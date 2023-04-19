Buying the best exhaust fan is a lot easier now with this review of the 8 best bathroom exhaust fans available online.

Best Bathroom Exhaust Fans With Light & Heater

Here is the list of the 8 best bathroom exhaust fans with light & heater that you can use to improve the air quality of your bathroom and provide additional comfort.

This bath fan has a galvanized steel body that resists corrosion and lasts longer in your bathroom. It is precision-engineered with a DC motor and a brushless fan to ensure extended durability. The good news is that the fan is assured to last more than some common household appliances in daily use.

Why Did We Like It?

As a safety precaution, the exhaust fan has a metal guard, which prevents contact with the heating wire. There is also a thermostat built-in to control the temperature. The heater module includes an automatic cut-off for heating and a thermostat for temperature control.

Moreover, this bathroom accessory has approval from Underwriter Laboratories (UL). The 1300-watt heating element has also been certified by the same laboratories for maintaining safety standards. Not only that, but this exhaust fan is also Home Ventilating Institute (HVI) certified.

At less than 0.3 sones, the fan runs virtually in silent mode and is also energy efficient. The DC brushless fan motor consumes less power, has better output and efficiency, and is low on generating noise.

Best of all, it has a 3-year limited warranty period, and that is a win-win for most homeowners.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The instructions in the installation manual show a wired diagram that might be difficult to read. So, the DIY installation of this one might be a tad time-consuming and challenging for you. As such, contacting support is advisable for installing it.

Pros Consumes less power

Low noise levels

3-year limited warranty

Value for money Cons Tricky self-installation

Noise Level: Less than 0.3 Sones | CFM: 80 | Coverage: N/A | Warranty: 3 Years

This fan combo, made of galvanized steel and a white polymeric grille, blends well with the ceiling to give a discreet finish to your installation. It gives the entire bathroom a clean, finished look and can fit into any home décor plan. It complements your interiors and functions reliably in everyday use.

Why Did We Like It?

This combination of an exhaust fan, two 60W incandescent light bulbs, and a 1500-watt heater can powerfully change the way your home feels forever. A quick installation can regulate airflow and control the temperature in your bathroom for a long while.

Also, a 110 CFM fan ensures an almost silent operation at 0.9 sones. The heater is also relatively quiet while in process. The fan has 6 inches of ducting for superior performance. The device is recommended for noiseless performance in a 100 sq. ft. bathroom.

Finally, all three functions of lighting, heating, and ventilation are available at the simple touch of a switch. The light is functional and décor-oriented all at once. You can relax while the heating creates a comfortable milieu at your home.

So, let go of worries about the ventilator filtering away air pollutants, venting humidity, and unnecessary odor. Bring home a unique 3-in-1 solution today!

What Could’ve Been Better?

The entire unit promises longevity, but the heating element seems a bit fragile in this device. Long-term use is entirely possible with this combo fan. However, the heating might need a check from time to time. You may want to replace just the heating element once in a while if it gives you too much trouble.

Pros Easy installation

Decorative

Super-quiet ceiling fan

Designed for maximum heat output Cons It might require annual heating element replacement

Noise Level: 0.9 Sones | CFM: 110 | Coverage: Up to 105sq ft | Warranty: 1 Year

This silver exhaust fan has a galvanized steel body to give an excellent finish to your bathroom interiors. Not only that, it is a huge energy saver exceeding Energy Star requirements by 840% in energy efficiency. Its performance at 0.25” static pressure is significant given the low consumption of power.

Noise level at less than 0.8 sones

Why Did We Like It?

This fan has an airflow of 80 CFM and has an efficient DC motor with a brushless fan that is wholly reliable and steady. It is also compact and smaller than the average exhaust fan available online. That makes it relatively easy to install the fan and operate it in the bathroom.

Moreover, the exhaust fan is HVI certified and combines several design innovations that include a switching power supply for easy manipulation. It controls the quality of air in the house and prevents moisture from sticking to your interiors.

