Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Bathroom faucets are one of the key equipment that you notice after entering a bathroom. A good faucet provides a clean and hygienic bathroom experience.

Maintaining good personal hygiene is a major criterion for leading a healthy life. And, by selecting the right bathroom faucet, you can greatly improve your personal hygiene and cleanliness. Along with this, bathroom faucets, like any other bathroom equipment, play a vital role in maintaining the aesthetic appeal of your bathroom.

We understand how important it can be to choose just the right bathroom sink faucet. After reading this article, we believe you’ll have a better idea of the best bathroom faucets that are currently available on the market. You can take your favorite pick from the products listed in this review. We’ve included the benefits and drawbacks of each product for your convenience.

So, without any further ado, let us dive right into it!

Best Bathroom Faucet

Document

This bathroom faucet is a wall mounting type faucet, and it can be easily installed in your bathroom sink or tub. This Delta faucet also has a polished chrome finish that can add a sleek and aesthetic touch to your bathroom. Furthermore, it comes with a lifetime guarantee from the manufacturer.

Why Did We Like It?

The major attraction of the bathroom faucet is its polished chrome material, along with its pull-down spout. It is also very efficient for stopping water leakage. It is the best bathroom faucet in its price range.

The pull-down diverter acts in the direction of water pressure. So, it is pushed down by water pressure and thus prevents any excess water leakage, unlike the pull-up diverters of many leaky faucets.

Furthermore, it is fairly easy to mount the spout on the bathroom wall through the threaded connection on the pipe. Thus, this bathroom faucet is easier to install compared to other retro faucets.

Moreover, the brass adapter of the faucet makes it convenient to attach it to the solid brass construction of the plumbing pipe. The polished chrome material of the faucet also helps in offering a sleek and aesthetic look to your bathroom.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You can face certain issues because of the plastic body of the pull-down diverter. The plastic body makes it less durable compared to other metal body bathroom faucets. Furthermore, installation of this Delta faucet requires some plumbing work, and you may need to hire professional experts.

Pros Polished chrome material

Prevents water leakage

Pull-down diverter

Resistant against water pressure

Affordable Cons Plastic body of the diverter

Requires plumbing for installation

The waterfall faucet by BWE has a polished chrome finish that offers a reflective mirror look, which works with almost any decorating style. This bathroom sink faucet features a solid brass construction with a single metal handle, making it durable as well as very easy to clean.

Sale BWE Waterfall Bathroom Faucet Chrome Polished Modern Sink Bath Single... Bathroom Faucet Chrome finish is highly reflective...

Single hole bathroom faucet is easy to install...

Why Did We Like It?

The waterfall bathroom sink faucet provides an elegant look to your bathroom. The chrome finish offers a reflective mirror-like look which adds aesthetic value and goes with any decorating style.

Along with its attractive look, the faucet also comes with a ceramic disc cartridge that ensures its durability and prevents water leakage. The sophisticated ceramic engineering offers controlled precision and convenience. Moreover, this single-hole bathroom faucet is very easy to install for one or three holes installation. It also comes with two supply lines for its easy installation.

The solid brass construction of the faucet also makes it durable and easy to use. Furthermore, the waterfall flow offers a beautiful water presentation by creating a clear and steady laminar stream. The single handle feature of the sink faucet offers a relaxing cascading effect when the faucet is in use. Thus, it will offer an elegant appeal to your bathroom.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The polished chrome applied on this bathroom sink faucet is of poor quality. So, it has a high chance of wearing off after a few uses. Furthermore, the sink faucet has no hole for proper water draining, which often clogs the sink area. Thus, it takes a lot of time for the water to drain.

Pros Clear and steady laminar water stream

Easy to install

Attractive mirror-like look

Leak-resistant ceramic disc cartridge

Solid brass structure Cons Poor quality of the polished chrome

Poor water draining

This sink faucet comes with a metal push and seal drain that is made of copper to offer durable use without water leakage. The fast-connect construction also makes it easy to install by yourself without hiring any professional plumber. So, you can save plumbing installation fees with this widespread bathroom sink faucet.

