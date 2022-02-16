15 Best Acrylic Bathtub | Reviews + Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Whether you are getting a new bathtub installed or replacing your old one, an acrylic bathtub can be an excellent option.

Compared to other types of bathtubs, an acrylic one offers several advantages. Not only are they incredibly strong and durable, but they also boast an impressive visual appearance. Additionally, acrylic bathtubs are lightweight, inexpensive and resistant to temperature changes.

Due to the immense popularity of acrylic bathtubs, several options from different manufacturers are available on the market. In such a situation, selecting the one that is best suited to your needs can be pretty challenging.

And so, we decided to write this guide to help simplify the search for the best acrylic bathtub. We conducted extensive research and shortlisted the top 15 options on the market.

So, without further ado, let’s get straight to it.

Best Acrylic Bathtubs

The VTDE693122L from Kingston Brass comes with reinforced fiberglass and resin, and is finished with a contemporary design. It has a three-wall alcove setup process that makes installing it straightforward. Along with a modern and stylish design, it offers excellent performance.

Sale KINGSTON BRASS VTDE603122L 60-Inch Contemporary Alcove Acrylic Bathtub... Acrylic construction with fiberglass and resin...

Product dimensions – 30-11/16" W x 60" L x...

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking for a lightweight yet highly durable bathtub, then the Kingston Brass VTDE693122L should be one of your top choices.

The reason for this is that the manufacturer has used three acrylic sheets reinforced with fiberglass and resin, making it one of the sturdiest bathtubs on the market. Additionally, the acrylic material provides a smooth exterior which provides it with an attractive texture and appearance.

Furthermore, the simplistic construction makes the installation process straightforward and effortless. Speaking of the installation process, the VTDE693122L is one of the best alcove tubs suitable for a three-wall alcove installation, making it ideal for different types of bathrooms.

This acrylic bathtub is available in white and off-white colors, with the size and dimensions providing adequate space for an average-sized adult to use it comfortably. Additionally, the superb construction ensures that the tub does not scratch easily, providing greater protection for a longer lifespan.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We loved the build quality and the easy installation process of this tub. However, this product may not be ideal for those who want a deep tub. The bottom of the tub is about three inches above the floor, which can be slightly inconvenient for some.

Pros Excellent build quality

Sleek and modern appearance

Simple installation procedure

Scratch-resistant Cons Not very deep

The Ruby 65 In. from Ove Decors is an excellent product that has been constructed using 100% high-gloss white acrylic reinforced with fiberglass for superior durability. This acrylic tub also has a high-quality finish that protects the tub from scratching while creating a visually stunning impression.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this product from Ruby 65 is one of the most durable bathtubs that we came across. The fiberglass-reinforced acrylic is also 100% CSA/ULC certified. In other words, you can rest assured that this acrylic bathtub meets the highest standards when it comes to quality.

Additionally, the Ruby 65-inch tub offers multiple installation methods. Not only can you have it freestanding, but it also supports wall mounting and deck faucets. That is why it is an excellent option for those who want to save some space in their bathrooms.

Furthermore, the concealed adjustable feet make installing this bathtub easier and provide greater stability. The additional stability further works well with the sloped back to offer comfort and relaxation.

We would also like to mention that the manufacturer offers a 25-year warranty on this product, making it one of the most compelling tubs to buy today.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While this is undoubtedly an excellent acrylic bathtub, the central point of concern is that it is impossible to fit the commonly used surface-mounted bathtub valves easily. That said, the sharp front angle of the tub makes it incredibly challenging to get the valves attached to the tub.

Pros Slim, modern design

Stable and durable

Available in different sizes

25-year warranty Cons Not compatible with surface mounted valves

The Empava Acrylic Whirlpool Bathtub is one of the most versatile acrylic tubs that you can find on the market right now. Not only does it come with multiple water jets on all sides, but the powerful pump provides an excellent flow which makes for a delightful experience.

Empava 72" Acrylic Whirlpool Bathtub 2 Person Hydromassage Rectangular... The Empava Whirlpool tub complete 10 water jets, 4...

