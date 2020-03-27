13 Best Safety Glasses of 2020 | Reviews & Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Did you know that almost 90% of all work-related eye injuries that occur in the US can be prevented with proper eye protection!

No kidding. This is precisely what research claims.

So, buying a decent pair of protective glasses becomes essential if the statistics are to change. Fortunately, the era of internet shopping has brought safety glasses to your fingertips, and all you need to do is analyze your requirements to pick the one best suited for your job.

However, we understand how difficult it is to choose one from an array of amazing products, where all claim to be the best.

Well, to help you out, we have listed 13 excellent options currently trending on the market.

So, let’s get started, shall we?

Best Safety Glasses

As you might have guessed already, we have reserved the numero uno spot for one of the most reputed names in the power-tools industry, Dewalt. Who can better design safety glasses other than the ones who know all the nitty-gritty of the job and the necessary precautionary measures it demands?

Dewalt DPG82-21 Concealer Smoke Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggle Built-in ventilation Channel provides extra fog...

Dual injected rubber provides a soft, comfortable...

Why Did We Like it?

The DEWALT anti-fog glasses come with innovative dual-mode protection to save your eyes from all the dust and debris your job throws at you. The tough coated lens keeps scratches at bay while the anti-fog lens coating prevents the build-up of stale air inside the glasses. Thus, allowing you to work on intricate projects with precision.

Also, thanks to the soft rubber covering, it molds itself perfectly to the wearer’s face, which makes it incredibly comfortable to wear for prolonged hours.

The product is also adorned with an adjustable elastic head strap that holds the glasses in place. This convenient feature is a blessing for those who work in humid regions where the goggles tend to slip off the nose when you sweat or move around.

Adding to your convenience, it comes with a clip system that allows you to remove its lenses and attach new ones when the older one begins to wear out.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the glasses have shown impressive performance in all our tests, certain customers reported it tends to get moist if you wear it on top of a face mask. However, you can overcome this problem by simply sticking a piece of tape between the exposed area of the mask and your skin.

That is, from the area below your cheekbone to all the way over to the bridge of the nose. This will ensure the moist air does not enter into the glasses in any way.

Pros Comes with an Elastic Headband

Provides tough protection against scratches

Provides protection against fogging

Comes with soft rubber that adjusts to the face

Features ventilation channels that enhance breathability Cons Gets moist if worn on top of a face mask

NoCry is another renowned brand that has gained a wide following among DIY’ers and professionals alike, for designing comfortable and lightweight safety glasses. The glasses are known for their uniquely contoured design which ensures it doesn’t feel bulky or heavy, even after several hours of use. And we’re also pleased to confirm; this product isn’t an exception to their long line of durable products.

NoCry Safety Glasses with Clear Anti Fog Scratch Resistant Wrap-Around... The NoCry Safety Glasses keep your eyes safe from...

The curved 5” temple arms can be extended and...

Why Did We Like it?

To begin with, the manufacturers have ensured the glasses include everything a craftsman needs to protect their eyes from any hazardous DIY or garage related tasks. The first thing that caught our attention was the comfortable wraparound design of the glasses. It protects your eyes without disrupting the peripheral vision in any way, letting you focus on the task at hand.

It is also noteworthy to mention that the glasses perfectly fit any face type or head size as they feature an adjustable construction. You get the option of customizing the side and nose pieces as per your requirements, and can simply forget you are even wearing them. Yes, they are truly that comfortable!

Also, we appreciate the fact that these glasses come with 380 nm UV protection coating that shields your eyes from 90-100% UVA and UVB radiation. What’s more, the lenses also protect your eyes from the radiation emitted by artificial lights during indoor tasks.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside of this otherwise remarkable model is that it doesn’t come with a protective case, which increases its chances of getting damaged easily. Though you get the option of buying a NoCry protective case separately, it unnecessarily increases your budget.