Why Did We Like It?

The primary attractive feature of this widespread bathroom sink faucet is its high-quality ceramic disc cartridges that prevent water leakage. Moreover, it also has a water self-clean system that ensures a clean and steady stream.

It is also resistant to high water pressure and corrosion. Furthermore, you can easily save water owing to the water conservation system of the faucet. It also comes with a built-in strainer in its pop-up drain to prevent your sink area from clogging.

You can also easily adjust the water flow of the faucet. Additionally, as it is lead-free, it protects the health of you and your family from daily use. The widespread brushed nickel design of the sink faucet also adds an aesthetic appeal to your bathroom.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the sink faucet can be a beautiful addition to your bathroom, it lacks the feature of temperature control. So, you’ll be getting only cold water without any cold water control option. Moreover, some customers have also complained about the durability of the faucet after a few uses.

Pros Three holes deck mount

High-quality ceramic disc cartridges

Easy water adjustment

Resistant to high water pressure

Pop-up drain for easy water drainage Cons No hot and cold water control

Low durability

The next sink faucet in our list comes with a drain assembly and a lead-free supply hose. It is also a two-handle bathroom faucet that has a brushed nickel finish and is resistant to corrosion. Moreover, it has two lever handles for easy water adjustments. The transitional design makes it ideal for everyday use.

Why Did We Like It?

The brushed nickel design offers an attractive look to the sink faucet that can amp up the aesthetic appeal of your bathroom. Furthermore, the three holes make it very easy to install. Also, the lead-free water supply hose helps in protecting your health and hygiene.

The solid brass construction makes it resistant to corrosion and ideal for everyday use. Moreover, it comes with an updated push and seal drain that is super easy to install in the sink. It also comes with separate cold and hot valves to supply hot and cold water.

The two lever handle of the sink faucet also makes it easier to adjust the flow of water from the spout. In addition to this, the ceramic disc cartridge prevents any leakage of water. So, it provides good value for your money.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The push and seal drain assembly is pretty easy to install, but the design is a bit faulty that restricts fast drainage water. The water stays within the sink area due to the poor drain design of the sink faucet. While it is fine when the water is clean during the initial installation, it becomes unhygienic after a few uses.

Pros Lead-free water supply hose

Brushed nickel finish

Resistant to corrosion

Easy water adjustment Cons Faulty push and seal drain design

This modern sink faucet comes with two 4-inch handles, along with a lead-free water supply hose. The brushed gold finish offers a luxurious and aesthetic appeal to your bathroom. Furthermore, the copper pop-up drain ensures the durability of the faucet.

Brushed Gold 4 Inch 2 Handle Centerset Lead-Free Bathroom Faucet,... ❤UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN AND...

❤ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61...

Why Did We Like It?

The faucet comes with a convenient surface-mounted installation, along with two handles for hot and cold water control. The high-quality ceramic disc cartridge ensures its durability and resistance to water pressure.

Moreover, it has a comfortable sense system that creates a smooth and gentle stream. Additionally, the water self-clean system ensures that the water stream remains clean and hygienic. The solid brass construction also makes it resistant to corrosion and suitable for everyday use. It also comes with two levers that help in easy water adjustment.

Furthermore, the bathroom sink faucet comes with a pop-up copper drain for easy drainage of water without leaking. The updated pop-up drain is easy to install in the sink area. It also has an anti-clog basket strainer that neatly collects hair inside and prevents the drain from clogging up. So, things like jewelry, dirt, and rings won’t get into the drain.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the faucet works fine at the beginning, you might face issues with water leakage after a few months. Some customers have complained about the loosening of the cold water switch that resulted in the leakage of water from the faucet spout. Moreover, you’ll be required to hire professional plumbers for the installation process.

