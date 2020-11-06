25 Best Gifts for Construction Workers This Year

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Giving gifts is hard. Although one puts a lot of thought into it, there’s never any assurance that the person receiving the gift will actually like it or have any use for it.

Now, construction workers are no-nonsense people, and therefore, it is advisable not to give a token gift to the special construction worker in your life. Instead, it is best to make an effort and find something that is useful and shows how much you love and care for them.

With the holiday season around the corner, we have prepared a comprehensive list of some of the best gifts one could give. They include various items that can be used for help in everyday tasks.

Understandably, the final choice rests on the buyer and a variety of other factors like budget and product size. But, the items listed here would all make for splendid presents.

Without any further delay, let us jump right into it.

Best Gifts for Construction Workers

When it comes to being prepared for any situation, a multi-tool is a man’s best friend. Gerber’s Dime Mini Multi-Tool offers 12 useful tools at your fingertips. At just 2.75 inches when closed, it is compact, portable, and is designed to be used as a keychain. However, it offers several benefits over a standard keychain multi-tool.

Gerber’s Dime Mini Multi-Tool comes with spring-loaded needle-nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutters, scissors, tweezers, a flathead screwdriver, a crosshead screwdriver, coarse and fine files, a lanyard ring, and a fine-edged blade – everything you can expect from a multi-tool. In addition, this handy tool comes with a retail package opener, as well as a bottle opener that remains exposed even when the tool is closed.

The product comes in several colors to suit any style, and a blade-less version is available as well.

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Men's Ranger Pant,Dark Brown,30x30 RELAXED FIT. This relaxed fit work pant is...

ROOM2MOVE COMFORT. For long days on the job, you...

Reliability makes or breaks workwear, and in that department, Wrangler’s RIGGS Workwear Men’s Ranger Pant has very few rivals. Made of long-lasting 100% Cotton Ripstop Fabric, the Ranger Pant offers durability, protection, and comfort in the workplace.

The Ranger Pant comes with Wrangler’s patented tape measure reinforcement and is reinforced at the knees and seams. Further, the back pockets are lined with 1000 Denier Cordura for that added durability.

Durability apart, the trouser shines in terms of functionality too and has a spot for all your tools. With two deep front pockets, large side cargo pockets, durable back pockets, a watch pocket, and a hammer loop, the Ranger Pant allows you to carry everything you need around the workplace with room to spare.

Sale Milwaukee Jacket KIT M12 12V Lithium-Ion Heated Front and Back Heat... ToughShell Stretch Polyester delivers 5X Longer...

Washer and dryer safe Up to (8) hours of run-time...

The elements can create difficulties for even the most veteran workers but don’t worry because Milwaukee’s heated jacket offers all the comfort and protection you need.

The standout features of the jacket are its front and back heat zones, which are powered by the M12 REDLITHIUM 2.0 Compact Battery Pack that comes with the jacket. With a considerable run-time of 8 hours on a single charge, the jacket is designed to keep you warm even in the coldest of winters and offers three heat settings for each heat zone.

Made of ToughShell Stretch Polyester for a long-lasting life, the jacket is both wind and waterproof. Coupled with its three outer zip pockets, one inner zip pocket, a low-profile battery pocket, and FreeFlex Mobility Gussets, it offers all the mobility and storage you might need on the job.

As the name of this product suggests, it is a pen and much, much more. With a heavy-duty aluminum body meant to survive even the toughest of ordeals, each pen comes with two ink refills to ensure that you don’t have to change pens any time soon.

The fun, however, really begins with all the other features these pens offer. Each pen comes with a super-bright LED light, a stylus top, standard and metric rulers, flathead and Phillips screwdriver bits, a bubble leveler, and of course, a bottle opener. While many of these features can be found in multi-tools, RAK packs them all into one pen!

Given the build quality and functionality that the RAK Multi-tool pen set offers, it makes for an ideal gift for pretty much everyone. With the RAK Multi-tool pen, the pen is indeed mightier than the sword!

These boots are meant for working, and that’s exactly what they do. It provides comfort and durability, making it ideal for those who have to keep these shoes on for long hours in tough workplaces.