Pros Features a polycarbonate wraparound construction

Comes with adjustable nose piece

Offers protection from harmful UV rays

Comes with a promise of replacement/refund Cons Does not come with a case

Gone are the days when poor fashion and discomfort used to be your excuses for not wearing proper eye protection safety glasses. This colorful, rimless, set of glasses from Jorestech, not only offers the highest quality protection but also helps you maintain a personalized trendy look during work.

JORESTECH Eyewear Protective Safety Glasses, Polycarbonate Impact... ANSI Z87+ Certified

UV (UVA and UVB radiation) protection Sale

Why Did We Like it?

Jorestech lenses feature a sturdy polycarbonate construction that firmly stands against the impact of dust and debris, helping you maintain a clear vision during work. What’s more, the lens also comes with a scratch-proof coating, and UV protection layer, adding to your convenience.

Also, for all the forgetful bunch of people who tend to lose their glasses every other day, this 12 piece safety glass set from Jorestech can be the ideal choice. This product delivers absolute value for money and is designed to improve your work efficiency significantly.

These versatile protective lenses are suitable for a varied range of tasks starting from standard chemistry lab work to woodwork and sanding. You can also expect absolute comfort with this pair as its lightweight design and wraparound arms comfortably adjusts with your facial features. After a point of time, you won’t even be able to tell that you were wearing them.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, to be honest, a few of the pairs did not pass our screening test as the glasses were easily damaged and scratched after a few usages. Though most of them stand the test of time, we would like the manufacturers to look into the matter and improve the durability of all 12 of them in the future.

Pros A value for money 12 pair kit

Features sturdy polycarbonate lenses

Comes with a scratch-resistant coating

Features a wraparound design Cons All the glasses are not up to the mark

NoCry returns to our list with yet another trailblazing model that can be a go-to choice for those suffering from myopia or astigmatism. The uniquely designed wraparound style of this model not only protects your eyes from the annoying debris of woodwork but also allows you to wear the prescriptive glasses underneath.

NoCry Tinted Over-Spec Safety Glasses - with Anti-Scratch Wraparound... SAFETY SHADES THAT ACTUALLY FIT COMFORTABLY OVER...

CERTIFIED SAFE, SCRATCH RESISTANT WRAPAROUND...

Why Did We Like it?

There are a lot of aspects we loved about this handy pair. First of all, the glasses are incredibly durable. It boasts of a toughened polycarbonate construction, and also comes with adjustable arms and side shields to protect your eyes from direct as well as peripheral hazards.

We would also like to mention that the NoCry OverGlass safety model has been approved and certified by the OSHA, and meets all the American and Canadian eye safety standards. This means you can now rest assured that your eyes will not only be protected from construction site hazards but harmful UV radiation as well.

As an added plus, the pair is treated with 400nm protection that makes it an excellent choice for outdoor use as it blocks optical distortions, allowing you to focus on the task at hand.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Well, our test was going fine until we realized the model is a bit weighty and leaves indent on the ridge of the nose if you wear it for prolonged hours. However, if you work on short projects and will be wearing the glasses for only one or two hours, the NoCry model won’t disappoint you a bit.

Pros Protects your regular eyewear

Comes with zero distraction lenses

Meets Osha standards

Made of high-quality polycarbonate Cons Not a lightweight model

If you’re looking for a lightweight and durable pair of protective eyewear for your workbench, choosing the Virtua CCS will be a sheer pleasure! The manufacturers have earned a respectable position in the domain of cost-effective safety glasses that are also light as a feather and don’t weigh you down.

Here’s a quick glimpse of the most appealing features of the model.

3M Virtua Protective Eyewear 11329-00000-20 Clear Anti-Fog Lens, Clear... Unisex style

Wraparound coverage

Why Did We Like it?

We were pleasantly surprised to notice the glasses come equipped with a foam-lined gasket, a necessary feature most of the standard competitors fail to deliver. The gasket helps to limit eye exposure to tiny dust and debris while also providing extra cushioning to the ridge for added comfort.