Pros Low lead solid brass structure

Comfortable sense system

Easy water adjustment

High water pressure resistance

Easy to use pop-up drain Cons Water switch is slightly loose

Needs professional help for installation

This model of Delta faucet comes with a modern pop-up drain assembly. It is designed to fit three holes, 4-inche centerset configurations. Moreover, it is a Delta WaterSense labeled bathroom faucet and thus uses a minimum of 20% less water than other similar products. It also provides great value for money without compromising performance quality.

Why Did We Like It?

The well-balanced and polished chrome finish design of the faucet gives it a posh aesthetic appeal. It also creates a steady and gentle water stream having a flow rate of 1.2 gpm. Furthermore, it comes with an easy to install pop-up drain assembly that matches the faucet finish.

It also has a design that is very suitable for the three hole, 4-inch centerset configurations and is very easy to install. Moreover, the Delta WaterSense label ensures that the faucet has an effective water conservation system. So, it offers a high-performance quality without compromising sustainability.

The product also comes with a lifetime warranty, along with a very affordable price. Thus, this model of Delta faucet can be a good fit for your bathroom.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the sink faucet has the set screw holes in its handles, it lacks the colored plastic plugs for the set screw holes to show the hot and cold water switch. You may need to install an extra set of plugs. Moreover, the sound of the aerator is too loud cannot be adjusted.

Pros Good flow rate of 1.2 gpm

Effective water conservation

Pop-up drain assembly included

Well-balanced design of the spout

Easy to install Cons Lacks plastic plugs for the set screw holes

Aerator is very loud

This two-handle centerset bathroom sink faucet comes with a unique oil-rubbed finish that makes it look rich and luxurious in your bathroom. It also meets the EPA WaterSense criteria for effective conservation of water. Moreover, the three hole mount with 4-inch centerset configuration makes it very easy to install.

Why Did We Like It?

The primary attractive feature of the faucet is surely its rich and luxurious oil-rubbed bronze look. Apart from that, the spout design gives it a sophisticated aesthetic appeal. It also comes with a variety of finishes starting from brushed nickel to bronze.

Furthermore, the two lever handles make it very easy to control water temperature creating a soft and gentle stream of hot and cold water. The steady aerated stream is also highly convenient for everyday bathroom use like washing hands, brushing teeth, and so on. Moreover, the three hole and 4-inch centerset configuration makes it very easy to install.

This bathroom faucet also complies with the applicable ADA requirements. Additionally, it is WaterSense certified that ensures effective conservation of water. It also comes with the Moen Smart Home Technology, which helps to monitor and control water usage throughout your home via a simple mobile app. The app allows you to control the water temperature.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You might face issues because of the arc design of the faucet. The arc design is too short, which results in the spilling of water outside the sink if the faucet is kept open for a long time. Furthermore, the faucet is not very affordable as compared to other similar products.

Pros Easy temperature control

Aerated flow

Unique oil-rubbed bronze finish

Effective water conservation system

Easy to install Cons Arc design is flawed

Not very pocket-friendly

This product is a modern single-hole bathroom sink faucet that comes with a polished chrome finish. It comes with a single handle, so you won’t be getting the feature of two lever temperature control. But, the WaterSense label will help you in conserving water. It also comes with a pop-up assembly drain.

Why Did We Like It?

The sink faucet is very easy to install as it comes with one or three holes, 4-inch configuration. It also has a lifetime limited warranty that ensures its durability. Furthermore, the updated pop-up drain assembly can be easily installed in your bathroom sink.

It also complies with the standards set by ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act), which makes it ideal bathroom equipment for both you and your family. Moreover, the faucet is WaterSense labeled and thus saves 20% more water as compared to the industry standard. The minimalist faucet design also makes it a piece of suitable equipment for your modern bathroom.

The sink faucet provides good value for your money without compromising performance quality. It also creates a soft and gentle well-aerated stream that makes it a good choice for everyday bathroom use. So, you can purchase this product without burning a hole in your pocket.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the faucet comes with a drain assembly, it often leaks water and the water pools in the sink area without proper drainage. The design of the drain lacks a slanting surface for the proper drainage of water from the sink area. Moreover, the sharp edges of the faucet can cause cuts and injuries.

