8 Best Hydroponic Drip System of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Who said gardening has to be difficult anymore when hydroponic drip systems have made their debut and turned gardening convenient?

Flexibility is the key when it comes to hydroponics, and that has made it quite popular in the last few years. The simple design, easy functioning, and effective performance are what make hydroponics sell like hotcakes.

But there is a small catch. Among the thousands of options that are available on the market, how do you select the best one? This can be a challenging task, and to help you, we have designed this guide. It contains detailed descriptions of the top 8 products that you can check out. And at the end, you will also find a buyer’s guide attached.

So, without further ado, let’s check out the items!

Best Hydroponic Drip System

Are you planning to upgrade your drip irrigation and give it a professional touch? The Moistenland 43217-15092 DIY Micro Automatic Drip Irrigation Kit is the best option to meet this goal. The features of this device make it possible for you to monitor its function with much ease.

DIY Micro Automatic Drip Irrigation Kit,Houseplants Self Watering... 🌿Automatic Drip Irrigation Kit: This kit is a...

🌻Easy to DIY: In 10 minutes you can install a...

Why Did We Like It?

The major motivation for testing this product was how it helps reduce 70% of water wastage. Unlike traditional drip heads, this drip system enables you to water exactly where it is required. Water scarcity is a reality across the globe, and to tackle it, this system helps you save water while providing the required amount to your plants.

Additionally, this item abides by the need of the hour. It is not old school and takes pride in its digital LCD screen. This screen is bright and displays easy-to-read texts, which enables you to use the features to their utmost potential.

We must mention that we were pretty impressed by the automatic internal settings that this product provides. Every time you use it, there is no need to re-select the features. It offers you an option to customize the settings that get stored in its internal memory for future use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only problem that we encountered was that the display switched off right after we programmed the watering schedule. It stays on for a few minutes and then turns off. We recommend that you keep note of the customized setting separately so that you can change it when needed, in case the screen turns off.

Pros Helps save water

Easy to use

Customizable watering levels

Easy to read text on screen Cons Short display time

Worried that a weekend trip would leave your plants dead by the time you come back? Well, fret no more; we’ve got your covered. With the Splant Big Power Automatic Drip Irrigation Kit, you can keep your plants healthy and watered for up to 30 days. Now you can make your travel plans without any worry!

Why Did We Like It?

We have received complaints from many gardeners about how they have to deal with unequal water pressure that disrupts healthy plant growth. With this device, rest assured that you will not have to face any such worries.

It provides a strong water supply, and all thanks to its efficient motor, your plants receive 800 ml water per minute. This is apt for sufficiently watering at least 15 potted plants.

Moreover, powering this device is extremely simple. If you are using it for indoor irrigation, you can use 4 AA batteries for power. For those who do not prefer using a battery, all you need to do is plug in the USB to the nearest power source, and you are good to go.

Additionally, the package is quite loaded and comes with a long irrigation hose, drippers, filters, and even a detailed user manual.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We hardly have any complaints about how well this product performed. However, once it arrived, we noticed that the box in which it was packed was not very sturdy. For a product as good as this one, we expected the packaging to be of better quality.

Pros Comes with multiple charging options

Provides steady water flow

Necessary accessories and tools included

Simple to use Cons Packaging needs improvement

Next up, we have one of the best options to consider if you want to start a hydroponic garden. The Atwater HydroPod – Standard A/C Powered DWC serves the dual function of keeping your plants hydrated and also oxygenates your reservoir at the same time.

Sale The Atwater HydroPod - Standard A/C Powered DWC Deep Water... ✔ UNIQUE DESIGN COMBINES DWC & TOP FEED AERATED...

✔ COMPLETE HYDROPONIC DWC / TOP FEED GARDEN IN A...

Why Did We Like It?

What grabbed our attention when it came to this product is its unique design: a high-tech aerated circulating drip and DWC. This system comes with an air pump that has a dual outlet that aerates your reservoir to ensure better DWC root growth. The drip system keeps providing water to your plants at regular intervals.

Moreover, even if you are new to gardening, you will not face any difficulty starting off with this item. It offers you a top feed for a garden in a box, and this kit has pretty much everything that you need to get started. All you have to do is find a healthy batch of saplings and a water source, and you are good to go!

On top of that, installing this would reduce water wastage significantly. As compared to traditional modes of gardening, this system ensures that the water goes directly into the roots, thereby causing a minimal amount of evaporation. This can be your one small step to prevent the global water crisis.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After using it for a few weeks, we can say with certainty that this is one of the best products that we have tried so far. However, it is a little pricey as compared to its contemporaries. If you are on a modest budget, it is better to keep this factor in mind.