It can substantially decrease any risk of health problems occurring due to dampness, air pollutants, or unwanted odors inside the home. Its silent operation, energy efficiency, safety features, and resilience make it worth your attention!

You would also be happy to know that this fan comes with a 3-year limited warranty. So, consider browsing through the terms and conditions once to make up your mind about the exhaust fan best suited for your home.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The mode switch on the Humidity Sensor version of this product can be puzzling to some. Out of the three wires on the switch, the light and fan circuits are still relatively easy to decipher. The light goes on and off, and the fan toggles between low and high speed. The mode switch perhaps can best be deciphered to air out the bathroom.

Pros Compact

HVI certification

Three years limited warranty

Moves odor quickly Cons Some wiring options may be overwhelming

Noise Level: 0.6 Sones | CFM: 80 | Coverage: N/A | Warranty: 3 Years

This ventilation fan weighs 9.26 pounds and uses innovative technology to safeguard and clean the bathroom. White in color, it comes with either a 4-inch or 6-inch duct adaptor. These are ideal for new constructions and renovations. It is a quiet and powerful ventilator that removes air pollutants and moisture from the bathroom.

Why Did We Like It?

This fan has a unique Pick-A-Flow Speed Selector that can enable change in airflow. You can pick from 50, 80, and 110 CFM. It delivers powerful airflow without wasting energy. The ventilation fan has Flex-Z Fast brackets for easy, fast, and trouble-free installation.

Moreover, the product is Energy Star Rated and can give you excellent performance on energy-saving and consumption. It not only makes the fan environment friendly, but it also affects the cost and durability of the product beneficially to the customer.

Also, the machine is designed to allow spot ventilation and targeted functions in the bathroom area. It would very well suit the modern and contemporary look of your house. There is a 6-year warranty on the motor, which can keep you satisfied with the product for a long while.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A great product with durability is watchlist material. If you want to install the ventilation fan yourself, however, you might have to do a thorough scouting job for a simple way of installing the fan. Either that, or you are a do-it-yourself pro, and the instruction manual seems easy to follow!

Pros Good venting fan

Sturdy flex brackets

Discreet appearance

Good value for money Cons Instructions could be confusing

Noise Level: Less than 0.3 Sones | CFM: 50, 80, or 110 CFM | Coverage: N/A | Warranty: 6 Years (Motor)

This metal exhaust fan operates almost silently at 0.3 sones. It has an 11-watt LED light, and a 2-watt LED night light for 24 X 7 visibility in the bathroom. The LED lights and the fan can be combined or solo-wired to multiple wall switches.

Why Did We Like It?

This appliance ventilates the air in the bathroom and also provides LED lighting for continuous and clear visibility within the area. The lights also serve to enhance the existing décor of the house.

Both LED lights have excellent specifications. The more considerable light has a 2700K color temperature, and the 2-watt LED night light comes with 30,000 hours of rated life. They will help you find your way in the dark!

Moreover, the exhaust fan performs optimally for bathrooms up to 90 sq. ft. in area. It has permanently lubricated motors for continuously smooth performance and hassle-free operation.

It is also designed to operate at lower temperatures and prolong the fan’s life by preserving the motor and the bearings. The fan is housed in a structure made of rugged 26 GA galvanized steel. It is coated with a layer of paint to prevent rusting and unnecessary wear and tear on the machine.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This exhaust fan is easy to use and relatively silent. However, there might be that rare occasion when the parcel that arrives at home has a piece that makes a clattering noise upon installation. Apart from that, watch out for a product buy that leaves the mirror foggy and moisture untreated.

Pros Cozy and calm ambiance with LED lights

Easy installation

Quiet performance

Cost-saving device Cons Might have rare issues with fan

Noise Level: 0.3 Sone | CFM: 90 | Coverage: Up to 90sq ft | Warranty: 3 Years

This exhaust fan operates at 70 CFM and 3.5 sone level. It protects the home against backdrafts with a 4” round metal duct collar and damper. Adjustable hanging brackets complete the design of the fan, which essentially makes the product easy to install.

