout from Delta Faucet.

That being said, one of the best features of the unit is its durable and sturdy construction. Built using genuine parts backed by a lifetime guarantee, you can expect it to ensure a smooth and long-lasting performance. Not only this, but it also comes with a polished chrome finish, which enhances the overall appeal of your bathroom, giving it a sleek and modern touch.

And it doesn’t just end there! Apart from the polished chrome finish, you also have the option of choosing between the available stainless steel and polished brass units. What’s more? Thanks to the pull-down diverter, you don’t have to worry about leakage and water wastage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

When talking about the downsides to this relatively cheap and efficient faucet, we really didn’t notice anything significant. The only issue of the unit is that its body tends to stain quite easily due to water spots. But this is something that can be handled if you wipe it with a cloth regularly.

Pros Easy to install

No leakage

Affordable

Durable and resistant to corrosion

Genuine parts Cons The unit tends to stain easily

One of the most reliable names in the plumbing business, Kingston Brass, comes forth with the KS266C Tub Faucet, featuring a durable solid brass construction. That being said, it is less likely to corrode, ensuring exceptional performance for the years to come.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, for those who don’t know, Kingston Brass offers a wide range of faucets in a variety of styles and finishes. From polished chrome to antique brass, each style and design is timeless. Furthermore, the units are also available with cross, knob, and lever handles, ensuring a touch of elegance and sophistication to your bathroom decor.

Apart from providing a vintage feel, it ensures practicality and functionality. In other words, it’s design ensures a firm grip and rotation, making the faucet easy to use. Not only this, but the solid brass construction does not compromise on durability. And this is why the unit is a worthy investment option that is less likely to corrode.

Along with long-term performance, you can also avoid leakage and water wastage using this particular faucet. In fact, we found it ideal for hard water use. Why? Well, it requires minimal care and maintenance, so you don’t have to worry about blockages or water stains.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Another reliable and cost-effective faucet makes its way to the top 3 recommendations on our list. But what are its drawbacks? Well, the only issue we faced was related to its installation. And this is only because the mounting hardware was not included with the unit.

Pros Available in various finishes

Durable brass construction

Minimum care

Easy to use

Elegant and sophisticated design Cons No mounting hardware included

With experience in the plumbing industry for over 100 years, My PlumbingStuff and its dedicated team bring you the most trusted products to meet your home needs. And for this reason and more, we decided to introduce you to this high-quality tub faucet from the brand.

Why Did We Like It?

This high-quality tub faucet is one of the most versatile options on our list because it can be used for most cast-iron, clawfoot-style bathtubs built within the last 125 years. In fact, it comes with an assembly instruction manual to help you through the installation process. Hence, simply follow the instructions, and you will be good-to-go.

Now, coming to the design of this unit, you will be pleased to know that it features two handles for the smooth flow of both hot and cold water. Not only that, but it also includes a ceramic cartridge, allowing you to adjust the temperature of the water flow with precision. Further adding to your convenience, the ADA-compliant metal handles and ball-valve technology ensure ease of operation.

That’s not all! The dual-handle faucet comes with a polished chrome finishing to reduce rusting. This not only enhances the longevity of the unit, but it also manages to add style and elegance to your bathroom decor.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite ensuring convenient operation and easy adjustability of water flow, we couldn’t help but notice a minor issue related to its build. The unit lacks sturdiness like the other options on the list as the diverter was a bit loose. That being said, it will not compromise on performance, making it a noteworthy option to consider buying.

Pros Two-handle design for hot and cold water

Stylish and elegant

Rust-resistant

Includes assembly instructions

ADA-compliant faucet Cons Diverter was loose

Backed by a lifetime warranty, the plumbing supplies, from one of the world’s leading manufacturing companies, Moen is best in terms of longevity and reliability. Having said that, the Moen 3931 is definitely no exception as it offers innovation to both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

Why Did We Like It?

The timeless and elegant design of the Moen 3931 is what caught our attention in the first place. Its quintessential look teamed with a mirror-like, reflective chrome finish makes it the perfect option for both modern and classic bathrooms. In fact, it is capable of complementing a variety of styles with ease, catering to the requirements of a diverse consumer base.

Apart from this, the reflective polishing makes the unit easy to wipe and clean water spot stains. In other words, it not only offers convenience, but it also manages to keep the elegance of its attractive design intact, despite its long-term use.