Relax and wind down in your Pure-Scape luxurious...

Why Did We Like It?

While the previous options took a more traditional approach, this Whirlpool Bathtub from the house of Empava provides an innovative touch to the classic bathtub. It comes with a powerful pump that provides adequate pressure to the various jets around the tub for a relaxing soak.

Moreover, the motor comes with cUPC and UL certification, ensuring that it is highly efficient and suitable for powering the jets for the tub. What is more, unlike most other products in the category, this tub comes with all the accessories attached, so you don’t have to purchase them separately.

Regarding the build, we found that this product comes with 100% glossy white acrylic that works perfectly with any bathroom decor. Additionally, the rectangular design with well-defined lines helps create an impression of space in your bathroom. All in all, it is an excellent option for those with modern and traditional bathrooms alike.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Right off the bat, we liked this bathtub for the features it offers and its durable construction. Unfortunately, the included user manual does not provide clear instructions regarding the installation process. It makes installing this acrylic bathtub slightly tedious and complicated.

Pros Contemporary design

Spacious enough for two people

Accessories already included

Three-year limited warranty on parts Cons Instructions are difficult to understand

Another product from Kingston Brass, the VTAP663222R, is one of the most spacious acrylic alcove bathtubs with a glossy finish for an aesthetically pleasing appearance. We were most pleased by the high-end appearance of this freestanding tub, especially since it is available at an affordable price.

Why Did We Like It?

Those looking for an affordable no-frills option will love the Kingston Brass VTAP663222R. The glossy finish of this tub provides it with a clean and modern appearance, making it look much more expensive.

Besides looking great, this acrylic tub is also one of the sturdiest products because the construction has been reinforced with resin and fiberglass. With this product, you do not need to worry about damaging the tub as it is also highly resistant to scratches.

One of the most impressive features of this alcove tub is the 62.17-gallon capacity, making it spacious enough for two people to use it together. Indeed, the capacity is great for having an enjoyable and relaxing time alone or with your partner.

The VTAP663222R is the perfect combination of form and function, with a design that helps complement a variety of decor schemes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were pretty impressed with the build quality and appearance of this acrylic bathtub. However, remember that you will first need to install a mortar bed in the bathroom before installing this tub. Needless to say, you will have to spend extra on this purpose.

Pros Comfortably spacious

Affordable

Modern appearance

Easy installation Cons Requires installation of a mortar bed

The Woodbridge B-0018 is one of the best options for those who want a freestanding bathtub at an economical price. The manufacturer has used several premium materials in the construction, which provide this acrylic tub with a superior build. The impressive appearance can add a touch of class to any bathroom.

Why Did We Like It?

There are several things to like about this excellent product. First of all, this product is made of 100% high-gloss white acrylic and reinforced with Ashland resin and fiberglass. These are costly materials that are not used by most competitors, making this product unmatched in quality.

Additionally, this bathtub meets ASTM standards for slip resistance, ensuring the highest safety while using the tub. Not only that, but the B-0018 has gently sloping lines that follow the natural curves of your body, allowing greater comfort.

If you are looking for the most stylish bathtub that offers a fantastic appearance, you will be glad to know that the Woodbridge acrylic bathtub is available in different finishes. On that note, the diverse finishes can be customized to match the bathroom decor for creating impressive interiors.

Lastly, the scratch-resistant material makes the maintenance of this bathtub reasonably easy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Woodbridge B-0018 is one of the most versatile acrylic bathtubs that offer excellent quality and superior comfort. However, the one thing to remember is that it does not come with a flexible pipe required for installation. You will need to purchase the pipe separately.

Pros Easy to maintain

Durable construction

One-year limited warranty

Available in multiple finishes Cons Does not include a flexible pipe

Empava is a company that seems to excel at manufacturing high-quality acrylic bathtubs, which is why we bring you another product from this leading brand. The Acrylic Alcove Whirlpool Bathtub is an excellent option for those who want greater control over the functioning of the tub.