The mesh lining is an added advantage in keeping the feet warm, even after a long day’s work. Moreover, there’s a steel shank in the boot’s arch, which helps workers when they have to climb down steps or ladders.

Work doesn’t stop for anyone, so these boots are designed accordingly to provide maximum efficiency from the get-go. Accordingly, the nubuck leather takes away the pain and discomfort associated with breaking into a new pair of shoes. Oil deterioration is also considerably prevented.

Apart from the several aforementioned perks, these boots also come with a three-month warranty, which makes it an ideal gifting item. If the product lets down your favorite construction worker, one can always get it fixed or replaced.

Carhartt Legacy Standard Work Backpack with Padded Laptop Sleeve and... Versatile pack for work or school includes a...

Made of durable 1200D Poly with Rain Defender...

No work loadout is complete without a reliable, sturdy, and spacious backpack, and that’s where the Carhartt Legacy Standard Work Backpack comes in. Made of heavy-duty 1200D Poly with Rain Defender, the bag provides the ultimate protection against the elements, while its Duravax abrasion-resistant base provides protection from rough terrain.

In terms of storage capacity, the backpack comes with one large main compartment, which boasts a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve as well as tablet storage. The backpack also comes with two zippered pockets on the front for quick access, one of which has an organizer with a key-fob for the maximum functionality. The two mesh pockets on the side are ideal for storing water bottles.

With its padded, contour fit shoulder straps with daisy chains and its air mesh padded back panel, the backpack provides you with the maximum comfort regardless of what load you are hauling. Simply put, the Carhartt Legacy Standard Work Backpack provides the perfect mixture of style, functionality, and comfort.

Ironclad has had a long history of making top-of-the-line, durable work gloves, and their General Utility Work Gloves are a testament to their quality. With an adjustable hook and loop closure system, the gloves offer the perfect fit for work purposes, ranging from home maintenance to construction to rigging.

Synthetic leather reinforcements at critical areas on the palm provide great grip and offer long-lasting durability. Meanwhile, the thermoplastic knuckle protection system and the thermoplastic cuff puller provides you with the protection you need in demanding work environments and allows you to put on the gloves with minimal effort.

At the end of the day, you can also toss these gloves into the water without any fear of shrinkage. Further, the gloves are machine washable, so you can get them washed and dried with little effort at the end of your workday.

Work belts are indispensable, and GlossyEnd offers a multipurpose work belt for all needs and fits! This heavy-duty work belt is made with 600D Polyester and reinforced with a rust-proof rivet for an ultra-long life. It is also adjustable all the way from 33″ to 52″, making it perfect for almost anybody.

The work belt also boasts 11 pockets for maximum storage capacity – five main nail and tool pockets and six smaller pockets allow you to kit the belt out as you deem fit. Additionally, the work belt also boasts two steel hammer loops and special holders for pliers so that they do not take up any storage space.

Given its versatility, this work belt is perfect for a range of applications, right from carpentry, to plumbing, to construction.

It is always more fun to work while listening to music. Moreover, for construction workers, it helps drown out the constant noise of machinery, which is likely to be present in the workplace.

The 3M WorkTunes product becomes the perfect gift due to this very reason. The stylishly designed headset has protective earmuffs, which can be worn for a long time without any discomfort. Special attention is paid to the audio quality and clarity as well. Users can listen to AM/FM via the product or use the auxiliary jack to play music from their mobile devices.

But, the hearing protection feature is what sets this item apart. With noise reduction properties, it ensures a better experience of the songs that are playing. But, even more importantly, it provides a degree of comfort to those whose eardrums are constantly exposed to heavy machinery noises in the workplace.

Since the utilitarian aspect is given precedence, thus the headset is easy to use and operate, even if one has thick work gloves on.

Some prefer their music playing close to the ear, while others like to blast their favorite tunes while working away on a project. The DEWALT music player is clearly meant for the latter.

One can listen to the radio or play songs through Bluetooth on the speaker. Not only is it portable, but stackable and capable of supplying clear and crisp sounds. Due to the music player’s resistance to water and dust, it is ideal for construction workplaces and is not likely to sustain damage even after prolonged use.

