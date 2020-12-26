Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

How often have you walked into the bathroom to find mildew, or have smelled a stench because of moisture?

All of these problems will go away if you choose to install an exhaust fan. Interestingly, these aren’t one-dimensional units but can carry out numerous tasks, thanks to the excellent components they use.

With inclusions like LED lights, your bathroom will be brightened up, and all you’ll smell is fresh air all day long. Meanwhile, these are aesthetically pleasing products and acts as a perfect addition to your interior décor. But the question is, how do you choose from the several quality products lining the market?

To help you, we’ve narrowed down 10 top products we feel will be the most suitable addition to your home. Additionally, we’ve added a buyer’s guide section to discuss the essential aspects and make it easier for you to come to a decision.

So, let’s dive into the reviews, shall we?

Top Bathroom Exhaust Fans

One of our top recommendations is the BV Exhaust Fan, and it has the necessary functions to back up all that it claims. It uses the latest technology to come up with a heavy-duty yet energy-saving fan. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, so read on to find out more.

Why Did We Like It?

When purchasing an exhaust fan, the first thing that you think about is the noise emission. In that regard, the designers have been smart and made sure it delivers super-quiet performance, made possible by Silent-Clever Technology. It generates only 0.8-sone, which highlights the efficacy you’ll get.

What’s more, it includes sufficient mounting capacity, thanks to the suitable dimensions of 9.25″ X9.0″ to fill your bathroom with fresh air. When you mount it to the top, the 7.5″ height offers enough coverage to be reliable in a bathroom of 90 square feet. Meanwhile, it comes with the necessary durability, thanks to the stainless-steel duct collar, to produce consistent performance.

You’ll be pleased to note it has enough suction power, making it energy-efficient and saving money on power bills. This allows it to remove large volumes of air and is perfect for continuous usage to lower humidity quickly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The instructions that accompany it aren’t the best, which is an inconvenience and means it will take longer to complete the set-up. If you haven’t installed something similar in the past, you’ll need to get help to ensure that all the steps have been followed correctly. We feel BV could’ve easily avoided the complicated steps.

Pros Measures 9.25”X9.0″

Can cover 90 square feet

Saves electricity

Sufficient suction power

Easy installation Cons Poor instructions

If our earlier tool laid down a marker in excellence, this one tops it. The Broan-Nutone 665RP Fan has several fantastic components, which has earned it mostly positive reviews from users. You’ll realize it’s a versatile unit, due to which it has built quite a reputation for itself.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re looking for a feature-heavy model, then you can’t go wrong with what Broan-Nutone has on offer. It’s a multi-purpose unit that includes a fan, light, and heater to solve most of your problems and deliver maximum comfort. While the light is a 10-watt incandescent energy source, the heater is 1300-watt, and you can use all three devices separately without any hassle.

Moreover, it’s aesthetically pleasing since the white polymeric grilles work well with most interior decorations and blend with the ceiling. In that regard, the significant improvement comes with the inclusion of the Insulation Contact unit, which ensures only the light and grill are visible. You get a clean appearance, which is quite rare compared to other models.

We also liked its user-friendliness due to the multi-function wall switch, making it convenient to manage. Similarly, the compact size permits you to get a coverage of 65 square feet, which is ideal for most bathrooms.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Users have argued that it doesn’t have enough room for wires; you can fit a small number of cables, which may prove to be frustrating. More than that, what bugs us is that it isn’t noiseless and emits a reasonably loud sound while working, which isn’t ideal.

Pros 4.0 sone for smooth performance

Insulation contact unit

Multi-function wall switch

Can cover 65 square feet

Easy installation Cons Not enough room for wires

Noisy

Delta Electronics is one of the most popular brands right now, so no wonder it’s making all the right noises in the market. But you don’t have to worry about noise from the exhaust since it has the relevant features to deliver a comfortable experience. No surprises then that it’s turning quite a few heads among prospective buyers.

Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd. SIG80-110LED BreezSignature... Energy Star qualified with innovative brushless DC...

LED life is 30,000 hours (compare with 10,000...

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, it includes Energy Star technology, which comprises a brushless DC motor. You get an incredibly quiet operation since it generates 0.4 sones making it one of the most competent units going around. Apart from that, it comes with an LED that can run for 30000 hours, three times more than an ordinary CFL bulb.

You’ll be happy to see that it also includes a two-watt night light while the leading light has a power of 800 lumens or 2700K. Consequently, it’s very safe, and despite having sufficient strength, it doesn’t increase your power bill, which remains within reasonable limits for greater convenience.