Pros Easy to install

Drain assembly included

WaterSense labeled for water conservation

Complies to the standards set by ADA

Lifetime warranty Cons Drain assembly keeps leaking

Sharp edges of the faucet

The model comes from Peerless brand of bathroom sink faucets that has an attractive brushed nickel finish. It comes with a single handle that controls the flow rate of 1.2 gpm of the water stream. The brushed nickel finish is resistant to corrosion and discoloration, which makes the faucet durable.

Why Did We Like It?

The faucet comes with an attractive brushed nickel look that is resistant to corrosion and is very durable. The brushed nickel finish also offers an aesthetic appeal to the sink faucet. Furthermore, the sensible urban styling and design of the product make it a beautiful addition to your bathroom décor.

It also helps you control your water usage. It is WaterSense labeled, which helps in successfully conserving more water as compared to similar products. Moreover, it complies with standards set by ADA, and thus doesn’t compromise with its performance quality. The faucet also comes with an easy to install pop-up drain assembly. Also, the aerated soft and gentle stream makes it ideal for everyday bathroom use.

Additionally, the faucet is designed to fit one and three holes, 4-inch centerset configurations, which makes the installation process very convenient. So, you won’t be needing any professional help or an extra installation fee if you choose to buy this sink faucet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The faucet has a poor piping design of its pop-up drain, which often leads to water leakage. Furthermore, the cheap plastic body often makes it hard to smoothly operate the faucet. So, you might end up with a stuck faucet handle that you will need to remove after some time.

Pros Pop-up drain assembly included

WaterSense labeled for effective water conservation

Complies with the ADA standards

Attractive brushed nickel finish

Sensible styling and design Cons Poor piping of the faucet drain

Cheap plastic body

It is a single handle waterfall bathroom faucet that comes with an easy temperature control feature. The extra large rectangular spout offers a unique faucet design. Moreover, the single ceramic lever ensures an effort flow of water. It also includes water hoses for an easy, hassle-free installation. Pop-up drain assembly is not included.

Why Did We Like It?

The ceramic disc cartridge makes the faucet extremely durable as well as resistant to corrosion. It can also withstand the open and close test for about 500,000 times. Additionally, the brushed nickel finish prevents it from tarnishing and ensures its high quality.

Furthermore, the solid brass construction of the faucet body makes it rust resistant. It also comes with a single handle lever for convenient temperature control of water. The stream produces mixed hot and cold water. It is also resistant to high water pressure and high temperature owing to the premium water hose.

Moreover, the high-quality ceramic seals ensure no leaking of water. It also comes with a thickened ring that helps in smooth water flow without any blockage. The sleek design of the faucet also makes it ideal for both home and commercial use. So, it can be a good fit for your bathroom owing to its premium quality and modern design.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The outer faucet design can be a problem as the protective layer easily corrodes. Some customers have complained that the outer protective layer doesn’t last more than one or two years.

Moreover, the aerator is extremely loud, creating high water pressure of the stream. So, it can get a little noisy when you use the faucet for daily bathroom activities.

Pros Comes with durable ceramic disc cartridge

Resistant to high water pressure

Water hoses included for hassle-free installation

Lifetime replacement warranty

Water temperature control Cons The outer protective layer corrodes after a while

Aerator is very loud

This single handle bathroom faucet comes with a single-hole mounting option. It is designed to fit one and three holes configurations. It comes with a push and seal drain for effective water drainage. It also has advanced ceramic disc valve technology that prevents water leakage. Furthermore, the trough design allows a natural flow of water.

Why Did We Like It?

This single handle bathroom faucet comes with advanced ceramic disc valve technology that ensures disability and prevents water leakage. The tight seal offers a never leak guarantee. Furthermore, the trough design allows a relaxing and natural water flow.