Why Did We Like It?

This Empava Whirlpool tub is one of the acrylic tubs designed with simplicity and ease of use in mind. It is about 59” long and has water jets powered by a robust pump that quickly fills up the tub. At the same time, the 14” depth allows the water to cover the body for a relaxing and pleasant bathing experience.

Empava makes customer satisfaction its highest priority and has excellent US-based support to help resolve any issues that you might come across. Not only that, but the makers also provide a 3-year limited warranty, so you do not need to worry about replacements and returns.

Another thing we liked about the product is that all the accessories come included and installed when you purchase this tub. It will not only help save time and effort, but you will not need to buy these accessories separately, which is great for saving money.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Empava has focused on ensuring that this acrylic tub can fit easily into tight spaces, such as small bathrooms. Due to this fact, the tub is relatively short, and those with longer legs might take some time to get comfortable using this product. The manufacturer should make some design changes or offer diverse sizes for greater comfort.

Pros Value for money

Easy installation

All accessories are preinstalled

Comfortable and safe Cons Not very ideal for taller people

Most of you must have heard of American Standard, a leading true-blue American manufacturer of plumbing fixtures. The manufacturer has designed this acrylic bathtub keeping in mind the comfort of its customers. Just like other products from the brand, the 7236V002.020 offers the best quality at a very reasonable price.

Why Did We Like It?

The best bathtubs provide complete immersion for the most relaxing experience, and the 7236V002.020 from American Standard is no less. This tub has an 18 and a half-inch depth to overflow, which offers maximum room to ensure the most comfortable experience.

Another impressive feature in the comfort aspect is the built-in molded armrests on this freestanding bathtub. You can lie comfortably and rest your arms on the sides for ultimate relaxation.

Besides comfort, the 7236V002.020 comes with multiple mounting options, such as drop-in or undermount. Customers with varying requirements can install this acrylic bathtub in the manner that best suits their needs. The installation process is also quite simple and easy.

Finally, the tub is made of glossy acrylic that has been reinforced with fiberglass for increased durability. With such excellent construction, this tub is sure to last for a long time, and the classic look is also suitable for most bathroom interiors.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike most other acrylic tubs that work well with standard drains available on the market, this tub requires a special drain. It will have to be separately purchased as it is not included in the package. On that note, buy the drain kit simultaneously with the tub to avoid waiting.

Pros Very spacious

Superb build quality

Comfortable

Safe Cons Special drain needs to be purchased separately

Kohler is another famous brand well-known for manufacturing premium-quality bathroom fixtures and accessories. The 1957-LA-0 alcove bathtub from this household name is one of the best acrylic bathtubs from the brand. It combines clean and modern looks with excellent performance to provide the perfect bathing experience.

Why Did We Like It?

Comfort is one of the priorities when getting a bathtub, which is why the Kohler 1957-LA-0 is such a great choice. It comes with molded lumbar support that offers extra comfort while bathing.

This is one of the best acrylic tubs featuring a streamlined design with a refined style to match contemporary tastes. This modern tub adds to your bathroom decor a simple yet sophisticated accent.

Additionally, the 68-gallon capacity ensures that you can have a deep and relaxing soak since the water level can cover an average adult body completely. Not to mention how the molded lumbar support along with the sloped backrest ensures that you can rest against the tub very comfortably.

At the same time, the integral flange helps prevent the water from seeping behind the bathtub wall, while the slotted overflow drain ensures a luxurious bath. The flange also makes the installation of the acrylic tub simpler, helping save both time and effort.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the installation process of this bathtub is quite simple, it does require you to purchase the drain kit separately. It seems to be a common issue among such bathtubs. However, it is not a significant issue, and the drain is readily available on the market.

Pros Easy installation

Simple yet sophisticated appearance

Highly comfortable

Spacious Cons Drain kit must be purchased separately

For those who prefer a freestanding bathtub to an alcove one, the DKB-107 is one of the best choices in the category. This product comes from Atlas International, a leading kitchen and bathroom accessories manufacturer, and is sure to offer you the most incredible experience.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that we liked about the DKB-107 when we discovered it was the spacious capacity. It can easily hold up to 77 gallons of water, which is enough to cover an average adult in the tub comfortably.

