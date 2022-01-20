Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

It would be difficult to tidy up places but for simple gadgets like label makers. We give you plenty of reasons to choose one today!

Labels can be stuck onto files and folders, bottles, vegetables, cut-fruit containers, etc. In fact, a place can be organized quickly with the help of a label maker to locate things with ease. Labeling can save you time and increase the efficiency of the tasks you do every day.

For example, categorizing primary supplies and stationery with labels and storing them away for later use increases task efficiency. A label maker has many features and fonts to choose from in order for you to select different labels!

The best label makers offer excellent keyboard features, battery power, storage, and memory. Browse through the 9 best label makers now to organize your supplies as per requirement.

Top Label Makers

This label maker uses thermal technology to print on fabric and labels. It has a one-touch key feature and is available in white. The connection to a power source is established using a simple USB port.

Why Did We Like It?

The label maker has a display that can assess what is to be printed before you hit the print button to make a label. Add a personal touch to the labels with the added features that include ten unique styles and several fonts, frames, and symbols.

Moreover, explore the templates included in the label maker and look through the pattern designs to make a fun and colorful label. The printed labels are great for use as stationery, gift tags, and more!

Finally, this label maker can be used at home, office or even on-the-go as it can be powered in two different ways. While sitting on the desk, attach it to an AC power adapter to print your labels. And if you have to carry the label maker to another location, simply slip it into a nice storage case and put batteries inside to start making labels.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The gadget has quite a few distinct features but disappoints when it comes to saving tape. A 1” label has to be printed on 3” of tape due to the design of the label maker. Such problems could hamper your buying choices, especially if you are conscious about saving tape.

Pros Easy to use

Lets you create personalized stationery

Multiple uses at home/office

Use as an on-desk device or on-the-go Cons No additional accessories available

Possible tape wastage

The DYMO label maker is WiFi enabled and uses thermal printing technology to print labels in monochrome. You can buy DYMO D1 labels to facilitate easy and compatible printing with this label maker. Also, the LCD display is large and gives a perfect preview of the label.

Why Did We Like It?

The label maker lets you enter the text for a label, edit it and then design it for printing with the help of the latest keyboard and quick-formatting technology. It also has font sizes, text styles, clipart, and symbols to make the perfect label.

You can easily learn the distinction between text and font styles to increase efficiency while working on the label maker. The device runs either on a power supply or batteries to give you the ease of printing on a desk or on-the-go.

Also, the batteries can last long as there is a default shut-off, and correct use can also enhance battery life. It includes a memory feature that remembers the last label settings. There is no need to retype a label that might require printing again.

The AAA batteries and adapter can be bought separately, giving you the option of selecting your preferred brand.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You have to be particular about the kind of batteries you use to power the label maker. It could drain out regular batteries, even rechargeable batteries, sooner than wanted. Choosing quality rechargeable batteries would keep the device going for a long time.

Pros Water-resistant

Durable

Exact preview displayed

Automatic power-off Cons Only one font type

Drains alkaline batteries soon

The label maker is easy to use in different kinds of locations in order to create labels that are well-designed and perfect to use. Whether at home, office or outdoors, it has many useful features for printing labels to organize all your things.

Why Did We Like It?

The PTH110 uses thermal power technology to print labels by connecting to a wireless medium for operation. Once connected, the QWERTY keyboard and one-touch keys allow you to quickly access the multiple features available in this lightweight device.

You can carry this label maker anywhere and make the most of its portability to print labels in any place- whether indoors or outdoors. The gadget has around 14 frames, 250 symbols, and three font styles. That may seem fewer than other label makers but can serve your purpose quite well.

Also, it is most compatible with the Brother P-Touch TZe tape from the same brand. The tape is durable, smudge and fade-resistant. It comes in three varieties as well to give you the best-printed labels from this label maker.

The TZe tape has a split back for easy use. Its many features make it usable at home, office, or even an industrial set-up.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While this label maker is a great gadget that can be used anywhere, you might have to be careful about it on rough terrain. The product has a one-year warranty that is insufficient for the portability it offers.

However, using the label maker in safe environments will ensure its longevity.

Pros Lightweight

Portable

Personalize labels with multiple-features

Free lifetime customer call support Cons One-year warranty

Tape wastage

The label maker weighs only one pound and is extremely easy to carry anywhere when you want to print labels for organizing things. White in color, it comes with three bonus labeling tapes. The label maker can print both on labels and transparencies.

Why Did We Like It?

The compact and lightweight label maker has many features to print just the kind of labels you want. It has five font sizes, around eight box styles, and seven print styles. You can see all these effects on a display screen in order to print the perfect label.