It also comes with a push and seal drain for easy water drainage without the need of any pop-up drains. You can simply push the top to seal the sink and push again to release water from the sink. So, this push and seal drain offers a much more effective water drainage than pop-up drains.

It is easy to install and is designed to fit three holes centerset configurations. Moreover, the design of the waterfall trough and the Tuscan bronze finish provides a posh and elegant look to this sink faucet. So, you can spruce up your bathroom and enhance its aesthetic appeal by choosing this single handle bathroom faucet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You might be missing some of the key equipment in the product package. Some of the customers have complained about missing the plastic ring for the faucet base. So, installation can become a bit tricky. Furthermore, the polished chrome finish easily attracts water spots and fingerprints. Thus, you need to regularly clean the outer faucet body.

Pros Advanced ceramic disc valve technology

Push and seal drain

Steady and normal water flow rate of 1.2 gpm

Easy to install

Sleek and subtle design Cons Some equipment missing from the package

Picks up fingerprints and water spots

Next in our list is the widespread two handle bathroom faucet by Kohler that comes with a metal drain. It is designed to fit three holes sink configurations. It also has high-quality ceramic disc valves that exceed industry quality standards. Furthermore, the polished chrome ensures the durability of the bathroom faucet by making it resistant to corrosion and tarnish.

Why Did We Like It?

The surface mount system and the flexible stainless steel parts of the faucet make it very easy to install. Furthermore, it comes with durable construction and long-lasting finish. Additionally, the ceramic disc valves offer better longevity as compared to the normal industry standard.

It also comes with pre-installed supply lines and drains to ensure a hassle-free installation. Moreover, the pop-up drain helps in effective drainage of water from the sink area. It also comes with two levers for effective temperature control.

Also, the faucet produces a steady and gentle stream having a flow rate of 1.5 gpm that has an optional low-flow aerator. So, you can control the water pressure and flow rate of the stream. The sophisticated design of the faucet also offers traditional elegance, along with a modern contemporary appeal. Hence, it can spruce up your existing bathroom décor with its elegant and sleek design.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You may face issues with the water pressure of the stream. The faucet has a significantly lower water pressure as compared to other models. So, it might take you longer to rinse your hands or wash your face. Moreover, the product is way too costly given its quality standard and performance.

Pros Premium durability

Comes with pre-installed supply lines and drains

Resistant to corrosion and tarnish

Easy to install

Comes with high-quality ceramic disc valves Cons Low water pressure

Not very pocket-friendly

This bathroom sink faucet comes with two lever operations for precision and temperature control. It also works well with any two hole sink and profited generous aerated stream. Moreover, to ensure durability the ABS plastic of the faucet comes with a metal coating. Like many kitchen faucets, this bathroom sink faucet is also certified lead-free.

Sale Pacific Bay Lynden Bathroom Faucet - Metallic Plating Over ABS Plastic... Features | This faucet boasts an elegant and...

Design | The stylish arc spout styling of this...

Why Did We Like It?

The primary attractive feature of this sink faucet is the lead-free quality that will help maintain the health of you and your family. It also comes with the feature of dual handles that make it convenient to control the temperature of the water. Moreover, the levers are highly durable, easy to turn, and have a decorative design.

It also has a sturdy all-metal construction that makes it resistant to corrosion. Also, the faucet is designed to fit any sink that comes with two holes. The installation process is also super-easy. Thus, you won’t need to spend any extra money on installation fees.

Furthermore, the stylish arc spout design can be a beautiful addition to your bathroom. It can also provide great value for your money owing to its high performance quality and durability. So, this double handles bathroom sink faucet can be an ideal option to update your existing bathroom décor.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the faucet comes with high-quality disc valves, they are not ceramic. Thus, the durability and leakage resistance of the product can be a problem. Moreover, it doesn’t come with a pop-up drain stopper. So, drainage of water requires extra plumbing work. You might also need to purchase an extra pop-up drain stopper separately.