Pros Incredible design features

Kit comes with all essential tools

Helps manage water wastage

Simple installation process Cons Price is a little on the higher end

For our next entry, we have the Giraffe-X Hydroponic Grow Kit 108 Plant Sites that comes with a unique time controller feature. It is a well-built system that has everything that you need to nurture your saplings in the best possible manner. Pros and amateurs both like it equally well!

Why Did We Like It?

No one likes spending hefty amounts on added accessories after they have purchased a hydroponic drip system. When it comes to this device, we have to say that it has got you covered.

The kit includes holders, all necessary pipes, planting sponges, and a soft hose. So, you do not have to make a visit to the local hardware shop after the package arrives. It has everything that you need to get started.

Moreover, after using it for months, we can safely say that this item is incredible for growing healthy vegetables. Within a span of just 45 days, you will get a high-quality vegetable yield. And not only is it fast, but we have also noticed that the vegetables are better tasting and more nutritious because they get oxygenated water during their growth period.

On top of that, there’s hardly any problem with pests when using this. Since the water is delivered directly to the roots, there’s no problem of clogging too.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only problem that we faced with this item was during installation. It sure does come with a lot of accessories, but the instructions are not too clear. So, unless you have prior experience working with a hydroponic system, we recommend that you watch some tutorial videos before installation.

Pros Includes all essential accessories

Provides high-quality yield

Delivers fast results

No issue of water clogging Cons User manual is not very detailed

For the ones who are looking for a DWC recirculating hydroponic system, the Atwater HydroPod – DIY Add Your Own Bucket KIT is an excellent choice. It is best known for utilizing air pressure in the most efficient manner. And if you are new to hydroponic drip systems, no worries, this product is pretty easy to use.

Why Did We Like It?

Simply put, this is your ticket to creating a beautiful green garden in a box. It contains top feed, and if you put it out in the sun, your plants will grow and yield fruits in no time. The kit includes everything that your plant needs. All you need to do is set up your equipment, mix the nutrients, and put in the plants of your choice.

Moreover, we were pretty impressed by its water-saving features. Both water and nutrition are directly delivered to the plant roots, thereby ensuring that there is no wastage. The roots do not have to struggle and can instead focus on better growth. It is no wonder that with this, your yields are three times faster!

Additionally, when it comes to efficiency, this item has a perfect score. It comes with a dual utility air pump that provides timely water and aerates the reservoir to allow the roots to stay more healthy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s hardly anything that we can complain about when it comes to this product apart from the fact that it was not packaged well. Parts of the box were damaged when it arrived. Honestly, we expected better from a product as good as this one.

Pros Easy to use

Allows the roots to grow better

Faster yield

Highly efficient watering Cons Packaging needs improvement

If you like minimalist watering solutions, the Blumat Drip System – 12 Pack Medium Kit with Reservoir is the option to check out. It is highly popular among gardeners for the kind of versatility that it brings to the table. Be it outdoor gardens, greenhouses, or decks; this item is suitable for all.

Why Did We Like It?

The best thing about this item is that nothing needs to be done manually. Everything is automated, and that allows you to travel whenever you please. Your plants will get watered timely every day without you having to worry about them.

Moving on, the product offers excellent durability because it is made of high-quality ceramic. It is made in Austria and is highly reliable. The small knob on the dripper is sturdy and allows you to adjust the water flow as needed. This enables you to modify the water level differently for different plants. Thus, each plant gets the exact amount of water it needs.

Lastly, the ease of setting up this item is the cherry on the cake! You do not need any pumps to get it started. So, even when there is a power cut, there is no need to worry; your plants will get their regular supply of water.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only issue that one might face with this item is the price. After checking all the products, we have to say that this is priced fairly high as compared to its contemporaries. So, if you have a modest budget, it might be a problem.

Pros Does not require manual control

Durable

Water flow can be easily adjusted

Unhindered watering feature Cons Relatively expensive

We have almost reached the end of our list, and next up, we have the LAPOND Hydroponic Grow Kit. If you are planning to grow leafy vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, or cabbage, this item is the best bet. Rest assured that you will have nutritious and tasty veggies growing in a month.

Why Did We Like It?

What stands out about this item is that it does not pollute the environment at all. It is constructed entirely out of food-grade PVC-U pipes, which help you grow high-quality green, leafy and tasty vegetables. The water and nutrients are deposited directly to the roots, thereby ensuring faster growth.