Also, the device is sleek and designed for handheld use. It is battery-powered, portable and easy to carry around. All the above features make this label maker ideal for organizing your home efficiently.

The best features of this label maker include an alphanumeric keyboard, 195 symbols, and a date stamp. There is also an internal memory that supports the storage of up to nine labels. Text-formatting such as underlining, bolding, font styles, and different colors can be combined to give the perfect label designs at the touch of a few buttons.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The labels printed with this label maker may be nice to look at, but they do not stick well enough on several materials. Plastic and glass, in particular, do not seem to carry them well sometimes. Check the device for operations thoroughly before you put it on your buying list.

Pros Easy to use

Compact

Portable

Lightweight Cons Insufficient adhesive on labels

Fewer features on keyboard

Once you connect this label maker with a USB port, the latest thermal power technology will assist you in making the best labels for arranging and organizing your life. It can print labels in monochrome and comes in black or black/gray colors.

Why Did We Like It?

This label maker is perfect for business and professional use where labels are required for frequent official work. Professionals can benefit from the QWERTY keyboard and the graphic display.

The screen has several advantages, and in particular, it has a backlighting function that helps you see the labels clearly before printing. It can show the text and formatting as you type on the easy-type keyboard.

Also, it detects the color of the tape to give you the exact image for the label to be printed. Just connect this label maker to a Windows or Mac computer and design labels with the included software, called P-touch Editor Label Design.

The software is available free with the label maker. You can easily combine the editor’s features with fast printing speeds and a built-in automatic tape cutter on the label maker for larger labeling jobs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The label maker carries plenty of frames but lacks sufficient images to use on the labels. There are around 900 frames to choose from, which could also be daunting for someone who does not have a reference in mind.

These features could be more well-balanced to provide the right output.

Pros Compact design

AC adapter/batteries included

Connect to Windows/Mac

Fast print speed Cons Unbalanced features

Different tape sizes could be confusing

The M110 connects with either wireless or bluetooth technology to print excellent labels. It is powered by thermal technology to give you colored labels for all your work at home or office. It is primarily used for printing labels for mailing, jewelry, retail, and clothing.

Why Did We Like It?

The label maker has a paper holder that is adjustable and also prevents unwanted deviations. Paper jams are a thing of the past with this paper holder installed in the gadget. It also does ink-free printing and works best with Phomemo thermal paper.

Also, the label maker has a feed button that can read the label’s properties that you are using as a reference. It can tell the gap size, label size, and other properties that would be useful to know in order to print the labels required.

Moreover, the label maker prints continuous fixed-length labels. It can also print various labels, such as an address label, product tag, clothing label, organization label, cable label, and jewelry label.

The label maker has strong adhesive, durable colors that get printed clearly, along with the fonts and frames that are available with the gadget.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The M110 is full of features and functions that can make your label printing experience a delightful one. However, to bring about the perfection and joy in printing, some initial learning and patience are required to put the gadget to full use.

Pros Excel batch printing included

Easy to use label maker

Great design

Stable Bluetooth connection Cons May require time to learn settings

Printing might be hazy

The Brady handheld label maker uses USB connectivity to print monochrome labels. It is equipped with rubber bumpers and gives a range of 6 to 40 point font in size. Also, add accessories like a printer kit from the same brand to multiply the number of features for your benefit.

Why Did We Like It?

The label maker is made of tough materials and can last for around 8-10 years in an outdoor setting. It also has a strong adhesive feature that can especially be useful when you have rough or irregular surfaces to label.

Also, the label maker uses drop, lock, and print technology and has superior chemical resistance. The body of the label maker is tough and is capable of taking on heavy industrial labeling jobs, including wires, cables, machine parts, and other equipment.

The label maker has been tested for vibrations and shocks as per MIL-STD-810G. The Li-ION battery used for the product has a lifelong usage capacity that is not sold with the label maker.

Finally, some of the pertinent features of the label maker include printing continuous-only labels which are about ¾” wide. Rubber bumpers are designed for impact resistance, and there is a backlit display for low-light areas.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The label maker can print only four lines within a defined space on the label. If there is a lot of information that needs to be printed, then this limitation could be a problem for your work. It leaves blank spaces on the edges when printing on a ¾” wide label.

Pros Can handle tough labeling jobs

Fast printing

Automatic formatting

2-year warranty Cons Insufficient label space for information

Outmoded keyboard

This label maker saves you unwanted expenses as it is compatible with any thermal label, including free UPS labels. Compounded annually, the label maker can cut costs amounting to hundreds of dollars. The direct thermal printing technology works without any ribbons, inks, or toners.