Moreover, it is extremely quick and easy to charge the player, ensuring that the user can make the most out of it over the course of the workday. An auxiliary input is provided, but the Bluetooth range is impressive as well, so your favorite construction worker can go about their job without fear that the music will stop playing.

It’s understandable that construction work can often get dangerous. Being around tools and machinery all day, one might find their arms are bruised, burnt or, otherwise injured. Well-wishers can opt to present top-notch arm protection sleeves to mitigate some of the hazards.

It is made of stainless steel wires, best quality polyester, and chemical fiber, which is highly elastic. One size fits all since the sleeves are made adjustable.

They provide protection against a variety of possible problems, including scratches and scrapes, cuts from items like knives, burns, and excessive heat. Basically, the sleeves are anti-slash and resistant to abrasions as well.

Since most construction workers primarily use their hands, it would be safe to say that any injury hampers their work progress. Therefore, the arm protection sleeves are an extremely thoughtful and useful present that is bound to be appreciated by those whose livelihoods depend on their handiwork.

A screwdriver is one of the most commonly used tools in the construction business. It is needed for various small repairs and adjustments, and you’re bound to see construction workers carrying a screwdriver almost at all times. Now, most prefer to keep it in their toolkit, but this holiday season, one has the chance to gift something useful and stylish.

The portable screwdriver is extremely easy to fit on a keychain and carry around effortlessly. Of course, this takes nothing away from the utility, as it is made with precision steel. The multipurpose item comes with screwdrivers that have different heads. Therefore, the applicability of the product increases greatly, as well.

With hex wrenches thrown into the mix, you can be sure that the construction worker in your life will be thankful for this present. Moreover, it is durable, and the keychain also helps one attach essential keys in the same bunch so as not to forget them.

How many times have you seen the construction worker in your life returning home with a backache? This holiday season, one can help them with a solution to the problem, thanks to the ProFlex Back Support Brace.

Not only does the unique design remind workers of the right methods of lifting, but it also helps in relieving pain from the spine by improving the intra-abdominal pressure of the body. The support can be adjusted in size to ensure a snug fit for everyone.

While one is not lifting weight, one can loosen the support brace. But at the time of heavy lifting, it should be tightened to ensure the right posture and for some additional support. Years of research and studies have been devoted to coming up with the concept, and one can be sure of its effectiveness.

The durability and comfort that these braces promise are just added perks, setting it apart as a stellar gifting item every construction worker would be grateful for.

Construction workers don’t get very long work breaks and often prefer eating lunch at the worksite itself. But, it’s a hassle keeping the food warm and the beverages cold over a long period of time. Thanks to the MIER 2 lunch bag, all worries about the same are now a thing of the past.

The bag comes with insulating layers and clear demarcations for which compartments hold food or liquids. Since the bottom is designed to be leakproof, one can be sure that there’ll be no spillage. The lining is BPA free, so the food remains safe from chemicals, and workers can enjoy a healthier meal.

Since the fabric is highly durable and water-resistant, the bag lasts longer. It won’t go out of style either, because the crafty design comes with a handle and strap, allowing one to carry it in whichever way they choose.

With some smaller chains to keep essentials like keys, this bag becomes an efficient companion when carried to work.

Thermos Stainless King 16 Ounce Travel Tumbler, Matte Black Thermos vacuum insulation technology for maximum...

Durable stainless steel interior and exterior

After a hard day at work, everybody enjoys a cool drink. Construction workers, whose job is quite physical, must feel this need even more. With the travel tumbler, now their wishes can come true easily.

Firstly, Thermos is a trusted brand that has been around since 1904. This offering lives up to the brand’s name. With a drink lock lid, it is easy to quickly sip on the fluid without fear of it spilling onto one’s clothes or workstation.

The stainless steel interiors and exteriors ensure durability and a stylish appearance. At the same time, the thermos insulation creates a vacuum to keep the liquid hot or cold, depending on its original state. The condition of the fluid does not affect the exterior either. So with hot liquids, the outside remains cool to touch, while pouring cold liquids don’t cause condensation droplets on the surface.

Finally, the tumbler also comes with a tea hook so that bags, as well as leaf infusers, can be held easily.

NoCry Professional Knee Pads with Heavy Duty Foam Padding and... EASY TO ADJUST FOR A TIGHT, SECURE FIT. Flexible...

