Are you faced with drain clogging problems in your plumbing system now and then?

Simple DIY tricks may help for the time being, but they are not permanent solutions. And if you’re thinking of calling a plumber, let us tell you that it would be quite expensive. A wise decision would be to get a suitable drain cleaner for yourself.

But there are loads of options to choose from today. So, it might become a bit difficult to pick a suitable one.

To make your task easier, we bring you a list of the 13 best drain cleaners for clogged drains. We have also included a guide for helping you further in making the right choice.

So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

Top Drain Cleaners for Clogged Drains

Tired of using plungers to clean clogged toilets and removing dirt from drains? This dual-chambered drain cleaner from Green Gobbler will be the perfect product. It is the most easy to use and comes with an effective revolutionary formula.

Why Did We Like It?

Drains getting jammed by thin hair strands is the worst thing that can happen to your sink. Too many of them can be all the more difficult to remove from pipes and drains. This may lead to major problems in water drainage. However, this product has a hair clog remover with an ultra-thick formula that clings to pipes. This way, they remain clog-free and in working condition.

What we also loved about this product was that it took just a few minutes to liquify hair strands and unclog drains. This is a great advantage, when compared to other cleaners which may take hours to clean the mess. As for the action, it is also much faster and more effective.

Furthermore, the cleaner is capable of dissolving any organic waste that causes clogs within pipes including paper, grease, soap scum, and hair. Importantly, unlike many other products, this one doesn’t contain sodium hydroxide and is hence, quite safe to use. You can apply it for cleaning toilets, sinks, slower drains, bathtubs, and even septic systems.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we were satisfied with how the product performed, we felt that more water in the toilet diluted the liquid a bit. If you face this problem too, you can remove the water from the toilet manually before adding the product.

Pros Easy to use

Maintains free-flowing pipes and drains

Dissolves any organic waste

Doesn’t contain sodium hydroxide Cons More water in toilets may dilute the dissolver

This biodegradable drain cleaner from Glisten comes in 4 pre-measured drop-in packets. It is a more natural solution to your drain clogging problems. Hence, you don’t need to worry about any damage to your septic system or sink due to harmful chemicals.

Why Did We Like It?

Sometimes, clogging problems may take place due to build up in areas which are not externally visible. Cleaning the deep crevices of pipes and drains becomes necessary in such situations but involves a lot of hassle.

However, with the Glisten cleaner at home, you don’t need to worry about this at all. Its thick foam reaches the crevices easily and removes all the buildup and grunge from those areas. Post its action, the product leaves a fresh and clean smell, thanks to its deodorizing design.

This product also strips away grease, and food particles from the drains with its powerful blue foam. You can even clean a whole disposer including its splash guard, pipes and blades with the help of this natural cleaner. This way, your disposer will last longer and will be more effective in draining out the waste.

That’s not all; it is scientifically tested and designed for cleaning disposers. Use this weekly to keep your disposal fresh and clean.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product works wonderfully to clean the worst clogs. However, it might not be effective in driving out the smell of cooked food from the disposal. In our case, the smell didn’t diminish even after adding three packets.

Pros Natural ingredients

Biodegradable packet

Cleans disposal thoroughly

Extends life of garbage disposer Cons Can’t diminish smell of cooked food

Rid-X is currently one of the most popular brands when it comes to treatment of septic systems. It is also highly recommended by most septic system professionals. This product from the brand comes in dissolvable pouches, each of which is a monthly dose for a septic tank of 700-1500 gallons.

Why Did We Like It?

A foul septic system overflow is a nuisance to any household and its neighbours as well. As such, proper precautions must be taken to avoid such possibilities.

These dissolvable pouches from Rid-X make sure you don’t have to face any such situation. Each pouch contains beneficial bacteria that may be neutralized by all the harmful household chemicals that enter the septik tank.

Added to this, certain enzymes are also included in its formula. Together with the natural bacteria, they break down all kinds of waste including grease, toilet paper and other organic materials. This makes sure that there is no clogging which would disrupt the working order of the septic tank.

Also, regular cleaning and treatment of septic tanks is a must to maintain proper functioning of your septic system and avoid nasty system backups. One treatment per month is sufficient. And with these Rid-X pouches, this becomes super easy. All you have to do is to pour one pouch directly into your toilet and flush it down right then.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product works quite fine, it may show slight problems where the pipeline from the toilet to the septic tank is several yards long. There might be clogging in the line if it’s so long. As such, if your toilet is at a similar height from the septic tank, it would be better to go for another product.