Also, being a freestanding bathtub, it can easily be installed in various bathroom settings without any hassles. In addition to this, the build quality is excellent due to the high-gloss finish acrylic with fiberglass reinforcement. In other words, you do not need to worry about scratching or denting the surface.

Additional innovative features of this acrylic bathtub include 14 whirlpool jets and an adjustable air bubble setting that relieves aches and sores. Using this setting, you can easily adjust the number of air bubbles you want in the water.

Another thing we liked was that this bathtub comes with chrome fixtures and a drain, so there is no need to buy them separately.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were highly impressed by this freestanding tub, and the exceptional features are a bonus at this price point. However, one thing to note is that the bottom of the tub is very slick, which can cause accidents. To prevent that, apply some non-slip grips for safety.

Pros Excellent build quality

Two-year warranty and a 30-day return policy

Comfortable

Sleek appearance Cons The smooth floor can cause accidents

Being able to find products with standard certifications can be highly advantageous in the long run. That is why we recommend the Vanity Art VA6610-L, which comes with cUPC certification which ensures the highest safety standards on the market. So, you can put your worries regarding the quality and performance to rest while relaxing in this tub.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, one of the things we liked most about the VA6610-L is the premium quality construction. This acrylic bathtub is made from 100% high-gloss white Lucite acrylic and reinforced with Ashland resin and fiberglass. This solid construction makes it highly sturdy and reduces the amount of maintenance it requires.

Speaking of maintenance, the top quality materials that go into the manufacturing of this product also make it stain and scratch-resistant. Therefore, the tub is very easy to clean and will not need any repairs for years to come.

Equally impressive is that the manufacturers have managed to manufacture this tub while making compactness a priority without sacrificing the spaciousness. That said, it can be easily installed in limited bathroom spaces but will still provide plenty of area for a comfortable bath.

Additionally, the stainless steel bottom bracket helps the water retain its temperature longer for greater comfort.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The manufacturers have focused on developing a compact and slim design while ensuring that it offers adequate space for bathing. However, this bathtub is meant for use by a single person, so it is not the best option if you want a two-person bathtub.

Pros Easy to maintain

Compact and slim

Durable build

One-year warranty Cons Not suitable for more than one person at a time

Finding a bathtub that can retain the water temperature for an adequate period is not easy. That is why we were very excited when we found the 2461002.020 from American Standard. This acrylic bathtub can easily keep the water warmer for an extended period for a relaxing bath.

American Standard 2461002.020 Cambridge Apron-Front Americast Soaking... Durable Americast is lighter than cast iron,...

Soothing 14 inch depth for soaking comfort

Why Did We Like It?

One of the factors that make the 2461002.020 such an excellent product is because it is made of Americast. Americast is one of the best alternatives to cast iron since it is lighter, easier to install, and more economical. This material ensures that your tub will last for years and also helps save money on the installation process.

The acrylic bathtub has a thick insulating layer, which, as mentioned above, helps keep the water warmer for a more extended period. You can fill up the tub with gallons of water while getting ready for the bath, and it will still be warm enough if you enter after some time.

The exterior has a glossy porcelain enamel finish, making the acrylic bathtub scratch-resistant and easy to clean. Additionally, the finish helps the tub retain its luster, so it will keep looking new even after years of regular use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Like other products from American Standard, the 246002.020 is a superb product that offers good value for money. However, one significant downside to this bathtub is that the installation process is not very easy. Even with professional plumbing services, it took time for the tub to be installed properly.