We noticed that its energy efficiency value is rated at 8.4 CFM to produce a consistent output and ensure that continuous use doesn’t cause performance issues. Furthermore, the green LED indicator proves a useful addition for letting you know the power status.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Like some of the other models, it’s plagued by similar issues with installation. We suggest you take your time and remain patient rather than rushing through the process. The steps are a little hard to follow, and while it’s an inconvenience, you can still get it done if you remember to be thorough.

Pros Night light

Green LED indicator

Energy efficient

Innovative design

Quiet operation Cons Issues with installation

The Broan-Nutone 9093WH Exhaust Fan has many similarities with some other models, but it has also made the required upgrades to receive a positive response. It offers the perfect combination of durability with user-friendliness to top rival brands and has features not seen anywhere else. So, we assure you won’t be disappointed.

Why Did We Like It?

Right at the outset, you’ll notice that it comes with a 1500-watt heating element, which highlights its incredible power. No surprises then, that the 70-CFM fan can cover a large bathroom of 100 square feet with aplomb. Nonetheless, there’s no cause for concern as it keeps the noise emission to a minimum and generates barely 3.5-sone.

Moreover, thanks to the LED, you get clean lighting in your room, but the significant addition is a heater. It includes an electronically balanced centrifugal blower wheel, thereby ensuring your room is evenly filled with heat. Plus, you get exceptional control, thanks to the automatic reset thermal protection to handle various situations.

It also comes with an easy installation, so you won’t have to wait long to freshen up the bathroom. You’ll be pleased to see that it includes all the components from hanger bars to mounting brackets that make the process easy for all users.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’ve seen that it tends to leak light from the seam, which isn’t a significant problem and can be avoided by sealing the edges. Besides, it’s costlier than other units, which is a point of contention for prospective buyers. The price is one of the first things people see, and it may exceed your budget.

Pros Super quiet

Easy installation

Auto-reset thermal protection

Centrifugal blower wheel

Can cover 100 square feet Cons Light may leak from the seam

Slightly costly

The Broan-NuTone 678 Exhaust Fan has most bases covered, and it has quickly climbed the charts to cement its place among the top products. With features like the lubricated motor and extensive coverage, you can expect nothing short of the best when using it. Rest assured, you’ll get your money’s worth.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, the exhaust fan coupled with the light helps to reduce moisture, which has several benefits. You won’t be troubled by foul odor or mildew while it has sufficient energy to cover bathrooms having a maximum area of 45 square feet.

The 100-watt light comes in handy to light up the area, and combined with the shatter-resistant diffusing lens, it’ll last a long time. Further adding to the durability is the presence of polymeric duct connectors with tapered sleeves, ensuring you consistently get the best performance. Therefore, it provides adequate ducting while the plug-in lubricated motor makes work more manageable.

Meanwhile, the model has a certain aesthetic appeal delivered by the white grille allowing you to use it with most interior decorations. We especially loved the attention to safety since it’s connected to a GFCI branch circuit, meaning you don’t have to worry about electrical outages.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For all that’s good, there are a couple of things that need to be improved. For instance, the damper doesn’t close all the way, causing concern, and Broan-NuTone should’ve looked into it. Other than that, the motor is difficult to remove, and you may need to call a professional.

Pros Fan impeller

100-watt lighting

No moisture

Reduces foul smell

Can cover 45 square feet Cons The damper doesn’t close completely

The motor may be difficult to remove

We’re at the halfway point of our list, but there are several quality units we’re yet to review. Next up, we’ve got the Broan-NuTone LPN80, which delivers reliable performance while the energy efficiency makes it eco-friendly. There’s a lot more it has to offer, and the suitable dimensions make it a desirable acquisition.

Why Did We Like It?

If what you need is versatility, then you’ll love the range of functions on this model. While it has stuck to the basic design, the necessary tweaks ensure it can eliminate humidity, tobacco smoke, and cooking smell. Likewise, you’ll breathe nothing but clean air, and the extensive coverage means it works well in rooms measuring 75 square feet.

Please note that it delivers outstanding output since it operates on 80 CFM with a 4-inch duct. Now, using a 3-inch duct lowers the CFM rate to 70, and along with that, it produces 1.0 sone to reduce noise emission. Therefore, irrespective of the task, rest assured you’ll get a quiet performance.

