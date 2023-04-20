iPads are not known for their durability. They’re great tools for productivity on the go, but they have been infamous for their fragility. If you’re a construction worker, you know full well that fragile technology and construction sites don’t mix.

A solid case does add some additional bulk to your iPad, yes. But that’s a small price to pay if it protects your expensive investment in a dangerous area.

Here are some of the best iPad cases if you’re looking to get a sturdy case to protect your Apple iPad when you’re carrying it to construction sites with you.

Best iPad Case For Construction Workers

Griffin is one of the most trusted brands in the case industry, and it’s not hard to see why. This particular case is designed for the iPad Mini 4. It’s built with four layers of protection in addition to a screen protector.

At $70, it’s not cheap, but it’s a lot more affordable than some of its competitors.

Griffin claims that their case can protect your iPad from a 10-foot fall onto solid concrete. Judging by the build construction of the case, that doesn’t seem like a far-fetched claim. In addition to the four layers of protection, there’s also a clip that attaches easily and securely to your belt. This is perfect if you’re in construction sites a lot, allowing you to free up your hands without having to worry about where to put your iPad away when you need to get something else done.

If you’re constantly carrying your iPad to the construction site all the time, then this is a case that is worthy of your attention.

Included screen protector is a nice touch Cons It's not as cheap as some regular cases.

Dimensions: ‎5.87 x 8.86 x 0.87 inches | Weight: ‎7.1 ounces | Material: Silicone | Color: Black/Clear

There are iPad cases, and then there’s the Zagg Rugged Book. This is not just a case to protect your iPad; it’s a case to enhance its usability. It comes with a keyboard that is magnetically attached to the case, so you don’t have to worry about having to carry along a flimsy Apple keyboard cover for your iPad.

In addition to that, the keyboard can also flip around and function as a tablet stand, making it extremely useful.

The case is designed in layers, so even when one layer is damaged, you can always replace that particular layer, instead of having to replace the whole case. This makes a compelling statement when you are working in the field and things often have a tendency to get damaged.

It’s not cheap, but you’re assured of getting quality for your money.

The build quality inspires a lot of confidence. You can take this anywhere without having to worry about breaking your iPad.

Magnetic keyboard offers multiple functionalities Backlit keys are useful in dimly lit environments

Backlit keys are useful in dimly lit environments Appealing design makes it look like a laptop Cons All the advantages come at a cost

Dimensions: ‎9.76 x 1.1 x 7.17 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Material: Plastic | Color: Black

The Gladius Rugged Kickstand case for the New iPad 9.7” is a solid option to go for if you love functionality with your protective cases. It securely covers the iPad from all sides, preventing any accidental slips from the case.

The dual-layer protection works well. An outer rubber layer ensures that the occasional fall doesn’t damage the iPad or the case, while the hard inner layer provides the structural integrity that you’d expect from a protective case.

There’s an integrated screen protector to ensure that your iPad doesn’t get any scratches while you’re using it on the site. There’s also a leather strap that you can use to securely hold it on-site. A solid kickstand is placed behind this leather strap, enabling you to show presentations and videos on the go without having to use books to prop up the iPad.

One of the best features of this case is the price. At $27, it’s a lot more accessible than some of the other cases on the market.

Kickstand is solid and doesn't buckle in on itself Extremely affordable Cons Not as attractive as some other options

Dimensions: 10.75 x 7.5 x 1.25 inches | Weight: 12.8 ounces | Material: TPU | Color: Black

Supcase is one of the lesser-known brands on the market for protective cases, but the Unicorn Beetle PRO series is a solid entry if you’re looking for something to accompany you and your iPad to the construction site.

It comes with a built-in screen protector that protects your screen from scratches fairly well. It survives most falls and drops without denting or damaging your iPad, so it does the intended function. The raised edges prevent any direct contact with the screen or camera lens as well. In addition to that, the built-in kickstand is solid and helps deliver presentations and videos.

There are also port covers that protect your headphone jack and Lightning ports from any dust or debris from the site.

At $25-$30, it’s one of the better cases at this price point. It’s built to withstand the most common accidents that you’d experience at a construction site, and there’s enough design here to keep your iPad looking aesthetically pleasing. If you’re in the market for an affordably priced case, take a look at this one.

Extremely affordable Built-in screen protector is great for preventing scratches Cons A bit bulky for some

Dimensions: ‎6 x 3 x 2 inches | Weight: ‎7.1 ounces | Material: Silicone | Color: Black

Best iPad Case For Construction Workers Comparison Table

Product Dimensions Weight Material Color Griffin iPad Case ‎5.87 x 8.86 x 0.87 inches ‎7.1 ounces Silicone Black/Clear Zagg iPad Case ‎9.76 x 1.1 x 7.17 inches 1.1 pounds Plastic Black New Trent iPad Case 10.75 x 7.5 x 1.25 inches 12.8 ounces TPU Black Supcase iPad Case ‎6 x 3 x 2 inches ‎7.1 ounces Silicone Black

Conclusion

A good case is worth the added expense. It’s not just aesthetics; good cases add a lot of functionality that you otherwise wouldn’t get. At a construction site, you want something that not only protects your precious iPad but also looks good doing it. These cases are certainly capable of doing that, on any budget.