Why Did We Like It?

The Phomemo label maker is compatible with major shopping and delivery platforms. Some of them include Amazon, FedEx, Etsy, Shopify, eBay, DHL, etc. It is a high-speed label printer that works at 150mm/s. The label maker has the technology to automatically learn the label you want to print through the feed.

Its printing capacity is one single sheet printed per second. It is supposed to be twice as fast as most label makers. The label maker can also print multiple labels such as barcodes, warehouse labels, ID labels, bulk mailing labels, etc.

Moreover, the label maker is easy to set up and use as a USB flash drive is included in the delivery package with short how-to videos. The flash drive also contains a printing driver. You can easily install a label maker with a desktop upon getting the package all by yourself.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The label maker gives excellent quality printing and works exactly as the manual suggests. However, it is a sensitive gadget and can give poor quality printing when dust or adhesive sticks to the printer. When this happens, just wipe it with alcohol pads by opening the cover.

Pros Compatible with Windows/Mac

Works with any thermal label

High-speed label printer

Easy to set-up Cons Could be heavy at 3.94 pounds

Dust and adhesive interfere with printing

The NIIMBOT handheld label maker prints labels using smart thermal technology. This minimizes the usage of ribbons and inks. The label maker’s battery is rechargeable with a 1200 mAh capacity. It can work for four hours and be on standby for three to four days after a single recharge.

Why Did We Like It?

The palm-sized label maker is very lightweight at 290g. It can print labels that can be used in daily life, such as the office, children’s school, kitchen, and retail stores. The modern gadget is ideal for organizations and labeling things.

Also, the label maker is easy to use, and the adhesive is strong enough to stick on various materials, including mason jars. It is simple to charge and start, with the option of printing test labels before you begin the actual job.

Finally, the app can easily be downloaded on the phone, and the bluetooth connection on the label maker is simple to calibrate with the app. The size and weight of the label maker ensure the device is portable, convenient to store, and easy to use anywhere you want.

The label maker can be fun to use once you have noted the specifications and learned the gadget properly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The app that comes with the label maker has a range of features, but some could pose a problem when you try and apply them to your work. For instance, the app shares your location to connect to the printer, and it could feel uncomfortable to do so.

Pros Lightweight

Prints multipurpose labels

Saves ink/rubber cost

Multiple languages supporting app Cons App requires location ID

Difficult text editor functions

Label Maker Buyer’s Guide

Label makers are gadgets that fulfill all the organizing needs of your life – be it at home, work, or outdoors. There are various label makers available that serve different purposes of organizing supplies and arranging things in order.

However, at the core are a few features that determine the performance and output of the label maker. These factors are essential to keep in mind while choosing the label maker best suited for your needs.

Consider the keyboard features, the fonts available in the gadget, the technology used in printing labels, and the kind of power to make the best selection. Use the device to organize your life and plan everything at home, office, or even outdoors.

Keyboard features

Some of the best keyboards that are available in label makers usually utilize QWERTY technology and one-touch key functions. Both the keyboard features give you a range of characters and symbols to use with ease for printing the label you want.

Fonts

The more the fonts, the better your label design. Always look for the kind and variety of fonts available in the gadget before making any buying decision. When there is a range available, you can broaden and specify your organizing work easily.

Latest technology

A label maker is a small, handheld device as opposed to cumbersome printers that were difficult to consider earlier for your odd jobs. Contemporary label makers can fulfill all your organizing requirements wherever you go.

The technology used in a label maker is customized to suit your requirements, be it official or home jobs.

Battery-operated

A label maker with a power adapter cannot be moved around as easily as a battery-operated handheld device. Some of the best label makers give the option of portability by providing battery operation, along with including an AC power adapter sometimes.

It might be a good idea to consider battery-operated gadgets for your work, keeping in mind the device’s usage.

Verdict

The above 9 best label makers of 2022 have many features to offer for home and work organizations. Yet, each label maker is exclusive in its design and functions.

The Brady BMP21-PLUS Label Maker is a tough and durable device that can take on heavy industrial label printing work with ease. It can even be used outdoors for rough use on uneven terrains.

‎On the other hand, the Brother ‎PT-D210 Label Maker has the best fonts, frames, and symbols that can help you print different kinds of labels at home. It can be used for stationery and office work.

But we love the Phomemo Label Maker that is compatible with major platforms such as Etsy, eBay, Amazon, DHL, FedEx, etc. And the installation is a breeze with the video orientation included in the package.

That’s it for now. Happy printing!+