However, besides delivering outstanding eye-protection, the Virtua CCS has another top-notch benefit up its sleeve, i.e., it comes with a Cord Control System.

And in case you are wondering what it stands for, let’s break it down for you. This useful inclusion lets you attach earplugs with the eyewear, thereby keeping your ears safe from loud noise produced by heavy-duty machinery.

What Could’ve Been Better?

What upset us about this pair of glasses is the fact that despite having dedicated air vents in the gasket to minimize fogging, it does tend to get foggy during humid conditions. And, this becomes a bit annoying as you will not be able to work for long hours without stopping in between to wipe out the moisture from the glasses.

Pros Features a foam gasket

Comes with versatile corded earplug system

Fits the Osha standards

Polycarbonate lenses for protection against UV rays Cons Glass gets foggy during humid seasons

Magid is a mighty American manufacturer of personal protective equipment that is known for producing premium-quality products that stand the test of time. The company has gained its fame in the safety glasses industry within a very short span for designing versatile and durable glasses that come at a very affordable budget.

MAGID Y50BKAFC Iconic Y50 Design Series Safety Glasses with Side... Stylish, classic design promotes worker compliance

Low base curve frame and clear side shields... Sale

Why Did We Like it?

Have your safety glasses become more of a distraction rather than helping you complete your workload efficiently? Then maybe it’s time to include this classic pair of black safety glasses from Magid, in your workbench arsenal.

This ergonomic pair is specially crafted to maximize your vision for intricate tasks while protecting your eyes from dust and debris in all directions. The transparent shields provide protection against side-angled debris while keeping your peripheral vision clear for work.

Additionally, the side shields are flexible and lightweight and also come with soft temple pads for added comfort during extended periods of use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were disappointed to see that despite claiming to come with anti-scratch protection, the glasses eventually ended up with minor scratches after a few months of use. We would recommend you to wash the glasses daily after usage and clean them with microfibre towels to maintain its longevity.

Pros Clear side shields provide peripheral protection

Has soft temple pads for comfort

Features a stylish design

Comes with a free wiper case Cons Prone to scratches

The professionals looking for an extensive set of safety glasses can have a slice of this 12 pack smoke lens set from G and F Products. We recently got the opportunity to test this kit and have no qualms saying that despite some minor pitfalls, the safety glasses are really great at their job.

G & F 13017 EyePRO 12 pack Safety Glasses, safety goggles, Scratch,... Offering 99% protection against UV-A, B, and C...

Superior comfort: We know nothing is more annoying... Sale

Why Did We Like it?

Each of the EyePro lenses offers a distinct level of protection, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, hiking, mountaineering, etc.

Coming to its core features, the model provides superb protection against UV a b and c rays so that you can work comfortably without straining your eyes. And, the USP of this model is undoubtedly its anti-glare protection that not only provides 100% coverage against glares but also delivers resistance against impacts, scratches, and ballistics.

The EyePRO safety glasses also come equipped with an exceptionally comfortable construction so that you can use them for extended periods of work. The icing on the cake, the glasses are very affordable and guarantees optimum safety without burning a hole in your pocket.

What Could’ve Been Better?

However, we are a little skeptical about the durability of this model. Many users reportedly said that the middle plastic piece of the glasses is prone to melting and breaks apart at high temperatures. So if you need the glasses for welding jobs or tasks that will expose the glass to heat, it’s better to opt for a different model.

Pros Provides 99% protection against UV rays

100% protection against glares

Provides superior comfort

Includes 12 pairs of glasses Cons The plastic melts at high temperature

The globally acclaimed Gateway Safety has been one of the most successful manufacturers of personal precautionary equipment in the United States since 1944. This massive experience of almost six decades is visible in nearly all their eye protection kits, especially the 6980 model. This is why we thought this versatile protective eyewear would be worth a try.