Pros Lead-free certified

Easy temperature control

High-quality disc valve prevents unwanted dripping

Easy to install

ABS plastic comes with metallic coating Cons No pop-up drain stopper

Ceramic disc valve absent

Next up is the single handle faucet of the award-winning brand Moen that can be a good choice to update your existing toilet décor. It comes with the 4-inch centerset design for its easy installation. Moreover, it is also easier for you to control the water temperature by using the single handle lever of this bathroom faucet.

Why Did We Like It?

The faucet comes with a spot resistant brushed nickel finish, which makes it highly durable against fingerprints and water spots. So, we think it can be an ideal choice for everyday bathroom use. Moreover, the 4 inch centerset design makes it very easy to install in any modern bathroom sink.

It also comes with a single handle lever for easy temperature control of the water. You can also easily adjust the water pressure using the single handle lever. Additionally, the faucet complies with the ADA specifications. And so it can be a piece of ideal bathroom equipment for both you and your family.

Furthermore, the smooth curves and minimalist design makes the sink faucet a good choice that fits with a variety of bathroom decorations. The low arc profile of the spout also makes it suitable for smaller bathrooms or powder rooms. The arc design prevents splashing of water outside the sink area.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The plastic plugs present on the handle for the hot and cold water are not sturdy. They might easily come off, which can be a problem. Moreover, the durability of the brushed nickel finish has been a question for some customers. You can encounter early spots on the faucet if the brushed nickel finish starts wearing off after a few uses.

Pros Spot resistant brushed nickel finish

Easy to install

Easy temperature control

Complies with ADA specifications

Limited lifetime warranty Cons Plastic plugs not sturdy

Brushed nickel finish wears off

This waterfall single handle bathroom faucet comes with a solid brass construction, and is designed to fit any vessel sink. It also comes with a pop-up drain assembly. Moreover, the high sealing ceramic cartridge ensures a drip-free performance. You can also control the water flow and temperature effortlessly.

Why Did We Like It?

The solid brass construction gives the faucet a sturdy design that is durable. The high sealing ceramic disc cartridge helps in offering a leak-free performance. Moreover, the brushed nickel finish ensures spot resistance that prevents corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use.

The single handle bathroom faucet also makes it easier to control the temperature and water flow. It is also easy to install and is designed to one hole configurations. Furthermore, the faucet offers a clean and steady laminar stream of water.

It also comes with a design that can easily fit the one hole configurations. The pop-up drain assembly and all the other mounting supplies are also included in the package. Hence, it can be a beautiful addition that can amp up your existing bathroom décor.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You can face issues with water leakage and even flooding due to the poor design and less durable design of the supply lines and the water supply hose. Many customers have complained about broken faucets after the supply lines blew apart. Furthermore, you won’t be getting any refund or replacement because of the poor customer service.

Pros Solid brass construction

High sealing ceramic disc cartridge

Easy water temperature control

Easy to install

Pop-up drain included Cons Poor design of the water supply hose and supply lines

Bad customer service

Next on our list is the widespread heritage double handle bathroom faucet by Kingston Brass that comes with a solid brass construction. It is designed to fit three holes, 8 to 16 inches widespread centerset configurations. It is also elegantly designed to fit larger bathroom spaces.

Why Did We Like It?

The faucet comes with an oil-rubbed brushed bronze look, which also makes it resistant to corrosion and tarnishing. It is also designed to fit three holes, 8 to 16 inches center spread configurations, and thus can be easily installed in larger bathroom spaces.

Furthermore, the washer-less cartridges allow a uniform water flow that is well-aerated and ideal for everyday bathroom use. It also complies with the ADA specifications. Additionally, the brushed bronze look ensures the spot resistant feature of the faucet.