Pros Powerful concentrated formula

Easy monthly septic tank treatments

Removes greasy layer in septic tanks

Prevents septic system overflow Cons May clog too long pipelines

Our next pick for you is this multi-purpose enzyme cleaner is from Amazon’s own range of products for commercial use. It comes in a 1-gallon bottle and contains an enzyme cleaning solution suited for a variety of surfaces and surroundings.

AmazonCommercial Multi-Purpose Enzyme Cleaner, 1-Gallon, 1-Pack 1 gallon bottle of multi-purpose enzyme cleaning...

Breaks up complex organic proteins, pet smells and...

Why Did We Like It?

While some waste materials are easy to control and remove, there are others which are much more complex and stubborn. In such cases, the regular cleaners with moderately strong formulations won’t be much effective.

However, this advanced multi-purpose enzyme cleaner does prove to be useful in those situations. Its powerful enzyme solution breaks up complex waste materials such as fats, complex proteins, oil and grease.

On top of this, it has a wide range of applications including cleaning of floors, removing grease traps and cleaning carpets, septic tanks and drains. Its neutral pH and non-caustic formula is safe to use in all pipes and septic systems.

It is a great choice for cleaning commercial properties, hospitals and retail stores due to its dynamic usability. Surprisingly, it is also a quite reliable solution for removing organic build-up and pet-stains on different surfaces. Furthermore, the product is scented with a pleasant mint fragrance which successfully drives out any foul smell.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though we were more than satisfied with how this product performed, we found it difficult to remove older stains using it. So, a tip would be not to delay the application for more than a week after you find the stains.

Pros Multi-purpose product

Great for commercial properties

Removes organic buildup

Neutral pH and non-caustic formula Cons Less effective on older stains

This pack of 3 unique drain cleaning augers from Vastar enables efficient removal of all obstruction within sink drains and pipelines. Each auger has a length of 19.6 inches and is very easy to use through your drains. This tool is also a very inexpensive choice for your drain cleaning needs.

Sale Vastar 3 Pack 19.6 Inch Drain Snake Hair Drain Clog Remover Cleaning... 3 pack of plastic plumbing snake drain auger

19. 6" flexible barbed wand can easily grab &...

Why Did We Like It?

Many drain cleaning solutions and powder packs include toxic chemicals which cause more harm than good. On top of this, you may even find some materials stuck in between the drains despite repeated uses.

But this drain cleaning tool from Vastar ensures efficient cleaning by easily grabbing and removing food garbage, clustered hair and many other obstructions. To use it, you just need to follow three simple steps. At first, insert it almost fully into the drain and twist it. Finally, pull it up to bring out the pieces of dirt.

Thanks to the soft material of the tool, it becomes easy to bend in different kinds of pipes and strainers. Thus, it can be used for cleaning multiple clog-prone drainage systems in the home including those of utility sinks, showers, bathroom sinks and bathtubs.

Among these, showers can be particularly difficult to clean, since the clogs occur at the P-traps. But you have no reason to worry if you have this tool, because it flexes at the P-traps easily.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though we found the tool really useful, we felt its burrs were quite wide. This made it a bit difficult to pull out of a standard drain. We would suggest pulling it out slowly in such cases, as it might break off if too much force is applied.

Pros Can easily grab and remove obstructions

Flexes at P-traps where most of the clogs occur

Much cheaper than chemical drain cleaners

Easy to store Cons Burrs are too wide

Our next pick is this product from Drano Max which features a super effective formulation. It is a thick gel-basd clog remover that works on a variety of drainage and disposal systems. You also get a money-back guarantee with the product.

Sale Drano Max Gel Drain Clog Remover and Cleaner for Shower or Sink... Formulated thick to dissolve the tough clogs fast

Cuts through standing water straight to the clog

Why Did We Like It?

We were really concerned regarding some tough clogs in the kitchen sink that couldn’t be removed despite using quite a few products. Finally, we decided to give this one a try. And guess what? We got rid of the clogs in just a couple of days!

Thanks to the thick bleach formula of this product, it clings to the toughest clogs and ensures fast removal. It takes barely 15 minutes for the product to act on the clogs. Any pasty or sludgy waste in the pipelines is also removed effectively, resulting in smooth water flow.