Why Did We Like It?

This device is part of a bulb-heater series that brings silent and focused warmth to the bathroom where it is installed – almost instantaneously. It has a 250-watt, r40 medium-base infrared lamp to deliver the required temperature to the toilet.

Moreover, the fan provides exhaust capacity for a room as compact as 70 sq. ft. in area. The fan also works to prevent overheating of the bulbs. It can also be wired to a separate switch and used as per convenience.

The simplicity of the unit is perhaps its biggest strength. The fan and the light can also be wired to a separate switch and operated as per will. The silence of the heat and exhaust work together to make this device a worthy option to consider for the perfect home.

What Could’ve Been Better?

At 3.0 sone level, the fan and exhaust work silently to do their job. However, there might come an occasion when you encounter a clattering noise, or even a loud performance, from this device. In such cases, check the installation or the purchase date, and use the warranty to get a suitable replacement.

Pros Moves plenty of air

Easy to install

Attractive red and pinkish hue

1-year parts only warranty Cons Could get noisy at times

Noise Level: 3.5 Sones | CFM: 70 | Coverage: Around 70sq ft | Warranty: 1 Year

This combo fan uses the efficiency of a 1500-watt heater and 100-watt lighting power to bring comfort and ease to your bathroom. The aluminum body enhances the look of your interiors and easily fits in with your other home décor. The white enamel grille also adds a simple and elegant look to the fitting.

Why Did We Like It?

The fan combo has a 4” round duct which is relatively easy to install. The hanger bars are expandable, and the mounting brackets are also easy to handle. The entire combo fan can be switched on by a wall switch with four functions once set in your bathroom.

Both heating and ventilation are robust, efficient, and simple to use. Contaminants are regularly removed indoors to provide a clean and safe environment at home.

Both can also work effectively in bathrooms measuring 105 sq. ft. in the area. Incandescent lighting focuses on details and brightens up any room. Added features include a 7-watt night bulb with a soft glow ideal to go with home decor.

This 3-in-1 unit vents moisture and prevents the formation of mildew.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This exhaust fan may be slightly challenging to consider in your buying options, given its price range. However, the sheer number of advantages and assured quality will undoubtedly be an essential consideration for anyone looking to purchase reliable and sturdy bathroom fans.

Pros Decorative

Easy to install

Compact

Easy to use Cons Expensive – but can give value for money

Noise Level: 3.5 Sones | CFM: 70 | Coverage: Up to 65sq ft | Warranty: 1 Year

An excellent combination of ventilation, heating, and lighting is found in this 3-in-one fan that can make your bathroom healthy, comfortable, and beautiful. The white polymeric grilles blend into the ceiling and give this installation the perfect place to sit discreetly and usefully for a long time.

Why Did We Like It?

The benefit of having this exhaust fan combo at home is that you can explore many options to operate the device. Just buy additional multi-function wall switches that are sold separately to give you the lifestyle you want with this fan.

Also, it works quietly and smoothly in smaller bath areas up to 65 sq. ft. The 1300-watt heating element and the 70 CFM ventilation fan work best in small rooms. So, you can have just a touch of heat when you desire to do so.

The best is that the fan, light, and heater can work independently and even together. You can choose to set the atmosphere of the bathroom as it seems most convenient and comfortable.

Lastly, the 100-watt lighting is clear and bright for the details to show, and this combo sets the tone for safety, health, and finesse.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The combo fan might decide to give you a bit of trouble with the wires during installation, especially if you have decided to install it yourself on the ceiling. Taking some professional help is advisable to get a quick and neat job done.