Moreover, the elegant and timeless design of the faucet offers an aesthetic and heritage appeal that can be ideal for a luxurious bathroom décor. The double handle lever also makes it easy to control water temperature. Hence, it maintains a high performance quality, along with its luxurious design. The bathroom faucet also comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you’re having a small bathroom with a small sink area, this faucet might not be a right choice. In contrast, it is designed to fit expansive sink areas and works well in large bathroom spaces. Moreover, the water flow rate is very low, which can be a problem for performing everyday bathroom activities.

Pros Solid brass construction

Easy to install

Effective temperature control

Works well in large commercial bathroom spaces

Washer-less cartridge Cons Suitable for only expansive sink areas

Low water flow

Finally, the last item of the list is the single handle high arc bathroom sink faucet by Moen, which comes with a brushed nickel finish. It is WaterSense certified and also complies with the standards set by ADA. It also has an easy installation process.

Why Did We Like It?

This single handle bathroom faucet has a unique combination of traditional and modern styling elements that gives it a sophisticated design. The single handle lever design also makes it easy to use. It also comes with crisp edges, which offers a fashion-forward look.

Furthermore, it is designed to fit one hole configurations, but also comes with an alternative design to fit three holes for a hassle-free and easy installation. The rubbed bronze look also makes it resistant to corrosion and tarnish.

Moreover, the single handle lever makes it easy for you to control water temperature. So, this sink faucet is highly convenient for daily bathroom use. Additionally, it is WaterSense labeled, which can help you conserve water. It also complies with the ADA standards. Thus, this bathroom faucet provides good value for your money without compromising performance quality.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it comes with a LifeShine non-tarnish finish specially designed by Moen, the faucet easily attracts water spots. Many customers have complained that water spots are left after every use. Moreover, it is not suitable for sinks with no overflows as it comes with pop-up drains. So, you can’t install this faucet if you own a non-overflow sink.

Pros Flexible high-arc design

LifeShine non-tarnish finish

WaterSense certified

1.5 gpm water flow rate

Aerated flow for everyday use Cons Easily attracts water spots

Not suitable for non-overflow sinks

Bathroom Faucet Buyer’s Guide

Choosing the right bathroom faucet can make it easier for you to maintain cleanliness and personal hygiene. But, with such a wide variety of products, it can get a bit overwhelming and confusing.

So, we’re here to help you to make a well-informed purchase decision. We have highlighted some of the key features that you need to consider before purchasing and installing a bathroom faucet. The brand name and the price tag might not be enough to match your preferences.

Thus, it will be best if you consider these factors before investing your money in a bathroom faucet. Let’s take a look at some of the key criteria for purchasing the ideal sink faucet for your bathroom!

1. Sink Type

All bathroom faucets are usually designed to fit the one hole or three hole centerset or widespread configurations. So, based on the configuration of your existing bathroom sink, your faucet choice will vary.

If you have a one hole configuration, a centerset one hole faucet design will be more suitable for your sink. On the other hand, if your sink has three holes, you can go for widespread faucets. So, the easy installation of the faucet will majorly depend on your sink configuration.

Furthermore, based on overflowing and non-overflowing sink types, the drain design of the faucet will vary. If you have a traditional overflowing sink, you can go for faucets that come with pop-up drains.

However, if you have a non-overflowing sink, the pop-up drain won’t work. In that case, a sink faucet with a push and seal drain will be far more suitable. So, you need to confer the type and configuration of your bathroom sink for installing the right faucet.

2. Pressure Capacity

Any good faucet comes with the feature of easy adjustment of water pressure. In the case of lost bathroom faucets, the pressure capacity usually varies from 1.2 to 2 gpm. And, based on your daily bathroom needs, you can adjust the water pressure.

If you prefer a gentle and soft stream, you can go for faucets having a flow rate of 1.2 gpm. However, it might take you a longer time to rinse off your hands or face with a 1.2 gpm flow rate. So, you can adjust the water pressure to 2 gpm for a faster flow rate. But, with a high pressure capacity, the aerator can become very loud.