DESIGNED FOR COMFORT AND SAFETY. Soft gel core and...

It is common to get hurt in the knees in the workspace. One often bangs them against machinery or furniture. Of course, for construction works, the potential risk is higher, which is why the professional knee pads are an ideal gifting item.

If one spends too much time kneeling and working at the job, the cushion-like padding is bound to come across as a blessing. The core has soft gel, and the item is made of durable padding.

Smart designing and the best quality materials have gone into making the product, which is why the exterior surface has a tough poly shield to protect knees from scrapes and cuts, irrespective of the terrain.

A common problem with such products is how they slip, ultimately exposing the knees to the very things they promise to protect against. However, the NoCry product doesn’t have this problem since it does away with velcro. Instead, there are adjustable straps with buckles to secure it in place.

With easy maintenance, serving as the cherry on the cake, this product is one of the most thoughtful options for a present.

While construction workers don’t do a lot of writing on the job, sometimes, it is necessary to take notes. For example, measurements or orders have to be written down. Now, it might be tough to carry a regular notebook in harsh weather and working conditions, which is why the weatherproof side spiral kit is such a great gift.

Not only does it provide something to write with, but one also gets somewhere to write on and a place to keep all of it organized. Since the company has been making writing products for all weathers since 1916, the item has been designed with durability and utility in mind.

The notebook has a classy O-binding, which lets one turn pages with ease. The paper, too, is weather-resistant and does not age with time and nature’s elements. The kit is made of tough CORDURA fabric, making it resistant to tearing and moisture. Finally, the pens, too, can write in moisture without fear of smudges.

After a long day’s work, construction workers often return home with aching bodies due to the physically intensive nature of the job. The Naipo Shiatsu massager is a blissful gift that is sure to come in handy for such individuals.

It can be used to massage the back and neck, apart from the waist as well as calves. The item specifically targets the acupuncture points to provide a deep and kneading massage. It works best if used twice to thrice a day. Since the massager comes with heat, the temperature is set to international standards, so the skin remains protected.

Though there are various intensity buttons, the lowest one works well enough. The ergonomic design allows it to be used anywhere, including during commutes, delivering instant relief to the sore and aching muscles of construction workers.

With a thirty-day return policy, this is a great gift, and you can be sure that no construction worker will want to part ways with this massager.

PEET understands dryness, which is just as well since construction workers often find their footwear muddied or soiled. Washes are necessary, and the boots must be dry quickly, too, for immediate use. This is where the boot dryer and warmer comes in as a fantastic present.

The product employs a unique airflow system, which takes the air from outside and warms it slightly before circulating it through the footwear in order to dry it up quickly. Typically, it takes three to eight hours to dry up all kinds of shoes. Not only does the process prevent mold from growing, but it also removes stenches from the footwear that are bound to be there at the end of a tough workday.

It uses very little electricity and functions noiselessly. Furthermore, it comes with a 25-year warranty, so it can be safely trusted as a present that’ll stay with your favorite construction worker for a very long time.

Dr. Scholl's WORK Massaging Gel Advanced Insoles for Men Shoe Inserts Designed for people who work on hard surfaces all...

Built with massaging gel technology and extra...

You can’t reach for the stars if your feet hurt. Dr. Scholl’s advanced insoles embrace this principle to deliver a degree of comfortable protection that keeps the feet happy, even after a hard day at work. Since construction workers have to think and act on their feet all day, this is an ideal gift.

The product is specifically designed for people who have to walk on dry and hard surfaces. The gel technology has a special massaging ability, and there is a cushioning effect created, which helps in shock absorption all throughout the day, so the legs and hips don’t get fatigued.

Not only can the product be trimmed to fit the shoe size, but it also comes with perfect arching to ensure the right posture for the foot. It is also very easy to use, and when your favorite construction worker is able to move around 10% more due to the insoles, they’ll be thanking you.

Does your favorite construction worker love hot sauce? If they do, then this gift set is bound to be ideal for them. Admittedly, this is not quite work-related as far as presents go, but then, personal touch in a gift never hurt anyone.