Furthermore, the installation procedure is easy, and the compactness permits you to install it between 2×4 studs. It’s ideally suited for most homes, and it has also received ENERGY STAR qualification, which makes for an eco-friendly option.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’ve received reports stating that it comes with poor instructions, which makes the installation process complicated. Consequently, first-time users may have issues navigating through the steps, which affects user experience. All you can do is ask someone to assist you or call a professional to ensure the components are well fitted.

Pros Versatile

Eliminates humidity

Can cover 75 square feet

Eco-friendly

Compact design Cons Poor instructions

If your primary concern is longevity, we suggest giving the KAZE APPLIANCE Exhaust Fan a try. It has the necessary robustness and combined with the extended runtime; your bathroom will be nice and fresh in quick time. Besides, it has all the components, so you won’t need to make any extra purchases.

KAZE APPLIANCE Ultra Quiet Bathroom Exhaust Fan with LED Light and... Please note the size of the housing is 11 3/8" x...

11 watt LED light + 2 watt LED night light. Color...

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, it measures 11-3/8″ X 10-1/2″, making it a suitable fit for most homes, but if your previous housing is smaller, you’ll need to resize it. Like some of the other units, it comes with additional features to deliver an unmatched performance for which the LEDs prove useful.

The dual LEDs have a color temperature of 2700K and come with a power of 11-watt and 2-watt, respectively. It’s sufficient to effectively cover your bathroom and provide a nice, clean appearance, which goes well with most decorations. Apart from that, it has a nightlight, and you’ve got the option of individually wiring it to the wall switch or combining it with the fan.

It includes all the installation components, like the double hanger mounting bar, along with a 6-inch duct adapter to form a tight fit. Therefore, you can use it for a long time, and the lights last as long as 30000 hours.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A common complaint among users is that it’s quite noisy, and you’re likely to hear a clattering sound as long as it’s operational. Although it has no problems with suctions, you might find the blades dripping with water, highlighting its inability to expel moisture completely. Hence, your bathroom is likely to be moisture laden on occasions.

Pros Mounting bracket

6-inch duct adapter

Nightlight

2700K color temperature

Lubricated motors Cons May be noisy

Has problem expelling moisture

Panasonic has been around for a long time because of its range of exceptional products. In that regard, the Panasonic Ventilation Fan is no different and delivers powerful performance to make quite a name for itself. No wonder it has received mostly positive reviews, thereby generating substantial buzz among customers.

Why Did We Like It?

There are several quality functions we need to cover, so let’s get right into it. The designers have ensured it offers a retrofit solution to your problems, making it perfect for residential areas or hotel constructions. As a result, due to the 5-5/8-inch housing depth, you can fit it into a 2×6 space.

The significant inclusion is that of the speed selector, which delivers excellent control in your tasks. You get to choose the airflow rate from 80 to 110 CFM, allowing you to get the quality output without much energy consumption. In that regard, you should know that it’s Energy Star qualified and therefore combines power with efficiency.

Meanwhile, the installation isn’t too much of a hassle since it includes the Flex-Z Fast bracket meaning it’s convenient for all age-groups. You’ll have no problems setting it up yourself, and the flexible nature allows you to get the angles right in one go.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the designers have added an advanced feature in terms of the motion sensor, it isn’t exactly user-friendly, which is one of the main problems. You need to be wary of moving your arms too much, which might cause the unit to power down or start running suddenly. Also, there aren’t enough options during runtime.

Pros Ideal fit for most places

Compact design

Easy installation

Energy Star rated

Powerful performance Cons Poor motion sensor

Not enough options for runtime

The Tech Drive Exhaust Fan may look like a simple unit but don’t be fooled. It delivers a power-packed performance that keeps your bathroom fresh all day long. Meanwhile, it solves several other issues, which speaks of the versatility on offer, thereby increasing popularity among people.

Why Did We Like It?

We start with one of the essential aspects of an exhaust fan, which is the noise decibel. It’s ultra-quiet and generates only 1.0 sone while providing substantial air movement of 110 CFM to produce excellent coverage. So, you can use it in a bathroom measuring 110 square feet for consistent output without experiencing reliability issues.

Furthermore, it comes with a 4-inch duct, which is well complemented by the 10.32″ X10.32″ X8.02″ housing. Therefore, you can mount it on the ceiling and no longer have to worry about moisture or odor of any kind entering the bathroom. Plus, to fix it to the top, you can use the suspension brackets, which form a tight connection and conveniently bear the weight of the model.

We must also mention the fantastic durability on offer because of the galvanized steel construction and the white grill cover. Finally, you can use it for a long time while the motor also delivers outstanding output for 25000 hours.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You’ll notice it comes with a flapper who has no real use, and you might as well take it out. Many users have done so and reportedly received better performance after the flapper was taken out. Besides, the instructions aren’t the best, and it will take you some time to get it up and running.