Gateway Safety 6980 Cover2 Safety Glasses Protective Eye Wear -... One-piece polycarbonate lens fits over most...

Lightweight design, with adjustable length temples...

Why Did We Like it?

We were privileged to have hands-on experience with this revolutionary over-the-glasses design that fits with almost all types of prescribed spectacles. The fundamental problem of the traditional safety glasses was the fact the manufacturers neglected the people who need to wear prescribed glasses to work with clear vision. However, that is not the case with this model.

Also, its cutting edge design makes it highly convenient than the rest of its competitors. It fits your face perfectly, thanks to the adjustable length table mechanism, and also comes equipped with flexible temple tips to reduce the pinching effect behind your head.

All you need to do is place them over your usual glasses and customize the fit. And, you will be all set to begin your carpentry or sanding jobs with an unobstructed clear view of the task in hand.

What Could’ve Been Better?

However, we want to point out that the pair is not absolutely fog-free as we would have liked it to be. Stale air starts accumulating in the interior compartment as the glasses do not include air vents, which are fundamental for tackling foggy effects and moisture.

Pros Features a durable polycarbonate lens

Fits over prescription glasses

Features a lightweight design

Comes with adjustable length temples for a customized fit Cons Tends to get foggy

Trust optics is one of those leading brands when it comes to manufacturing high-quality protective eyewear that doesn’t strain your eyes in any way. We are happy to confirm that the safety glasses passed all our quality checks with flying colors.

Safety Glasses 12x Assorted Protective Eyewear Package Includes: 12 pairs of Safety Glasses with...

HIGHLY PROTECTIVE: Trust Optics Safety Goggles...

Why Did We Like it?

Trust optics amazed us with its radiant and brightly colored pair of lenses that also delivers excellent protection against peripheral hazards. Are you a lover of colorful models and looking for a pair that features a bright color scheme? Let us tell you that with this trailblazing set, you not only get one but 12 vibrant colors, including green, blue pink and red to choose form.

Also, besides its quirky color scheme, the lenses are impact-resistant and feature a scratch-proof coating for all-round protection against splashes, debris, and projectile hazards. Moreover, the lightweight construction, coupled with flexible arms, makes the glasses comfortable to wear for extended periods.

What’s more, the manufactures also give you a 90-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to replace them in case it doesn’t suit your needs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Here again, all would have been perfect if the glasses had tinted finish for reducing glare. Despite being an excellent choice for indoor construction work, the glasses are not suitable for outdoor job site requirements as the glare hampers the workflow significantly.

Pros Comes with a set of 12 pairs of safety glasses

The arms feature a bright color scheme

Lenses are impact resistant and scratch proof

Features a lightweight design Cons Glare disrupts the workflow

Here we are with these 6 piece safety glasses set from Bolle Safety, one of the most convenient glass-kits in our list so far. Ideal for professionals and DIY’ers alike, this 6-pair eye-protective kit makes a versatile set, considering the various kinds of color tints and functionalities it features.

Bolle Safety Rush+ 40245 CSP PC ASAF - Platinum Yellow & Black Co-injected, ultra-flexible temples

99.99 percent UVA and UVB protection Sale

Why Did We Like it?

To begin with, the most useful aspect of this set is that it allows you to work with perfection no matter the light level, thanks to its platinum-coated tinted glasses. The colored tints play a significant part in maintaining user convenience and keep your visibility crystal clear as they minimize glare and reflection significantly.

Speaking of convenience, the lenses are also fog proof, allowing you to have a clear vision whilst you go about any job in hand. Furthermore, the glasses are also adorned with soft rubber arms and a flexible nose piece to ensure the glasses stay put on the nose comfortably.