What’s more? Well, the wall-mounted bathtub spout includes simple assembly instructions. And hence, its installation is a breeze, even for DIY enthusiasts and homeowners. Furthermore, as mentioned earlier, all Moen products, including this unit, come with a lifetime warranty to ensure reliable performance for the years to come.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only disappointing factor of the Moen 3931 is its plastic spout, which compromises quality. Considering its price, we expected it to feature a sturdy and premium quality all-metal construction. But nonetheless, it ensures reliable and convenient performance with long-lasting value.

Pros Timeless and elegant

Highly-reflective polished chrome finish

Easy to wipe clean

Lifetime warranty

Easy installation Cons Plastic spout

Danco, one of the largest plumbing suppliers in the home improvement sector, comes forth with this universal tub spout. Focused on meeting the requirements of DIY consumers, the unit serves as an affordable plumbing solution, which helps create a refreshing bathroom decor.

Why Did We Like It?

From polished brass to chrome to brushed nickel, you can choose any of the available finishes while buying the Danco Tub Spout. Each of these styles and colors will help complement the aesthetics of your bathroom, giving it a fresh and modern touch.

In our opinion, the highlight of the unit is its universal compatibility since it fits easily with most showers or tubs. Apart from this, if you decide on going for the model, which includes a diverter, be rest assured of smooth water flow and efficient operation.

Furthermore, you don’t have to worry about additional expenses for installation. With its slip-fit design, assembly and installation is basically a DIY project, requiring only simple household tools. In fact, it includes a complete kit of accessories, including adapters, plumbing tape, and a wrench, to further add to your convenience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the unit includes a kit of tools for easy installation of the spout, we found its assembly a tad complicated compared to the previous options on the list. This is also because the instructions provided were quite difficult to follow, especially for a homeowner. Apart from this, we couldn’t really find anything wrong with this otherwise perfect universal faucet.

Pros Gives the bathroom a modern touch

Slip-fit design for convenience

Diverter ensures smooth water flow

Complete kit of tools Cons Assembly of the unit was complicated

Westbrass, a leading Los Angeles-based company founded in 1935, dealing with the manufacture of high-quality plumbing specialty products worldwide, introduces us to the E531D-1F tub spout. That being said, the unit, with its classic and versatile finish, serves as the perfect option for most tubs.

Why Did We Like It?

With a spout reach of 5-1/4-inch, the Westbrass E531D-1F is an excellent option for most tubs. And this makes it meet the requirements of a wide and diverse consumer base. Along with versatile compatibility, the unit also offers sturdy functionality and durability at an affordable price range.

In other words, its zinc construction helps in ensuring long-lasting performance with smooth water flow. In fact, it features a front diverter connection with a knob, allowing you to divert the flow between the shower and spout. Pretty convenient, right?

Well, there’s more! Promising premium quality products to its consumers, Westbrass has made sure that its innovations, including this one, meet the stringent requirements of many regulations. So, you can rest assured of quality and performance, when it comes to the Westbrass E531D-1F spout.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To be honest, we loved this faucet as it is designed to ensure smooth and efficient water flow for the years to come. But that being said, we cannot ignore the fact that it lacks a proper instruction manual to help you through the installation process. It is not a significant issue, but first-timers may find its assembly challenging.

Pros Durable zinc construction

Polished chrome finish

Smooth water flow diversion

Versatile compatibility Cons No instruction manual provided

From the beginning of this guide, we have promised to bring you the best options out there! And this is why we come forth with yet another timeless innovation from Delta Faucet, designed for improving the experience for every modern homeowner.

Why Did We Like It?

Delta Faucet has ensured rigorous testing of their products to assure top-class quality. And hence, you can expect quality performance and consistent water flow, with the installation of this diverter tub spout from the brand.

Featuring a timeless and classic design, it is capable of enhancing the aesthetic and style of any bathroom. In other words, the Delta Faucet U1072-PK is ideally the plumbing fixture of today’s home! And not just that, but it is also pretty easy to install since it features a slip-fit design.

You won’t need the help of a professional, simply follow the basic assembly instructions and you are good-to-go. In fact, it is equipped with a diverter, which enables you to avoid leakages. This, in turn, not only saves water, but it also helps in ensuring convenience, even in the long-run.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Now, if we talk about the minor flaws of this unit, it is important to mention that you might need to buy a longer hose separately. This is because the shower connection of the unit faces downwards. That being said, it is not a major issue, but it leads to additional expenditure, which could have otherwise been avoided.

Pros Exceptional quality

Consistent and efficient performance

Slip-fit design for easy installation

Prevents leakage Cons Longer hose not provided

By now, you must know that Moen is a popular name in the plumbing industry since it deals with the manufacture of quality faucets worldwide. On this note, we bring you the Moen T943BN, featuring a high-arc swan-like spout to enhance the resilience style of your bathroom.