Pros Can cover 110 square feet

Low profile

Suspension brackets

GFCI protected branch circuit

The motor works for 25000 hours Cons Challenging to install

No need for a flapper

For our next recommendation, even a cursory glance will leave you coming back for more. The Homewerks Worldwide Exhaust Ventilation delivers a stunning blend of durability and power, making for a potent model. It produces sufficient rotations to clean the bathroom quickly, in which case, the innovative design proves highly useful.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, it provides optimum comfort by removing moisture and humidity from the bathroom for the passage of clean air. But the high efficiency doesn’t mean it’s loud as it generates 1.5-sone to keep noise emission to a minimum.

You’ll see noticeable results quickly and will no longer be troubled by a foul odor, thanks to the powerful ventilation. Therefore, even if you clean the bathroom with chemicals, you won’t have to worry about any lingering smell. Moreover, coupled with its 110 CFM rate, it can cover 110 square feet without any difficulty.

The sturdy construction also features a galvanized steel body that’s rust-resistant and provides much-needed longevity. However, despite having numerous components, the installation procedure is relatively simple, thanks to the low-cut design. It’s combined with the ceiling mount ventilation, in which case the 4-inch duct connector comes in handy to provide reliable performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It includes plastic components, which has led to concern among users, but the major problem is that there are only two screws to hold them. You need to ensure that the screws don’t come off, so regular maintenance is the key. Apart from that, it’s essential to consider if it fits into the opening for the previous unit.

Pros 1.5 sone noise emission

Can cover 110 square feet

Easy to install

Prevents obnoxious odor

Modern design Cons Be wary of the fitting

Plastic components are an issue

Bathroom Exhaust Fan Buyer’s Guide

Before you venture into the market, we would like to give you a couple of pointers to help you pick the right unit. Exhaust fans for the bathroom have many components that could make it difficult for you to distinguish between the top products and the merely good ones.

We are here to discuss the essential aspects of exhaust fans based on which we have formulated our list. A piece of knowledge about these functions will place you in good stead and help you make an informed choice.

Durability

Your tool must be durable to handle the wear and tear of daily use. As an exhaust fan, it will have to deal with all types of tasks, from removing moisture and odor to providing ventilation. It shouldn’t be any surprise that only quality materials must be used for construction to ensure it doesn’t break down.

Buying any tool is an investment, and so you can’t afford to spend time or money ever so often on a new one. You must enjoy both the product and the components that come with it for a long time.

In that regard, the manufacturers can’t afford to make any compromises. So, just having a steel or metal construction isn’t enough. It must be rust-resistant as well to deliver faultless output.

Ease of Use

Bathroom exhaust fans come in various sizes to handle an array of tasks, but that shouldn’t mean that the designers have to compromise with user-friendliness. The primary objective of any unit is to reduce your workload, and therefore you must be able to control it effectively to get the best results.

All the components and functions must be understandable, almost at a glance. You should know what each part does rather than pondering over how to get it right. Plus, the installation process and the disassembly must be written clearly to ensure that it is uncomplicated.

There is no point in having a plethora of functions if the users find it challenging to use. Rather any good model must keep the basics right and then add the necessary features to deliver a better performance.

Power

Finally, it must have sufficient energy to make sure that you get through your work quickly. Removing moisture and providing passage for fresh air can get tedious, so you can’t afford to go about it at a leisurely pace.

You have a lot of work to do, and your unit must be up to speed to ensure you get terrific performance. However, more power doesn’t always guarantee better results, so you must have the ability to control the force you need on various tasks. As a result, your tool will be versatile, enabling you to handle small-scale and large-scale tasks.

Verdict

We’ve reached the end of our guide, and hopefully, you’ve got a better idea regarding bathroom exhaust fans.

It’s a simple unit that can prove highly useful in dealing with some of the long-standing problems. Besides, you don’t need to worry about unnecessarily high power bills, thereby making it eco-friendly without compromising output.

However, before signing off, we’ve decided to help you a bit more by narrowing down the top units in various categories. You can choose the BV Exhaust Fan for the best overall performance, whereas the Broan-Nutone 665RP Fan delivers substantial power. Apart from that, the model from Delta Electronics is supremely versatile, making it stand out.

One last piece of advice – please, remember to check the previous installation and the size of the opening to be ready for the new product. That’s all for now, and we’ll be back with more exciting reviews.

Take care and see you soon. Bye!