Moreover, it allows you to set the water timings according to your requirement. This can be done either automatically or manually, depending on your preferences. It will enable you to set the water timing at 5/15/30 minutes after every 30/60/120 minutes respectively to help your plants get optimum water and nutrition.

No worries if you are a beginner since you’ll need elementary skills to assemble this item. Due to its innovative design, you will face no problem with unwanted weed growth, and your gardening area will remain completely clean.

What Could’ve Been Better?

According to us, the only thing that requires improvement is their customer service. We wanted some help regarding the installation, and it took days before they responded to our queries. A better customer support would have been appreciated.

Pros Causes no environmental damage

Adjustable water timings

Easy to use

Prevents weed growth Cons Customer service requires improvement

For our final entry, we have the One-Stop Outdoor Store 12-grw 12-Plant Home Grow Kit, which is fit for both indoor and outdoor plantations. You can use this as a completely new system or get it attached to your existing sprinkler riser and turn it into a drip system to enhance its performance.

Why Did We Like It?

On receiving the package, we noticed that the kit is extensively well stocked. As we have mentioned before, it contains twelve drip outlets with disk filters, eight caps to protect unused outlets, check valves to maintain proper water pressure, and also micro tubing.

Additionally, even if you are a hobbyist and experimenting with gardening, you will have no trouble setting this up. Installation is a cakewalk, and with the guidance available in the instruction booklet, you will be done setting it up in no time.

Also, to use this, you need no special glue or tools. All that you need is included in the kit, and this saves you from unwanted expenses and effort. As compared to traditional modes of irrigation, this is a lot more convenient.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We do not have much complaints about the performance of the product apart from the fact that the pipes could be better. After installation, we realized that the pipes are not very sturdy and would not hold for long. Better quality pipes would have added to the durability of this system.

Pros No need for extra tools to install

Setting up is simple

Kit is well stocked

Detailed user manual Cons Pipe quality can be better

Hydroponic Drip System Buying Guide

Now that you have read in detail about what the top eight hydroponic drip systems have to offer, were you able to decide which one to buy?

Well, we understand that making this choice is not very easy. You are only halfway in your journey, and you need to traverse a little more to reach the destination. And for that, you will have to consider a few more factors before you can choose which option to go for.

In this section, we talk about a few of those factors. Let’s take a quick look!

Space Required

Depending on whether you are considering getting a hydroponic drip system for indoor or outdoor use, you need to carefully consider the space it occupies. If you are installing it in a small apartment, the chances are that you cannot afford to buy one that is very big.

So, we suggest that you check the product dimension and also measure the space where you plan to use it. Another pro tip is to consider the height. Since your plants are most likely to grow vertically (unless they are creepers), you need to keep in mind the amount of space that can be provided for them to grow freely.

Holding Capacity

Another crucial thing to take into consideration is the number of plants that you want to grow. Depending on your requirements, you should choose a system that can efficiently hold and provide nutrition to the plants.

Think of how many pods or saplings you want to nurture and opt for a system that can sufficiently accommodate them. Also, consider that your plants will require growing space and that you have to install LED lights overhead. Make a choice keeping all these factors in mind.

Expansion

If you’re new to growing plants in hydroponic drip systems, the chances are that you will start small. But always consider that you might end up liking it and that you will want to grow more.

So, when that happens, your hydroponic system should have the ability to handle this situation. Instead of buying a new system, whereby you shift all the plants, is it not better that your existing one can be expanded to accommodate new pods? This will save you from unnecessary expenses and extra effort.

Automation

When checking out the various options, keep in mind that you can get manual, partially automated, and fully automated variants. The ones which are partially automated provide automatic water/ nutrient pumping features. On the other hand, the fully automated ones let you sit back and relax while the system takes complete care of your plants.

All these options have their own set of merits and demerits, and thus it all goes down to what your preferences are. Depending on your lifestyle, and other gardening and weather requirements, choose an option that best suits your needs.

Final Words

By now, you must have realized how functional hydroponic systems are when it comes to growing plants. And the best part is that it makes the maximum use of water, and ensures that there is no wastage.

We hope this guide helps you make the best choice. However, before we say our final goodbyes, we would like to let you in on our favorites. The Moistenland 43217-15092 DIY Micro Automatic Drip Irrigation Kit takes the award for being our favorite overall.

If you are looking for an option that is easy to use and has multiple charging options, the Splant Big Power Automatic Drip Irrigation Kit is an excellent consideration. And if your primary lookout is water management, The Atwater HydroPod – Standard A/C Powered DWC is your best bet.

Keep a watch on this space for more exciting reads; we promise to be back soon with more. And with that, it’s a wrap. Until next time!