Additionally, you do not need to worry about the glasses getting ruined and scratched due to constant exposure to dust and debris. The platinum-coated finish is great at protecting it from scratches even when it encounters larger dust particles like wooden debris and sand.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Before you sign the deal, let us warn you about one aspect right off the bat here. You need to be extremely cautious and always keep them in protective cases as they are very fragile and might get damaged if accidentally dropped on the floor.

Pros Comes in six different tints or shades

Treated with platinum coating for scratch-protection

Lenses are fog-proof for crystal clear vision

Comes in attractive sporty appearance Cons Not impact resistant

Uvex is a one-of-a-kind brand that excels in making anti-glare protective lenses that come in a wide variety of tints to suit different work environment lighting. The manufacturers are also known for constructing full-frame hyper shock glasses that are ideal for aggressive sports and hazardous work environments. Their glasses always have a touch of innovation and uniqueness, and the same goes for this model as well.

Uvex by Honeywell Hypershock Safety Glasses, Brown Frame with Espresso... LENS TINTS FOR ANY TASK: Uvex lens tint...

PERMANENT LENS COATINGS: Uvex lens coatings...

Why Did We Like it?

These sport-inspired protective safety glasses offer a high level of durable finish that help it survive extreme work environment hazards with ease. The lenses also feature an anti-scratch Uvex coating that stays in place even after prolonged use and repeated cleaning.

We were also impressed to find the manufacturers had user-comfort in mind while designing the product. It comes equipped with molded nosepiece and sleek, soft molded temples that fit your face comfortably, and don’t slip off the nose like the standard counterparts.

It’s also worth noting that its performance-driven technology has been approved by ANSI standards, so you will be getting increased side and well as peripheral vision protection.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the frame is exceptionally hardy and successfully survives a few accidental drops, we wouldn’t recommend you to push its limits too much as that might ruin it completely. Besides that, with anti-scratch Hard Coat coating, photochromic transition, and UVExtreme Plus AntiFog technology, it surely does make a great pair of versatile protective glasses.

Pros Tinted lens suitable for a wide range of tasks

Comes with a scratch-proof coating

Lightweight and durable model

Features a comfortable wraparound design Cons None as of yet

Nuvo Reader is known in the world of protective glasses and goggles for making compact eyewear that are practically weightless. Despite its small size, the glasses outperform most pricey models available around with its neat features and convenient functionality.

3M Nuvo Reader Protective Eyewear 11434-00000-20 Clear Lens, Gray... Molded-in magnifying +1.5 diopters combine eye...

“Retro” styling gives the glasses a nostalgic...

Why Did We Like it?

The device is armed with built-in magnifying diopters ranging from +1.5-2.5 to provide you the extra edge to handle small detailed work without straining your eyes. It also comes with side shields coupled with the integral brow bar for added support and protection. This fantastic inclusion makes this pair a perfect choice for those in aviation, construction, mining, and the oil industry.

Speaking of style, the pair seems more like fashion goggles; usually, the trendiest dudes in town are seen to sport. However, it does not detract its effectiveness as we found it to come equipped with an impact-resistant polycarbonate lens that is tough and stands the test of time.

Those who think it is impossible to look good on job sites should try out this pair at once. It’s the complete package of durability, style, and functionality you always wanted to include in your workbench arsenal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We tried really hard to figure out some flipsides of these glasses and found it to be a really superior model on all aspects, except just one. That is, the handles sit too tightly behind the ears, and many users complained of an itching sensation.

Pros Comes with built-in magnifying diopters

Includes an integral brow bar

Comes with side shields for better coverage

Features polycarbonate lens that absorbs 99.9% UV rays Cons The handles are a bit tight

This compelling pair of safety glasses pack together everything in a single model promising quality, durability, and full protection from impact. From dual-injected temples, rubber nosepiece and anti UV ray protection, you get everything needed for working comfortably, while keeping those precious eyes protected from accidental damage.

Carhartt Carbondale Safety Glasses with Clear Anti-fog Lens Dual-injected straight-back temples

Flexible rubber nosepiece Sale

Why Did We Like it?