Moreover, many good bathroom faucets also have an intermediate pressure capacity of 1.5 gpm. So, it basically comes down to your needs and preferences while choosing a bathroom faucet with adjustable pressure capacity.

3. Single Lever Vs. Double Lever

Bathroom faucets either come with a single lever handle or double lever handle. Based on your preferences, you can go for either option.

However, a single handle bathroom faucet is easier to use as compared to a double handle faucet. It is easier to control and adjust water temperature and water flow in a single handle faucet by using just one hand. You have to just make sure that the single handle comes with proper markings to control temperature.

In contrast, the hot and cold water controls are completely separate in a double hand sink faucet. So, you may find it a little less confusing than the single handle faucets. But, double handle faucets usually require an expansive sink area for their installation.

4. Faucet Height

You need to consider the height of the faucet based on the size of your sink. Most commercial bathrooms have widespread sinks that go well with a short arc of the spout. With a short arc design, you’ll need a widespread sink to prevent the water from splashing outside the sink area and flooding the bathroom.

However, if you have a smaller sink, a low arc design will be more effective. With a low arc design, the water is less likely to spill outside the small sink area. So, considering the faucet height can greatly help you to look for the sink faucet that’ll be a good fit for your existing bathroom sink.

5. Rust And Spot Resistance

While purchasing a bathroom faucet, you need to choose a model that won’t catch fingerprints and water spots easily, along with being resistant to rust. So, it will be best to go for faucets that come with an outer finish that is easy to clean.

As bathroom faucets are in constant contact with water, it is really easy for them to gather rust and water spots. But with the right finish, they can become spot and rust resistant. Usually, brushed metallic looks are more durable and resistant to corrosion and tarnish as compared to the polished chrome plastic finish.

So, you need to consider the outer finish on the faucet to determine its rust and spot resistant feature before purchasing the faucet. Always go for a faucet that is low-maintenance and easy to clean.

6. Bathroom Space And Décor

Choosing the right faucet also depends on your available bathroom space and existing bathroom décor. If you have a large bathroom space, you can go for widespread double handle sink faucets that require a wider space.

But you have a small bathroom space, single handle sink faucets with a centerset design will be more suitable. Furthermore, based on your bathroom décor, you can go for traditional or modern faucet designs.

Hence, it is essential that you choose a sink faucet that suits your bathroom décor as well as your bathroom space. You can also update your bathroom décor by choosing a faucet with a unique design.

7. Affordability

There are different bathroom faucets that come with unique features and designs ranging from affordable to high-end prices. So, based on your budget, you need to choose the right bathroom faucet. If you have a limited budget, you can go for simple double handle bathroom faucets with a chrome finish.

However, if you are looking for high-end faucets, the single handle waterfall faucets that come with an elegant brushed nickel finish can be a good choice. Hence, it will be best to consider your budget and the price of the product before making the final purchase.

Verdict

We understand that choosing the right bathroom sink faucet that suits your bathroom décor can be a daunting task. We hope after going through the reviews, you have a better idea about the key features of some of the best bathroom faucets.

So, we have picked some of our top favorite bathroom faucets from this list. We think that the Moen Adler single-handle bathroom faucet can be a good choice to give your bathroom a luxurious look. However, if you’re looking to add a more modern appeal to your bathroom, the Kohler bathroom sink faucet can be an ideal option.

So, ultimately it comes down to your preferences and needs. It will also be best if you consider your bathroom décor and budget while choosing the right faucet model.

Do let us know about your favorite bathroom faucets. And on that note, we’ll be signing off. Take care!

How To Fix A Leaky Faucet

13 Best Utility Sink Faucet

Types of Shower Faucets

How Does A Touchless Faucet Work

13 Best Commercial Kitchen Faucets Right Now

How to Remove a Stuck Faucet Handle

13 Best Bathtub Faucets Right Now

13 Best Kitchen Sink Faucets to Consider

13 Best Undermount Bathroom Sink

How to Install an Undermount Sink in a Wooden Countertop

11 Best Vessel Sink