Strong chemicals present in many drain cleaners may have a corrosive action on the pipelines. But this gel clog remover has an ingredient that protects all pipelines from corrosion. You can also use the gel-cleaner on the drains overnight as it won’t cause any damage to the pipes.

Besides, this product is safe for use on metal pipes, septic systems, garbage disposals and even on PVC pipes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this product was of great help to us, we found some blobby bits in the gel. However, these blobs didn’t make much difference in its performance. Probably the blobs developed because the product was exposed to very low temperatures during its delivery.

Pros Can be left in drains overnight

Safe for use in septic systems, metal pipes, PVCs

Removes pasty or sludgy waste

Comes with money-back guarantee Cons Blobs develop in the gel due to low temperature

Another great product to get rid of clogs in your plumbing system is this one from Bio-Clean. It comes in a 2-pound can and can be used for as many as 100 drain treatments. Also, this is another eco-friendly alternative to the harmful chemical drain cleaners.

Bio-Clean Drain Septic Bacteria LISTING IS FOR 1 TWO POUND CANISTER

Special combination of natural bacteria and...

Why Did We Like It?

Irregular maintenance of plumbing systems often leads to accumulation of large amounts of organic waste. In such cases, this product from Bio-Clean can be an ideal cleaner to go for.

It contains a special combination of enzymes and natural bacteria which specifically digests dead organic waste. While the enzyme breaks the clogging material at first, the bacteria then acts to remove it completely.

Using the product once a month will make sure that all organic waste is regularly removed from the pipelines and drains. It restores drain flow to the full capacity by spreading through the whole plumbing system.

Due to its natural ingredients, the product doesn’t have any effect on pipes made of inorganic materials such as plastic. It also doesn’t produce any fumes, boiling or heat as in the case of cleaners containing dangerous chemicals.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though we found this product to be really useful, we found that it takes longer time in removing major and complete clogs. We had to apply it daily for 4 to 5 days and got the results after about 2 weeks. A tip to increase its effectiveness during this interim period would be to use a little vinegar or baking soda.

Pros Specifically digests organic waste

Spreads through plumbing system

Doesn’t produce boiling, fumes, or heat

Doesn’t have any effect on plastic Cons Removing bad clogs might take longer

The next product that we have for you is this efficient cleaner from Rejuvenate. Besides enabling thorough cleaning, it also deodorizes garbage disposers and drain pipes. This cleaner comes in lemon and lavender fragrances. Each pack of the product consists of 6 units.

Why Did We Like It?

Sometimes even after your drains and disposals are cleaned, the bad odors don’t diminish. We understand how irritating this can be, because we’ve faced it too. But this cleaner from Rejuvenate is an absolute exception, since it manages to turn the bad odor into a wonderful smell quite successfully.

Added to this, its powerful foaming action scrubs away the complex built-up of food waste remnants in the disposer. What does the trick is the bio-enzymatic composition of the product that instantly removes dirt build-up, grease, foul odors and food. It also works as a drainpipe cleaner which can be used every week to maintain your daily disposal of kitchen garbage.

Furthermore, this product is safe for use in septic systems. Enzymes present in its pods help to break down food waste which in turn reduces the frequency of septic tank pumping.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were really satisfied with how the product turned out to be. However, the only issue we had was that it didn’t clean the sticky organic build-up on the disposers. We discovered that substance was actually a mold.

Pros Removes unpleasant odors

Scrubs away built-up of food waste on disposers

Also cleans drain pipes

Safe for use in septic tanks Cons Doesn’t affect sticky organic build-up

This product is an ideal buy if you are facing acute clogging problems in the plumbing system. It deals with multiple types of clogs and comes in a reasonably priced bottle of about 6 pounds. This gel cleaner is also safe for use in all kinds of pipes.

Why Did We Like It?

Dealing with fully clogged drains and pipelines is a nightmare for every homeowner. Sometimes it might even require hiring a plumber, but we all know how expensive that can be. Although, with this gel cleaner from Liquid-Plumr at home, you can pretty well deal with such problems on your own.

This product contains a triple action formula that pours through standing water to unblock full clogs. It comes in the form of a powerful and thick gel which coats the entire pipe. Thus all the soap scum, hair strands, food and other organic matter are dissolved. This way, clear water flow in the drains is restored.

Furthermore, after the cleaning is complete, this product leaves a barrier on the pipes that prevents grime from sticking to the walls. The Pipeguard in this cleaner protects pipes from any damage and also makes it safe for disposals and septic systems.