Each set contains seven different sauces, inspired by the various exotic flavors from around the world. The flavors include Garlic Herb, Garlic Pepper, Smoky Bourbon, Chipotle Pepper, Whiskey Habanero, Cayenne Pepper, and Ghost Pepper. Since they come in varying degrees of mildness, this set is designed to cater to every taste bud, heightening the mealtime experience.

It comes with the option of a gift box, which makes it the ideal item to lavish on someone in the holiday season. The offering from Thoughtfully is truly a touching item to give someone.

Smittybilt 5661301 GEAR Black Universal Truck Seat Cover Completely adjustable seat cover

Includes six MOLLE/PALS pouches of various sizes

Smittybilt has been in the business for many years now and is trusted by several car owners. The company’s innovative designs have especially found success since they combine utility with sleek appearances. The GEAR truck seat cover is yet another step in the right direction.

It comes in different colors, making it an acceptable addition to any truck. The appearance is sleek, and it is made of very durable materials. However, the standout feature of the product would have to be the numerous pouches, which can hold the personal items of individuals.

Construction workers who often have to carry tools might find this feature very handy. After all, they can keep a set of tools in this seat cover and use them as needed, instead of lugging around a heavy toolbox wherever they go.

As a company that has operated for a long time, Smittybilt provides excellent after-sales service too, which makes it an apt gifting item.

Often when construction workers spend days on the job or are caught in a project for a long time, they carry coolers and ice boxes to keep their beverages chilled. Thus, the Cooluli product becomes a perfect gifting item for such individuals.

It is energy efficient and contains a low power consumption but an extremely effective cooling chip. The design is made with portability in mind. Thus, there is a top handle, which allows the fridge to be carried easily, even when it is full. At the same time, the interiors are crafted to maximize space. Thus, one might remove the shelves inside the mini-fridge to make more room.

Since the cooling fan is quiet, it doesn’t create much noise either. Most construction workers would prefer to store their food and beverages here since it maintains a temperature that is 40 to 45 degrees below the room temperature.

One of the primary jobs of construction workers is to take measurements of the space where they’ll be working. It helps plan out the project, and the progress becomes more seamless. While they’re likely to have a distance measurer or some sort of measuring item in their toolkit, the DEWALT distance meter remains a great present, nonetheless.

It allows an individual to measure the distances easily and quickly, while the volume and area can be calculated simply too. Moreover, simple addition, as well as subtraction functions, can be performed, so the workers can work with the measurements taken.

Mostly used in paint and flooring estimations, the distance meter is an ideal gift that will save a lot of time for the construction worker in your life. They don’t have to physically measure things anymore. Merely getting a reading on the meter, and calculating accordingly, will help them handle the task.

Sale RAK Magnetic Wristband with Strong Magnets for Holding Screws, Nails,... 10 STRONG MAGNETS embedded in each wristband...

GREAT TIME SAVER by providing a 3rd helping hand...

Everybody can use a helping hand, and one of the most misplaced things by construction workers is screws and bolts. Now, thanks to RAK’s magnetic wristbands, the problem has a proper solution. Basically, the wristband has magnets in it to hold screws and bolts safely, making work more seamless.

But, coming to the specifics, the RAK product employs a smart design, where the exterior is made of extremely durable materials to resist wear and tear. The inner side, on the other hand, is very breathable. There’s scope for adjustment, so the band can fit wrists of all sizes.

On top of that, the band can be hung from a belt, too, instead of wearing it around the wrist. With an added degree of versatility, amateurs and professionals prefer using this product. There are ten evenly spaced magnets, which help hold the things in place.

Verdict

Now that you have a comprehensive list of presents you may give to a construction worker you care about, we will try to help you narrow it down a bit more.

If one wishes to give something that is solely meant to help in the workspace, then the magnetic wristband or the protective insoles are great options. On the other hand, some might prefer generally useful items, which can be taken to the workplace. In these cases, the mini-fridge or the Thermos tumbler makes for a great present.

Finally, there are some who might wish to go completely personal with their present. The hot sauce set or massagers are wonderful choices for such individuals.

The holidays are coming up, and you’re swamped with options at the moment. So, we recommend quickly deciding on the product, taking the budget into account as well. Furthermore, if you have any doubts or questions while choosing the gift, you can always reach out to us.

Till next time, Adios!