Pros Comfortable to use

Low maintenance

Classy appearance

Highly durable Cons Not easy to install

The SWCORP FT-AZ093 was specially designed to provide a luxury bath experience, and we are happy to say that it does not disappoint. It comes loaded with features such as towel warmers, cushioned headrest, bamboo seats, and more. You can easily experience a luxury hotel right in your home.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the things that most impressed us about this product is the rhino-alloy build. It is one of the best acrylic bathtubs you can find on the market currently, with excellent durability and sturdiness. On top of this, the manufacturer has added fiberglass reinforcement for added protection.

Other than that, this acrylic bathtub has been designed with comfort in mind. The design is meant to cradle the body’s form, providing maximum comfort while using the acrylic tub. We had a most enjoyable experience when trying it out.

The FT-AZ093 comes with several unique features that you won’t find on most other competing products in the same budget. These include the freestanding bathtub faucet, Jacuzzi neck pillow, foldable footrest, etc.

The best part about this product is that it comes with a lifetime warranty, so you do not need to worry about replacements and refunds.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This tub does not have installation instructions, so we had to figure out how to install it ourselves. The process can take time and effort, and you may not be able to install it correctly. It is recommended to get professional help when installing this bathtub.

Pros Impeccable crafting

Excellent customer service

Built for heavy-duty use

Deep and spacious Cons It does not come with installation instructions

Another excellent option if you are looking for a freestanding tub is the VA 6814-S from Vanity Art. It is one of the most affordable options on the list and offers a clean and modern appearance and a spacious area despite a compact footprint for maximum comfort.

Vanity Art Bath Free Standing Acrylic Bathtub... Freestanding White Acrylic Bathtub with Polished...

Tub spout, shower head and diverter can be mounted...

Why Did We Like It?

First off, the VA6814-S is one of the most beautiful freestanding bathtubs available on the market currently. It has a polished chrome finish, which can go with various bathroom decors and can be an excellent option for a new installation or renovation purposes.

We also liked that accessories such as the tub spout, shower head, and diverter can easily be mounted at the end of the sides of this acrylic bathtub. It makes the installation process much more straightforward than products from other brands.

As previously mentioned, the price is another significant aspect of this product. It is one of the highly affordable options in this segment. However, don’t be fooled by the price, since despite that, it is very sturdy and highly durable.

Also, it is an excellent option if you have limited space in the bathroom and want a smaller-sized bathtub.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While cleaning the tub, we discovered that it is possible to scratch it very quickly if you are not careful. That is why it is better to use a microfiber cloth with a spray while cleaning. Cleaners that contain harsh chemicals can easily damage the surface of the tub.

Pros Very affordable

Easy to install

Durable

Compact Cons The surface scratches easily

The classic look is one of the designs that never goes out of style. For those who prefer a traditional-looking bathtub, the FerdY Shangri-La is the number one choice. It is a freestanding acrylic bathtub that exudes contemporary beauty and simplicity.

Why Did We Like It?

Let’s start with the build of this stylish bathtub. It is 47 inches in length and has a soaking depth of 15 inches, making it perfect for providing extra comfort. The manufacturer uses 100% glossy white acrylic reinforced with fiberglass for added durability.

It also looks impressive due to the dynamic curvature and hand-finished details that add character to the tub.

The materials used in the construction are also environment-friendly and non-toxic, and the acrylic bathtub is also cUPC certified, so you do not need to worry about the quality standards. It also makes the tub resistant, easy to clean, and resistant to a wide range of chemicals.

Another feature you will like about this product is that the tub comes with an illustrated and highly detailed installation manual. The manual provides step-by-step instructions which will make the installation process a breeze.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we were impressed by the durable build of the tub, we found that the drain plug has a plastic ring that gets damaged easily. It may result in a leak. To prevent this, it is highly recommended to remove the drain plug and install putty in its place.

Pros Value for money

Solid construction

Hand-finished details

Easy to clean Cons Poor quality plastic ring

The final product on the list also comes from Empava and promises to provide one of the best bathing experiences. The EMPV-FT1518 is a spacious freestanding acrylic bathtub with a contemporary stand-alone design that offers the perfect combination of ergonomics and modernity, making it suitable for all types of bathroom decors.