Also, using this cleaner is super easy. You just have to 16 ounces down the drain, wait for about 15 minutes and then rinse the area with hot water. Using this product once every month will prevent clogs from coming back.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product performed wonderfully and we didn’t have any major issue. However, once we found that it took longer to sink through standing water and clean the mess. The time taken was as long as a few hours. In other cases, it worked fine though.

Pros Made with Pipeguard

Easy to use

Powerful thick gel form

Monthly use prevents clogging Cons May take longer to act through standing water

Our next pick is this pack of drain cleaning strips from Green Gobbler. These strips function in a unique way to remove waste materials from drains and are also quite simple to use. Each pack comes with 12 cleaning strips.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved how the ultra concentrated strips powerfully cleaned as well as deodorized the drain lines in our house. We totally got rid of the foul odor which was coming from our kitchen sink drain. It was the powerful formula which ate away at all the organic matter under the sink.

This product is also useful in eliminating grease, scum, and oil from the drains. Powerful but slow dissolving enzymes present in the formula act strongly against all the gunk stuck inside the drains. Just drop a strip in the drain and it will start working within minutes.

Also, these cleaning strips are designed in such a way that they can be used in any household drain. So, be it a clog in the bathtub drain or that in an old pipeline from a utility sink, these strips will take care of it all. They are also safe for use in septic systems.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though these strips are amazingly effective in solving all clogging issues, they should be handled with caution. This is owing to the safety concerns associated with the ingredients. Any contact with the skin or inhaling the fumes from the sticks may lead to health problems.

Pros Safe for use on all pipes

Has slow dissolving yet powerful enzymes

Super easy to use

Removes foul odor Cons Inhaling fumes of sticks might cause health problems

These advanced drain cleaning tools from SENHAI are made of superior quality material and have a wide range of applications. Each pack of tools contains two 20” long stainless steel drain relief augers and five plastic drain clog removers of the same length.

Why Did We Like It?

What we liked the most among the pack of tools was the convenient design of the stainless steel tools. Each of these tools has a flexible spring-loaded cable which can be easily used to reach narrow bent spaces within the drains.

Its bottom portion is designed like a griper with retractable claws to easily grip and bring out these obstructions. This design gives the tool accessibility to the spaces hard to reach. As such, it catches all debris and hair present in such spaces.

These steel tools also come with easy-grip handles which makes them all the more convenient to hold. As for the plastic snake drain cleaner tools, they are soft and efficient and come with 3.8 cm wide hangers. You can bend these plastic tools in different kinds of strainers and pipes.

All these tools can be used in a variety of plumbing systems, including bathroom sink drains, kitchen sink drains, dredging pipes, sewers and bathtubs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

These tools can be really handy when it comes to cleaning clogs within a short while. Though we didn’t face any issues as such, we wished the tools were a little longer. The present length makes it a bit difficult to clean the deeper clogs in shower drains or bathroom sinks.

Pros Come with spring-loaded cable

Gripper design grabbing waste

Easy-grip handle

Plastic tools are soft Cons Difficult to clean deeper clogs

This drain cleaner from Thrift comes with a fast-acting formula and is completely safe for maintaining septic systems as well. It can also be left overnight for acting on greasy material present in pipelines.

Sale Thrift Marketing GIDDS-TY-0400879 Drain Cleaner 2 lb This product is highly durable

This product adds a great value

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the superfast action that the product had on grease and hair stuck in our sink drain. Thanks to its powerful formula, all this mess dissolves in less than a minute! However, the formula is completely safe for use on chrome, plastic, metal pipes, fine plumbing fixtures and many other kinds of plumbing systems.

To use this cleaner, you just have to activate its crystals using hot water. And just after a minute, you can flush the drain thoroughly.

Being non-acidic, this product includes large amounts of sodium hydroxide which doesn’t cause any harm to plumbers snakes. Surprisingly, the product can also be used on most kitchen or lavatory surfaces.

Moreover, this cleaner acts superbly on septic systems as well, enhancing the growth of active bacteria to a large extent. You can store the 2-pound container for a long time since the composition is very durable.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product worked wonderfully on most of our plumbing systems. However, it won’t be so effective if it is put on standing water in the kitchen sink . In such a situation the cleaner will be unable to race down the pipes. So, draining out this standing water manually is needed before putting the product.