Pros Decorative

Discreet

Compact

Easy to use Cons May need professional installation for a good finish

Noise Level: 4.0 Sones | CFM: 70 | Coverage: Up to 65sq ft | Warranty: 1 Year

Best Bathroom Exhaust Fans With Light & Heater Comparison Table

Buying Guide For The Best Light & Heater Exhaust Fan

Have you been able to make a good choice for your bathrooms and home interiors yet? We understand that even after going through our detailed review of the 8 best bathroom exhaust fans, that could have been a bit difficult.

All the fans and combos may sound unique and exciting at a glance. Selecting the best exhaust fan for your needs can be daunting, though, given the range of attributes and specifications. But, be assured that you will find the device suited to the environment at home.

Consider the features and factors below that can quickly help you make your decision. A comprehensive buyer’s guide is just what you need to arrive at the perfect conclusion!

Durability

An exhaust fan has to be installed once in the bathroom, after which it is supposed to stay for a while! Quite a few of the exhaust fans that we mention here are ceiling installments.

These can be fixed either by a professional or you, depending upon the ease of installation. You would want any ceiling fixture to be done correctly and maintained easily for years to come.

Even exhaust fans placed on lower walls need to be durable since they go right into your wall. Changing heating elements or parts can still be endured once in a while. But the purchase has to fit in perfectly with your house’s long-term goals.

Family-Friendly Gadget

You are happy with the new exhaust fan on the watchlist and are planning to buy it. But does it say anything about being user-friendly? A house is full of people of all ages and sizes. The little ones may be able to remote control the fixture in no time.

But the old parents might want another exhaust fan that is simple to operate without any intelligent gadgetry. Finding the right combination of fans, heaters, and light for the bathroom for the entire family can be a task.

Quickly map out the best option from your choices and share your watchlist with the family. You’ll get there soon!

Warranty On Parts

Many exhaust fans are combinations of heaters, lights, and fans put in one sensitive body to be tagged up your wall. There are so many parts to heating, ventilating, and lighting that it is hard to keep a tab on the resilience of every single portion of the fan.

Having a warranty on the fan combos and exhaust fans helps you replace faulty elements with ease without spending too much time and effort. Always look for a deposit on parts. Ask if it isn’t available in the literature you are reading to decide on your buy.

Replacement Guarantee

Once the exhaust fan combo is fixed in the bathroom, you need it to work smoothly for a long time to repair, maintain, and any new installations that do not hamper your everyday life.

Though we have selected the best bargains for your bathroom and decor needs, it is always good to ensure some things beforehand. For one, make sure that the exhaust fan or combo you are buying comes with a replacement guarantee.

Accidents during the delivery of the parcel, issues that could crop up while fixing the fan, or even a rare element blowout are realities that could inadvertently strike your new purchase. Treat the replacement guarantee like an insurance cover for the exhaust fan.

Make sure it has a healthy list of benefits for the product replacement.

Customer Service

A call received well by the seller goes a long way in building a relationship with the product you chose to buy for your home. It is always good to engage with the customer helpline and the product information services for gadgets like the exhaust fan.

That is because the exhaust fan is a product that endures in a home. The sellers and service providers help you maintain it. They answer your grievances and support complaint queries when necessary.

If you have a good relationship with the sellers and service providers of the exhaust fan, it is likely you would return to them for your next updated buy. Lastly, customer service can also keep you abreast of deals and offers on the products.

Conclusion

When it comes to the safety and design of your home, everything has to be perfect. And the bathroom is an essential area of the house. To ensure it is clean and healthy, we suggest you get a good exhaust fan.

The Broan NuTone QT9093WH Fan Combo is a clear winner among the choices on offer. It is lightweight and simple to use in daily life.

The Panasonic FV-0511VQ1 DC Fan cannot be left far behind in our favorites. Being one of the most brilliant exhaust fans around, it uses the latest technology to keep the indoors clean.

Before we leave, there’s one more fan you can browse for your bathroom. The Broan-Nutone 665RP Combo Fan offers a combination of controls that can create an apt environment.

On that note, we will sign off. Till next time!