Well, to begin with, everything about this model screams of convenience. Firstly, the temples are covered with dual-injected rubber to ensure comfort for extended working hours.

It also comes with a rubber nosepiece, which makes it an ideal choice of eyewear for cycling, shooting, mining, and practically any task that requires you to wear helmets. Usually, safety helmets and the handle of standard glasses interfere with each other, and the latter exerts too much pressure on your nose. But with the rubber coverings of the Carhartt model, you will be able to enjoy all-day comfort with a near-custom fit without straining your nose-bridge.

Also, as you would expect from any safety glasses by now, the model is equipped with a polycarbonate lens that provides protection against harmful UVA/B/C rays. It also meets the ANSI and CAN/CSA standards, so that you can confidently buy from the manufacturers you trust.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product would have easily scored five stars, only if we didn’t find this one flaw with the model. We observed that once you fold its arms, it slightly rubs against the inside of the lenses, which results in scratches right in the middle of the line of sight. This undoubtedly puts a dent in their overall reputation.

Pros Dual-injected rubber temples

Features a flexible rubber nosepiece

Comes with 99% UV protection

Meets ANSI standards Cons Arms rub against the lens when folded

Best Safety Glasses Buyer’s Guide

Well, it goes without saying that a versatile pair of safety glasses becomes essential to protect your eyes from workplace hazards like chemical splashes, radiation, and like. However, with thousands of different frame types, styles, and features to choose from, it certainly becomes overwhelming at times to pick one that offers the ideal eye protection and perfect aesthetics.

But you need not worry!

Our team of knowledgeable staff has prepared this extensive buyer’s guide to help you choose a pair that’s highly functional as well as durable.

Know the workplace hazards

First things first, you must be aware of the potential eye hazards you’re likely to encounter in your workplace. Also, keep in mind that the risk factors will keep changing depending on your location, lighting condition, the materials you are working with, etc.

For example, someone welding a piece of metal will need a lot more protection than a school student working on a chemistry project. So, knowing your requirements will be crucial to select one that suits all your needs.

Check the lens material

Once you have an informed idea about the safety hazards at your workplace, we would recommend you to get acquainted with the lens material and the degree of protection the pair offers.

Generally, safety glasses are constructed of NXT, Polycarbonate, Acrylic, and Glass. However, by far Polycarbonate ones are preferred by the professionals because of their excellent impact resistance capabilities and durability.

Opt for the polarised lenses

Light tends to get reflected in a wide range of directions, depending on the surface it falls on. For example, in the case of flat surfaces like water, snow, glass, and metals, light tends to get reflected in a horizontal direction. This, in turn, results in a dazzling glare that interferes with your vision and hampers your workflow in the process.

To save yourself from this ordeal, opt for the glasses that feature polarized lenses as they restrict the amount of horizontal reflections, thereby reducing the dazzling effect significantly.

Know your preferences of comfort

If you generally work for prolonged periods and will be wearing your safety glasses for straight 4-5hours without any break, you must consider the comfort level of the pair.

If the glasses are too tight, you will start feeling uncomfortable after a few minutes, which will, in turn, affect your concentration and disrupt the workflow. Sometimes too tight ones also make you suffer from headaches and migraines. However, on the contrary, if the glasses are too loose, they will keep sliding off your nose and fail to provide the necessary protection.

Final Verdict

We hope we could give you a balanced idea of how to find yourself an ideal pair of safety glasses. But in case you are still confused, check out our final verdict before you make your choices.

So, here it is:

Jorestech and Trust Optics are great options to consider if you frequently work in group projects. And, if you are looking for strong and durable pairs of glasses, for professional carpentry or woodworking tasks, we suggest you choose any one among 3M Nuvo Reader, Uvex, and Dewalt.

And, that’s all for today. Stay tuned for more such detailed reviews.

Good luck!