Pros Manufactured in USA

Works on a wide range of plumbing systems

Safe for use on kitchen and lavatory surfaces

Comes in 2-pound container Cons Not effective if added to standing water

This product from Instant Power is another entirely natural solution for your drain clogging problems. It comes in a container of 5 pounds and is also a very cost-effective option to go for. You can use it on all kinds of pipes and septic systems.

Why Did We Like It?

Using most of the cleaners available currently may not result in completely clog-free drains and pipelines despite being regularly used. But in the case of this product, you won’t get such partial results.

This product contains powerful enzymes that break up, digest, and remove clinging deposits accumulated over the years. As such, the reason behind slow-down and constriction in water flow is eliminated. Thus, regularly using this cleaner maintains free flow of water through your plumbing system. Also, you can get rid of all unpleasant odors resulting from the clogs.

Using this product is very easy as you just need to pour it on the drains. Just ensure that the water flow is lowest when you apply the product and that the sink is not used for a couple of hours. Applying it before going to bed is the best as it makes the liquid act overnight on the clogs and ensures efficient action.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though this product successfully removes clogs in most drains, it might not act so well on bathtub drains. Sometimes, the clogs may deteriorate if the cleaner is used repeatedly despite not getting the results. In such cases, going for any other product would be better.

Pros Comes in a container of 5 pounds

Removes deposits accumulated over years

Acts well if left overnight

Safe and beneficial for use on septic systems Cons May not act properly on bathtub drain clogs

Drain Cleaner Buyer’s Guide

Getting rid of clogged drains may often seem to be a daunting task initially. But if the right approach is followed, it becomes much less complicated. Actually, you need to consider certain important factors before you proceed to choose the ideal drain cleaner. In this section, we briefly discuss these factors.

Cause of the Clog

Slow water flow through drains and major clogs in plumbing systems can arise due to several common causes. Before you go on to choose a cleaner, knowing about the clog problem that you are faced with is important.

Organic matter and soap residue collecting in drain pipes

Deposits from hard water which as excessive dissolved minerals

Hair wrapping around a sink stopper or collecting in a drain pipe bend

A foreign object being lodged in a pipeline

Pieces of food stitch in the kitchen sink

Paper stuck in a toilet trap

Types of Cleaners

After you have known about the clogging problem you are faced with, you must choose a suitable cleaner for dealing with the problem. Cleaners are of various types and have different applicability depending upon their composition.

In the above list of cleaners, we talked about the best options you’ll find in the market, which belong to different categories. Now let us discuss the different categories in a little more detail:

Chemical Drain Cleaners



Chemical treatment products are poured into a clogged sink, shower or tub. They are typically heavier than water and hence, drop through standing water to reach the clog. Gel products are more thick and dense, allowing faster action.

On the other hand, products with foaming action will fill pipes to let the product attack through direct contact. If used in the proper way, such cleaners can break up and soften the clog caused due to a buildup or hair. After this, you can rinse the blockage away.

Drain Sticks



These are flexible rods or straps that you can insert through drains of showers, sinks, or tubs to remove hair. This tool is effective on clogs in P-traps but isn’t long enough to reach deeper into the lines. So, for deeper clogs, this may not be the right product to go for.

Hand Augers



A hand auger or a plumbing auger is useful for in-house plumbing purposes. You can use them to clear clogs beyond the P-traps in sinks, showers and tubs. It is actually a flexible cable with a handle on one side and a coiled head on the other. Rotating and pushing the cable through the pipe will navigate it through the turns. When you reach the blockage, its head bores through the clog.

Natural Cleaners



Natural drain and septic system cleaners consist of enzymes and natural bacteria. The enzymes break down complex food particles and other organic matter present in drains and pipelines. As for the bacteria, they digest waste particles and also secrete beneficial enzymes which help in degrading waste matter in the septic systems.

Verdict

With this, we come to the end of our guide and we hope you found it helpful.

But before we sign off, we would like to recap our favorites from the list. If you are searching for a cleaner to get rid of some deep clogs within your drain, you can go for the Glisten disposer care and drain pipe cleaner.

This will also be helpful for getting rid of deep and dense clogs in your garbage disposer. On the other hand, if the clogs are mainly caused due to hair strands, you can go for the simple drain clog cleaning tool from Vastar. However, if you are faced with a problem in your septic system, you can go for an efficient septic system cleaner like the one from Bio-Clean.

Let us know whether you agree with our verdict in the comments section below.

Till next time!