Why Did We Like It?

Designed with a high-arc swan-like spout and two petal-like lever handles, this faucet is capable of transforming the overall style of your bathroom within no time. In fact, its classic look is also teamed with durable construction. Apart from this, it is available in various finishes for you to choose from.

From reflective chrome to oil-rubbed bronze to a brush nickel finish, each style is eye-catching as well as classy. Furthermore, the unit’s streamlined design also enables you to adjust water flow as per your needs using the two lever handles.

What’s more? With Moen’s common valve system, you can easily upgrade the look of your faucet without even touching the plumbing. In other words, once installed, it enables you to change the trim kit by simply untwisting it and locking the new trim in place.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Moen T943BN is undoubtedly the faucet capable of adding style and elegance to any three-hole bath. But the only issue we came across was related to its installation. This is because the unit does not include all the accessories and parts required for its quick and easy installation.

Pros Common M-Pact valve system

Two lever handles for easy adjustability

Simple and streamlined design

Highly durable

High-arc swan-like spout Cons Installations parts are not provided

We are quite sure that by now, you must be knowing why the brand, Delta Faucet, dominates our list. It is undoubtedly one of the most preferred names out there, committed to providing the best experience. And so we come forward with the Delta Faucet RP3435RB, another exceptional gift from the brand.

Why Did We Like It?

Backed by a lifetime warranty, the Delta Faucet RP34357RB serves to be a reliable investment option like any other model from the brand. In fact, in case of any damage or required repair work, Delta makes sure to bear the expenses while providing genuine replacement parts. Hence, it never compromises on the durability of its products, even after long-term use.

Coming to its design and style, you already know that the brand delivers some of the most classic and innovative faucets. So, you can expect the same for this particular unit. Designed to ensure a vintage flair to your bathroom, it is available in different styles and finishes, including polished chrome, champagne bronze, and Venetian bronze, to just name a few.

Furthermore, the faucet is also easy to install in any bathroom, without the help of a professional. It includes two installation holes, allowing you to simply position it on the wall by connecting it to the water pipe. Additionally, the general instruction manual makes the process even more convenient.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were not quite impressed by the quality and feel of the unit, even though it offered exceptional performance. The metal used for the construction could have been better in terms of quality. That being said, you can trust this faucet to last you through the years.

Pros Vintage and classic design

Lifetime warranty from Delta Faucet

Easy to install

Pull-up diverter Cons Quality issues

Unlike the previous options on our list, the Senlesen Tub filler is a floor-mounted unit, featuring a waterfall spout. And along with its ceramic cartridge, it promises to ensure convenience and consistently smooth performance.

Why Did We Like It?

Well, firstly, the most significant feature, which makes this unit stand out from the rest, is its floor-mounted design. Yes, the Senlesen Tub Filler is connected to the water supply lines located on the floor, ensuring the smooth flow of both hot and cold water.

Furthermore, it is constructed using brass with a brushed nickel finish while the handle is made with zinc alloy. Hence, the unit is not only sturdy, but it is also free from rust and corrosion, making it a durable option to consider.

In fact, we also have to thank its ceramic disc cartridge valve for its reliability. This is because it meets the standard quality requirements, surviving up to 50,000 times open and close tests. Not just that, but the ceramic engineering also manages to ensure convenience and precise control.

What Could’ve Been Better?

So, the only drawback of this unit was quality control. And that is a minor issue, which can be checked by the brand during the manufacturing process. Apart from this, we noticed that it wobbles a bit after installation. That being said, it is a great option both in terms of design and functionality.

Pros Floor mounted faucet

Durable and reliable construction

Ceramic disc cartridge valve

Provision of hot and cold water

Long shower hose Cons Wobbles a bit

Quality control issues

Delta Faucet has always been dedicated to making your busy life much easier. And for this reason, it comes forth with the Peerless RP4370, a simple solution, which enables you to feel the innovation and magic of the brand every day.

Why Did We Like It?

The Delta Faucet Peerless RP4370 is designed, especially for enhancing your overall showering and bathing experience. Featuring an all-metal construction, the unit is sturdy and durable, making it a reliable option worth the investment. In fact, it has been rigorously to meet quality standards, ensuring high-quality performance.

Apart from this, it comes with a chrome finish, which makes it resistant to rust, scratches, and corrosion. And not just that, but it also enhances its style, adding a touch of elegance to your bathroom decor. You can even clean the faucet using a cloth to wipe off the water stain in order to keep it stylish and attractive for the years to come.