Sale Empava EMPV-FT1518 67" Acrylic Freestanding Bathtub

🐳 Relax and wind down in your Pure-Scape...

Why Did We Like It?

This freestanding acrylic bathtub features 100% glossy white acrylic and a contemporary design that works with any type of bathroom decor. The modern curved design helps create a focal point, immediately drawing attention to itself.

Additionally, you will also like that this tub has an ergonomic build that ensures that it can fit comfortably even in small-sized bathrooms. The manufacturer has also reinforced the acrylic with fiberglass, so you will not have to worry about damaging it easily.

Coming to the accessories, the Empava EMPV-FT1518 comes with a brushed nickel drain and overflow, which will save you the hassle of buying them separately. The included accessories will help you save money and ensure that the installation process goes smoothly.

Furthermore, like other Empava products, this one also comes with cUPC certification ensuring the highest quality standards for your comfort and convenience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This bathtub comes with an ABS coupler and a PVC drain. While installing, we tried to install it with the ABS coupler but could not get a seal without leaking. We would recommend you to go with the PVC drain for better results.

Pros Curved stylish appearance

Easy installation

Sturdy and durable

Affordable Cons The ABS decoupler does not get installed easily

Acrylic Bathtub Buying Guide

Now, you know about the best acrylic bathtubs that are available on the market right now. However, that is not enough to help you select the product that best suits your requirements. It is also essential to know about some critical factors that need to be considered when buying an acrylic bathtub. Let us take a look at some of these factors.

1. Tub Size

The tub size is one of the primary things to consider when buying a bathtub. There is no one size fits all, and you need to consider the available space and whether the tub will be used by one person or two simultaneously. Bigger tubs are ideal for larger bathrooms, while smaller bathtubs can also fit comfortably if the available space is lesser. Also, it is better to purchase a bigger bathtub if it is meant to be used by two persons together.

2. Tub Shape

Bathtubs are available in different sizes and shapes. Select the shape and slope that offers maximum convenience and comfort. The form will also affect any necessary plumbing changes, so select one with such changes. Oval and round tubs provide a modern look, while rectangular tubs offer a traditional appearance. Select the tub that is most appropriate for your bathroom décor.

3. Tub Height And Depth

You need to consider the tub height in relation to the level of the floor. Inset tubs can be installed on the floor, are easier to step into, and help save space. On the other hand, elevated installations are better for more elaborate bathtubs. Similarly, consider the depth of the tub. Generally, tubs meant for soaking are about 18 to 22 inches deep.

4. Drain And Pipe Placement

Drain pipe placements are essential factors to consider, as they affect how effectively the tub will get filled and emptied. Drain movement is an expensive process, and it will be better to find a tub with a matching drain placement. In the case of tubs with shower installations, shower placement should also be considered.

5. Core And Finishing Materials

The materials that make up the core and the finishing of a bathtub directly affect its price and your comfort. Acrylic bathtubs are commonly reinforced with fiberglass for durability. For the sake of appearance, the exterior can have several different types of materials, including tiles, porcelain, or even stone. Both core and finishing materials affect the durability and maintenance of the tub.

6. Budget

The final cost of a bathtub includes not only the cost of the tub itself, but also on the type of bathtub, the plumbing, choice of finish, etc. Traditionally, whirlpool baths were the most expensive options on the market, but are now one of the cost-effective options. Freestanding bathtubs with accessories are a costly option. Consider the total cost of the tub and installation process before making a final decision.

Verdict

With that, we have now come to the end of our guide. We hope it has helped you select the best product for your needs.

Before signing off, let us share our favorite bathtubs from the list with you. Our top choice would have to be the Kingston Brass, which offers easy installation with excellent durability and an attractive design.

At the same time, the Ruby 65 In. from Ove Decors comes with a modern design and a tempting warranty. Another excellent option is the Empava Acrylic Whirlpool Bathtub, which offers the most innovative features.

Be sure to leave a comment below and tell us what you think of our recommendations.

And on that note, we will be signing off. Until next time!