We were impressed by the pull-out diverter of this unit because it is capable of connecting to a showering hose. This, in turn, is a significant feature for those who love enjoying a showering session in their bathtub.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Peerless RP4370 is reliable and long-lasting, making it a perfect pick that also enhances the decor of your traditional style bathroom. But its lack of a sufficiently long showering hose is what pulls it down on our list. You will probably need to buy a separate hose if you wish to enjoy long showering sessions.

Pros Pull-out diverter

Durable all-metal construction

Chrome finish

Rigorously tested for high-quality performance Cons No long showering hose

Now, we wish to conclude this list with our last but not least option from ProPlus. Designed to last you through the years to come, the ProPlus Centers Tub Faucet is capable of ensuring an enjoyable bathing experience with smooth water flow.

Why Did We Like It?

This tub faucet, featuring a two-lever handle, is the perfect replacement option in any bathroom. With the provision of both hot and cold water supply, you can, as a matter of fact, adjust the temperature and water pressure conveniently as per your choice.

The unit is constructed using solid brass and finished with a polished chrome plating to last you for a lifetime. And that’s not all. Thanks to the color and style, it serves as the perfect bathroom fixture, which adds sophistication to its overall decor.

Furthermore, it includes a diverter to prevent leakage and water wastage, especially once the water flow through the spout is stopped. In fact, you will also be pleased to know that the diverter is easy to replace, so you don’t have to worry in case of any damage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The two lever handles are designed to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable bathing experience. However, like us, you may have problems with the orientation of the handles as they are designed to be turned upwards. That being said, you can also take them off and change the position in order to turn it downwards.

Pros Two lever handles

Provision of hot and cold water

Durable

No water leakage Cons Orientation of handles

Bathtub Faucet Buyer’s Guide

By now, you have gone through our list of top recommendations. So, did you make a choice? Well, don’t panic if your answer is no.

Choosing a suitable faucet from a list of excellent options is easier said than done! Why? This is because various other factors need to be considered before making a purchase.

And for this reason, we have come forward with this comprehensive buyer’s guide, explaining the critical points to help you make an informed decision. So, read on.

Style and Design

The availability of various styles and designs of faucets, including traditional, contemporary, antique, and modern, may confuse you during the selection process. But keep in mind that whichever unit you plan on buying should match and enhance the decor of your bathroom.

In fact, the finish and color of the unit also play a significant role in the determination of your bathroom style. You can consider opting for chrome, brass, brushed nickel, and oil rubbed bronze finishes to add a touch of sophistication and elegance to your traditional bathroom.

Handles

Now, the handle of a faucet is one of its most essential features that ensures functionality and ease of operation. That being said, a single handle unit is sleeker and modern looking, but it does not provide both hot and cold water simultaneously. This drawback is overcome by dual-handle units that also allow you to adjust temperature and water pressure.

On the other hand, a unit with a diverter located on the tub spout helps in preventing water leakage and wastage.

Installation

It is important to go for a unit that comes with proper instructions, allowing you to assemble the parts with ease. Apart from this, check for a slip-fit design or any other option that is easy to install without the help of a professional using home tools.

That being said, if you are planning to replace your old faucet, it would be logical to buy a model with the same installation type. And on the contrary, a new house will give you the freedom to choose any model as per your preference. So, let’s take a look at some of the best types of tub faucets.

Center-set faucet – A solid unit with two handles.

Wall-mount faucets – As the name suggests, it can be installed on the wall by connecting to water pipes.

Floor-mount faucets – It should be connected to underground water pipelines and installed on the floor.

Single-hole faucets – The unit features one handle to control both hot and cold water flow.

Widespread faucets – It includes two handles and a spout, which are seperate.

Verdict

Bathtub faucets are no longer designed just to ensure smooth water flow. Today, each unit features a stylish and attractive design along with a stunning finish to enhance the aesthetics of every bathroom. In fact, they also come with a durable and sturdy construction, ensuring consistent long-term performance.

On that note, we now come to the end of our review-based guide to the best bathtub faucets. And after extensive research, we were able to shortlist 13 top-notch options to help you make an informed purchase.

Before concluding, let’s take a quick look at our favorites. Our topmost recommendation, American Standard Tub Faucet, ensures long-term performance and reliability. Delta Faucet RP1753 is backed by a lifetime warranty. Kingston Brass features a durable brass construction while My PlumbingStuff B3100 is a trusted faucet, designed to meet your daily requirements.

With this, we hope you find the perfect faucet for your bathtub. Till next time!